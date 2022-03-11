Summit County real estate sales total $52M for the second week of January
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $52.2 million across 29 sales that took place from Jan. 10-14.
582 Kimmes Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Sever Anton
- Date: Jan. 10, 2022
- Price: $210,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
66 Green Jay Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Moquin Breck LLC
- Date: Jan. 10, 2022
- Price: $12,200,000
- Subdivision: Baldy Ridge Estates
8100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Lacy N. Moon
- Date: Jan. 10, 2022
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condo
74 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Evan Dawson
- Date: Jan. 11, 2022
- Price: $463,691
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
20 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2224, Summit County
- Owner: Vicki K. Warren
- Date: Jan. 11, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condo
484 Cascade Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kathleen L. Wise
- Date: Jan. 11, 2022
- Price: $815,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Valley
89310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building CC, Unit 209, Summit County
- Owner: Nathan McConnell
- Date: Jan. 11, 2022
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo
225 Overlook Drive, Building E, Unit 2A, Summit County
- Owner: Michelle Zimmerman
- Date: Jan. 11, 2022
- Price: $540,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condo
1391 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: James Strang Living Trust
- Date: Jan. 11, 2022
- Price: $2,700,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
312 W. Buffalo St., Dillon
- Owner: Philip L. Dreike
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,550,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town
885 Four O’Clock Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jon A. Langenfeld
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,932,500
- Subdivision: Tyra
499 White Cloud Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Karen L. Klein
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $5,750,000
- Subdivision: Eagles View
306 1/2 S. Ridge St., Unit B, Breckenridge
- Owner: Breck Cloud 09 LLC
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,665,000
- Subdivision: Cottonwood Thicket Condo
6949 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Patrick C. Johnson
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $680,000
- Subdivision: Villamont Condo
52 Glory Hole Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Nicastri International Construction LLC
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $460,000
- Subdivision: Miners Ridge
520 Bills Ranch Road, Building B, Unit 143, Frisco
- Owner: Lisa Haisfield
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $810,000
- Subdivision: MountainSide Condo
406 E. Main St., Frisco
- Owner: 309 S. Main LLC
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,740,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
403 Galena St. Unit B, Frisco
- Owner: Justin A. Silverman
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,505,000
- Subdivision: Galena Street Townhomes
313 Galena St., Frisco
- Owner: Harris Properties LLC
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $2,100,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
81 Mayfly Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Orcas Dreaming LLC
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $6,500,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch
610 Columbine Road, Unit 6409, Breckenridge
- Owner: David George Longden
- Date: Jan. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos
21660 U.S. Highway 6, Building, 4 Unit 2082, Summit County
- Owner: Richard Bednarski
- Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo
116 S. Fifth Ave., Unit 11, Frisco
- Owner: Stephen K. Small
- Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Town Centre Condos
680 S. Main St., Building 4, Unit 24, Breckenridge
- Owner: Summit Reserve LLC
- Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,147,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Junction
1080 Ski Hill Road, Building B, Unit 6, Breckenridge
- Owner: James Fernau
- Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp Condo
140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8296, Summit County
- Owner: Melissa Ann Long
- Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- Price: $561,700
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condo
9490 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 2, Unit 94203, Summit County
- Owner: Anthony Scimeca
- Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- Price: $715,000
- Subdivision: Snowscape Condo
1458 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: John Murray Butin
- Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Peak Seven West
247 Summit County Road 675, Summit County
- Owner: Sweta Patel
- Date: Jan. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge
