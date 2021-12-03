Summit County real estate sales total $168M for the first week of October
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $168.4 million across 108 sales that took place from Oct. 1-9.
202 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Larkin Real Estate LLC
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,750,000
- Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breckenridge
0214 Ten Mile Circle, Unit R-402, Summit County
- Owner: Joshua J. Downey
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Copper Junction Condominiums
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8595, Summit County
- Owner: Clayton Matthew Jeanette
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $505,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 111, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 111 Quarter Fee
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $145,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums
500 Pitkin St., Building A, Unit A6, Frisco
- Owner: Jacquelline T. Wallace
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Pitkin Townhomes
1121 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 88, Breckenridge
- Owner: Casey Fisher
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $661,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condominiums
0195 River Run Road, Unit 8011, Summit County
- Owner: Chad P. Coughlin
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
107 N. Harris St., Unit 203, Breckenridge
- Owner: David S. Yeager
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums
123 Windwood Circle, Breckenridge
- Owner: Peter J. Naka
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $4,412,500
- Subdivision: Penn Lode Subdivision
0158 Caravelle Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Nicole Goldstein
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,411,700
- Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condominiums
0050 Habitat Court, Summit County
- Owner: Lucas Duncan Foss
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision
0235 Poplar Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas Miller
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
213 Marksberry Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: 213 Marksberry LLC
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $2,350,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge Golf Course
26 McGee Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sam R. Simonds
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $432,529
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4503, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael Gould
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $457,500
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
0534 Summit County Road 534, Summit County
- Owner: Breck Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $465,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates Subdivision
1100 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Williams Family Revocable Trust
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision
91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91423, Summit County
- Owner: David Pauli
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $759,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condominiums
0135 Honeysuckle Court, Unit A, Summit County
- Owner: James Christian McMillan
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Key West Farms Subdivision
395 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Panita Wichiankuer
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,935,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0452 Fairview Blvd., Summit County
- Owner: Gary Grieshaber
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,259,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 287, Summit County
- Owner: Gary D. and Lori A. Hilton Living Trust
- Date: Oct. 1, 2021
- Price: $300,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
180 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 1, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mamoon A. Badwan
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $480,000
- Subdivision: Snowdrop Condominiums
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4330, Breckenridge
- Owner: ASL LLC
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
455 Village Road, Unit 117, Breckenridge
- Owner: Nathan Jeremy Susnow
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $701,000
- Subdivision: Trails End Condominiums
116 S. Fifth Ave., Unit 10, Frisco
- Owner: Ryan Martin Brockway
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Town Centre Condominiums
405 Four O’Clock Road, Building XIV, Unit B, Breckenridge
- Owner: Randall D. Johannes
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $995,000
- Subdivision: Pine Ridge Condominiums
82 Linden Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Emily Herzig
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Subdivision
0841 Fairview Blvd., Summit County
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Tom’s Baby Subdivision
215 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Andrea Sigler
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $579,147
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
0107 Rivershore Drive, Blue River
- Owner: David Kaufman
- Date: Oct. 4, 2021
- Price: $1,095,000
- Subdivision: Rivershore Subdivision
1173 Straight Creek Drive, Building G, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: George L. Zachos II
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $345,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
0205 Berlin Placer Road, Summit County
- Owner: Aspen Oak LLC
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
0085 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County
- Owner: 85 Sallie Barber Road Heuston Investment
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
0195 Berlin Placer Road, Summit County
- Owner: Steve Emerson
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
0210 Berlin Placer Road, Summit County
- Owner: Heather B. Rosenker Trust
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1133, Summit County
- Owner: Jay L. Funkhouser II
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $50,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condominiums
30 Watertower Way, Building C, Unit 203, Frisco
- Owner: Whitehead Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $1,625,000
- Subdivision: Watertower Place Condominiums
0047 Crescent Road, Summit County
- Owner: Chanie L. Wood
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $865,000
- Subdivision: Sierra Bosque Subdivision
101 E. Main St., Unit 206, Frisco
- Owner: Happy Cat Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $965,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Main Street Commons Condominiums
773 Hunters Circle, Frisco
- Owner: George L. Bracksieck
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $1,595,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Subdivision
101 E. Main St., Unit 205, Frisco
- Owner: Becky Peltier
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $880,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Main Street Commons Condominiums
309 S. Third Ave., Unit 2, Frisco
- Owner: William S. Turner
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $710,000
- Subdivision: Cornerstone Properties
965 N. Ten Mile Drive, Unit A8, Frisco
- Owner: Michael Binder
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $899,000
- Subdivision: Drake Landing Condominiums
0172 Copper Circle, Unit 207, Summit County
- Owner: Paolo Bacchiarello
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $507,000
- Subdivision: Taylor’s Crossing Condominiums
34 Beavers Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jason Lucas
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $4,975,000
- Subdivision: Metes & Bounds
34 Beavers Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jason Lucas
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $743,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark Townhouses
0223 River Park Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Tobin J. Romero
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $3,250,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge
42 Snowflake Drive, Unit 413, Breckenridge
- Owner: Bluesky 413 LLC
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $1,995,000
- Subdivision: Bluesky Breckenridge Condominiums
800 Four O’Clock Road, Building B, Unit B1A, Breckenridge
- Owner: Frederick John Koelsch
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $1,126,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condominiums
465 Four O’Clock Road, Building C, Unit 102, Breckenridge
- Owner: RRK Hotel Associates LLC
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $974,000
- Subdivision: Sundowner II Condominiums
301 N. French St., Unit 113, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kara Bernal
- Date: Oct. 5, 2021
- Price: $449,000
- Subdivision: Val D. Isere Condominiums
111 E. Main St., Unit 1A, Frisco
- Owner: Mountain Top Nails LLC
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: 111 Main Street Lodge and Condominiums
723 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit B, Frisco
- Owner: David Rose
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
82 Regent Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Donald Nyberg
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $5,300,000
- Subdivision: Cottages at Shock Hill
0794 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Casey R. Childers
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $925,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision
0242 Burgundy Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Mark L. Gilmore
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
67 Cedar Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Leo McCarthy
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,675,000
- Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood Subdivision
805 Columbine Road, Unit 302, Breckenridge
- Owner: Elizabeth H. Fagan
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Tannenbaum by the River
0122 Louise Placer Road, Blue River
- Owner: Barbara Scheidegger
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,750,000
- Subdivision: Louise Placer Subdivision
99 Granite St., Unit 310, Frisco
- Owner: Pike West LLC
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $350,000
- Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condominiums
220 Galena St., Unit 1, Frisco
- Owner: Luke Norris
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $490,000
- Subdivision: Galena Place Condominiums
220 Galena St., Unit 2, Frisco
- Owner: Luke Norris
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $490,000
- Subdivision: Galena Place Condominiums
0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2277, Summit County
- Owner: Lana Laker
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $799,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condominiums
0162 High Meadow Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Kathleen E. Miller
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $2,052,000
- Subdivision: Summerwood PUD
89100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building AA, Unit 208, Summit County
- Owner: Kathy Cummings
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $581,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condominiums
460 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Larry Oakley
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,175,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision
0018 D Road, Summit County
- Owner: Marguerite E. Ritchey
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Government Tracts 7-5-77 Subdivision
1509 Point Drive, Unit C1509-101, Frisco
- Owner: Nathan C. Soule
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $667,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
1509 Point Drive, Unit C1509-204, Frisco
- Owner: Darren Hale
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
980 Lakepoint Drive, Unit 707, Frisco
- Owner: 707 Towers LLC
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Towers at Lakepoint Condominiums
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 111, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 111 Quarter Fee
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $135,900
- Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums
0091 River Run Road, Unit 8137, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Heath Gephart
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $520,000
- Subdivision: Arapahoe Lodge Condominiums
0080 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Alex Brian Allen
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $820,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision
8300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: Brandon Clinite
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $552,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
0373 Wild Irishman Road, Building 3, Unit 15203, Summit County
- Owner: Sarah A. Stabio
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $710,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condominiums
505 S. Ridge St., Unit 11, Breckenridge
- Owner: Matthew Roy Beck
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $560,000
- Subdivision: Panorama Alpine Condominiums
610 Columbine Road, Unit 6208, Breckenridge
- Owner: Todd Crane
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $2,350,000
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condominiums
65 Union Trail, Breckenridge
- Owner: Vicki A. Desimone Trust
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $4,000,000
- Subdivision: Shock Hill Landing
0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 450, Summit County
- Owner: Anthony Renaldi
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $167,500
- Subdivision: Village Square Condominiums
142 Grey Squirrel Lane, Blue River
- Owner: Christopher Dmitri Wallwork
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,355,200
- Subdivision: Royal Subdivision
1803 Falcon Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: A&J Property Investments
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,960,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Subdivision
140 E. La Bonte St., Building C, Unit 106, Dillon
- Owner: Kristen Link
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $866,250
- Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condominiums
95 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sooner Magic LLC
- Date: Oct. 6, 2021
- Price: $4,225,000
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates Subdivision
0877 Airport Road, Building 2, Unit 32, Breckenridge
- Owner: Our Breckenridge Home LLC
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $749,950
- Subdivision: Claimjumper Condominiums
224 S. Main St., Unit RP-20, Breckenridge
- Owner: 309 South Main LLC
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: Reliance Place Condominiums
2215 Tiger Road, Summit County
- Owner: Paul Stebbins
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $4,250,000
- Subdivision: Swan River Valley PUD
0941 Fairview Blvd., Building B, Unit 5, Summit County
- Owner: Melanie McQuade
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $460,000
- Subdivision: Vienna Townhouses
520 Bills Ranch Road, Building B, Unit 323, Frisco
- Owner: Matthew Runnells
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $565,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condominiums
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8587, Summit County
- Owner: Scott Thomas Dawson
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit B-303, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tod Courtney
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $955,000
- Subdivision: Park Place Condominiums
29 W. Benjamin Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mark R. Hutchins
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
50 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 1, Unit 1213, Breckenridge
- Owner: Code Therapy LLC
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $745,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condominiums
27 Peaks View Court, Building 1, Unit 202, Blue River
- Owner: Town of Blue River
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $465,000
- Subdivision: Dot Condominiums
8026 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit C-8, Summit County
- Owner: Alexander Dallman
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $399,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Wildernest Condominiums
0280 CR 268, Summit County
- Owner: Brandon Tolany
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $3,700,000
- Subdivision: Metes & Bounds
6015 Heeney Road, Summit County
- Owner: American Arbor Care Inc.
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $1,040,000
- Subdivision: Lees Lakeshore Resubdivision
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8588, Summit County
- Owner: Harry Gordon Brooks II
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $491,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
94300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 1, Unit 94304, Summit County
- Owner: Vern M. Nelson
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Snowscape Condominiums
0014 Arabella Drive, Unit 6516, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew Verleger
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condominiums THMS
1305 Ruby Road, Summit County
- Owner: James B. Democker Trust
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $2,037,500
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch Subdivision
28 Leap Frog Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Julia Rose Elrath Polise
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $580,000
- Subdivision: Wellington 2 Subdivision
5 Meadow Lark Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Estelle Sullivan
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $408,000
- Subdivision: Wellington 2 Subdivision
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 127, Summit County
- Owner: Brett Schumer
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $331,700
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
500 S. Park Ave., Unit 209, Breckenridge
- Owner: John Raymond Goff
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Park Avenue Lofts Condominiums
600 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Riva Re Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 7, 2021
- Price: $45,000,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Mountain Lodge Area Subdivision
315 S. Park Ave., Unit 17, Breckenridge
- Owner: Barry Ernst Kanarek
- Date: Oct. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,675,000
- Subdivision: One Breckenridge Place
214 N. Main St., Unit 8, Breckenridge
- Owner: Benjamin Jacob Reed
- Date: Oct. 8, 2021
- Price: $435,000
- Subdivision: Edelweiss Condominiums
