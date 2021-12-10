 Summit County real estate sales total $101M for the second week of October | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $101M for the second week of October

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $101.8 million across 77 sales that took place from Oct. 10-16.

325 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: T2K2 Investments LLC
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Ranch at Eagles Nest

316 S. Fifth Ave., Frisco

  • Owner: Aaron Kristoffer Black
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $1,390,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision

1312 Glenwild Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Growth Family Investments LLC
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $3,950,000
  • Subdivision: Glenwild Subdivision

176 E. La Bonte St., Building A, Unit 105, Dillon

  • Owner: George F. Zack
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $738,500
  • Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condominiums

101 Forest Drive, Unit C, Frisco

  • Owner: Doner Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $475,000
  • Subdivision: Streamside Condominiums

0041 Copper Point Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Jacob Yamshak
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $326,151
  • Subdivision: Copper Point Townhomes

9800 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 307, Summit County

  • Owner: Jenna Pate
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $650,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condominiums

316 Tanglewood Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jay Feaster
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $1,280,400
  • Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estate Subdivision

0045 Harvest Moon Trail, Summit County

  • Owner: Douglas F. McAfee
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $653,500
  • Subdivision: Hamilton Creek Subdivision

140 E. La Bonte St., Building C, Unit 205, Dillon

  • Owner: John T. MacDonald Living Trust
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $865,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condominiums

0040 Elk Spur Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael A. and Julie M. Britti Living Trust
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Old Keystone Golf Course Subdivision

358 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Onion Creek Investments Inc.
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $3,000,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5, Summit County

  • Owner: Beyond Investments LLC
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2021
  • Price: $549,000
  • Subdivision: Lakeshore Condominiums

401 W. La Bonte St., Unit 202, Dillon

  • Owner: Gurmit S. Mandair
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $565,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Dillon Condominiums

0675 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 107, Summit County

  • Owner: Lori Ruth Staples
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $405,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condominiums

0074 Outpost Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Gregory H. Hand 2018 Revocable Trust
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $1,795,000
  • Subdivision: Alders Townhomes

0131 Shooting Star Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew Anthony Gotwols
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $2,050,000
  • Subdivision: Cortina Subdivision

2910 Ninth Green Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Bobby Adair
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $2,150,000
  • Subdivision: Eagle Nest Golf Course Subdivision

0264 Pearl Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Peter C. Metcalf
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $3,650,000
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch Subdivision

9490 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 2, Unit 94101, Summit County

  • Owner: John F. Rogers
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Snowscape Condominiums

0165 Wheeler Place, Unit 403, Summit County

  • Owner: Copper Mountain Community Church
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Wheeler House Condominiums

281 Wilderness Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Paul Koller
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $1,525,000
  • Subdivision: Wilderness Subdivision

201 E. Fox Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Ann C. Diddlebock
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $620,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision

724B E. Anemone Trail, Dillon

  • Owner: David and Ann Kern Revocable Trust
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $1,020,000
  • Subdivision: East Anemone Trail Condominiums

0154 Caravelle Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennifer Donofrio
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $1,521,700
  • Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condominiums

0181 Shekel Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Brittany Marie Deullman
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $1,010,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision

101 Creek Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael K. Lin
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $770,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Run Townhomes

358 Lagoon Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lagoon Partners LLC
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estates Subdivision

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4218, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Dennis Kevin O’Carroll
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $595,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 345, Summit County

  • Owner: Bradley Aaron Larsen
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $365,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision

640 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 130, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Stephen A. Reis
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condominiums

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4216, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Georg R. Heringer
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $599,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

53 Boulder Ridge Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: George Gaylon Hull
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $5,999,000
  • Subdivision: Boulder Ridge Subdivision

0021 Buffalo Drive, Building 1, Unit 210, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael D. Schmitzer
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $715,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Woods Condominiums

0910 Copper Road, Unit 319, Summit County

  • Owner: Schuyler Chase Cayton
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $799,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8269, Summit County

  • Owner: Bryce D. Allen
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $780,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums

22804 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 303, Summit County

  • Owner: John Leone
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2021
  • Price: $740,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Run Condominiums

0205 River Park Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Samuel A. Leger 2009 Trust
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $3,249,000
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge

0034 Camron Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Ryan Ford
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $195,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2118, Summit County

  • Owner: Patrick E. McCullough
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $5,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condominiums

250 Ski Hill Road, Building 2, Unit 22, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mark John Sponem
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Hill Condominiums

0209 Wheeler Place, Unit 20, Summit County

  • Owner: Aleda S. Kresge
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $705,000
  • Subdivision: Elk Run at Copper Mountain

0305A Straight Creek Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Otilia Herrera Chavez
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision Resubdivision Block 1

0595 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 302, Summit County

  • Owner: Ryan W. Ramsay
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condominiums

22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1788, Summit County

  • Owner: Angela Rigot
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Decatur Condominiums

1842 Peregrine Lane, Building 1, Unit D, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Matthew L. Stoia
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $587,500
  • Subdivision: Ponderosa Condominiums

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 167, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Brownrigg
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $299,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision

0591 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Robert Rindfuss
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,025,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

0592 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Jilayne K. Smith
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,038,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

432 Bighorn Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Aaron Mondeau
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,060,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision

4815 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: John Richards
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Salt Lick Condominiums

Lot 1, Four Seasons Village Subdivision No. 2, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Hotel Breckenridge Condominium Association
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2021
  • Price: $55,000
  • Subdivision: Four Seasons Village Subdivision

716 Lagoon Drive, Unit B, Frisco

  • Owner: Bradley Bieber
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2021
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

107 N. Harris St., Unit 118, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Hilderbrand Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2021
  • Price: $876,225
  • Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums

795 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Cynthia Golding
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,313,480
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0232 N. Side Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Peaks Buffalo Mountain LLC
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

9876 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 106, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Robert Papp
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2021
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condominiums

0120 Cove Blvd., Unit 207, Summit County

  • Owner: James Ford
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2021
  • Price: $589,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Lodge at Lake Dillon

21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2123, Summit County

  • Owner: Minette McGeehon
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2021
  • Price: $535,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condominiums

0103 Elizabeth Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Thomas Davich
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2021
  • Price: $763,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Ridge Estates at Lake Dillon

1 Hawn Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Scott Depies
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $825,000
  • Subdivision: Indian Hill Townhomes

0054 Pinon Trail, Summit County

  • Owner: Terry Grossman
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,730,000
  • Subdivision: Hamilton Creek Subdivision

1514 Point Drive, Unit C, Frisco

  • Owner: Philip Baker
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Prospect Point Townhomes

205 Primrose Path, Unit 12, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Peter Raymond Swider
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $790,000
  • Subdivision: Retreat Condominiums

214 Lupine Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: Craig and Joslynn Spreadbury Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $2,150,000
  • Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco

401 Granite St., Building 2, Unit 13, Frisco

  • Owner: Joseph E. Jones
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $970,000
  • Subdivision: Condos Off Main

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 104 Quarter Fee
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $145,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums

22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1792, Summit County

  • Owner: Joel A. Sisk
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $919,000
  • Subdivision: Decatur Condominiums

34 Highfield Trail, Unit 311, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Priscilla Modrov
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $821,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge

110 First Ave., Unit E, Frisco

  • Owner: Joan E. Thompson
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Mount Victoria Lodge Condominiums

596 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Charles G. Smoot
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,217,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates

231 Haymaker St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Megan Hunzeker
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $579,147
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

0071 Starfire Lane, Building 71, Unit 1978

  • Owner: Molly D. Lane
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Starfire Townhomes

2100 Lodge Pole Circle, Building A, Unit 304, Summit County

  • Owner: Lindsay Carpenter
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $519,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

0028 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 4, Summit County

  • Owner: Soley Maria Bogadottir
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $643,100
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge Subdivision

215 Highland Terrace, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Abba Breck LLC
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $2,950,000
  • Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition Subdivision

505A S. Main St., Unit A1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Breck Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 15, 2021
  • Price: $16,675,000
  • Subdivision: Main Street Station Condominiums

