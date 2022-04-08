 Summit County real estate sales total $22M for the second week of February | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $22M for the second week of February

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $22 million across 20 sales that took place from Feb. 7-11.

Summit Daily staff report

396 Cove Boulevard, Unit 3, Summit County

  • Owner: Matthew Walter Bagge
  • Date: Feb. 8, 2022
  • Price: $535,000
  • Subdivision: Cove Condo

600 Columbine Road, Unit 5210, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Danko Holdings LP
  • Date: Feb. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,695,000
  • Subdivision: Waterhouse on Main Street Condos

1080 Blue River Parkway Unit 304, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Paul David Moy
  • Date: Feb. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,036,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condo

96 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Julia Cutler
  • Date: Feb. 8, 2022
  • Price: $463,691
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

174 Solomons Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Joshua D. Pointer
  • Date: Feb. 8, 2022
  • Price: $2,475,000
  • Subdivision: Cortina Ridge

119 Powder Ridge Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Garth Courtney Butterfield
  • Date: Feb. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Mountain Village

23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 168, Summit County

  • Owner: Kevin T. Dickson
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $270,000
  • Subdivision: Gateway Condo

202 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Rodrigo Bernardo Amare
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $2,410,217
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates

62 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 202E, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Star Pyramid Living Trust
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,240,000
  • Subdivision: Corral at Breckenridge

180 Evergreen Road, Building E, Unit 102, Summit County

  • Owner: Jamie Cole
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $370,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condo

694 Independence Road, Summit County

  • Owner: William Patrick Gatto
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,865,000
  • Subdivision: Alders Townhomes

1173 Ski Hill Road, Building I, Unit 120, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Lisa Fackler
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $475,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condo

64 Red Feather Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Julia Elizabeth Martinez
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Warriors Mark

85 Uncle Sam Lode Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael S. Boch
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,950,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

100 River Park Drive, Unit 62B, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul Heard
  • Date: Feb. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,405,000
  • Subdivision: River Park Townhomes

535 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Montoya
  • Date: Feb. 10, 2022
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Meadow Wood

175 Protector Place, Summit County

  • Owner: Whitney Young
  • Date: Feb. 11, 2022
  • Price: $389,000
  • Subdivision: Peak Seven West

1080 Blue River Parkway, Unit 203, Silverthorne

  • Owner: HP LLC
  • Date: Feb. 11, 2022
  • Price: $857,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats

22714 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5988, Summit County

  • Owner: Evan Hippe
  • Date: Feb. 11, 2022
  • Price: $407,414
  • Subdivision: Hidden River Lodge Condo

89410 Ryan Gulch Road, Building DD, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: Rinat Shagisultanova
  • Date: Feb. 11, 2022
  • Price: $480,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo

 

