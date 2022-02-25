Summit County real estate sales total $30.6M for the last week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $30.6 million across 22 sales that took place from Dec. 27-31, 2021
297 Summit Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Agree Limited Partnership
- Date: Dec. 27, 2021
- Price: $12,000,000
- Subdivision: Summit Plaza
110 S. Park Ave., Unit 126, Breckenridge
- Owner: Flip Cow LLC
- Date: Dec. 27, 2021
- Price: $375,000
- Subdivision: Blazing Saddles Condo
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8102, Breckenridge
- Owner: Abby Carrington
- Date: Dec. 27, 2021
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
0993 Straight Creek Drive, Building Q, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Tautology LLC
- Date: Dec. 28, 2021
- Price: $330,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo
84 Henney Road, Summit County
- Owner: Susan K. Peterson
- Date: Dec. 28, 2021
- Price: $1,030,000
- Subdivision: Lees Lakeshore
568 Lake View Circle West, Summit County
- Owner: Melissa Ptolemy
- Date: Dec. 28, 2021
- Price: $1,215,000
- Subdivision: Lake View Meadows
224 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Texas Lakes Ranch LLC
- Date: Dec. 28, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
738 Lagoon Drive, Unit F, Frisco
- Owner: Joseph G. Albrechta
- Date: Dec. 28, 2021
- Price: $192,500
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
140 Rio Azul Road, Blue River
- Owner: Aaron M. Eusterwiemann
- Date: Dec. 28, 2021
- Price: $3,025,000
- Subdivision: McCullough Gulch Reserve
135 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County
- Owner: Ventus LLC
- Date: Dec. 29, 2021
- Price: $585,919
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
105 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County
- Owner: Ventus LLC
- Date: Dec. 29, 2021
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
184 Copper Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Joanne Yantz
- Date: Dec. 29, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condo
557 Blue River Parkway, Summit County
- Owner: Marc P. Hogan
- Date: Dec. 29, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Town
205 N. 3rd Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Jeanne Ryan
- Date: Dec. 29, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
137 Gold Run Circle, Dillon
- Owner: John Meyer and Sherrie Mills Trust
- Date: Dec. 30, 2021
- Price: $345,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town
401 E. Main St., Unit 2B, Frisco
- Owner: Nicole Lee Brown
- Date: Dec. 30, 2021
- Price: $640,000
- Subdivision: Fourth and Main Condo
650 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 1, Breckenridge
- Owner: Stephen Wolf
- Date: Dec. 30, 2021
- Price: $504,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condo
227 Highland Terrace, Breckenridge
- Owner: Steve Galetta
- Date: Dec. 30, 2021
- Price: $1,800,000
- Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition
111 Corinthian Circle, Building 2, Unit I, Dillon
- Owner: Eric A. Best
- Date: Dec. 30, 2021
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Centennial Townhouses Condo
48 Grey Squirrel Lane, Blue River
- Owner: PW Development LLC
- Date: Dec. 30, 2021
- Price: $645,000
- Subdivision: Royal
52 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Walker Peterson Conolly
- Date: Dec. 30, 2021
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Vista Point
100 S. Park Ave., Building W, Unit W407
- Owner: Joshua Daniel Stivers
- Date: Dec. 30, 2021
- Price: $505,000
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condo
