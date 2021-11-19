 Summit County real estate sales total $45M for the fourth week of September | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $45M for the fourth week of September

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $45 million across 53 sales that took place from Sept. 19-25.

89310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building CC, Unit 407, Summit County

  • Owner: Hollie King
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $745,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condominiums

0923 Straight Creek Drive, Building T, Unit 204, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin Cushman
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $355,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums

0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8565, Summit County

  • Owner: Meiners Minerals Partners I LTD
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $749,000
  • Subdivision: Expedition Station

0093 Summit County Road 1041, Summit County

  • Owner: Kathryn Jane Marrone
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,608,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Heights Subdivision

0390 Straight Creek Drive, Building 3B, Unit 307, Summit County

  • Owner: Alexander Brett Cole
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $530,000
  • Subdivision: Orofino Condominiums

0517 Hamilton Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew J. Barko
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $180,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8214, Summit County

  • Owner: Meiners Minerals Partners I LTD
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $779,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums

1211 W. Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2753, Summit County

  • Owner: Exit Plan LLC
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $305,000
  • Subdivision: Slopeside Condominiums

0310 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River

  • Owner: Didier Charreton
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $2,900,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates

91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91325, Summit County

  • Owner: Timber Ridge 91325 Quarter Fee Owners Association
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $171,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condominiums

0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8568, Summit County

  • Owner: John S. Helton
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $825,000
  • Subdivision: Expedition Station

6130 Colorado Highway 9, Blue River

  • Owner: Peter M. Van Wirt
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $225,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain View Subdivision

0024 Golden Crown Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: George R. Fahey
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,775,000
  • Subdivision: Crown Subdivision

437 Lake Edge Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Balance Properties LLC
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $2,725,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge, Highlands Park Subdivision

408A Granite St., Frisco

  • Owner: Donald F. Pierini
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $825,000
  • Subdivision: Aspen Square Townhomes

0077 Spyglass Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul Cullen
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $665,000
  • Subdivision: Spyglass at Wildernest Townhomes

0417 Summerwood Drive, Unit A-2, Summit County

  • Owner: Shawn L. Gallagher
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,209,000
  • Subdivision: Summer Ridge Condominiums

1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 301, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Hoopz Investments LLLP
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condominiums

0536 Hamilton Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Holly Louise Henderson
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

0334 Camron Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Adela Roof
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2021
  • Price: $315,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

0253 Pelican Circle, Building 16, Unit 1609, Summit County

  • Owner: Tyler A. Zipperer
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $649,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condominiums

0386 Lake View Circle E, Summit County

  • Owner: Nick Painz
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,309,500
  • Subdivision: Lake View Meadows Subdivision

35 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 5, Unit 5107, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Nathan Ryan Bushnell
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condominiums

421 S. Seventh Ave., Frisco

  • Owner: Widgdor Family Trust
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,595,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision

0088 Guller Road, Unit 202, Summit County

  • Owner: David Lee Simanskey
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $395,000
  • Subdivision: Summit House Condominiums

0007 Lake Ridge Circle, Unit 1822, Summit County

  • Owner: Deedee Nguyen
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,510,000
  • Subdivision: Seasons at Keystone Condominiums

809 Palmers Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael Kenyon Kugler
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $942,809
  • Subdivision: Blue River Mesa Subdivision

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 205, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 205 Quarter Fee
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $195,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums

0983 Straight Creek Drive, Building R, Unit 305, Summit County

  • Owner: Andre Apodaca
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $350,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums

239 Haymaker St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Miriam Desiree Hickey
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $579,147
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

3474 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Robert Schneider
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $510,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Point Condominiums

730 N. Summit Blvd., Building A, Unit 210, Frisco

  • Owner: Ellen A. Weber
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $515,000
  • Subdivision: Crossroads Condominiums

715 S. Fifth Ave., Building J, Unit 200, Frisco

  • Owner: James Michael Garvey
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $844,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condominiums

102 Morningstar Circle, Building 1, Unit C, Frisco

  • Owner: Scott Washburn
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,010,000
  • Subdivision: Pointe at Lake Dillon

30 Watertower Way, Building C, Unit 102, Frisco

  • Owner: Benjamin A. Martinez
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2021
  • Price: $344,395
  • Subdivision: Watertower Place Condominiums

0338 Deer Path Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Bradley Weeks
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2021
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision

147 Lupine Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: Michael R. Poulos
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,520,000
  • Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco

261 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nicholas R. Staab
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2021
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses Subdivision

34 Highfield Trail, Unit 208, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Spencer Lane
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2021
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge

727 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit D, Frisco

  • Owner: Scott Light
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2021
  • Price: $791,600
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

22787 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 407, Summit County

  • Owner: Anna Belle Climer Revocable Living Trust
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2021
  • Price: $535,000
  • Subdivision: Oro Grande Lodge Condominiums

1101 9000 Divide Road, Unit 208, Frisco

  • Owner: Eric Puccio
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Timberline Cove Condominiums

734 Lagoon Drive, Unit C, Frisco

  • Owner: Raymond L. Witten
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 204, Summit County

  • Owner: Kenneth Roy and Elizabeth Rebecca Johnston Struble Living Trust
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2021
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condominiums

0092 Saw Whiskers Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Jason L. Searcy
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2021
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Saw Whiskers Subdivision

0025 Brushwood Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Jacek L. Swinarski
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2021
  • Price: $325,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision

0376 Cartier Court, Summit County

  • Owner: John G. Schulte
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2021
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Key West Farms Subdivision

0112 Poplar Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Matthew A. Pierson
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

421 Rainbow Drive, Unit 2, Summit County

  • Owner: Pamela C. Jansen
  • Date: Sept. 24, 2021
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condominiums

495 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: John D. Brossman
  • Date: Sept. 24, 2021
  • Price: $423,380
  • Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes

856 Kingdom Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Tyler Mann Michaux
  • Date: Sept. 24, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Kingdom Park Townhomes

34 Highfield Trail, Unit 211, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Amelia B. Dexter
  • Date: Sept. 24, 2021
  • Price: $549,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge

24 Willow Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Colin Remillard
  • Date: Sept. 24, 2021
  • Price: $500,546
  • Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood Subdivision

