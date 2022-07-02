Summit County real estate sales surpass $71.6M for the last week of April
Real estate transactions in Summit County surpass $71.6 million across 30 sales that took place from April 25-29.
0214 Ten Mile Circle, Unit C1, Summit County
- Owner: BVA Copper SPE LLC
- Date: April 25, 2022
- Price: $33,500,000
- Subdivision: Copper Junction Condos
1106 Penstemon Road, Summit County
- Owner: Danene J. Tushar
- Date: April 25, 2022
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Keystone West Ranch
610 Frisco St., Frisco
- Owner: FDP LLC
- Date: April 25, 2022
- Price: $2,335,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 109, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 109 QTR Fee
- Date: April 25, 2022
- Price: $172,500
- Subdivision: Cirque Condos
216A S. 5th Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Jordan G. Smith
- Date: April 25, 2022
- Price: $874,800
- Subdivision: Teller Townhouses
1001 Grandview Dr., Building C, Unit 3, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $810,000
- Subdivision: Grandview at Breckenridge Condos
701 E. Anemone Trail, Unit 101, Dillon
- Owner: 701 East Anemone LLC
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Masthead Commercial Building
1928 Soda Ridge Road, Building 2, Unit 1226, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Patrick Smith
- Date; April 26, 2022
- Price: $902,000
- Subdivision: Keystone Gulch Condos
0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3039, Summit County
- Owner: Holly E. Pick
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Lone Eagle above River Run Condos
95100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 124, Summit County
- Owner: Rhonda M. Kelly
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $710,000
- Subdivision: Watch Hill Condos
203 Wellington Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: David Collier
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $4,200,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn
227 Huron Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes
600 Columbine Road, Unit 5204, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sridhar V. Reddy
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $1,730,000
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 49, Summit County
- Owner: Albert J. Lahaie, Jr.
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $140,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 78, Summit County
- Owner: Paul C. and Lorrie A. Kueffer Living Trust
- Date: April 26, 2022
- Price: $55,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0204 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County
- Owner: Stephen Wright
- Date: April 27, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge Amended Subdivision
1941 Boreas Pass Road, Building B, Unit 5C, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Steven Holder
- Date: April 27, 2022
- Price: $315,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condos
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 214C, Summit County
- Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 214C Timeshare
- Date: April 27, 2022
- Price: $119,900
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condos
370 E. La Bonte St., Building A, Unit 502, Dillon
- Owner: Marianne L. Graham
- Date: April 27, 2022
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Lake View Condos
0023 Uncle Sam Lode Road, Summit County
- Owner: JKLR LLC
- Date: April 27, 2022
- Price: $2,280,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
661A Gold Dust Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Brandon T. Whittle
- Date: April 28, 2022
- Price: $1,575,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Pines
401 S. Ridge St., Unit 10, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: April 28, 2022
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Tannhauser Condos
220 Buffalo Mountain Drive, Building B, Unit 4B, Silverthorne
- Owner: Spruce Tree Properties LLC
- Date: April 28, 2022
- Price: $395,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Warehouse Condos
980 Lakepoint Drive, Unit 706, Frisco
- Owner: Brian S. Maready
- Date: April 28, 2022
- Price: $1,425,000
- Subdivision: Towers at Lakepoint Condo
0901 S. 8th Ave., Summit County
- Owner: RFC LLC
- Date: April 28, 2022
- Price: $3,220,000
- Subdivision: Bills Ranch
81 Hawn Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Marlon Daron Marshall
- Date: April 28, 2022
- Price: $1,625,000
- Subdivision: Sunlight Townhomes
114 Windwood Circle, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ryan S. Duncan
- Date: April 29, 2022
- Price: $3,925,000
- Subdivision: Christie Heights
1342 Maryland Creek Road, Summit County
- Owner: Michael F. and Barbara Ann Brady Trust
- Date: April 29, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
1653 Oro Grande Drive, Unit AA 18, Summit County
- Owner: Steven Hall
- Date: April 29, 2022
- Price: $1,069,000
- Subdivision: Frostfire Condo
0306 Illinois Gulch Road, Building E. Unit 113, Summit County
- Owner: 0306 Gulch LLC
- Date: April 29, 2022
- Price: $415,000
- Subdivision: Wildflower Condos
