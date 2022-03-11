 Summit County real estate sales total $52M for the second week of January | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $52M for the second week of January

Summit Daily staff report

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $52.2 million across 29 sales that took place from Jan. 10-14.

582 Kimmes Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Sever Anton
  • Date: Jan. 10, 2022
  • Price: $210,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

66 Green Jay Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Moquin Breck LLC
  • Date: Jan. 10, 2022
  • Price: $12,200,000
  • Subdivision: Baldy Ridge Estates

8100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 102, Summit County

  • Owner: Lacy N. Moon
  • Date: Jan. 10, 2022
  • Price: $525,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condo

74 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Evan Dawson
  • Date: Jan. 11, 2022
  • Price: $463,691
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

20 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2224, Summit County

  • Owner: Vicki K. Warren
  • Date: Jan. 11, 2022
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condo

484 Cascade Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kathleen L. Wise
  • Date: Jan. 11, 2022
  • Price: $815,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Valley

89310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building CC, Unit 209, Summit County

  • Owner: Nathan McConnell
  • Date: Jan. 11, 2022
  • Price: $610,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo

225 Overlook Drive, Building E, Unit 2A, Summit County

  • Owner: Michelle Zimmerman
  • Date: Jan. 11, 2022
  • Price: $540,000
  • Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condo

1391 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: James Strang Living Trust
  • Date: Jan. 11, 2022
  • Price: $2,700,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

312 W. Buffalo St., Dillon

  • Owner: Philip L. Dreike
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,550,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon New Town

885 Four O’Clock Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jon A. Langenfeld
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,932,500
  • Subdivision: Tyra

499 White Cloud Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Karen L. Klein
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $5,750,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles View

306 1/2 S. Ridge St., Unit B, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Breck Cloud 09 LLC
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,665,000
  • Subdivision: Cottonwood Thicket Condo

6949 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Patrick C. Johnson
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $680,000
  • Subdivision: Villamont Condo

52 Glory Hole Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Nicastri International Construction LLC
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $460,000
  • Subdivision: Miners Ridge

520 Bills Ranch Road, Building B, Unit 143, Frisco

  • Owner: Lisa Haisfield
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $810,000
  • Subdivision: MountainSide Condo

406 E. Main St., Frisco

  • Owner: 309 S. Main LLC
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,740,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town

403 Galena St. Unit B, Frisco

  • Owner: Justin A. Silverman
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,505,000
  • Subdivision: Galena Street Townhomes

313 Galena St., Frisco

  • Owner: Harris Properties LLC
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $2,100,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town

81 Mayfly Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Orcas Dreaming LLC
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $6,500,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch

610 Columbine Road, Unit 6409, Breckenridge

  • Owner: David George Longden
  • Date: Jan. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos

21660 U.S. Highway 6, Building, 4 Unit 2082, Summit County

  • Owner: Richard Bednarski
  • Date: Jan. 13, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo

116 S. Fifth Ave., Unit 11, Frisco

  • Owner: Stephen K. Small
  • Date: Jan. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Town Centre Condos

680 S. Main St., Building 4, Unit 24, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Summit Reserve LLC
  • Date: Jan. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,147,000
  • Subdivision: Main Street Junction

1080 Ski Hill Road, Building B, Unit 6, Breckenridge

  • Owner: James Fernau
  • Date: Jan. 13, 2022
  • Price: $475,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp Condo

140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8296, Summit County

  • Owner: Melissa Ann Long
  • Date: Jan. 13, 2022
  • Price: $561,700
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condo

9490 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 2, Unit 94203, Summit County

  • Owner: Anthony Scimeca
  • Date: Jan. 13, 2022
  • Price: $715,000
  • Subdivision: Snowscape Condo

1458 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: John Murray Butin
  • Date: Jan. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Peak Seven West

247 Summit County Road 675, Summit County

  • Owner: Sweta Patel
  • Date: Jan. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge

