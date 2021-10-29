Summit County real estate sales total $50M for the first week of September
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $50 million across 49 sales that took place from Sept. 1-4.
930 Blue River Parkway, Building 5, Unit 513, Silverthorne
- Owner: Brian D. McGrew
- Date: Sept. 1, 2021
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: River West Condominiums
0168 Elizabeth Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Hanna Hoopingarner
- Date: Sept. 1, 2021
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Lake Ridge Estates at Lake Dillon
421 Rainbow Drive, Unit 14, Summit County
- Owner: Barbara W. Reed
- Date: Sept. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,205,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condominiums
1080 Blue River Parkway, Unit 302, Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael D. Blum
- Date: Sept. 1, 2021
- Price: $919,400
- Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condominiums
329 N. Chipmunk Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Carolyn R. Fraser
- Date: Sept. 1, 2021
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Bear Claw
22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1527, Summit County
- Owner: Drew Stromberg
- Date: Sept. 1, 2021
- Price: $540,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore Condominiums
480 Tanglewood Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: David Allen Bird
- Date: Sept. 1, 2021
- Price: $930,000
- Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estates Subdivision
0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 12103, Summit County
- Owner: Charlotte Rorex
- Date: Sept. 1, 2021
- Price: $676,500
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condominiums
400 W. Main St., Unit 107, Frisco
- Owner: Daniel James Pratt
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Woodbridge Inn Condominiums
190 Galena St., Unit 7, Frisco
- Owner: Jason Urband
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $1,690,000
- Subdivision: Estates on Galena
99 Granite St., Unit 302, Frisco
- Owner: Rebecca C. Rees
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condominiums
0004 Zoe Court, Summit County
- Owner: Michelle Joy Ellis
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Farmers Grove Subdivision
0163 High Tor Road, Unit 8, Summit County
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $612,000
- Subdivision: High Tor Condominiums
3710 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 378, Summit County
- Owner: VB
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: The Trees Condominiums
0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 11201, Summit County
- Owner: Lee Stein
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condominiums
762 Pitkin St., Frisco
- Owner: Dean B. Witting
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision
200 Granite St., Building 1, Unit 220, Frisco
- Owner: Paul Camillo
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $705,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condominiums
855 S. Fifth Ave., Building G, Unit 326, Frisco
- Owner: Dana Hills
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $680,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condominiums
0129 River Run Road, Unit 8075, Summit County
- Owner: Yujan Shrestha
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $495,000
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
72 Corinthian Circle, Building C, Unit 204, Dillon
- Owner: KG5 Group
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $625,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Bay in Corinthian Hill Condominiums
3884 Ski Hill Road, Summit County
- Owner: Justin C. From
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $1,680,000
- Subdivision: Shadows Subdivision
0018 Grays Peak Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Roach
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $350,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision
1145 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Maurice Gene Lorenz II
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $359,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision
1125 Beeler Place, Summit County
- Owner: EK Copeland Holdings
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Lewis Ranch at Copper
747 Boise Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Robyn E. Merrill
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Valley Subdivision
414 Tenderfoot St., Unit 12, Dillon
- Owner: John Arceneaux
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $362,000
- Subdivision: Yacht Club Condominiums
0072 River Run Road, Summit County
- Owner: Third Floor Revocable Trust
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $2,088,000
- Subdivision: Mill Creek Townhomes
182 McKay Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kara Thompson
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $2,263,700
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0128 Wayback Drive, Unit 8201, Summit County
- Owner: Carter Coffin
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $265,700
- Subdivision: West Hills Townhomes
94 Summit County Road 452, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jerry Wayne Lewis
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $3,600,000
- Subdivision: Eagle Subdivision
0111 Forget Me Not Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Charles J. Maloney
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $2,879,000
- Subdivision: East Ranch
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 318R, Summit County
- Owner: Esenes Real Estate
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $315,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1155, Summit County
- Owner: Emily Harper
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condominiums
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 706, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cody Bright
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $490,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condominiums
1493 E. Keystone Road, Building C, Unit 22, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel Somary
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $480,000
- Subdivision: Key Condominiums
0274 Soda Creek Court, Summit County
- Owner: Lance Thatcher
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $1,295,000
- Subdivision: Soda Creek at Lake Dillon PUD
820 Columbine Road, Building A, Unit 13, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ryan Olson
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $695,000
- Subdivision: Inner Circle Condominiums
70 Now Colorado Court, Unit B-6, Breckenridge
- Owner: Rocor Realty
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $488,500
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condominiums
124 Allegra Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Matthew A. Steen
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Ponds at Blue River Condominiums
105 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cleveland J. Reeves
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $1,458,450
- Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breckenridge
430 Kings Crown Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Daniel M. Nordlander
- Date: Sept. 2, 2021
- Price: $1,875,000
- Subdivision: Elk Ridge Townhomes
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8206, Breckenridge
- Owner: Rex Co 1
- Date: Sept. 3, 2021
- Price: $1,885,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
0500 Tennis Club Road, Building 8, Unit 1327, Summit County
- Owner: Christopher Moe
- Date: Sept. 3, 2021
- Price: $769,000
- Subdivision: Tennis Townhomes Condominiums
0012 N. Side Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Channing Tate
- Date: Sept. 3, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
930 Blue River Parkway, Building 9, Unit 926, Silverthorne
- Owner: Paul Laurence Hess
- Date: Sept. 3, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: River West Condominiums
0148 Summit Drive, Building A, Unit A6, Summit County
- Owner: Katherine S. Davis
- Date: Sept. 3, 2021
- Price: $710,000
- Subdivision: Lake Haus Condominiums
0190 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Henry James Frazier IV
- Date: Sept. 3, 2021
- Price: $945,000
- Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates
0064 Quartz Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Catherine S. Hamlin
- Date: Sept. 3, 2021
- Price: $1,182,000
- Subdivision: Shadows Subdivision
772 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
- Owner: Riverthorne
- Date: Sept. 3, 2021
- Price: $3,500,000
- Subdivision: Cottonwood Court Mobile Home Park
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.