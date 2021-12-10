Summit County real estate sales total $101M for the second week of October
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $101.8 million across 77 sales that took place from Oct. 10-16.
325 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: T2K2 Investments LLC
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Ranch at Eagles Nest
316 S. Fifth Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Aaron Kristoffer Black
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $1,390,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision
1312 Glenwild Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Growth Family Investments LLC
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $3,950,000
- Subdivision: Glenwild Subdivision
176 E. La Bonte St., Building A, Unit 105, Dillon
- Owner: George F. Zack
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $738,500
- Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condominiums
101 Forest Drive, Unit C, Frisco
- Owner: Doner Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: Streamside Condominiums
0041 Copper Point Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Jacob Yamshak
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $326,151
- Subdivision: Copper Point Townhomes
9800 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 307, Summit County
- Owner: Jenna Pate
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condominiums
316 Tanglewood Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jay Feaster
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $1,280,400
- Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estate Subdivision
0045 Harvest Moon Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Douglas F. McAfee
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $653,500
- Subdivision: Hamilton Creek Subdivision
140 E. La Bonte St., Building C, Unit 205, Dillon
- Owner: John T. MacDonald Living Trust
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $865,000
- Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condominiums
0040 Elk Spur Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Michael A. and Julie M. Britti Living Trust
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Old Keystone Golf Course Subdivision
358 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Onion Creek Investments Inc.
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $3,000,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5, Summit County
- Owner: Beyond Investments LLC
- Date: Oct. 11, 2021
- Price: $549,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore Condominiums
401 W. La Bonte St., Unit 202, Dillon
- Owner: Gurmit S. Mandair
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $565,000
- Subdivision: Lake Dillon Condominiums
0675 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 107, Summit County
- Owner: Lori Ruth Staples
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $405,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condominiums
0074 Outpost Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory H. Hand 2018 Revocable Trust
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $1,795,000
- Subdivision: Alders Townhomes
0131 Shooting Star Way, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew Anthony Gotwols
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Cortina Subdivision
2910 Ninth Green Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Bobby Adair
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $2,150,000
- Subdivision: Eagle Nest Golf Course Subdivision
0264 Pearl Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Peter C. Metcalf
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $3,650,000
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch Subdivision
9490 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 2, Unit 94101, Summit County
- Owner: John F. Rogers
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Snowscape Condominiums
0165 Wheeler Place, Unit 403, Summit County
- Owner: Copper Mountain Community Church
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Wheeler House Condominiums
281 Wilderness Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Paul Koller
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $1,525,000
- Subdivision: Wilderness Subdivision
201 E. Fox Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Ann C. Diddlebock
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $620,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision
724B E. Anemone Trail, Dillon
- Owner: David and Ann Kern Revocable Trust
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $1,020,000
- Subdivision: East Anemone Trail Condominiums
0154 Caravelle Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Jennifer Donofrio
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $1,521,700
- Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condominiums
0181 Shekel Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Brittany Marie Deullman
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $1,010,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision
101 Creek Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael K. Lin
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $770,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Run Townhomes
358 Lagoon Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Lagoon Partners LLC
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estates Subdivision
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4218, Breckenridge
- Owner: Dennis Kevin O’Carroll
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $595,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 345, Summit County
- Owner: Bradley Aaron Larsen
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $365,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
640 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 130, Breckenridge
- Owner: Stephen A. Reis
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condominiums
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4216, Breckenridge
- Owner: Georg R. Heringer
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $599,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
53 Boulder Ridge Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: George Gaylon Hull
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $5,999,000
- Subdivision: Boulder Ridge Subdivision
0021 Buffalo Drive, Building 1, Unit 210, Summit County
- Owner: Michael D. Schmitzer
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $715,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Woods Condominiums
0910 Copper Road, Unit 319, Summit County
- Owner: Schuyler Chase Cayton
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $799,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8269, Summit County
- Owner: Bryce D. Allen
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $780,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums
22804 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: John Leone
- Date: Oct. 12, 2021
- Price: $740,000
- Subdivision: Ski Run Condominiums
0205 River Park Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Samuel A. Leger 2009 Trust
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $3,249,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge
0034 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan Ford
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $195,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2118, Summit County
- Owner: Patrick E. McCullough
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $5,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condominiums
250 Ski Hill Road, Building 2, Unit 22, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark John Sponem
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Ski Hill Condominiums
0209 Wheeler Place, Unit 20, Summit County
- Owner: Aleda S. Kresge
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $705,000
- Subdivision: Elk Run at Copper Mountain
0305A Straight Creek Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Otilia Herrera Chavez
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision Resubdivision Block 1
0595 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan W. Ramsay
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condominiums
22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1788, Summit County
- Owner: Angela Rigot
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Decatur Condominiums
1842 Peregrine Lane, Building 1, Unit D, Silverthorne
- Owner: Matthew L. Stoia
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $587,500
- Subdivision: Ponderosa Condominiums
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 167, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Brownrigg
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $299,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
0591 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Rindfuss
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,025,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
0592 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Jilayne K. Smith
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,038,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
432 Bighorn Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Aaron Mondeau
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,060,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision
4815 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: John Richards
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Salt Lick Condominiums
Lot 1, Four Seasons Village Subdivision No. 2, Breckenridge
- Owner: Hotel Breckenridge Condominium Association
- Date: Oct. 13, 2021
- Price: $55,000
- Subdivision: Four Seasons Village Subdivision
716 Lagoon Drive, Unit B, Frisco
- Owner: Bradley Bieber
- Date: Oct. 14, 2021
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
107 N. Harris St., Unit 118, Breckenridge
- Owner: Hilderbrand Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 14, 2021
- Price: $876,225
- Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums
795 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Cynthia Golding
- Date: Oct. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,313,480
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0232 N. Side Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Peaks Buffalo Mountain LLC
- Date: Oct. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
9876 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Robert Papp
- Date: Oct. 14, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condominiums
0120 Cove Blvd., Unit 207, Summit County
- Owner: James Ford
- Date: Oct. 14, 2021
- Price: $589,000
- Subdivision: Timber Lodge at Lake Dillon
21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2123, Summit County
- Owner: Minette McGeehon
- Date: Oct. 14, 2021
- Price: $535,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condominiums
0103 Elizabeth Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas Davich
- Date: Oct. 14, 2021
- Price: $763,000
- Subdivision: Lake Ridge Estates at Lake Dillon
1 Hawn Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Scott Depies
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $825,000
- Subdivision: Indian Hill Townhomes
0054 Pinon Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Terry Grossman
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,730,000
- Subdivision: Hamilton Creek Subdivision
1514 Point Drive, Unit C, Frisco
- Owner: Philip Baker
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Prospect Point Townhomes
205 Primrose Path, Unit 12, Breckenridge
- Owner: Peter Raymond Swider
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $790,000
- Subdivision: Retreat Condominiums
214 Lupine Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Craig and Joslynn Spreadbury Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $2,150,000
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
401 Granite St., Building 2, Unit 13, Frisco
- Owner: Joseph E. Jones
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $970,000
- Subdivision: Condos Off Main
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 104 Quarter Fee
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $145,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums
22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1792, Summit County
- Owner: Joel A. Sisk
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $919,000
- Subdivision: Decatur Condominiums
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 311, Breckenridge
- Owner: Priscilla Modrov
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $821,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge
110 First Ave., Unit E, Frisco
- Owner: Joan E. Thompson
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Mount Victoria Lodge Condominiums
596 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Charles G. Smoot
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,217,000
- Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates
231 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Megan Hunzeker
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $579,147
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
0071 Starfire Lane, Building 71, Unit 1978
- Owner: Molly D. Lane
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Starfire Townhomes
2100 Lodge Pole Circle, Building A, Unit 304, Summit County
- Owner: Lindsay Carpenter
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $519,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
0028 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 4, Summit County
- Owner: Soley Maria Bogadottir
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $643,100
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge Subdivision
215 Highland Terrace, Breckenridge
- Owner: Abba Breck LLC
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $2,950,000
- Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition Subdivision
505A S. Main St., Unit A1, Breckenridge
- Owner: Breck Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 15, 2021
- Price: $16,675,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condominiums
