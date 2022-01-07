 Summit County real estate sales total $47.8M for the second week of November | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales total $47.8M for the second week of November

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $47.8 million across 46 sales that took place from Nov. 7-13

News News |

Heather Jarvis
  

74 Summit County Road 452, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Greg McEachern Family Properties LLC
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $2,650,000
  • Subdivision: Eagle Subdivision

209 Highlands, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Andrew J. Ording Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $3,640,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

734 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon

  • Owner: Phillip Redmond
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $923,400
  • Subdivision: Rocky Point Townhomes

290 Broken Lance Drive, Building B, Unit B-101, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mark Davenport
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $695,000
  • Subdivision: Woods Manor Condo

67 Gold King Way, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Graham R. Nelson
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,580,000
  • Subdivision: Warriors Mark West

305 S. Park Ave. Unit A-1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Upper Blue Sanitation District
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $645,000
  • Subdivision: Cimarron Condo

21690 U.S. Highway 6, Building 1, Unit 2043, Summit County

  • Owner: Hae Sue Park
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo

100 S. Park Ave., Building W, Unit W 211, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Meritum Ventures LLC
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $510,000
  • Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condo

0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8522, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott Churchley
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $543,900
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condo

0056 Uneva Place, Unit 210, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott Churchley
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $699,000
  • Subdivision: Copper Valley Condo

1400 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Scott C. Otto
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $2,350,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision

0030 Spyglass Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Richard Montes
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $649,000
  • Subdivision: Spyglass at Wilderness Townhomes

0164 Copper Circle, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: Steven Suh Roberts
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $795,000
  • Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condo

0028 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 6, Summit County

  • Owner: Matthew White
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

330 E. La Bonte St., Building 4, Unit 4, Dillon

  • Owner: Eitan Poplinger
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Yacht Club Condo

0455 River Park Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: PGS Properties LLC
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $2,257,700
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge

1521 Point Drive, Unit C1521-101, Frisco

  • Owner: Shawn English
  • Date: Nov. 8, 2021
  • Price: $580,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point

0057 Copper Circle, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Barbara A. Nelson
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $310,000
  • Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain Condo

200 Granite St., Building 1, Unit 214, Frisco

  • Owner: Julie Grove
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $610,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condo

610 E. Main St., Unit 610-13, Frisco

  • Owner: Radical LLC
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $525,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Mountain View Center Condo

318 S. Eighth Ave., Building 2, Unit P-4, Frisco

  • Owner: Jeffrey Kingery
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Boulevard Bend Condos

670 S. Seventh Ave., Building E, Unit 169, Frisco

  • Owner: Candice N. Warren
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $740,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condo

112 McKay Place, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Ed McIver
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $2,162,695
  • Subdivision: Maryland Creek Ranch

710 Meadow Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Anna Leifeste
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $955,000
  • Subdivision: Meadow Creek Subdivision

1127 9000 Divide Road, Unit RD 208, Frisco

  • Owner: Jose Maria Mucientes Fayos
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $717,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Meadows Condo

1521 Point Drive, Unit C1521-102, Frisco

  • Owner: Steve Burrell
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $641,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point

0082 Sauterne Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Luke Norris
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $765,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

0655 Straight Creek Drive Unit 105, Summit County

  • Owner: Richard Werner Mauro
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $430,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo

0096 L Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Trent W. Gapter
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $960,000
  • Subdivision: Government Tracts

35 S. Park Ave., Unit 420, Breckenridge

  • Owner: BB Mountain Ventures LLC
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $485,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condo

39 Willow Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Matthew James Gagen
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2021
  • Price: $460,000
  • Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood Subdivision

86 Gold King Way, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Matthew James Gagen
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2021
  • Price: $452,000
  • Subdivision: Warriors Mark West

0472 Idlewild Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeremy Wacker
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,322,500
  • Subdivision: Snowberry

0019 Aster Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Alberto Martin Mayorga
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,800,000
  • Subdivision: Keystone West Ranch

0367 Summit County Road 628, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin Saunders
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2021
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: 39 Degrees North Subdivision

702 Kimmes Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: David A. Clappisi
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,655,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

99 Granite S., Unit 312, Frisco

  • Owner: Ryan R. Miller
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $402,000
  • Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condo

15 Stillson Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Joseph Beau Walters
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $329,488
  • Subdivision: Lincoln Park at the Wellington Neighborhood

21620 U.S. Highway 6, Building 8, Unit 2161, Summit County

  • Owner: Luu Hoang
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $804,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo

178 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Simon King
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $2,290,000
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates

0451 River Park Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Rodrigo Bernardo Amare
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $2,030,722
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge

0760 Copper Road, Unit F209, Summit County

  • Owner: Copper Mountain Consolidated Metro District
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $255,000
  • Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condo

22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1813, Summit County

  • Owner: Carlos Bared
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $805,000
  • Subdivision: Decatur Condo

0495 Delaware Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Dana L. Boswell
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $1,950,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista Subdivision

705 Snowberry Lane, Building B, Unit 106, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Elizabeth E. Williams
  • Date: Nov. 12, 2021
  • Price: $895,000
  • Subdivision: Lift Condo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more