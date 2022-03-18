 Summit County real estate sales total $25M for the third week of January | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $25M for the third week of January

Summit Daily staff report

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $25 million across 21 sales that took place from Jan. 17-21.

505 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Ariel M. Johnston
  • Date: Jan. 17, 2022
  • Price: $510,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo

123 Highwood Terrace, Summit County

  • Owner: Jason White
  • Date: Jan. 17, 2022
  • Price: $1,740,000
  • Subdivision: Wiborg Park

107 Lake View Circle East, Summit County

  • Owner: 107 Lake View Circle LLC
  • Date: Jan. 17, 2022
  • Price: $1,025,000
  • Subdivision: Lake View Meadows

140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8213, Summit County

  • Owner: Kemc LLC
  • Date: Jan. 17, 2022
  • Price: $779,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condo

1214 Ruby Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Christopher M. Locke
  • Date: Jan. 17, 2022
  • Price: $2,274,500
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch

1121 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 90, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Brett Peterson
  • Date: Jan. 19, 2022
  • Price: $475,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condo

329 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Zachary James Geringer
  • Date: Jan. 19, 2022
  • Price: $2,662,500
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-4, Breckenridge

  • Owner: David J. Stitz
  • Date: Jan. 19, 2022
  • Price: $489,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condo

34 Highfield Trail, Unit 404, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Richard M. Mills III
  • Date: Jan. 19, 2022
  • Price: $589,900
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge

32 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Juan Ramon Galarza
  • Date: Jan. 19, 2022
  • Price: $1,695,000
  • Subdivision: Fairways Homes

2211 Boreas Pass Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Jami L. Terlingen
  • Date: Jan. 19, 2022
  • Price: $845,000
  • Subdivision: Overlook Estates

1610 Lakeview Terrace, Building A, Unit 103A, Frisco

  • Owner: Robin Havekost
  • Date: Jan. 19, 2022
  • Price: $985,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Forest Condo

200 Granite St., Building 1, Unit 315, Frisco

  • Owner: Sandeep Panditta
  • Date: Jan. 20, 2022
  • Price: $670,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condo

922 Hunters Circle, Frisco

  • Owner: Fox Mountain Side Partners
  • Date: Jan. 20, 2022
  • Price: $2,630,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side

138 Topaz Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Fox Mountain Side Partners
  • Date: Jan. 20, 2022
  • Price: $2,500,000
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch

88 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Amanda Jo Phillips
  • Date: Jan. 20, 2022
  • Price: $463,691
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

338 Blue River Road, Blue River

  • Owner: Dennis Weber
  • Date: Jan. 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Royal

327 Mountain View Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Philip Erwin
  • Date: Jan. 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,065,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain View

110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-2, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Jan. 21, 2022
  • Price: $487,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condo

48 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael Wike
  • Date: Jan. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,725,250
  • Subdivision: Fairways Homes

163 High Tor Road, Unit 8, Summit County

  • Owner: Cathleen Cavanaugh
  • Date: Jan. 21, 2022
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: High Tor Condo

