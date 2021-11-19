Summit County real estate sales total $45M for the fourth week of September
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $45 million across 53 sales that took place from Sept. 19-25.
89310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building CC, Unit 407, Summit County
- Owner: Hollie King
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $745,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condominiums
0923 Straight Creek Drive, Building T, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: Justin Cushman
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $355,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8565, Summit County
- Owner: Meiners Minerals Partners I LTD
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $749,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
0093 Summit County Road 1041, Summit County
- Owner: Kathryn Jane Marrone
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,608,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Heights Subdivision
0390 Straight Creek Drive, Building 3B, Unit 307, Summit County
- Owner: Alexander Brett Cole
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Orofino Condominiums
0517 Hamilton Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew J. Barko
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $180,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8214, Summit County
- Owner: Meiners Minerals Partners I LTD
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $779,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums
1211 W. Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2753, Summit County
- Owner: Exit Plan LLC
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $305,000
- Subdivision: Slopeside Condominiums
0310 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Didier Charreton
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $2,900,000
- Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates
91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91325, Summit County
- Owner: Timber Ridge 91325 Quarter Fee Owners Association
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $171,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condominiums
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8568, Summit County
- Owner: John S. Helton
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $825,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
6130 Colorado Highway 9, Blue River
- Owner: Peter M. Van Wirt
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $225,000
- Subdivision: Mountain View Subdivision
0024 Golden Crown Lane, Blue River
- Owner: George R. Fahey
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,775,000
- Subdivision: Crown Subdivision
437 Lake Edge Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Balance Properties LLC
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $2,725,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge, Highlands Park Subdivision
408A Granite St., Frisco
- Owner: Donald F. Pierini
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $825,000
- Subdivision: Aspen Square Townhomes
0077 Spyglass Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Paul Cullen
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Spyglass at Wildernest Townhomes
0417 Summerwood Drive, Unit A-2, Summit County
- Owner: Shawn L. Gallagher
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,209,000
- Subdivision: Summer Ridge Condominiums
1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 301, Silverthorne
- Owner: Hoopz Investments LLLP
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condominiums
0536 Hamilton Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Holly Louise Henderson
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
0334 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Adela Roof
- Date: Sept. 20, 2021
- Price: $315,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
0253 Pelican Circle, Building 16, Unit 1609, Summit County
- Owner: Tyler A. Zipperer
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $649,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condominiums
0386 Lake View Circle E, Summit County
- Owner: Nick Painz
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,309,500
- Subdivision: Lake View Meadows Subdivision
35 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 5, Unit 5107, Breckenridge
- Owner: Nathan Ryan Bushnell
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condominiums
421 S. Seventh Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Widgdor Family Trust
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,595,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision
0088 Guller Road, Unit 202, Summit County
- Owner: David Lee Simanskey
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $395,000
- Subdivision: Summit House Condominiums
0007 Lake Ridge Circle, Unit 1822, Summit County
- Owner: Deedee Nguyen
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,510,000
- Subdivision: Seasons at Keystone Condominiums
809 Palmers Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael Kenyon Kugler
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $942,809
- Subdivision: Blue River Mesa Subdivision
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 205, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 205 Quarter Fee
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $195,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums
0983 Straight Creek Drive, Building R, Unit 305, Summit County
- Owner: Andre Apodaca
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $350,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
239 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Miriam Desiree Hickey
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $579,147
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
3474 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Schneider
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $510,000
- Subdivision: Summit Point Condominiums
730 N. Summit Blvd., Building A, Unit 210, Frisco
- Owner: Ellen A. Weber
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $515,000
- Subdivision: Crossroads Condominiums
715 S. Fifth Ave., Building J, Unit 200, Frisco
- Owner: James Michael Garvey
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $844,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condominiums
102 Morningstar Circle, Building 1, Unit C, Frisco
- Owner: Scott Washburn
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,010,000
- Subdivision: Pointe at Lake Dillon
30 Watertower Way, Building C, Unit 102, Frisco
- Owner: Benjamin A. Martinez
- Date: Sept. 21, 2021
- Price: $344,395
- Subdivision: Watertower Place Condominiums
0338 Deer Path Road, Summit County
- Owner: Bradley Weeks
- Date: Sept. 22, 2021
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision
147 Lupine Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Michael R. Poulos
- Date: Sept. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,520,000
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
261 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Nicholas R. Staab
- Date: Sept. 22, 2021
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses Subdivision
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 208, Breckenridge
- Owner: Spencer Lane
- Date: Sept. 22, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge
727 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit D, Frisco
- Owner: Scott Light
- Date: Sept. 22, 2021
- Price: $791,600
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
22787 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 407, Summit County
- Owner: Anna Belle Climer Revocable Living Trust
- Date: Sept. 22, 2021
- Price: $535,000
- Subdivision: Oro Grande Lodge Condominiums
1101 9000 Divide Road, Unit 208, Frisco
- Owner: Eric Puccio
- Date: Sept. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Timberline Cove Condominiums
734 Lagoon Drive, Unit C, Frisco
- Owner: Raymond L. Witten
- Date: Sept. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: Kenneth Roy and Elizabeth Rebecca Johnston Struble Living Trust
- Date: Sept. 23, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condominiums
0092 Saw Whiskers Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Jason L. Searcy
- Date: Sept. 23, 2021
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Saw Whiskers Subdivision
0025 Brushwood Court, Summit County
- Owner: Jacek L. Swinarski
- Date: Sept. 23, 2021
- Price: $325,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision
0376 Cartier Court, Summit County
- Owner: John G. Schulte
- Date: Sept. 23, 2021
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Key West Farms Subdivision
0112 Poplar Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Matthew A. Pierson
- Date: Sept. 23, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
421 Rainbow Drive, Unit 2, Summit County
- Owner: Pamela C. Jansen
- Date: Sept. 24, 2021
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condominiums
495 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: John D. Brossman
- Date: Sept. 24, 2021
- Price: $423,380
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
856 Kingdom Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tyler Mann Michaux
- Date: Sept. 24, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Kingdom Park Townhomes
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 211, Breckenridge
- Owner: Amelia B. Dexter
- Date: Sept. 24, 2021
- Price: $549,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge
24 Willow Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Colin Remillard
- Date: Sept. 24, 2021
- Price: $500,546
- Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood Subdivision
