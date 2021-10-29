 Summit County real estate sales total $50M for the first week of September | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $50M for the first week of September

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $50 million across 49 sales that took place from Sept. 1-4.

930 Blue River Parkway, Building 5, Unit 513, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Brian D. McGrew
  • Date: Sept. 1, 2021
  • Price: $530,000
  • Subdivision: River West Condominiums

0168 Elizabeth Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Hanna Hoopingarner
  • Date: Sept. 1, 2021
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Ridge Estates at Lake Dillon

421 Rainbow Drive, Unit 14, Summit County

  • Owner: Barbara W. Reed
  • Date: Sept. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,205,000
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condominiums

1080 Blue River Parkway, Unit 302, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael D. Blum
  • Date: Sept. 1, 2021
  • Price: $919,400
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condominiums

329 N. Chipmunk Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Carolyn R. Fraser
  • Date: Sept. 1, 2021
  • Price: $650,000
  • Subdivision: Bear Claw

22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1527, Summit County

  • Owner: Drew Stromberg
  • Date: Sept. 1, 2021
  • Price: $540,000
  • Subdivision: Lakeshore Condominiums

480 Tanglewood Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: David Allen Bird
  • Date: Sept. 1, 2021
  • Price: $930,000
  • Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estates Subdivision

0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 12103, Summit County

  • Owner: Charlotte Rorex
  • Date: Sept. 1, 2021
  • Price: $676,500
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condominiums

400 W. Main St., Unit 107, Frisco

  • Owner: Daniel James Pratt
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Woodbridge Inn Condominiums

190 Galena St., Unit 7, Frisco

  • Owner: Jason Urband
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $1,690,000
  • Subdivision: Estates on Galena

99 Granite St., Unit 302, Frisco

  • Owner: Rebecca C. Rees
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $420,000
  • Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condominiums

0004 Zoe Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Michelle Joy Ellis
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Farmers Grove Subdivision

0163 High Tor Road, Unit 8, Summit County

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $612,000
  • Subdivision: High Tor Condominiums

3710 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 378, Summit County

  • Owner: VB
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: The Trees Condominiums

0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 11201, Summit County

  • Owner: Lee Stein
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condominiums

762 Pitkin St., Frisco

  • Owner: Dean B. Witting
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision

200 Granite St., Building 1, Unit 220, Frisco

  • Owner: Paul Camillo
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $705,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condominiums

855 S. Fifth Ave., Building G, Unit 326, Frisco

  • Owner: Dana Hills
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $680,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condominiums

0129 River Run Road, Unit 8075, Summit County

  • Owner: Yujan Shrestha
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $495,000
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge

72 Corinthian Circle, Building C, Unit 204, Dillon

  • Owner: KG5 Group
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $625,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Bay in Corinthian Hill Condominiums

3884 Ski Hill Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin C. From
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $1,680,000
  • Subdivision: Shadows Subdivision

0018 Grays Peak Trail, Summit County

  • Owner: Brian Roach
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $350,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision

1145 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Maurice Gene Lorenz II
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $359,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision

1125 Beeler Place, Summit County

  • Owner: EK Copeland Holdings
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Lewis Ranch at Copper

747 Boise Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Robyn E. Merrill
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $915,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Valley Subdivision

414 Tenderfoot St., Unit 12, Dillon

  • Owner: John Arceneaux
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $362,000
  • Subdivision: Yacht Club Condominiums

0072 River Run Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Third Floor Revocable Trust
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $2,088,000
  • Subdivision: Mill Creek Townhomes

182 McKay Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kara Thompson
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $2,263,700
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0128 Wayback Drive, Unit 8201, Summit County

  • Owner: Carter Coffin
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $265,700
  • Subdivision: West Hills Townhomes

94 Summit County Road 452, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jerry Wayne Lewis
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $3,600,000
  • Subdivision: Eagle Subdivision

0111 Forget Me Not Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Charles J. Maloney
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $2,879,000
  • Subdivision: East Ranch

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 318R, Summit County

  • Owner: Esenes Real Estate
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $315,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision

1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1155, Summit County

  • Owner: Emily Harper
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condominiums

535 S. Park Ave., Unit 706, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Cody Bright
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $490,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condominiums

1493 E. Keystone Road, Building C, Unit 22, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel Somary
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $480,000
  • Subdivision: Key Condominiums

0274 Soda Creek Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Lance Thatcher
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $1,295,000
  • Subdivision: Soda Creek at Lake Dillon PUD

820 Columbine Road, Building A, Unit 13, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Ryan Olson
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $695,000
  • Subdivision: Inner Circle Condominiums

70 Now Colorado Court, Unit B-6, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Rocor Realty
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $488,500
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condominiums

124 Allegra Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Matthew A. Steen
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Ponds at Blue River Condominiums

105 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Cleveland J. Reeves
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $1,458,450
  • Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breckenridge

430 Kings Crown Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Daniel M. Nordlander
  • Date: Sept. 2, 2021
  • Price: $1,875,000
  • Subdivision: Elk Ridge Townhomes

1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8206, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Rex Co 1
  • Date: Sept. 3, 2021
  • Price: $1,885,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

0500 Tennis Club Road, Building 8, Unit 1327, Summit County

  • Owner: Christopher Moe
  • Date: Sept. 3, 2021
  • Price: $769,000
  • Subdivision: Tennis Townhomes Condominiums

0012 N. Side Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Channing Tate
  • Date: Sept. 3, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

930 Blue River Parkway, Building 9, Unit 926, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Paul Laurence Hess
  • Date: Sept. 3, 2021
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: River West Condominiums

0148 Summit Drive, Building A, Unit A6, Summit County

  • Owner: Katherine S. Davis
  • Date: Sept. 3, 2021
  • Price: $710,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Haus Condominiums

0190 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River

  • Owner: Henry James Frazier IV
  • Date: Sept. 3, 2021
  • Price: $945,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates

0064 Quartz Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Catherine S. Hamlin
  • Date: Sept. 3, 2021
  • Price: $1,182,000
  • Subdivision: Shadows Subdivision

772 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Riverthorne
  • Date: Sept. 3, 2021
  • Price: $3,500,000
  • Subdivision: Cottonwood Court Mobile Home Park

 

