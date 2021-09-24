Summit County real estate sales total $56.6M for last week of July
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $56.6 million across 52 sales that took place from July 25-31.
245 Fairways Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tag Holdings
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $925,000
- Subdivision: Fairways at Breckenridge
0632 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Nicholas Rhodes
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $735,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Wood Townhomes
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8866, Summit County
- Owner: Julie Herzog
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $1,149,000
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condominiums
550 Four O’Clock Road, Building B, Unit 6, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kimberly Magrini
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $390,000
- Subdivision: Four O’Clock Condominiums
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8189, Summit County
- Owner: Shree Realty of Vestal
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $745,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums
91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91404B, Summit County
- Owner: Timber Ridge 91404B Quarter Fee Owners Association
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $334,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condominiums
37 Midnight Sun Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Danielle Pena
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $340,000
- Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood Subdivision
202 Marksberry Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: Earl C. Foreman
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $2,100,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge Golf Course
370 E. La Bonte S., Building A, Unit 402, Dillon
- Owner: L&PD Living Trust
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Lake View Condominiums
0055 Shadows Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Mark Daigler
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $1,625,000
- Subdivision: Shadows North Amended Subdivision
716 E. Anemone Trail, Unit M, Dillon
- Owner: Jane M. Berger
- Date: July 26, 2021
- Price: $767,500
- Subdivision: Eagle View Estates at Lake Dillon
660 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 18, Breckenridge
- Owner: Evan Taylor Streit
- Date: July 27, 2021
- Price: $505,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condominiums
1001 Cutty Sark Court, Summit County
- Owner: Trampus Bright
- Date: July 27, 2021
- Price: $957,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
0910 Copper Road, Unit 215, Summit County
- Owner: David G. Friedenson
- Date: July 27, 2021
- Price: $919,600
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums
23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 241, Summit County
- Owner: Joseph Michael Morreale
- Date: July 27, 2021
- Price: $274,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Condominiums
0146 Cartier Court, Summit County
- Owner: Scott David McGuire
- Date: July 27, 2021
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Key West Farms Subdivision
1493 E. Keystone Road, Building C, Unit 21, Summit County
- Owner: Trevor Stephen Arnold
- Date: July 27, 2021
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Key Condominiums
2414 Ryan Gulch Court, Building A, Summit County
- Owner: Claude Michael Higgins
- Date: July 27, 2021
- Price: $440,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen Condominiums
67 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Ruben Oanta
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $1,800,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0953 Straight Creek Drive, Building S, Unit 301, Summit County
- Owner: Teresa L. Castagna
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $345,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1159, Summit County
- Owner: Mishka T. Crapuchettes
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $580,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condominiums
22080 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1498, Summit County
- Owner: Anhalt Shake Family Trust
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $590,055
- Subdivision: Lakeside Condominiums
0760 Copper Road, Unit E110, Summit County
- Owner: Copper Mountain Mercantile
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $279,000
- Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condominiums
106 Blue Grouse Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Daniel Sanford Schmidt
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $863,000
- Subdivision: Aspens at Eagles Nest Subdivision
8500 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 107, Summit County
- Owner: Kelley White
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $534,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
0364 Salt Lick Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Sutton S. Belyea
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $281,000
- Subdivision: Sundance Lodge Condominiums
0036 Colorado Way, Summit County
- Owner: Brooke Whittemore
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $1,585,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge Subdivision
1733 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Eric J. Olsen
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $2,400,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0225 Overlook Drive, Building E, Unit 4B, Summit County
- Owner: Matthew L. Arnow
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condominiums
0111 Norese Lane, Unit 30, Summit County
- Owner: Megan E. Hanley
- Date: July 29, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Snake River Village Condominiums
0172 Copper Circle, Unit 201, Summit County
- Owner: Barbara J. Page
- Date: July 29, 2021
- Price: $504,000
- Subdivision: Taylor’s Crossing Condominiums
107 N. Harris St., Unit 301, Breckenridge
- Owner: Isselpower Properties
- Date: July 29, 2021
- Price: $915,475
- Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8514, Breckenridge
- Owner: M&M Revocable Trust
- Date: July 29, 2021
- Price: $967,300
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
55 Skyline Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Robert A. Fisher
- Date: July 29, 2021
- Price: $609,525
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
729 Wild Rose Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Claude Brachfeld
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,644,000
- Subdivision: Willow Creek Highlands
0395 Revett Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Niranjan Sabharwal
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $3,200,000
- Subdivision: Swan River Ranch
0237 Wagon Road, Summit County
- Owner: Timothy A. McKennie
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Bekkedal Subdivision
600 Columbine Road, Unit 5209, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mountain Lodging
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condominiums
0034 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Sky Castles
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $95,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
56 Wild Cat Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Christopher L. Petersen
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $6,399,000
- Subdivision: Shock Hill
0490 Straight Creek Drive, Building 5C, Unit 518, Summit County
- Owner: POH Family Trust
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $570,000
- Subdivision: Orofino Condominiums
110 Woods Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Carolyn Gray Wright Revocable Trust Agreement
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,975,000
- Subdivision: Woods at Breckenridge Subdivision
1034 Boreas Pass Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Stefan Baral
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $2,049,000
- Subdivision: Brooks Hill Amended Subdivision
0226 Summit County Road 628, Summit County
- Owner: Heath Wilson
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,435,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North Subdivision
605 Kings Crown Road, Unit 501, Breckenridge
- Owner: Beaver Run Homeowners Association
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $426,000
- Subdivision: Kings Ridge Condominiums
110 S. Main St., Breckenridge
- Owner: ST Properties
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $2,250,000
- Subdivision: Bartlett & Shock Subdivision
216 Pitkin St., Unit 5, Frisco
- Owner: Andre Ng
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $470,000
- Subdivision: Ore House Condominiums
0239 Sherwood Lane, Blue River
- Owner: Erik B. Roesh
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,315,000
- Subdivision: Sherwood Forest Subdivision
435C Belford St., Frisco
- Owner: Elizabeth A. Hayden
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Belford Street Townhomes
1610 Lakeview Terrace, Building A, Unit 301A, Frisco
- Owner: Kvanbekk
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condominiums
725 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit E, Frisco
- Owner: Gregory Thomas Hirons
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
600 Columbine Road, Unit 5307, Breckenridge
- Owner: Donald T. Anderson
- Date: July 30, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condominiums
