 Summit County real estate sales total $30.6M for the last week of December | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $30.6M for the last week of December

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $30.6 million across 22 sales that took place from Dec. 27-31, 2021

    297 Summit Place, Silverthorne

    • Owner: Agree Limited Partnership
    • Date: Dec. 27, 2021
    • Price: $12,000,000
    • Subdivision: Summit Plaza

    110 S. Park Ave., Unit 126, Breckenridge

    • Owner: Flip Cow LLC
    • Date: Dec. 27, 2021
    • Price: $375,000
    • Subdivision: Blazing Saddles Condo

    1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8102, Breckenridge

    • Owner: Abby Carrington
    • Date: Dec. 27, 2021
    • Price: $1,275,000
    • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

    0993 Straight Creek Drive, Building Q, Unit 104, Summit County

    • Owner: Tautology LLC
    • Date: Dec. 28, 2021
    • Price: $330,000
    • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo

    84 Henney Road, Summit County

    • Owner: Susan K. Peterson
    • Date: Dec. 28, 2021
    • Price: $1,030,000
    • Subdivision: Lees Lakeshore

    568 Lake View Circle West, Summit County

    • Owner: Melissa Ptolemy
    • Date: Dec. 28, 2021
    • Price: $1,215,000
    • Subdivision: Lake View Meadows

    224 Camron Lane, Summit County

    • Owner: Texas Lakes Ranch LLC
    • Date: Dec. 28, 2021
    • Price: $1,150,000
    • Subdivision: Quandary Village

    738 Lagoon Drive, Unit F, Frisco

    • Owner: Joseph G. Albrechta
    • Date: Dec. 28, 2021
    • Price: $192,500
    • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

    140 Rio Azul Road, Blue River

    • Owner: Aaron M. Eusterwiemann
    • Date: Dec. 28, 2021
    • Price: $3,025,000
    • Subdivision: McCullough Gulch Reserve

    135 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County

    • Owner: Ventus LLC
    • Date: Dec. 29, 2021
    • Price: $585,919
    • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

    105 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County

    • Owner: Ventus LLC
    • Date: Dec. 29, 2021
    • Price: $675,000
    • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

    184 Copper Circle, Summit County

    • Owner: Joanne Yantz
    • Date: Dec. 29, 2021
    • Price: $550,000
    • Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condo

    557 Blue River Parkway, Summit County

    • Owner: Marc P. Hogan
    • Date: Dec. 29, 2021
    • Price: $500,000
    • Subdivision: Silverthorne Town

    205 N. 3rd Ave., Frisco

    • Owner: Jeanne Ryan
    • Date: Dec. 29, 2021
    • Price: $700,000
    • Subdivision: Frisco Town

    137 Gold Run Circle, Dillon

    • Owner: John Meyer and Sherrie Mills Trust
    • Date: Dec. 30, 2021
    • Price: $345,000
    • Subdivision: Dillon New Town

    401 E. Main St., Unit 2B, Frisco

    • Owner: Nicole Lee Brown
    • Date: Dec. 30, 2021
    • Price: $640,000
    • Subdivision: Fourth and Main Condo

    650 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 1, Breckenridge

    • Owner: Stephen Wolf
    • Date: Dec. 30, 2021
    • Price: $504,000
    • Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condo

    227 Highland Terrace, Breckenridge

    • Owner: Steve Galetta
    • Date: Dec. 30, 2021
    • Price: $1,800,000
    • Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition

    111 Corinthian Circle, Building 2, Unit I, Dillon

    • Owner: Eric A. Best
    • Date: Dec. 30, 2021
    • Price: $975,000
    • Subdivision: Centennial Townhouses Condo

    48 Grey Squirrel Lane, Blue River

    • Owner: PW Development LLC
    • Date: Dec. 30, 2021
    • Price: $645,000
    • Subdivision: Royal

    52 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge

    • Owner: Walker Peterson Conolly
    • Date: Dec. 30, 2021
    • Price: $1,600,000
    • Subdivision: Vista Point

    100 S. Park Ave., Building W, Unit W407

    • Owner: Joshua Daniel Stivers
    • Date: Dec. 30, 2021
    • Price: $505,000
    • Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condo

