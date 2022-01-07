Summit County real estate sales total $47.8M for the second week of November
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $47.8 million across 46 sales that took place from Nov. 7-13
74 Summit County Road 452, Breckenridge
- Owner: Greg McEachern Family Properties LLC
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $2,650,000
- Subdivision: Eagle Subdivision
209 Highlands, Breckenridge
- Owner: Andrew J. Ording Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $3,640,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
734 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon
- Owner: Phillip Redmond
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $923,400
- Subdivision: Rocky Point Townhomes
290 Broken Lance Drive, Building B, Unit B-101, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark Davenport
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $695,000
- Subdivision: Woods Manor Condo
67 Gold King Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: Graham R. Nelson
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,580,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark West
305 S. Park Ave. Unit A-1, Breckenridge
- Owner: Upper Blue Sanitation District
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $645,000
- Subdivision: Cimarron Condo
21690 U.S. Highway 6, Building 1, Unit 2043, Summit County
- Owner: Hae Sue Park
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo
100 S. Park Ave., Building W, Unit W 211, Breckenridge
- Owner: Meritum Ventures LLC
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $510,000
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condo
0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8522, Summit County
- Owner: Scott Churchley
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $543,900
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condo
0056 Uneva Place, Unit 210, Summit County
- Owner: Scott Churchley
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $699,000
- Subdivision: Copper Valley Condo
1400 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Scott C. Otto
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $2,350,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision
0030 Spyglass Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Richard Montes
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $649,000
- Subdivision: Spyglass at Wilderness Townhomes
0164 Copper Circle, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: Steven Suh Roberts
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $795,000
- Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condo
0028 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 6, Summit County
- Owner: Matthew White
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
330 E. La Bonte St., Building 4, Unit 4, Dillon
- Owner: Eitan Poplinger
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Yacht Club Condo
0455 River Park Drive, Summit County
- Owner: PGS Properties LLC
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $2,257,700
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge
1521 Point Drive, Unit C1521-101, Frisco
- Owner: Shawn English
- Date: Nov. 8, 2021
- Price: $580,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
0057 Copper Circle, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Barbara A. Nelson
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $310,000
- Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain Condo
200 Granite St., Building 1, Unit 214, Frisco
- Owner: Julie Grove
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condo
610 E. Main St., Unit 610-13, Frisco
- Owner: Radical LLC
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Mountain View Center Condo
318 S. Eighth Ave., Building 2, Unit P-4, Frisco
- Owner: Jeffrey Kingery
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Boulevard Bend Condos
670 S. Seventh Ave., Building E, Unit 169, Frisco
- Owner: Candice N. Warren
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $740,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condo
112 McKay Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Ed McIver
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $2,162,695
- Subdivision: Maryland Creek Ranch
710 Meadow Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Anna Leifeste
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $955,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Creek Subdivision
1127 9000 Divide Road, Unit RD 208, Frisco
- Owner: Jose Maria Mucientes Fayos
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $717,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Meadows Condo
1521 Point Drive, Unit C1521-102, Frisco
- Owner: Steve Burrell
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $641,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
0082 Sauterne Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Luke Norris
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $765,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
0655 Straight Creek Drive Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Richard Werner Mauro
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $430,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo
0096 L Road, Summit County
- Owner: Trent W. Gapter
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $960,000
- Subdivision: Government Tracts
35 S. Park Ave., Unit 420, Breckenridge
- Owner: BB Mountain Ventures LLC
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condo
39 Willow Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Matthew James Gagen
- Date: Nov. 9, 2021
- Price: $460,000
- Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood Subdivision
86 Gold King Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: Matthew James Gagen
- Date: Nov. 10, 2021
- Price: $452,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark West
0472 Idlewild Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Jeremy Wacker
- Date: Nov. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,322,500
- Subdivision: Snowberry
0019 Aster Court, Summit County
- Owner: Alberto Martin Mayorga
- Date: Nov. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,800,000
- Subdivision: Keystone West Ranch
0367 Summit County Road 628, Summit County
- Owner: Justin Saunders
- Date: Nov. 10, 2021
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North Subdivision
702 Kimmes Lane, Summit County
- Owner: David A. Clappisi
- Date: Nov. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,655,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
99 Granite S., Unit 312, Frisco
- Owner: Ryan R. Miller
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $402,000
- Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condo
15 Stillson Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Joseph Beau Walters
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $329,488
- Subdivision: Lincoln Park at the Wellington Neighborhood
21620 U.S. Highway 6, Building 8, Unit 2161, Summit County
- Owner: Luu Hoang
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $804,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo
178 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Simon King
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $2,290,000
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates
0451 River Park Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Rodrigo Bernardo Amare
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $2,030,722
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge
0760 Copper Road, Unit F209, Summit County
- Owner: Copper Mountain Consolidated Metro District
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $255,000
- Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condo
22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1813, Summit County
- Owner: Carlos Bared
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $805,000
- Subdivision: Decatur Condo
0495 Delaware Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Dana L. Boswell
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $1,950,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista Subdivision
705 Snowberry Lane, Building B, Unit 106, Breckenridge
- Owner: Elizabeth E. Williams
- Date: Nov. 12, 2021
- Price: $895,000
- Subdivision: Lift Condo
