 Summit County real estate sales reach nearly $35M for the third week of April | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales reach nearly $35M for the third week of April

Real estate transactions in Summit County reach nearly $35 million across 38 sales that took place from April 18-22.

News News |

Jenna deJong
  

700 Lakepoint Drive, Building A, Unit A10, Frisco

  • Owner: Kathryn Schwitzer
  • Date: April 18, 2022
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Tarn Landing Condos

120 E. La Bonte St., Building F, Unit 309, Dillon

  • Owner: East La Bonte St. LLC
  • Date: April 18, 2022
  • Price: $710,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condo

371 W. 4th St., Unit 302, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Hob Investments LLC
  • Date: April 18, 2022
  • Price: $372,000
  • Subdivision: Silverthorne Heights Condos

0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8818, Summit County

  • Owner: Kenneth Christopher Walsh
  • Date: April 18, 2022
  • Price: $650,000
  • Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condos

220 Buffalo Mountain Drive, Building A, Unit 111A, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Torreys Peak LLC
  • Date: April 18, 2022
  • Price: $360,900
  • Subdivision: Blue River Warehouse Condos

0760 Copper Road, Unit E102, Summit County

  • Owner: BBCM LLC
  • Date: April 18, 2022
  • Price: $749,000
  • Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condos

0068 Independence Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul and Sarah Mason Living Trust
  • Date: April 18, 2022
  • Price: $1,855,000
  • Subdivision: Alders Townhomes

1211 W Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2767, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew Michael Verno
  • Date: April 18, 2022
  • Price: $385,000
  • Subdivision: Slopeside Condos

0045 Beeler Place, Unit 2305, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel E. Wirth
  • Date: April 19, 2022
  • Price: $485,000
  • Subdivision: Telemark Lodge Condos

216 Pitkin St., Unit 14, Frisco

  • Owner: Chelsea Vickerman Rogers
  • Date: April 19, 2022
  • Price: $705,000
  • Subdivision: Ore House Condo

0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8603, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeffrey D. Quinlan
  • Date: April 19, 2022
  • Price: $1,025,000
  • Subdivision: Expedition Station

0045 Canyon View Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel B. Martinson
  • Date: April 19, 2022
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch

156 Robin Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Rahul Pankaj Desai
  • Date: April 19, 2022
  • Price: $1,290,000
  • Subdivision: Ponds at Blue River Condos

220 E. La Bonte St., Building B, Unit 126, Dillon

  • Owner: Maria Ines Gobitz
  • Date: April 19, 2022
  • Price: $751,000
  • Subdivision: Lodge at Lake Dillon Condo

0344 Illinois Gulch Road, Building H, Unit 201, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeff Stapleton
  • Date: April 19, 2022
  • Price: $295,000
  • Subdivision: Wildflower Condos

0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2265, Summit County

  • Owner: Maxim Pogorelov
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condos

0164 Copper Circle, Unit 307, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeremy Barkoff
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condos

0184 Copper Circle, Unit 301, Summit County

  • Owner: CMC Revocable Living Trust
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $530,000
  • Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condo

22714 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5943, Summit County

  • Owner: KEYS1 LLC
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $829,000
  • Subdivision: Hidden River Lodge Condos

2908 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Craig Stark
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,600,000
  • Subdivision: Osprey Reserve

0140 E. Hanson Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Perry C. Rocco
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain View Townhomes

0760 Copper Road, Unit E107, Summit County

  • Owner: John Roberts
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $669,000
  • Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condo

153 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Anthony H. Delsener
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $447,623
  • Subdivision: Vista Point Townhomes

0405 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Julie Piatchek
  • Date: April 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,196,562
  • Subdivision: Meadow Wood

0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8863, Summit County

  • Owner: Keith Minihane
  • Date: April 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condo

1513 Point Drive, Unit C1513-101, Frisco

  • Owner: Jie Yang
  • Date: April 21, 2022
  • Price: $851,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point

71A W. Main St., Frisco

  • Owner: Burford 77 Ranch LLC
  • Date: April 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: Castlewood

321 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Gerald H. Crossland
  • Date: April 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,457,625
  • Subdivision: Duplexes at the Ranch

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8244, Summit County

  • Owner: Jim Ziegler
  • Date: April 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,422,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos

0195 River Run Road, Unit 8014, Summit County

  • Owner: Lloyd B. Cox, III
  • Date: April 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,476,510
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge

9401 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 5, Unit 9425, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeremy Schraeder
  • Date: April 21, 2022
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Snowscape Condos

0209 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 603, Summit County

  • Owner: Lero Trust
  • Date: April 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Plaza Condos

0195 River Run Road, Unit 8015, Summit County

  • Owner: William J. Dowell
  • Date: April 22, 2022
  • Price: $699,000
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge

0304 Ryan Gulch Court, Unit B204, Summit County

  • Owner: John Mark Readle
  • Date: April 22, 2022
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Country Condo

9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Building C, Unit 303, Summit County

  • Owner: Brian Shepard
  • Date: April 22, 2022
  • Price: $715,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo

610 Columbine Road, Unit 6304, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Shane W. Huether Revocable Trust
  • Date: April 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,799,000
  • Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos

290 Broken Lance Drive, Building B, Unit B-202, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Louis Roselle, III
  • Date: April 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,099,000
  • Subdivision: Woods Manor Condos

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 266, Summit County

  • Owner: Rebecca Maddox Spady Living Trust
  • Date: April 22, 2022
  • Price: $332,500
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 