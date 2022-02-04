Summit County real estate sales total $54M for the second week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $54 million across 51 sales that took place from Dec. 6-10.
0156 Huron Road, Unit B8, Summit County
- Owner: Mark Cober
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $365,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Warehouse Condo
310A Creekside Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Ski Frisco LLC
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $797,775
- Subdivision: Provost Townhomes
0475 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 103, Summit County
- Owner: Kaydee Johnson
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $191,608
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo
0382 Coronet Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Daniel Szekeresh
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Coronet
0319 Saddle Ridge Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Connor J. Hubschman
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $706,500
- Subdivision: Saddle Ridge Townhomes
0439 N. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey Weiner
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
TR 8-78 Sec 11 Qtr 2 mining claim, Summit County
- Owner: Summit County Board of Commissioners
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $240,147
- Subdivision: Metes and Bounds
124 Windwood Circle, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael K. Loucks
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $2,520,000
- Subdivision: Christie Heights
5739 Colorado Highway 9, Blue River
- Owner: Damir Durmo
- Date: Dec. 6, 2021
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: Sunnyslope
0091 Thimbleberry Way, Summit County
- Owner: Vanessa C. Deviterbo
- Date: Dec. 7, 2021
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Cortina
0705 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: Rocio Aydee Viniegra Martinez
- Date: Dec. 7, 2021
- Price: $360,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West
6950 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Stephanie Chen
- Date: Dec. 7, 2021
- Price: $582,000
- Subdivision: Villamont Condo
16 Dyer Trail, Breckenridge
- Owner: Robert W. Petry
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0127 Hamilton Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Dave Bryd
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,180,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
114 Silverbell Court, Frisco
- Owner: Richard M. Pellett Revocable Trust
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $2,255,000
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
820 Kingdom Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Andrew J. Slavin
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Kingdom Park Townhomes
176 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: George C. Kim
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,666,970
- Subdivision: Vista Point
539 Granite St., Building B, Unit 10, Frisco
- Owner: Darian Hamid Fathi
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $380,827
- Subdivision: Bears Den Condo
50 Amber Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: Amber Partners LLC
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,818,000
- Subdivision: Amber Ridge Condo
507 E. Main St. Unit 205, Frisco
- Owner: Daniel Thibault
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,215,000
- Subdivision: Commerce Exchange Building
0475 Born Club Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Fireweek Slope LLC
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood
601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 511, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cassandra Lee Bradley
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,220,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo
294 Fairways Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael W. Wike
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $2,800,000
- Subdivision: Crescent
1105 Ski Hill Road, Building C, Unit 66, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condo
1720 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Zachary Luterman
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0078 Bunker Hill Lode Road, Unit 3, Summit County
- Owner: Marilee Barone
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
0034 Summit County Road 856, Summit County
- Owner: Amber Milos
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,045,000
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge
0071 Quandary Road, Summit County
- Owner: Alexander B. Stout
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,235,000
- Subdivision: Anaconda & Daisy
1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 303, Silverthorne
- Owner: Alexander B. Stout
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condo
0129 River Run Road, Unit 8058, Summit County
- Owner: Carolyn J. Colman
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $132,500
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge & Blackbear Lodge
0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: John Iguidbashian
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $520,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo
21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2134, Summit County
- Owner: Eric Durnell
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo
0603 Summit County Road 672, Summit County
- Owner: Erik Hagevik
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,220,000
- Subdivision: Alpine at Breckenridge
220 E La Bonte St., Building A, Unit 210, Dillon
- Owner: Marie Kisch
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $710,000
- Subdivision: Lodge at Lake Dillon
410 Tenderfoot St., Unit 36, Dillon
- Owner: Benjamin Seth Lippman
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $505,000
- Subdivision: Yacht Club Condo
7 Lookout Ridge Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Todd Patrick Ulmer
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $826,200
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Condos
576 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Thomas Keller
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $967,000
- Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates
225 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Laura Susan Landrum
- Date: Dec. 8, 2021
- Price: $391,213
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0103 Hideaway Court, Summit County
- Owner: Juanita L. Stott
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
205 Game Trail Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Eagle Investment Asset Group LLC
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $385,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 204, Silverthorne
- Owner: Blaise Wabo
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $895,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condo
0496 Born Club Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel Sheeran
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood
0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3016, Summit County
- Owner: Lone Eagle 80435 LLC
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $2,575,000
- Subdivision: Lone Eagle Above River Run Condo
421 Rainbow Drive, Unit 17, Summit County
- Owner: Elaine Mah
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condo
1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 203, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jaynanne C. Karl
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condos
65 Lookout Ridge Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Andras and Diane L. Boross 1993 Revocable Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
0105 River Course Drive, Unit 9571, Summit County
- Owner: John J. Halliday
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $549,000
- Subdivision: Elk Run Villas Condo
63 Chestnut Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Vance and Betty Kepley Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Highlands Green
0910 Copper Road, Unit 511, Summit County
- Owner: Sean B. Fitzhugh
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condo
805 Columbine Road, Unit 201, Breckenridge
- Owner: Star Pyramid Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Tannenbaum by the River
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User