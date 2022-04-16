Summit County real estate sales total $35M for the third week of February
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $35 million across 28 sales that took place from Feb. 14-18.
91 Masters Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Blake Family Trust
- Date: Feb. 14, 2022
- Price: $920,000
- Subdivision: Masters at Copper Creek
580 Gold King Way, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory P. Raih
- Date: Feb. 14, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Gold King Placer
800 Copper Road, Unit 210A, Summit County
- Owner: Clancy Family Trust
- Date: Feb. 14, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condo
6967 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: William L. Stube II
- Date: Feb. 14, 2022
- Price: $805,000
- Subdivision: Villamont Condo
78 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Cindy Murphy
- Date: Feb. 14, 2022
- Price: $463,691
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
405C S. Ridge St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Hayes Real Estate I
- Date: Feb. 15, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Ridge Street Chalet
105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 401, Summit County
- Owner: Diego Coig
- Date: Feb. 15, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge
105 Saddle Ridge Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Lawrence M. Klimczyk
- Date: Feb. 15, 2022
- Price: $719,000
- Subdivision: Saddle Ridge Townhomes
100 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Hunter Louden
- Date: Feb. 15, 2022
- Price: $463,691
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
475 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Francisco Mata
- Date: Feb. 15, 2022
- Price: $545,962
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
477 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Violeta Sanggalang
- Date: Feb. 15, 2022
- Price: $449,456
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
273 Penstemon Road, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Smith
- Date: Feb. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,929,120
- Subdivision: Keystone Ranch
224 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3065, Summit County
- Owner: Joseph Allen Wallace Jr.
- Date: Feb. 16, 2022
- Price: $200,000
- Subdivision: Timbers on River Run Condo
444 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Blue River LLC
- Date: Feb. 16, 2022
- Price: $2,082,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
100 Dercum Square, Unit 8329, Summit County
- Owner: Jere M. L. Heureux
- Date: Feb. 16, 2022
- Price: $565,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and the Dakota Condo
221 Kings Court, Summit County
- Owner: Nathan William Hackos
- Date: Feb. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Cortina Ridge
953 Straight Creek Drive, Building S, Unit 201, Summit County
- Owner: Shafer Family Trust of 1999
- Date: Feb. 16, 2022
- Price: $385,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East
800 Copper Road, Unit 104A, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Laudick
- Date: Feb. 16, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condo
505 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 304, Summit County
- Owner: Phillip J. Turner
- Date: Feb. 16, 2022
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo
85 Revett Drive, Lot 176, Summit County
- Owner: Clarese A. Pilloud
- Date: Feb. 17, 2022
- Price: $60,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
218 Quandary View Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Laura Mueller Trust
- Date: Feb. 17, 2022
- Price: $250,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
218 Point View Place, Summit County
- Owner: Rosanne G. Tolin Trust
- Date: Feb. 17, 2022
- Price: $2,845,000
- Subdivision: Summit Estates
27 McKay Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Ashok K. Moza
- Date: Feb. 17, 2022
- Price: $2,029,595
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
87 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: John R. Burris
- Date: Feb. 17, 2022
- Price: $1,612,553
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
319 N. French St., Breckenridge
- Owner: 319 French St LLC
- Date: Feb. 17, 2022
- Price: $6,525,000
- Subdivision: Snider Addition
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4522, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mohammad Ashraf Tahiry
- Date: Feb. 18, 2022
- Price: $499,500
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo
86 Canyon View Court, Summit County
- Owner: Corey Rutledge
- Date: Feb. 18, 2022
- Price: $1,830,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch
146 Lone Wolf Court, Summit County
- Owner: John Stanley Plack
- Date: Feb. 18, 2022
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Soda Creek at Lake Dillon
