Summit County real estate sales total $44M for the fourth week of January
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $44.6 million across 33 sales that took place from Jan. 24-28.
350 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Marissa Marquez
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $1,005,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses
21620 U.S. Highway 6, Building 8, Unit 2153, Summit County
- Owner: Christopher T. Murray
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $830,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo
195 97 Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Shafer Family Trust of 1999
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: 97 Subdivision
142 High Point Drive, Summit County
- Owner: 142 High Point LLC
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $1,575,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights
22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 3, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan Jones
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $350,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore Condo
22864 U.S. Highway 6, Building A, Unit 11, Summit County
- Owner: Brett Robert Hunter
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Liftside at Keystone Condo
265 Tanglewood Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Silverthorne Medical Plaza LLC
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $3,725,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Professional Building
217 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Jonathan White
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $2,265,000
- Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates
655 S. Park Ave., Building A, Unit 306, Breckenridge
- Owner: C. Danielle Stelter Trust
- Date: Jan. 24, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Village at Breckenridge Condo
785 Gold King Way, Summit County
- Owner: Breck 11 LLC
- Date: Jan. 25, 2022
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Gold King Placer
371 W. Fourth St., Unit 301, Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael Lott
- Date: Jan. 25, 2022
- Price: $382,000
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Heights Condo
26454 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County
- Owner: Autumn Kimball
- Date: Jan. 25, 2022
- Price: $3,400,000
- Subdivision: Blue Star 101 Placer
26 North Woods Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: 26 N Wood Lane LLC
- Date: Jan. 25, 2022
- Price: $6,995,000
- Subdivision: Boulder Ridge III
23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 9, Summit County
- Owner: Gateway at Keystone Mountain LLC
- Date: Jan. 25, 2022
- Price: $390,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Condo
135 Main St., Unit 235, Dillon
- Owner: James T. Rodgers
- Date: Jan. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,075,000
- Subdivision: La Riva Del Lago Condos
620 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 230, Breckenridge
- Owner: Lauren Barela
- Date: Jan. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,380,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condo
4200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building I, Unit 206, Summit County
- Owner: Christopher Michael Gorga
- Date: Jan. 26, 2022
- Price: $350,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condo
63 Mayfly Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Nicholas Pellar
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $3,000,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch
21680 U.S. Highway 6, Building 2, Unit 2058, Summit County
- Owner: Tyler Gibas
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo
99 Masters Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Blake Family Trust
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Masters at Copper Creek
85 Revett Drive, Lot 302, Summit County
- Owner: Richard Urello
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $187,500
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
95100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 111, Summit County
- Owner: Tyler Ehler
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $580,000
- Subdivision: Watch Hill Condo
175 Opal Road, Summit County
- Owner: Edward Levy
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $3,000,000
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch
453 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Ethan Kindseth
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $235,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
34 Arabella Drive, Unit 6525, Summit County
- Owner: Arabella Drive LLC
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $782,000
- Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condo
214 N. Main St., Unit 12, Breckenridge
- Owner: James Me Vogel Sr.
- Date: Jan. 27, 2022
- Price: $495,000
- Subdivision: Edelweiss Condo
114 Lupine Lane, Frisco
- Owner: John G. Anderson
- Date: Jan. 28, 2022
- Price: $2,100,000
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
203 Creekside Drive, Unit 206, Frisco
- Owner: Jeff Wolff
- Date: Jan. 28, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Cross Creek Condo
1505 Point Drive, Unit C1505-202, Frisco
- Owner: MS Properties Colorado LLC
- Date: Jan. 28, 2022
- Price: $870,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8271, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey Cale Jurin
- Date: Jan. 28, 2022
- Price: $820,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condo
150 Tennis Club Road, Building 4, Unit 1621, Summit County
- Owner: James E. Moore
- Date: Jan. 28, 2022
- Price: $855,000
- Subdivision: Quicksilver Condo
212 Fairview Boulevard, Summit County
- Owner: Tyler Atkinson
- Date: Jan. 28, 2022
- Price: $1,260,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel
85 Revett Drive, Lot 54, Summit County
- Owner: Emily C. Hitchock
- Date: Jan. 28, 2022
- Price: $36,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User