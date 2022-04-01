Summit County real estate sales total $30M for the first week of February
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $30 million across 29 sales that took place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.
51 Riverwood Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Joseph F. Pofit
- Date: Jan. 31, 2022
- Price: $637,500
- Subdivision: Riverwood
1120 Ski Hill Road, Building C, Unit 20, Breckenridge
- Owner: Robert Johnson
- Date: Jan. 31, 2022
- Price: $706,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp Condo
1806 Falcon Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Yilong Yang
- Date: Jan. 31, 2022
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest
45 Beeler Place, Unit 2405, Summit County
- Owner: Shafer Family Trust of 1999
- Date: Jan. 31, 2022
- Price: $415,000
- Subdivision: Telemark Lodge Condo
396 Black Hawk Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Hartley Family Trust
- Date: Jan. 31, 2022
- Price: $1,800,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest
74 Lacy Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Patricia Boothe
- Date: Jan. 31, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Lot 3 Duplexes
Space 15, Little B Mobile Home Park, Summit County
- Owner: Cowan Revocable Trust
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $90,669
- Subdivision: Little B Mobile Home Park
23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 141, Summit County
- Owner: Phillip R. Porter
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $360,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Condo
302A S. Harris St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Lena Jean Faulkner
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $2,200,000
- Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition
160 E. Adam Ave., Unit G (A), Breckenridge
- Owner: Synergy Ventures Inc.
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $265,000
- Subdivision: Big Sky Condo
400 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jeffrey Adam Paley Living Trust
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $3,700,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golfcourse
815 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael J. Weyant
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $1,501,352
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
164 Copper Circle, Unit 425, Summit County
- Owner: Darren M. Tanner
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $870,000
- Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condo
449 W. 4th St. Unit A, Silverthorne
- Owner: Levi Delgado
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $480,000
- Subdivision: 405 West 4th Street Condo
104 Wheeler Place, Unit 209, Summit County
- Owner: Snowflake 209 LLC
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Snowflake Condo
48 Grey Squirrel Lane, Blue River
- Owner: PW Development LLC
- Date: Feb. 1, 2022
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Royal
6285 Colorado Highway 9, Blue River
- Owner: Jason Wallenta
- Date: Feb. 2, 2022
- Price: $259,500
- Subdivision: Sunnyslope
651 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Brian W. Payer
- Date: Feb. 2, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
156 Huron Road, Unit A2, Summit County
- Owner: Towle House Properties LLC
- Date: Feb. 2, 2022
- Price: $343,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Warehouse Condo
23197 Willow Lane, Building 4, Unit 29, Summit County
- Owner: Michelle Klingemann
- Date: Feb. 3, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Hearthstone Mountainhomes at Aspenridge
1221 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Amy S. Burkholder
- Date: Feb. 3, 2022
- Price: $2,247,500
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 268, Summit County
- Owner: William M. Brown
- Date: Feb. 3, 2022
- Price: $320,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Condo
2300 Lodge Pole Circle, Building C, Unit 207, Summit County
- Owner: Anna Maria Steverson
- Date: Feb. 3, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condo
167 Argentine Court, Building B, Unit 1449, Summit County
- Owner: Turck LLC
- Date: Feb. 3, 2022
- Price: $418,000
- Subdivision: Plaza Condo
155 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Francis Charles Hosch III
- Date: Feb. 3, 2022
- Price: $465,135
- Subdivision: Vista Point Townhomes
116A Galena St., Frisco
- Owner: Gregory R. and Sally A. Herron 1992 Family Declaration of Trust
- Date: Feb. 4, 2022
- Price: $2,192,850
- Subdivision: Huckleberry Hollow Townhomes
22 Cove Blvd., Building D, Unit D1, Summit County
- Owner: Kayla Hrynyk
- Date: Feb. 4, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Cove Condo
118 Galena St. Alley, Frisco
- Owner: William Shaner
- Date: Feb. 4, 2022
- Price: $2,177,280
- Subdivision: Huckleberry Hollow Townhomes
84 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mark Pitney
- Date: Feb. 4, 2022
- Price: $463,691
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
