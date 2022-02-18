Summit County real estate sales total $46M for the fourth week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $46 million across 38 sales that took place from Dec. 20-24
115 Middle Park Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Linda Horan
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $2,299,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
572 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: John Adams Trust
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,299,000
- Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates
607B Little Chief Way, Frisco
- Owner: John Murray
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: West Frisco 70
0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 11302
- Owner: Warner Phipps
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $720,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condo
0015 Cooney Court, Blue River
- Owner: Nicholas P. Konz
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates
0626 Tordal Way, Summit County
- Owner: Linda W. Fugit
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,316,500
- Subdivision: Tordal Estates
0039 Calle De Plata, Blue River
- Owner: Jesus Gaspar Mora
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: New Eldorado Townhomes
107 N. Harris St., Unit 318, Breckenridge
- Owner: Forrest Ceblod
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Longbranch Condo
78 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: 89 Glazer LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,476,794
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
224 S. Main St., Unit RP-5, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jan M. Radosevich
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $20,000
- Subdivision: Reliance Place Condos
0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 551, Summit County
- Owner: Bader & Sons Co. Tecumseh Properties LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $955,000
- Subdivision: Village Square Condo
307 Granite St., Unit B, Frisco
- Owner: Ian M. Schaja
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,715,000
- Subdivision: Granite Courtyard Townhomes
75 Galena St., Building A, Unity 303, Frisco
- Owner: Devin Macdonald
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $995,000
- Subdivision: River Glen Condo
0124 Cooper Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan T. Tunstall
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,265,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0252 Summit County Road 529, Summit County
- Owner: Breck Mountain House LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,577,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates
48 Fifth St., Montezuma
- Owner: Ky Nicholas Wesselhoeft
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Montezuma Town
0033 Gentian Road, Summit County
- Owner: Lisa Marie McReynolds Revocable Trust
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $2,950,000
- Subdivision: Keystone Ranch
0101 Ryan Gulch Court, Unit A301, Summit County
- Owner: Happiness Homes LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Country Condos
66 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Joseph Orr
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $463,691
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0021 Long Bow Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Kevin Stough
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,175,000
- Subdivision: Summerwood
333 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: 914 Ruby Ranch LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Ranch at Eagles Nest
300 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Robert Scott Quicke
- Date: Dec. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
412 Granite Street Alley, Frisco
- Owner: 414 Granite Street Unit 414 LLC
- Date: Dec. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,317,000
- Subdivision: 413 Granite Street
0357 Summit County Road 628, Summit County
- Owner: Brandon Hall
- Date: Dec. 21, 2021
- Price: $965,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North
56 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Brian Storrs
- Date: Dec. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,779,000
- Subdivision: Fairways Homes
0152 Fawn Court, Summit County
- Owner: Brianne C. Snow
- Date: Dec. 21, 2021
- Price: $667,100
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge Townhomes
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8402, Breckenridge
- Owner: Keith Allen Hunt
- Date: Dec. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
0032 Norse Lane, Unit 3, Summit County
- Owner: David Sosnowski
- Date: Dec. 21, 2021
- Price: $874,682
- Subdivision: Snake River Village Condo
31 Riverwood Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark B. Rumsey
- Date: Dec. 21, 2021
- Price: $5,250,000
- Subdivision: Metes & Bounds
0978 Deer Path Road, Summit County
- Owner: Anna Lubneuski
- Date: Dec. 21, 2021
- Price: $200,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
311 S. High St., Unit 101, Breckenridge
- Owner: Paul Steinweg
- Date: Dec. 22, 2021
- Price: $595,000
- Subdivision: Forest Haus Condo
0036 Wagon Road, Summit County
- Owner: Blue Fox Holdings LLC
- Date: Dec. 22, 2021
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Bekkdal
64 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Siddiqui Jenkins LLC
- Date: Dec. 23, 2021
- Price: $1,734,000
- Subdivision: Fairways Homes
1653 Oro Grande Drive, Unit AA 36, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Paris
- Date: Dec. 23, 2021
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Frostfire Condo
62 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Nikki Sullivan
- Date: Dec. 23, 2021
- Price: $463,691
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0266 Davis Court, Blue River
- Owner: Bold Creek Investments LLC
- Date: Dec. 23, 2021
- Price: $445,000
- Subdivision: Aspen View
0615 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: Javier E. Velazquez
- Date: Dec. 23, 2021
- Price: $365,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West
8100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 207, Summit County
- Owner: Womelsdorf Family Revocable Trust
- Date: Dec. 23, 2021
- Price: $522,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condo
