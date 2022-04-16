 Summit County real estate sales total $35M for the third week of February | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $35M for the third week of February

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $35 million across 28 sales that took place from Feb. 14-18.

Summit Daily staff report

91 Masters Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Blake Family Trust
  • Date: Feb. 14, 2022
  • Price: $920,000
  • Subdivision: Masters at Copper Creek

580 Gold King Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Gregory P. Raih
  • Date: Feb. 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Gold King Placer

800 Copper Road, Unit 210A, Summit County

  • Owner: Clancy Family Trust
  • Date: Feb. 14, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condo

6967 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: William L. Stube II
  • Date: Feb. 14, 2022
  • Price: $805,000
  • Subdivision: Villamont Condo

78 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Cindy Murphy
  • Date: Feb. 14, 2022
  • Price: $463,691
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

405C S. Ridge St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Hayes Real Estate I
  • Date: Feb. 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Ridge Street Chalet

105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 401, Summit County

  • Owner: Diego Coig
  • Date: Feb. 15, 2022
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge

105 Saddle Ridge Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Lawrence M. Klimczyk
  • Date: Feb. 15, 2022
  • Price: $719,000
  • Subdivision: Saddle Ridge Townhomes

100 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Hunter Louden
  • Date: Feb. 15, 2022
  • Price: $463,691
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

475 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Francisco Mata
  • Date: Feb. 15, 2022
  • Price: $545,962
  • Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes

477 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Violeta Sanggalang
  • Date: Feb. 15, 2022
  • Price: $449,456
  • Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes

273 Penstemon Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Brian Smith
  • Date: Feb. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,929,120
  • Subdivision: Keystone Ranch

224 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3065, Summit County

  • Owner: Joseph Allen Wallace Jr.
  • Date: Feb. 16, 2022
  • Price: $200,000
  • Subdivision: Timbers on River Run Condo

444 Camron Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Blue River LLC
  • Date: Feb. 16, 2022
  • Price: $2,082,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

100 Dercum Square, Unit 8329, Summit County

  • Owner: Jere M. L. Heureux
  • Date: Feb. 16, 2022
  • Price: $565,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and the Dakota Condo

221 Kings Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Nathan William Hackos
  • Date: Feb. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,850,000
  • Subdivision: Cortina Ridge

953 Straight Creek Drive, Building S, Unit 201, Summit County

  • Owner: Shafer Family Trust of 1999
  • Date: Feb. 16, 2022
  • Price: $385,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East

800 Copper Road, Unit 104A, Summit County

  • Owner: Robert Laudick
  • Date: Feb. 16, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condo

505 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 304, Summit County

  • Owner: Phillip J. Turner
  • Date: Feb. 16, 2022
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo

85 Revett Drive, Lot 176, Summit County

  • Owner: Clarese A. Pilloud
  • Date: Feb. 17, 2022
  • Price: $60,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

218 Quandary View Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Laura Mueller Trust
  • Date: Feb. 17, 2022
  • Price: $250,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

218 Point View Place, Summit County

  • Owner: Rosanne G. Tolin Trust
  • Date: Feb. 17, 2022
  • Price: $2,845,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Estates

27 McKay Place, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Ashok K. Moza
  • Date: Feb. 17, 2022
  • Price: $2,029,595
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

87 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: John R. Burris
  • Date: Feb. 17, 2022
  • Price: $1,612,553
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

319 N. French St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: 319 French St LLC
  • Date: Feb. 17, 2022
  • Price: $6,525,000
  • Subdivision: Snider Addition

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4522, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mohammad Ashraf Tahiry
  • Date: Feb. 18, 2022
  • Price: $499,500
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo

86 Canyon View Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Corey Rutledge
  • Date: Feb. 18, 2022
  • Price: $1,830,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch

146 Lone Wolf Court, Summit County

  • Owner: John Stanley Plack
  • Date: Feb. 18, 2022
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: Soda Creek at Lake Dillon

 

