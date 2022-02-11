Summit County real estate sales total $41M for the third week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $41 million across 39 sales that took place from Dec. 13-17.
0030 Charter Ridge Court, Summit County
- Owner: Clinton Joint Rivet
- Date: Dec. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Charter Ridge Townhomes
0213 Summit County Road 672, Summit County
- Owner: Joseph Gardella
- Date: Dec. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,062,500
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge
413 W. La Bonte St. Unit 202, Dillon
- Owner: 14 Willowleaf Drive LLC
- Date: Dec. 13, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Point Dillon Condo
441 White Cloud Dr., Breckenridge
- Owner: Paul J. Grealish
- Date: Dec. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Sunrise Ridge Townhomes
1025 Gold Run Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Gish Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,550,000
- Subdivision: Western Sky Ranch
110 Now Colorado Court Unit E-9, Breckenridge
- Owner: Lisa Ann Norton
- Date: Dec. 13, 2021
- Price: $496,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condo
1745 Red Hawk Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mark Hynes
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $2,575,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest
0105 Wheeler Circle Unit 315, Summit County
- Owner: Matthew Gawronski
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge
0415 Born Club Drive, Summit County
- Owner: JDC Family Investments LLC
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood
83 McKay Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kristen Despalmes
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,983,643
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
54 Salt Lick Place, Summit County
- Owner: Erik Jakobsson
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Aspen Glenn Townhomes
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 319C, Summit County
- Owner: Iguana Enterprises LLC
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo
0843 Range Road, Summit County
- Owner: Scott Charles Fetters
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North
219 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Nelita Hodson
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $287,927
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0237 Telluride Court, Summit County
- Owner: Ricky Daniel Nelson
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch
0317 S. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan Pfeifer
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $3,599,000
- Subdivision: Goldenview
516 Kings Crown Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Anabella Acosta
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Chimney Ridge Townhomes
800 Four O’Clock Road, Building B, Unit B2D, Breckenridge
- Owner: Hannah Kirby
- Date: Dec. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,030,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condo
120 Sawmill Road, Unit 201, Breckenridge
- Owner: Muazzum Aman
- Date: Dec. 15, 2021
- Price: $510,000
- Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge Condo
412 S. Main St. Unit 2B1, Breckenridge
- Owner: Joni Daly
- Date: Dec. 15, 2021
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Tannhauser Condo
0258 Cove Boulevard, Unit 8, Summit County
- Owner: Kannon Price
- Date: Dec. 15, 2021
- Price: $777,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
8100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 107, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Johnson
- Date: Dec. 15, 2021
- Price: $515,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condo
1002 Atlantic Lode Road, Summit County
- Owner: Christina Anne Lee
- Date: Dec. 16, 2021
- Price: $689,000
- Subdivision: Rockridge Townhomes
0016 Rustic Terrace, Blue River
- Owner: Brian Muszynski
- Date: Dec. 16, 2021
- Price: $190,000
- Subdivision: Blue Rock Springs
215 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Karter Johansen
- Date: Dec. 16, 2021
- Price: $308,853
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
233 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Lien Nguyen
- Date: Dec. 16, 2021
- Price: $308,853
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
91100 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91112, Summit County
- Owner: Adam Lundquist
- Date: Dec. 16, 2021
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condo
0010B Black Diamond Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Joel Kotler
- Date: Dec. 16, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Prospector Village
0176 Copper Circle, Unit 311, Summit County
- Owner: Rosen Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 16, 2021
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Mill Club Condo
0621 Kimmes Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Mohamed Shakir Thowseen
- Date: Dec. 16, 2021
- Price: $115,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
0286 Summit County Road 675, Summit County
- Owner: SLB Land LLC
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $125,000
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge
690 Gold Dust Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Joseph Gordon Broom
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $2,007,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Pines
310 S. Eighth Ave., Building 1, Unit A, Frisco
- Owner: David Ian Brown
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Boulevard Bend Condo
510 Belford St., Unit 2, Frisco
- Owner: Roger Peterson
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $605,500
- Subdivision: Belford Arms Condo
50 E. Benjamin Point, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kenneth B. Murphy
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
906 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit 109, Frisco
- Owner: Beth C. Smith
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Creek Villa Condo
114 Beaver Lodge Road, Building 3, Unit 216, Frisco
- Owner: 251 Sunlight Trust
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $935,000
- Subdivision: Bay Club at Frisco
749 Lagoon Drive, Unit 1D, Frisco
- Owner: Nathan Minarik
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $532,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
0433 Born Club Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Lot 3 Born Club Drive LLC
- Date: Dec. 17, 2021
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood
