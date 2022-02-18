 Summit County real estate sales total $46M for the fourth week of December | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $46M for the fourth week of December

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $46 million across 38 sales that took place from Dec. 20-24

115 Middle Park Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Linda Horan
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $2,299,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

572 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: John Adams Trust
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,299,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates

607B Little Chief Way, Frisco

  • Owner: John Murray
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: West Frisco 70

0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 11302

  • Owner: Warner Phipps
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $720,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condo

0015 Cooney Court, Blue River

  • Owner: Nicholas P. Konz
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates

0626 Tordal Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Linda W. Fugit
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,316,500
  • Subdivision: Tordal Estates

0039 Calle De Plata, Blue River

  • Owner: Jesus Gaspar Mora
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $610,000
  • Subdivision: New Eldorado Townhomes

107 N. Harris St., Unit 318, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Forrest Ceblod
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Longbranch Condo

78 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: 89 Glazer LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,476,794
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

224 S. Main St., Unit RP-5, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jan M. Radosevich
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $20,000
  • Subdivision: Reliance Place Condos

0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 551, Summit County

  • Owner: Bader & Sons Co. Tecumseh Properties LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $955,000
  • Subdivision: Village Square Condo

307 Granite St., Unit B, Frisco

  • Owner: Ian M. Schaja
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,715,000
  • Subdivision: Granite Courtyard Townhomes

75 Galena St., Building A, Unity 303, Frisco

  • Owner: Devin Macdonald
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $995,000
  • Subdivision: River Glen Condo

0124 Cooper Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Ryan T. Tunstall
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,265,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

0252 Summit County Road 529, Summit County

  • Owner: Breck Mountain House LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,577,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates

48 Fifth St., Montezuma

  • Owner: Ky Nicholas Wesselhoeft
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Montezuma Town

0033 Gentian Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Lisa Marie McReynolds Revocable Trust
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $2,950,000
  • Subdivision: Keystone Ranch

0101 Ryan Gulch Court, Unit A301, Summit County

  • Owner: Happiness Homes LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Country Condos

66 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Joseph Orr
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $463,691
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

0021 Long Bow Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Kevin Stough
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,175,000
  • Subdivision: Summerwood

333 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: 914 Ruby Ranch LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Ranch at Eagles Nest

300 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Robert Scott Quicke
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

412 Granite Street Alley, Frisco

  • Owner: 414 Granite Street Unit 414 LLC
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,317,000
  • Subdivision: 413 Granite Street

0357 Summit County Road 628, Summit County

  • Owner: Brandon Hall
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2021
  • Price: $965,000
  • Subdivision: 39 Degrees North

56 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Brian Storrs
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,779,000
  • Subdivision: Fairways Homes

0152 Fawn Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Brianne C. Snow
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2021
  • Price: $667,100
  • Subdivision: Blue Ridge Townhomes

1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8402, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Keith Allen Hunt
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

0032 Norse Lane, Unit 3, Summit County

  • Owner: David Sosnowski
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2021
  • Price: $874,682
  • Subdivision: Snake River Village Condo

31 Riverwood Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mark B. Rumsey
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2021
  • Price: $5,250,000
  • Subdivision: Metes & Bounds

0978 Deer Path Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Anna Lubneuski
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2021
  • Price: $200,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

311 S. High St., Unit 101, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Paul Steinweg
  • Date: Dec. 22, 2021
  • Price: $595,000
  • Subdivision: Forest Haus Condo

0036 Wagon Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Blue Fox Holdings LLC
  • Date: Dec. 22, 2021
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Bekkdal

64 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Siddiqui Jenkins LLC
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2021
  • Price: $1,734,000
  • Subdivision: Fairways Homes

1653 Oro Grande Drive, Unit AA 36, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Paris
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2021
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Frostfire Condo

62 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nikki Sullivan
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2021
  • Price: $463,691
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

0266 Davis Court, Blue River

  • Owner: Bold Creek Investments LLC
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2021
  • Price: $445,000
  • Subdivision: Aspen View

0615 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 303, Summit County

  • Owner: Javier E. Velazquez
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2021
  • Price: $365,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West

8100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 207, Summit County

  • Owner: Womelsdorf Family Revocable Trust
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2021
  • Price: $522,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condo

