 Summit County real estate sales total $168M for the first week of October | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $168M for the first week of October

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $168.4 million across 108 sales that took place from Oct. 1-9.

202 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Larkin Real Estate LLC
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,750,000
  • Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breckenridge

0214 Ten Mile Circle, Unit R-402, Summit County

  • Owner: Joshua J. Downey
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Copper Junction Condominiums

0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8595, Summit County

  • Owner: Clayton Matthew Jeanette
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $505,000
  • Subdivision: Expedition Station

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 111, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 111 Quarter Fee
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $145,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums

500 Pitkin St., Building A, Unit A6, Frisco

  • Owner: Jacquelline T. Wallace
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: Pitkin Townhomes

1121 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 88, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Casey Fisher
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $661,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condominiums

0195 River Run Road, Unit 8011, Summit County

  • Owner: Chad P. Coughlin
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge

107 N. Harris St., Unit 203, Breckenridge

  • Owner: David S. Yeager
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums

123 Windwood Circle, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Peter J. Naka
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $4,412,500
  • Subdivision: Penn Lode Subdivision

0158 Caravelle Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Nicole Goldstein
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,411,700
  • Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condominiums

0050 Habitat Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Lucas Duncan Foss
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,600,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision

0235 Poplar Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Thomas Miller
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,275,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

213 Marksberry Way, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 213 Marksberry LLC
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $2,350,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge Golf Course

26 McGee Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sam R. Simonds
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $432,529
  • Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4503, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael Gould
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $457,500
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

0534 Summit County Road 534, Summit County

  • Owner: Breck Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $465,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates Subdivision

1100 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Williams Family Revocable Trust
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision

91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91423, Summit County

  • Owner: David Pauli
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $759,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condominiums

0135 Honeysuckle Court, Unit A, Summit County

  • Owner: James Christian McMillan
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: Key West Farms Subdivision

395 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Panita Wichiankuer
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,935,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0452 Fairview Blvd., Summit County

  • Owner: Gary Grieshaber
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,259,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 287, Summit County

  • Owner: Gary D. and Lori A. Hilton Living Trust
  • Date: Oct. 1, 2021
  • Price: $300,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision

180 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mamoon A. Badwan
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $480,000
  • Subdivision: Snowdrop Condominiums

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4330, Breckenridge

  • Owner: ASL LLC
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

455 Village Road, Unit 117, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Nathan Jeremy Susnow
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $701,000
  • Subdivision: Trails End Condominiums

116 S. Fifth Ave., Unit 10, Frisco

  • Owner: Ryan Martin Brockway
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Town Centre Condominiums

405 Four O’Clock Road, Building XIV, Unit B, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Randall D. Johannes
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $995,000
  • Subdivision: Pine Ridge Condominiums

82 Linden Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Emily Herzig
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens Subdivision

0841 Fairview Blvd., Summit County

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Tom’s Baby Subdivision

215 Haymaker St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Andrea Sigler
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $579,147
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

0107 Rivershore Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: David Kaufman
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2021
  • Price: $1,095,000
  • Subdivision: Rivershore Subdivision

1173 Straight Creek Drive, Building G, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: George L. Zachos II
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $345,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums

0205 Berlin Placer Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Aspen Oak LLC
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

0085 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County

  • Owner: 85 Sallie Barber Road Heuston Investment
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

0195 Berlin Placer Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Steve Emerson
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

0210 Berlin Placer Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Heather B. Rosenker Trust
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1133, Summit County

  • Owner: Jay L. Funkhouser II
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $50,000
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condominiums

30 Watertower Way, Building C, Unit 203, Frisco

  • Owner: Whitehead Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $1,625,000
  • Subdivision: Watertower Place Condominiums

0047 Crescent Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Chanie L. Wood
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $865,000
  • Subdivision: Sierra Bosque Subdivision

101 E. Main St., Unit 206, Frisco

  • Owner: Happy Cat Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $965,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Main Street Commons Condominiums

773 Hunters Circle, Frisco

  • Owner: George L. Bracksieck
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $1,595,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Subdivision

101 E. Main St., Unit 205, Frisco

  • Owner: Becky Peltier
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $880,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Main Street Commons Condominiums

309 S. Third Ave., Unit 2, Frisco

  • Owner: William S. Turner
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $710,000
  • Subdivision: Cornerstone Properties

965 N. Ten Mile Drive, Unit A8, Frisco

  • Owner: Michael Binder
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $899,000
  • Subdivision: Drake Landing Condominiums

0172 Copper Circle, Unit 207, Summit County

  • Owner: Paolo Bacchiarello
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $507,000
  • Subdivision: Taylor’s Crossing Condominiums

34 Beavers Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jason Lucas
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $4,975,000
  • Subdivision: Metes & Bounds

34 Beavers Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jason Lucas
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $743,000
  • Subdivision: Warriors Mark Townhouses

0223 River Park Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Tobin J. Romero
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $3,250,000
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge

42 Snowflake Drive, Unit 413, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Bluesky 413 LLC
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $1,995,000
  • Subdivision: Bluesky Breckenridge Condominiums

800 Four O’Clock Road, Building B, Unit B1A, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Frederick John Koelsch
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $1,126,000
  • Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condominiums

465 Four O’Clock Road, Building C, Unit 102, Breckenridge

  • Owner: RRK Hotel Associates LLC
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $974,000
  • Subdivision: Sundowner II Condominiums

301 N. French St., Unit 113, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kara Bernal
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2021
  • Price: $449,000
  • Subdivision: Val D. Isere Condominiums

111 E. Main St., Unit 1A, Frisco

  • Owner: Mountain Top Nails LLC
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: 111 Main Street Lodge and Condominiums

723 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit B, Frisco

  • Owner: David Rose
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

82 Regent Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Donald Nyberg
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $5,300,000
  • Subdivision: Cottages at Shock Hill

0794 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Casey R. Childers
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $925,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision

0242 Burgundy Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Mark L. Gilmore
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $885,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

67 Cedar Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Leo McCarthy
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,675,000
  • Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood Subdivision

805 Columbine Road, Unit 302, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Elizabeth H. Fagan
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Tannenbaum by the River

0122 Louise Placer Road, Blue River

  • Owner: Barbara Scheidegger
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,750,000
  • Subdivision: Louise Placer Subdivision

99 Granite St., Unit 310, Frisco

  • Owner: Pike West LLC
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $350,000
  • Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condominiums

220 Galena St., Unit 1, Frisco

  • Owner: Luke Norris
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $490,000
  • Subdivision: Galena Place Condominiums

220 Galena St., Unit 2, Frisco

  • Owner: Luke Norris
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $490,000
  • Subdivision: Galena Place Condominiums

0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2277, Summit County

  • Owner: Lana Laker
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $799,000
  • Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condominiums

0162 High Meadow Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Kathleen E. Miller
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $2,052,000
  • Subdivision: Summerwood PUD

89100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building AA, Unit 208, Summit County

  • Owner: Kathy Cummings
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $581,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condominiums

460 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Larry Oakley
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,175,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision

0018 D Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Marguerite E. Ritchey
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Government Tracts 7-5-77 Subdivision

1509 Point Drive, Unit C1509-101, Frisco

  • Owner: Nathan C. Soule
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $667,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point

1509 Point Drive, Unit C1509-204, Frisco

  • Owner: Darren Hale
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point

980 Lakepoint Drive, Unit 707, Frisco

  • Owner: 707 Towers LLC
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Towers at Lakepoint Condominiums

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 111, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 111 Quarter Fee
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $135,900
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums

0091 River Run Road, Unit 8137, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Heath Gephart
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $520,000
  • Subdivision: Arapahoe Lodge Condominiums

0080 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Alex Brian Allen
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $820,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision

8300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 303, Summit County

  • Owner: Brandon Clinite
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $552,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

0373 Wild Irishman Road, Building 3, Unit 15203, Summit County

  • Owner: Sarah A. Stabio
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $710,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condominiums

505 S. Ridge St., Unit 11, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Matthew Roy Beck
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $560,000
  • Subdivision: Panorama Alpine Condominiums

610 Columbine Road, Unit 6208, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Todd Crane
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $2,350,000
  • Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condominiums

65 Union Trail, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Vicki A. Desimone Trust
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $4,000,000
  • Subdivision: Shock Hill Landing

0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 450, Summit County

  • Owner: Anthony Renaldi
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $167,500
  • Subdivision: Village Square Condominiums

142 Grey Squirrel Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: Christopher Dmitri Wallwork
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,355,200
  • Subdivision: Royal Subdivision

1803 Falcon Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: A&J Property Investments
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,960,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Subdivision

140 E. La Bonte St., Building C, Unit 106, Dillon

  • Owner: Kristen Link
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $866,250
  • Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condominiums

95 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sooner Magic LLC
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2021
  • Price: $4,225,000
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates Subdivision

0877 Airport Road, Building 2, Unit 32, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Our Breckenridge Home LLC
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $749,950
  • Subdivision: Claimjumper Condominiums

224 S. Main St., Unit RP-20, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 309 South Main LLC
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $660,000
  • Subdivision: Reliance Place Condominiums

2215 Tiger Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul Stebbins
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $4,250,000
  • Subdivision: Swan River Valley PUD

0941 Fairview Blvd., Building B, Unit 5, Summit County

  • Owner: Melanie McQuade
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $460,000
  • Subdivision: Vienna Townhouses

520 Bills Ranch Road, Building B, Unit 323, Frisco

  • Owner: Matthew Runnells
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $565,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condominiums

0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8587, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott Thomas Dawson
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Expedition Station

325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit B-303, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Tod Courtney
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $955,000
  • Subdivision: Park Place Condominiums

29 W. Benjamin Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mark R. Hutchins
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

50 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 1, Unit 1213, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Code Therapy LLC
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $745,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condominiums

27 Peaks View Court, Building 1, Unit 202, Blue River

  • Owner: Town of Blue River
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $465,000
  • Subdivision: Dot Condominiums

8026 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit C-8, Summit County

  • Owner: Alexander Dallman
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $399,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Wildernest Condominiums

0280 CR 268, Summit County

  • Owner: Brandon Tolany
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $3,700,000
  • Subdivision: Metes & Bounds

6015 Heeney Road, Summit County

  • Owner: American Arbor Care Inc.
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $1,040,000
  • Subdivision: Lees Lakeshore Resubdivision

0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8588, Summit County

  • Owner: Harry Gordon Brooks II
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $491,000
  • Subdivision: Expedition Station

94300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 1, Unit 94304, Summit County

  • Owner: Vern M. Nelson
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Snowscape Condominiums

0014 Arabella Drive, Unit 6516, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew Verleger
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condominiums THMS

1305 Ruby Road, Summit County

  • Owner: James B. Democker Trust
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $2,037,500
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch Subdivision

28 Leap Frog Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Julia Rose Elrath Polise
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $580,000
  • Subdivision: Wellington 2 Subdivision

5 Meadow Lark Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Estelle Sullivan
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $408,000
  • Subdivision: Wellington 2 Subdivision

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 127, Summit County

  • Owner: Brett Schumer
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $331,700
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision

500 S. Park Ave., Unit 209, Breckenridge

  • Owner: John Raymond Goff
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Park Avenue Lofts Condominiums

600 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Riva Re Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2021
  • Price: $45,000,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Mountain Lodge Area Subdivision

315 S. Park Ave., Unit 17, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Barry Ernst Kanarek
  • Date: Oct. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,675,000
  • Subdivision: One Breckenridge Place

214 N. Main St., Unit 8, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Benjamin Jacob Reed
  • Date: Oct. 8, 2021
  • Price: $435,000
  • Subdivision: Edelweiss Condominiums

