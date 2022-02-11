 Summit County real estate sales total $41M for the third week of December | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales total $41M for the third week of December

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $41 million across 39 sales that took place from Dec. 13-17.

News News |

0030 Charter Ridge Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Clinton Joint Rivet
  • Date: Dec. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Charter Ridge Townhomes

0213 Summit County Road 672, Summit County

  • Owner: Joseph Gardella
  • Date: Dec. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,062,500
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge

413 W. La Bonte St. Unit 202, Dillon

  • Owner: 14 Willowleaf Drive LLC
  • Date: Dec. 13, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Point Dillon Condo

441 White Cloud Dr., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Paul J. Grealish
  • Date: Dec. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Sunrise Ridge Townhomes

1025 Gold Run Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Gish Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,550,000
  • Subdivision: Western Sky Ranch

110 Now Colorado Court Unit E-9, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Lisa Ann Norton
  • Date: Dec. 13, 2021
  • Price: $496,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condo

1745 Red Hawk Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mark Hynes
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $2,575,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest

0105 Wheeler Circle Unit 315, Summit County

  • Owner: Matthew Gawronski
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $660,000
  • Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge

0415 Born Club Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: JDC Family Investments LLC
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood

83 McKay Place, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kristen Despalmes
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,983,643
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

54 Salt Lick Place, Summit County

  • Owner: Erik Jakobsson
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Aspen Glenn Townhomes

0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 319C, Summit County

  • Owner: Iguana Enterprises LLC
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo

0843 Range Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott Charles Fetters
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: 39 Degrees North

219 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nelita Hodson
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $287,927
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

0237 Telluride Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Ricky Daniel Nelson
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch

0317 S. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Ryan Pfeifer
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $3,599,000
  • Subdivision: Goldenview

516 Kings Crown Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Anabella Acosta
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Chimney Ridge Townhomes

800 Four O’Clock Road, Building B, Unit B2D, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Hannah Kirby
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,030,000
  • Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condo

120 Sawmill Road, Unit 201, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Muazzum Aman
  • Date: Dec. 15, 2021
  • Price: $510,000
  • Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge Condo

412 S. Main St. Unit 2B1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Joni Daly
  • Date: Dec. 15, 2021
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Tannhauser Condo

0258 Cove Boulevard, Unit 8, Summit County

  • Owner: Kannon Price
  • Date: Dec. 15, 2021
  • Price: $777,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

8100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 107, Summit County

  • Owner: Robert Johnson
  • Date: Dec. 15, 2021
  • Price: $515,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condo

1002 Atlantic Lode Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Christina Anne Lee
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2021
  • Price: $689,000
  • Subdivision: Rockridge Townhomes

0016 Rustic Terrace, Blue River

  • Owner: Brian Muszynski
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2021
  • Price: $190,000
  • Subdivision: Blue Rock Springs

215 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Karter Johansen
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2021
  • Price: $308,853
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

233 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lien Nguyen
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2021
  • Price: $308,853
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

91100 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91112, Summit County

  • Owner: Adam Lundquist
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2021
  • Price: $660,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condo

0010B Black Diamond Trail, Summit County

  • Owner: Joel Kotler
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Prospector Village

0176 Copper Circle, Unit 311, Summit County

  • Owner: Rosen Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2021
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: Mill Club Condo

0621 Kimmes Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Mohamed Shakir Thowseen
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2021
  • Price: $115,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

0286 Summit County Road 675, Summit County

  • Owner: SLB Land LLC
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $125,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge

690 Gold Dust Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Joseph Gordon Broom
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $2,007,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Pines

310 S. Eighth Ave., Building 1, Unit A, Frisco

  • Owner: David Ian Brown
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Boulevard Bend Condo

510 Belford St., Unit 2, Frisco

  • Owner: Roger Peterson
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $605,500
  • Subdivision: Belford Arms Condo

50 E. Benjamin Point, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kenneth B. Murphy
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $1,850,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

906 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit 109, Frisco

  • Owner: Beth C. Smith
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Meadow Creek Villa Condo

114 Beaver Lodge Road, Building 3, Unit 216, Frisco

  • Owner: 251 Sunlight Trust
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $935,000
  • Subdivision: Bay Club at Frisco

749 Lagoon Drive, Unit 1D, Frisco

  • Owner: Nathan Minarik
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $532,000
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

0433 Born Club Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Lot 3 Born Club Drive LLC
  • Date: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more