Summit County real estate sales total $32.3M for the first week of January

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $32.3 million across 27 sales that took place from Jan. 3-7

28 Damselfly Loop, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Scott Hutchins
  • Date: Jan. 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,275,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes

101 Ruby Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Realty Income Properties 26 LLC
  • Date: Jan. 3, 2022
  • Price: $5,392,718
  • Subdivision: Silverthorne Kum & Go

170 Evergreen Road, Building D, Unit 103, Summit County

  • Owner: Niina Liisa Nykanen
  • Date: Jan. 3, 2022
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condo

105 Windwood Circle, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 105 Windwood Circle LLC
  • Date: Jan. 3, 2022
  • Price: $3,100,000
  • Subdivision: Christie Heights

57 Copper Circle, Unit 404, Summit County

  • Owner: Christian John Behan
  • Date: Jan. 3, 2022
  • Price: $802,000
  • Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain Condo

455 Village Road, Unit 309, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Steven Montgomery
  • Date: Jan. 4, 2022
  • Price: $437,100
  • Subdivision: Trails End Condo

337 Streamside Lane, Unit 104, Frisco

  • Owner: Megan Scully
  • Date: Jan. 5, 2022
  • Price: $255,016
  • Subdivision: Lodge at Riverbend Condo

33 North Cabin Green, Frisco

  • Owner: Jack Riddle Wilkinson
  • Date: Jan. 5, 2022
  • Price: $432,238
  • Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood

394 Belford St., Frisco

  • Owner: Kate Berg
  • Date: Jan. 5, 2022
  • Price: $422,122
  • Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood

90 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Wendy Shaver
  • Date: Jan. 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,447,359
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

620 S. Seventh Ave., Building D, Unit 267, Frisco

  • Owner: Luisa Duarte Silva
  • Date: Jan. 5, 2022
  • Price: $782,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condo

1101 9000 Divide Road, Unit 205, Frisco

  • Owner: Arthur D. Smithson Jr.
  • Date: Jan. 5, 2022
  • Price: $2,002,500
  • Subdivision: Timberline Cove Condos

135 McKay Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lynne P. Brown
  • Date: Jan. 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,697,724
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

1977 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1217, Summit County

  • Owner: Sheila Wheeler
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $695,000
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condo

78 Summit Dr., Building C Unit C8, Summit County

  • Owner: Luke Kearns
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $740,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Haus Condo

615 Straight Creek Dr., Unit 306, Summit County

  • Owner: Jakhongir Yuldashev
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $381,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo

137 Rasor Dr., Summit County

  • Owner: Phillip M. Herrold
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Loveland Pass Village

235 E. La Bonte St., Unit 304, Dillon

  • Owner: Alison M. Korell
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Sail Lofts at Lake Dillon

1283 Straight Creek Dr., Building B, Unit 101, Summit County

  • Owner: Kyle D. Zanetell
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $540,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo

155 Aspen Dr., Summit County

  • Owner: Maureen Lathrop
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,967,500
  • Subdivision: Wiborg Park

14 Arabella Dr., Unit 6519, Summit County

  • Owner: Swatekco LLC
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,400,500
  • Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condo

21660 U.S. Highway 6, Building 4, Unit 2083, Summit County

  • Owner: Steven M. Ringquist
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo

373 Wild Irishman Road, Building 3, Unit 14103, Summit County

  • Owner: Bader & Sons Co. Tecumseh Properties LLC
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $855,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condo

23087 Barbour Drive, Unit 39, Summit County

  • Owner: Blue & Gray Resources Inc.
  • Date: Jan. 6, 2022
  • Price: $452,500
  • Subdivision: Enclave at Keystone Mountain Condo

3464 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Roy S. Verstegen
  • Date: Jan. 7, 2022
  • Price: $581,100
  • Subdivision: Summit Point Condo

83 Brook Ave., Summit County

  • Owner: Roy S. Verstegen
  • Date: Jan. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,530,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Valley Ranch Lakes

412 S. Main St., Unit 2B3, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Erin R. Greene
  • Date: Jan. 7, 2022
  • Price: $690,000
  • Subdivision: Tannhauser Condo

