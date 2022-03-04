Summit County real estate sales total $32.3M for the first week of January
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $32.3 million across 27 sales that took place from Jan. 3-7
28 Damselfly Loop, Silverthorne
- Owner: Scott Hutchins
- Date: Jan. 3, 2022
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes
101 Ruby Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Realty Income Properties 26 LLC
- Date: Jan. 3, 2022
- Price: $5,392,718
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Kum & Go
170 Evergreen Road, Building D, Unit 103, Summit County
- Owner: Niina Liisa Nykanen
- Date: Jan. 3, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condo
105 Windwood Circle, Breckenridge
- Owner: 105 Windwood Circle LLC
- Date: Jan. 3, 2022
- Price: $3,100,000
- Subdivision: Christie Heights
57 Copper Circle, Unit 404, Summit County
- Owner: Christian John Behan
- Date: Jan. 3, 2022
- Price: $802,000
- Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain Condo
455 Village Road, Unit 309, Breckenridge
- Owner: Steven Montgomery
- Date: Jan. 4, 2022
- Price: $437,100
- Subdivision: Trails End Condo
337 Streamside Lane, Unit 104, Frisco
- Owner: Megan Scully
- Date: Jan. 5, 2022
- Price: $255,016
- Subdivision: Lodge at Riverbend Condo
33 North Cabin Green, Frisco
- Owner: Jack Riddle Wilkinson
- Date: Jan. 5, 2022
- Price: $432,238
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
394 Belford St., Frisco
- Owner: Kate Berg
- Date: Jan. 5, 2022
- Price: $422,122
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
90 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Wendy Shaver
- Date: Jan. 5, 2022
- Price: $1,447,359
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
620 S. Seventh Ave., Building D, Unit 267, Frisco
- Owner: Luisa Duarte Silva
- Date: Jan. 5, 2022
- Price: $782,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condo
1101 9000 Divide Road, Unit 205, Frisco
- Owner: Arthur D. Smithson Jr.
- Date: Jan. 5, 2022
- Price: $2,002,500
- Subdivision: Timberline Cove Condos
135 McKay Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Lynne P. Brown
- Date: Jan. 5, 2022
- Price: $1,697,724
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
1977 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1217, Summit County
- Owner: Sheila Wheeler
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $695,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condo
78 Summit Dr., Building C Unit C8, Summit County
- Owner: Luke Kearns
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $740,000
- Subdivision: Lake Haus Condo
615 Straight Creek Dr., Unit 306, Summit County
- Owner: Jakhongir Yuldashev
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $381,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo
137 Rasor Dr., Summit County
- Owner: Phillip M. Herrold
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Loveland Pass Village
235 E. La Bonte St., Unit 304, Dillon
- Owner: Alison M. Korell
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Sail Lofts at Lake Dillon
1283 Straight Creek Dr., Building B, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Kyle D. Zanetell
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $540,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo
155 Aspen Dr., Summit County
- Owner: Maureen Lathrop
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $1,967,500
- Subdivision: Wiborg Park
14 Arabella Dr., Unit 6519, Summit County
- Owner: Swatekco LLC
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $1,400,500
- Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condo
21660 U.S. Highway 6, Building 4, Unit 2083, Summit County
- Owner: Steven M. Ringquist
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo
373 Wild Irishman Road, Building 3, Unit 14103, Summit County
- Owner: Bader & Sons Co. Tecumseh Properties LLC
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $855,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condo
23087 Barbour Drive, Unit 39, Summit County
- Owner: Blue & Gray Resources Inc.
- Date: Jan. 6, 2022
- Price: $452,500
- Subdivision: Enclave at Keystone Mountain Condo
3464 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Roy S. Verstegen
- Date: Jan. 7, 2022
- Price: $581,100
- Subdivision: Summit Point Condo
83 Brook Ave., Summit County
- Owner: Roy S. Verstegen
- Date: Jan. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,530,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Valley Ranch Lakes
412 S. Main St., Unit 2B3, Breckenridge
- Owner: Erin R. Greene
- Date: Jan. 7, 2022
- Price: $690,000
- Subdivision: Tannhauser Condo
