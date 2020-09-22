Summit County ranked 9th healthiest community in US News study

Summit County is the ninth healthiest community in America, according to a U.S. News & World Report study.

In a partnership with the Aetna Foundation, U.S. News ranked the 500 healthiest communities in America. Of those 500, Summit County placed in ninth.

The study looked at 84 indicators of public health across 10 categories, with the most heavily weighted categories being population health and equity. Summit County recieved a 96.4 out 100 for population health, 100 out of 100 for environment and 93.1 for infrastructure. It scored the lowest in housing, 32.8, and equity, 50.9.

Summit County was beat out by a few other counties in Colorado. Douglas County placed second in the study, Broomfield County was fourth, Routt County placed fifth, and Pitkin County placed seventh.

2020 healthiest communities: