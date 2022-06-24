Summit County real estate sales reach nearly $35M for the third week of April
Real estate transactions in Summit County reach nearly $35 million across 38 sales that took place from April 18-22.
700 Lakepoint Drive, Building A, Unit A10, Frisco
- Owner: Kathryn Schwitzer
- Date: April 18, 2022
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Tarn Landing Condos
120 E. La Bonte St., Building F, Unit 309, Dillon
- Owner: East La Bonte St. LLC
- Date: April 18, 2022
- Price: $710,000
- Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condo
371 W. 4th St., Unit 302, Silverthorne
- Owner: Hob Investments LLC
- Date: April 18, 2022
- Price: $372,000
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Heights Condos
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8818, Summit County
- Owner: Kenneth Christopher Walsh
- Date: April 18, 2022
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condos
220 Buffalo Mountain Drive, Building A, Unit 111A, Silverthorne
- Owner: Torreys Peak LLC
- Date: April 18, 2022
- Price: $360,900
- Subdivision: Blue River Warehouse Condos
0760 Copper Road, Unit E102, Summit County
- Owner: BBCM LLC
- Date: April 18, 2022
- Price: $749,000
- Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condos
0068 Independence Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Paul and Sarah Mason Living Trust
- Date: April 18, 2022
- Price: $1,855,000
- Subdivision: Alders Townhomes
1211 W Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2767, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew Michael Verno
- Date: April 18, 2022
- Price: $385,000
- Subdivision: Slopeside Condos
0045 Beeler Place, Unit 2305, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel E. Wirth
- Date: April 19, 2022
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Telemark Lodge Condos
216 Pitkin St., Unit 14, Frisco
- Owner: Chelsea Vickerman Rogers
- Date: April 19, 2022
- Price: $705,000
- Subdivision: Ore House Condo
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8603, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey D. Quinlan
- Date: April 19, 2022
- Price: $1,025,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
0045 Canyon View Court, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel B. Martinson
- Date: April 19, 2022
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch
156 Robin Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Rahul Pankaj Desai
- Date: April 19, 2022
- Price: $1,290,000
- Subdivision: Ponds at Blue River Condos
220 E. La Bonte St., Building B, Unit 126, Dillon
- Owner: Maria Ines Gobitz
- Date: April 19, 2022
- Price: $751,000
- Subdivision: Lodge at Lake Dillon Condo
0344 Illinois Gulch Road, Building H, Unit 201, Summit County
- Owner: Jeff Stapleton
- Date: April 19, 2022
- Price: $295,000
- Subdivision: Wildflower Condos
0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2265, Summit County
- Owner: Maxim Pogorelov
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condos
0164 Copper Circle, Unit 307, Summit County
- Owner: Jeremy Barkoff
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condos
0184 Copper Circle, Unit 301, Summit County
- Owner: CMC Revocable Living Trust
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condo
22714 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5943, Summit County
- Owner: KEYS1 LLC
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $829,000
- Subdivision: Hidden River Lodge Condos
2908 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Craig Stark
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Osprey Reserve
0140 E. Hanson Road, Summit County
- Owner: Perry C. Rocco
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Mountain View Townhomes
0760 Copper Road, Unit E107, Summit County
- Owner: John Roberts
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $669,000
- Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condo
153 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Anthony H. Delsener
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $447,623
- Subdivision: Vista Point Townhomes
0405 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Julie Piatchek
- Date: April 20, 2022
- Price: $1,196,562
- Subdivision: Meadow Wood
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8863, Summit County
- Owner: Keith Minihane
- Date: April 21, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condo
1513 Point Drive, Unit C1513-101, Frisco
- Owner: Jie Yang
- Date: April 21, 2022
- Price: $851,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
71A W. Main St., Frisco
- Owner: Burford 77 Ranch LLC
- Date: April 21, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: Castlewood
321 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Gerald H. Crossland
- Date: April 21, 2022
- Price: $1,457,625
- Subdivision: Duplexes at the Ranch
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8244, Summit County
- Owner: Jim Ziegler
- Date: April 21, 2022
- Price: $1,422,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos
0195 River Run Road, Unit 8014, Summit County
- Owner: Lloyd B. Cox, III
- Date: April 21, 2022
- Price: $1,476,510
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
9401 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 5, Unit 9425, Summit County
- Owner: Jeremy Schraeder
- Date: April 21, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Snowscape Condos
0209 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 603, Summit County
- Owner: Lero Trust
- Date: April 22, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Plaza Condos
0195 River Run Road, Unit 8015, Summit County
- Owner: William J. Dowell
- Date: April 22, 2022
- Price: $699,000
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
0304 Ryan Gulch Court, Unit B204, Summit County
- Owner: John Mark Readle
- Date: April 22, 2022
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Country Condo
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Building C, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Shepard
- Date: April 22, 2022
- Price: $715,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo
610 Columbine Road, Unit 6304, Breckenridge
- Owner: Shane W. Huether Revocable Trust
- Date: April 22, 2022
- Price: $1,799,000
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos
290 Broken Lance Drive, Building B, Unit B-202, Silverthorne
- Owner: Louis Roselle, III
- Date: April 22, 2022
- Price: $1,099,000
- Subdivision: Woods Manor Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 266, Summit County
- Owner: Rebecca Maddox Spady Living Trust
- Date: April 22, 2022
- Price: $332,500
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
