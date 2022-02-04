 Summit County real estate sales total $54M for the second week of December | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales total $54M for the second week of December

News News |

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $54 million across 51 sales that took place from Dec. 6-10.

0156 Huron Road, Unit B8, Summit County

  • Owner: Mark Cober
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $365,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Warehouse Condo

310A Creekside Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Ski Frisco LLC
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $797,775
  • Subdivision: Provost Townhomes

0475 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 103, Summit County

  • Owner: Kaydee Johnson
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $191,608
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo

0382 Coronet Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Daniel Szekeresh
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Coronet

0319 Saddle Ridge Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Connor J. Hubschman
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $706,500
  • Subdivision: Saddle Ridge Townhomes

0439 N. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeffrey Weiner
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

TR 8-78 Sec 11 Qtr 2 mining claim, Summit County

  • Owner: Summit County Board of Commissioners
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $240,147
  • Subdivision: Metes and Bounds

124 Windwood Circle, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael K. Loucks
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $2,520,000
  • Subdivision: Christie Heights

5739 Colorado Highway 9, Blue River

  • Owner: Damir Durmo
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2021
  • Price: $885,000
  • Subdivision: Sunnyslope

0091 Thimbleberry Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Vanessa C. Deviterbo
  • Date: Dec. 7, 2021
  • Price: $1,275,000
  • Subdivision: Cortina

0705 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 303, Summit County

  • Owner: Rocio Aydee Viniegra Martinez
  • Date: Dec. 7, 2021
  • Price: $360,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West

6950 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Stephanie Chen
  • Date: Dec. 7, 2021
  • Price: $582,000
  • Subdivision: Villamont Condo

16 Dyer Trail, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Robert W. Petry
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $2,500,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0127 Hamilton Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Dave Bryd
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,180,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

114 Silverbell Court, Frisco

  • Owner: Richard M. Pellett Revocable Trust
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $2,255,000
  • Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco

820 Kingdom Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Andrew J. Slavin
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Kingdom Park Townhomes

176 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: George C. Kim
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,666,970
  • Subdivision: Vista Point

539 Granite St., Building B, Unit 10, Frisco

  • Owner: Darian Hamid Fathi
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $380,827
  • Subdivision: Bears Den Condo

50 Amber Court, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Amber Partners LLC
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,818,000
  • Subdivision: Amber Ridge Condo

507 E. Main St. Unit 205, Frisco

  • Owner: Daniel Thibault
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,215,000
  • Subdivision: Commerce Exchange Building

0475 Born Club Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Fireweek Slope LLC
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood

601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 511, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Cassandra Lee Bradley
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,220,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo

294 Fairways Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael W. Wike
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $2,800,000
  • Subdivision: Crescent

1105 Ski Hill Road, Building C, Unit 66, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $650,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condo

1720 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Zachary Luterman
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0078 Bunker Hill Lode Road, Unit 3, Summit County

  • Owner: Marilee Barone
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

0034 Summit County Road 856, Summit County

  • Owner: Amber Milos
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,045,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge

0071 Quandary Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Alexander B. Stout
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,235,000
  • Subdivision: Anaconda & Daisy

1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 303, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Alexander B. Stout
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $915,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condo

0129 River Run Road, Unit 8058, Summit County

  • Owner: Carolyn J. Colman
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $132,500
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge & Blackbear Lodge

0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 204, Summit County

  • Owner: John Iguidbashian
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $520,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo

21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2134, Summit County

  • Owner: Eric Durnell
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo

0603 Summit County Road 672, Summit County

  • Owner: Erik Hagevik
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,220,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine at Breckenridge

220 E La Bonte St., Building A, Unit 210, Dillon

  • Owner: Marie Kisch
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $710,000
  • Subdivision: Lodge at Lake Dillon

410 Tenderfoot St., Unit 36, Dillon

  • Owner: Benjamin Seth Lippman
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $505,000
  • Subdivision: Yacht Club Condo

7 Lookout Ridge Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Todd Patrick Ulmer
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $826,200
  • Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Condos

576 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Thomas Keller
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $967,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates

225 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Laura Susan Landrum
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2021
  • Price: $391,213
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

0103 Hideaway Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Juanita L. Stott
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

205 Game Trail Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Eagle Investment Asset Group LLC
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $385,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 204, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Blaise Wabo
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $895,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condo

0496 Born Club Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel Sheeran
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood

0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3016, Summit County

  • Owner: Lone Eagle 80435 LLC
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $2,575,000
  • Subdivision: Lone Eagle Above River Run Condo

421 Rainbow Drive, Unit 17, Summit County

  • Owner: Elaine Mah
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condo

1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 203, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jaynanne C. Karl
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condos

65 Lookout Ridge Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Andras and Diane L. Boross 1993 Revocable Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes

0105 River Course Drive, Unit 9571, Summit County

  • Owner: John J. Halliday
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $549,000
  • Subdivision: Elk Run Villas Condo

63 Chestnut Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Vance and Betty Kepley Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands Green

0910 Copper Road, Unit 511, Summit County

  • Owner: Sean B. Fitzhugh
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condo

805 Columbine Road, Unit 201, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Star Pyramid Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,275,000
  • Subdivision: Tannenbaum by the River

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more