Summit County real estate sales total $22M for the second week of February
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $22 million across 20 sales that took place from Feb. 7-11.
396 Cove Boulevard, Unit 3, Summit County
- Owner: Matthew Walter Bagge
- Date: Feb. 8, 2022
- Price: $535,000
- Subdivision: Cove Condo
600 Columbine Road, Unit 5210, Breckenridge
- Owner: Danko Holdings LP
- Date: Feb. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,695,000
- Subdivision: Waterhouse on Main Street Condos
1080 Blue River Parkway Unit 304, Silverthorne
- Owner: Paul David Moy
- Date: Feb. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,036,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condo
96 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Julia Cutler
- Date: Feb. 8, 2022
- Price: $463,691
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
174 Solomons Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Joshua D. Pointer
- Date: Feb. 8, 2022
- Price: $2,475,000
- Subdivision: Cortina Ridge
119 Powder Ridge Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Garth Courtney Butterfield
- Date: Feb. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Mountain Village
23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 168, Summit County
- Owner: Kevin T. Dickson
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $270,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Condo
202 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Rodrigo Bernardo Amare
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $2,410,217
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates
62 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 202E, Breckenridge
- Owner: Star Pyramid Living Trust
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,240,000
- Subdivision: Corral at Breckenridge
180 Evergreen Road, Building E, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Jamie Cole
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $370,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condo
694 Independence Road, Summit County
- Owner: William Patrick Gatto
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,865,000
- Subdivision: Alders Townhomes
1173 Ski Hill Road, Building I, Unit 120, Breckenridge
- Owner: Lisa Fackler
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condo
64 Red Feather Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Julia Elizabeth Martinez
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark
85 Uncle Sam Lode Road, Summit County
- Owner: Michael S. Boch
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,950,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
100 River Park Drive, Unit 62B, Summit County
- Owner: Paul Heard
- Date: Feb. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,405,000
- Subdivision: River Park Townhomes
535 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Montoya
- Date: Feb. 10, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Wood
175 Protector Place, Summit County
- Owner: Whitney Young
- Date: Feb. 11, 2022
- Price: $389,000
- Subdivision: Peak Seven West
1080 Blue River Parkway, Unit 203, Silverthorne
- Owner: HP LLC
- Date: Feb. 11, 2022
- Price: $857,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Flats
22714 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5988, Summit County
- Owner: Evan Hippe
- Date: Feb. 11, 2022
- Price: $407,414
- Subdivision: Hidden River Lodge Condo
89410 Ryan Gulch Road, Building DD, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: Rinat Shagisultanova
- Date: Feb. 11, 2022
- Price: $480,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo
