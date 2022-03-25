 Summit County real estate sales total $44M for the fourth week of January | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $44M for the fourth week of January

Summit Daily staff report

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $44.6 million across 33 sales that took place from Jan. 24-28.

350 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Marissa Marquez
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $1,005,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses

21620 U.S. Highway 6, Building 8, Unit 2153, Summit County

  • Owner: Christopher T. Murray
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $830,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo

195 97 Circle, Blue River

  • Owner: Shafer Family Trust of 1999
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: 97 Subdivision

142 High Point Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: 142 High Point LLC
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $1,575,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights

22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 3, Summit County

  • Owner: Ryan Jones
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $350,000
  • Subdivision: Lakeshore Condo

22864 U.S. Highway 6, Building A, Unit 11, Summit County

  • Owner: Brett Robert Hunter
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside at Keystone Condo

265 Tanglewood Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Silverthorne Medical Plaza LLC
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $3,725,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Professional Building

217 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River

  • Owner: Jonathan White
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $2,265,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates

655 S. Park Ave., Building A, Unit 306, Breckenridge

  • Owner: C. Danielle Stelter Trust
  • Date: Jan. 24, 2022
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Village at Breckenridge Condo

785 Gold King Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Breck 11 LLC
  • Date: Jan. 25, 2022
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Gold King Placer

371 W. Fourth St., Unit 301, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael Lott
  • Date: Jan. 25, 2022
  • Price: $382,000
  • Subdivision: Silverthorne Heights Condo

26454 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County

  • Owner: Autumn Kimball
  • Date: Jan. 25, 2022
  • Price: $3,400,000
  • Subdivision: Blue Star 101 Placer

26 North Woods Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 26 N Wood Lane LLC
  • Date: Jan. 25, 2022
  • Price: $6,995,000
  • Subdivision: Boulder Ridge III

23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 9, Summit County

  • Owner: Gateway at Keystone Mountain LLC
  • Date: Jan. 25, 2022
  • Price: $390,000
  • Subdivision: Gateway Condo

135 Main St., Unit 235, Dillon

  • Owner: James T. Rodgers
  • Date: Jan. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,075,000
  • Subdivision: La Riva Del Lago Condos

620 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 230, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Lauren Barela
  • Date: Jan. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,380,000
  • Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condo

4200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building I, Unit 206, Summit County

  • Owner: Christopher Michael Gorga
  • Date: Jan. 26, 2022
  • Price: $350,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condo

63 Mayfly Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nicholas Pellar
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $3,000,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch

21680 U.S. Highway 6, Building 2, Unit 2058, Summit County

  • Owner: Tyler Gibas
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $915,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo

99 Masters Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Blake Family Trust
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $915,000
  • Subdivision: Masters at Copper Creek

85 Revett Drive, Lot 302, Summit County

  • Owner: Richard Urello
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $187,500
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

95100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 111, Summit County

  • Owner: Tyler Ehler
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $580,000
  • Subdivision: Watch Hill Condo

175 Opal Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Edward Levy
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $3,000,000
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch

453 Camron Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Ethan Kindseth
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $235,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

34 Arabella Drive, Unit 6525, Summit County

  • Owner: Arabella Drive LLC
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $782,000
  • Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condo

214 N. Main St., Unit 12, Breckenridge

  • Owner: James Me Vogel Sr.
  • Date: Jan. 27, 2022
  • Price: $495,000
  • Subdivision: Edelweiss Condo

114 Lupine Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: John G. Anderson
  • Date: Jan. 28, 2022
  • Price: $2,100,000
  • Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco

203 Creekside Drive, Unit 206, Frisco

  • Owner: Jeff Wolff
  • Date: Jan. 28, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Cross Creek Condo

1505 Point Drive, Unit C1505-202, Frisco

  • Owner: MS Properties Colorado LLC
  • Date: Jan. 28, 2022
  • Price: $870,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point

140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8271, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeffrey Cale Jurin
  • Date: Jan. 28, 2022
  • Price: $820,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condo

150 Tennis Club Road, Building 4, Unit 1621, Summit County

  • Owner: James E. Moore
  • Date: Jan. 28, 2022
  • Price: $855,000
  • Subdivision: Quicksilver Condo

212 Fairview Boulevard, Summit County

  • Owner: Tyler Atkinson
  • Date: Jan. 28, 2022
  • Price: $1,260,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel

85 Revett Drive, Lot 54, Summit County

  • Owner: Emily C. Hitchock
  • Date: Jan. 28, 2022
  • Price: $36,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

