Summit County real estate sales total $25M for the third week of January
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $25 million across 21 sales that took place from Jan. 17-21.
505 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Ariel M. Johnston
- Date: Jan. 17, 2022
- Price: $510,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo
123 Highwood Terrace, Summit County
- Owner: Jason White
- Date: Jan. 17, 2022
- Price: $1,740,000
- Subdivision: Wiborg Park
107 Lake View Circle East, Summit County
- Owner: 107 Lake View Circle LLC
- Date: Jan. 17, 2022
- Price: $1,025,000
- Subdivision: Lake View Meadows
140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8213, Summit County
- Owner: Kemc LLC
- Date: Jan. 17, 2022
- Price: $779,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condo
1214 Ruby Road, Summit County
- Owner: Christopher M. Locke
- Date: Jan. 17, 2022
- Price: $2,274,500
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch
1121 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 90, Breckenridge
- Owner: Brett Peterson
- Date: Jan. 19, 2022
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condo
329 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Zachary James Geringer
- Date: Jan. 19, 2022
- Price: $2,662,500
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-4, Breckenridge
- Owner: David J. Stitz
- Date: Jan. 19, 2022
- Price: $489,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condo
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 404, Breckenridge
- Owner: Richard M. Mills III
- Date: Jan. 19, 2022
- Price: $589,900
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge
32 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Juan Ramon Galarza
- Date: Jan. 19, 2022
- Price: $1,695,000
- Subdivision: Fairways Homes
2211 Boreas Pass Road, Summit County
- Owner: Jami L. Terlingen
- Date: Jan. 19, 2022
- Price: $845,000
- Subdivision: Overlook Estates
1610 Lakeview Terrace, Building A, Unit 103A, Frisco
- Owner: Robin Havekost
- Date: Jan. 19, 2022
- Price: $985,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condo
200 Granite St., Building 1, Unit 315, Frisco
- Owner: Sandeep Panditta
- Date: Jan. 20, 2022
- Price: $670,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condo
922 Hunters Circle, Frisco
- Owner: Fox Mountain Side Partners
- Date: Jan. 20, 2022
- Price: $2,630,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side
138 Topaz Road, Summit County
- Owner: Fox Mountain Side Partners
- Date: Jan. 20, 2022
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch
88 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Amanda Jo Phillips
- Date: Jan. 20, 2022
- Price: $463,691
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
338 Blue River Road, Blue River
- Owner: Dennis Weber
- Date: Jan. 20, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Royal
327 Mountain View Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Philip Erwin
- Date: Jan. 20, 2022
- Price: $1,065,000
- Subdivision: Mountain View
110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-2, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Jan. 21, 2022
- Price: $487,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condo
48 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael Wike
- Date: Jan. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,725,250
- Subdivision: Fairways Homes
163 High Tor Road, Unit 8, Summit County
- Owner: Cathleen Cavanaugh
- Date: Jan. 21, 2022
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: High Tor Condo
