Summit County real estate sales total $63M for the first week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $63 million across 58 sales that took place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3
0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8359, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey T. Depaola
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and the Dakota Condo
10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Jason Donow
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $390,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo
205 Primrose Path, Unit 6, Breckenridge
- Owner: Arthur A. Dixon
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $939,000
- Subdivision: Retreat Condo
0141 Saw Mill Run, Summit County
- Owner: John J. Presto
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $5,750,000
- Subdivision: Four O’Clock Subdivision
0039 Lee Court, Summit County
- Owner: Jerome Prismantas
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $40,000
- Subdivision: Valley of the Blue Subdivision
85 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Cory Dunnick
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,455,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes
0140 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 9, Summit County
- Owner: Ty Tuttle
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $555,500
- Subdivision: Hideaway Condo
611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 428, Breckenridge
- Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo
42 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,368,983
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91422, Summit County
- Owner: Jennia Elisabeth Parkin
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $780,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condo
237 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Donald Bruce James Dewe
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $287,927
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
600 Footfalls Ridge, Summit County
- Owner: Adeline W. Graham Trust
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $621,000
- Subdivision: Muggins Gulch
22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2539, Summit County
- Owner: Charles Trostle
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $527,000
- Subdivision: Saints John Condo
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 114, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 114 QTR Fee
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $122,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condo
60 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Forrest Buxton
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,468,189
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
350 Wilderness Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Forrest Buxton
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Wilderness Subdivision
1576 S. Badger Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Joseph D. Altic
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,027,500
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision
0781 Kimmes Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Henry Dollahite
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $185,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
74 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mitchell Lee Destigter
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,725,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
7215 Ryan Gulch Raod, Building C, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Compu-Global-Hyper-Mega-Net LLC
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen West
27 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Maribel Valdes DeJones
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $518,412
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
90 Lake Edge Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ward A. Utter
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $3,295,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0242 Poplar Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Kristina N. Corliss
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
15 Rounds Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Watson Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $2,865,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
500 Four O’Clock Road, Unit B33, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kent E. Young
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $1,240,000
- Subdivision: Double Eagle Condo
99 Granite St., Unit 216, Frisco
- Owner: Scott Branam
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condo
0575 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Kaci Leigh Franklin
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $2,609,000
- Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates
655 Columbine Road Unit 7232, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ritesh Dahya
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $449,000
- Subdivision: Hotel Breckenridge
0063 Uncle Sam Lode Road, Summit County
- Owner: Edward S. Forman
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $1,925,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: Jason Gregg Prutch
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West
0167 Argentine Court, Building B Unit 1442, Summit County
- Owner: Jerald Scot Mattson
- Date: Dec. 1, 2021
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Plaza Condo
0014 Beaver Court, Summit County
- Owner: Erick Luna Portillo
- Date: Dec. 1, 2021
- Price: $925,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
1398 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Patrick J. Dolan
- Date: Dec. 1, 2021
- Price: $1,230,000
- Subdivision: Peak Seven West
0347 Summit County Road 628, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel R. Wassall
- Date: Dec. 1, 2021
- Price: $375,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 176, Summit County
- Owner: Clarese A. Pilloud
- Date: Dec. 1, 2021
- Price: $255,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
743 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit D, Frisco
- Owner: Scott Bernard Burns
- Date: Dec. 1, 2021
- Price: $811,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
0251 Sunlight Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Douglas B. Dent
- Date: Dec. 1, 2021
- Price: $990,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 217C, Summit County
- Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 217C TMSHR
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $10,000
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 314C, Summit County
- Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 314C TMSHR
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $15,000
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo
0101 North Side Circle, Summit County
- Owner: James J. Johns
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $979,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
0100 Cove Boulevard, Unit J, Summit County
- Owner: Hajny Family Trust
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $410,000
- Subdivision: Timber Lodge at Lake Dillon
207 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Logan Tydryszewski
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Townhomes
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 214, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 214 QTR Fee
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $165,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condo
257 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Charles Martin
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $391,213
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3045, Summit County
- Owner: 3045 Lone Eagle LLC
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Lone Eagle Above River Run
210 E. La Bonte St. Building 1, Unit 132, Dillon
- Owner: Heidi T. Aggeler
- Date: Dec. 2, 2021
- Price: $730,000
- Subdivision: Marina Place
1197 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: D&A Carson Revocable Trust
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $2,900,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge Gold Run
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 108, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 108 QTR FEE
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $135,750
- Subdivision: Cirque Condo
505 S. Ridge St., Unit 2, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark Lofquist
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $427,000
- Subdivision: Panorama Alpine Condo
1891 Ski Hill Road, Unit 7011, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sameer R. Merchant
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Crystal Peak Lodge Condos
63 North Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Moriarty Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $1,648,756
- Subdivision: Stonehaven at Breckenridge Golf Club
0508 Alpine Road, Summit County
- Owner: Allison Mitchell
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $747,000
- Subdivision: Straight Creek Ponds
0373 Wild Irishman Road, Building 3, Unit 14104, Summit County
- Owner: Benjamin Malchow Weber
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $752,500
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condo
0533 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County
- Owner: Ronald R. Tielke
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $2,250,000
- Subdivision: Barton Addition
0155 Protector Place, Summit County
- Owner: Sara Cox
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $827,000
- Subdivision: Peak Seven West
631 Village Road, Building 3, Unit 637, Breckenridge
- Owner: Annie Reksono
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo
51 Skyline Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Skyline Drive Partners LLC
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
1227 Discovery Hill Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Brian Redd
- Date: Dec. 3, 2021
- Price: $3,700,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge Discovery Hill
