 Summit County real estate sales total $30M for the first week of February | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales total $30M for the first week of February

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $30 million across 29 sales that took place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

News News |

Heather Jarvis
  

51 Riverwood Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Joseph F. Pofit
  • Date: Jan. 31, 2022
  • Price: $637,500
  • Subdivision: Riverwood

1120 Ski Hill Road, Building C, Unit 20, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Robert Johnson
  • Date: Jan. 31, 2022
  • Price: $706,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp Condo

1806 Falcon Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Yilong Yang
  • Date: Jan. 31, 2022
  • Price: $1,850,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest

45 Beeler Place, Unit 2405, Summit County

  • Owner: Shafer Family Trust of 1999
  • Date: Jan. 31, 2022
  • Price: $415,000
  • Subdivision: Telemark Lodge Condo

396 Black Hawk Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Hartley Family Trust
  • Date: Jan. 31, 2022
  • Price: $1,800,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest

74 Lacy Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Patricia Boothe
  • Date: Jan. 31, 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Lot 3 Duplexes

Space 15, Little B Mobile Home Park, Summit County

  • Owner: Cowan Revocable Trust
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $90,669
  • Subdivision: Little B Mobile Home Park

23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 141, Summit County

  • Owner: Phillip R. Porter
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $360,000
  • Subdivision: Gateway Condo

302A S. Harris St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Lena Jean Faulkner
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $2,200,000
  • Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition

160 E. Adam Ave., Unit G (A), Breckenridge

  • Owner: Synergy Ventures Inc.
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $265,000
  • Subdivision: Big Sky Condo

400 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jeffrey Adam Paley Living Trust
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $3,700,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golfcourse

815 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael J. Weyant
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,501,352
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

164 Copper Circle, Unit 425, Summit County

  • Owner: Darren M. Tanner
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $870,000
  • Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condo

449 W. 4th St. Unit A, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Levi Delgado
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $480,000
  • Subdivision: 405 West 4th Street Condo

104 Wheeler Place, Unit 209, Summit County

  • Owner: Snowflake 209 LLC
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Snowflake Condo

48 Grey Squirrel Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: PW Development LLC
  • Date: Feb. 1, 2022
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Royal

6285 Colorado Highway 9, Blue River

  • Owner: Jason Wallenta
  • Date: Feb. 2, 2022
  • Price: $259,500
  • Subdivision: Sunnyslope

651 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Brian W. Payer
  • Date: Feb. 2, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

156 Huron Road, Unit A2, Summit County

  • Owner: Towle House Properties LLC
  • Date: Feb. 2, 2022
  • Price: $343,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Warehouse Condo

23197 Willow Lane, Building 4, Unit 29, Summit County

  • Owner: Michelle Klingemann
  • Date: Feb. 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Hearthstone Mountainhomes at Aspenridge

1221 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Amy S. Burkholder
  • Date: Feb. 3, 2022
  • Price: $2,247,500
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 268, Summit County

  • Owner: William M. Brown
  • Date: Feb. 3, 2022
  • Price: $320,000
  • Subdivision: Gateway Condo

2300 Lodge Pole Circle, Building C, Unit 207, Summit County

  • Owner: Anna Maria Steverson
  • Date: Feb. 3, 2022
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condo

167 Argentine Court, Building B, Unit 1449, Summit County

  • Owner: Turck LLC
  • Date: Feb. 3, 2022
  • Price: $418,000
  • Subdivision: Plaza Condo

155 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Francis Charles Hosch III
  • Date: Feb. 3, 2022
  • Price: $465,135
  • Subdivision: Vista Point Townhomes

116A Galena St., Frisco

  • Owner: Gregory R. and Sally A. Herron 1992 Family Declaration of Trust
  • Date: Feb. 4, 2022
  • Price: $2,192,850
  • Subdivision: Huckleberry Hollow Townhomes

22 Cove Blvd., Building D, Unit D1, Summit County

  • Owner: Kayla Hrynyk
  • Date: Feb. 4, 2022
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Meadow Cove Condo

118 Galena St. Alley, Frisco

  • Owner: William Shaner
  • Date: Feb. 4, 2022
  • Price: $2,177,280
  • Subdivision: Huckleberry Hollow Townhomes

84 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mark Pitney
  • Date: Feb. 4, 2022
  • Price: $463,691
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more