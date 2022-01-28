 Summit County real estate sales total $63M for the first week of December | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $63M for the first week of December

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $63 million across 58 sales that took place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8359, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeffrey T. Depaola
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and the Dakota Condo

10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 105, Summit County

  • Owner: Jason Donow
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $390,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo

205 Primrose Path, Unit 6, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Arthur A. Dixon
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $939,000
  • Subdivision: Retreat Condo

0141 Saw Mill Run, Summit County

  • Owner: John J. Presto
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $5,750,000
  • Subdivision: Four O’Clock Subdivision

0039 Lee Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Jerome Prismantas
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $40,000
  • Subdivision: Valley of the Blue Subdivision

85 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Cory Dunnick
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,455,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes

0140 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 9, Summit County

  • Owner: Ty Tuttle
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $555,500
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Condo

611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 428, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo

42 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,368,983
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91422, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennia Elisabeth Parkin
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $780,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condo

237 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Donald Bruce James Dewe
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $287,927
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

600 Footfalls Ridge, Summit County

  • Owner: Adeline W. Graham Trust
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $621,000
  • Subdivision: Muggins Gulch

22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2539, Summit County

  • Owner: Charles Trostle
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $527,000
  • Subdivision: Saints John Condo

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 114, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 114 QTR Fee
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $122,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condo

60 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Forrest Buxton
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,468,189
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

350 Wilderness Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Forrest Buxton
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Wilderness Subdivision

1576 S. Badger Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Joseph D. Altic
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,027,500
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision

0781 Kimmes Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Henry Dollahite
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $185,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

74 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mitchell Lee Destigter
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,725,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

7215 Ryan Gulch Raod, Building C, Unit 105, Summit County

  • Owner: Compu-Global-Hyper-Mega-Net LLC
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen West

27 Haymaker St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Maribel Valdes DeJones
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $518,412
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

90 Lake Edge Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Ward A. Utter
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $3,295,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0242 Poplar Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Kristina N. Corliss
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

15 Rounds Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Watson Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $2,865,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

500 Four O’Clock Road, Unit B33, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kent E. Young
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $1,240,000
  • Subdivision: Double Eagle Condo

99 Granite St., Unit 216, Frisco

  • Owner: Scott Branam
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $420,000
  • Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condo

0575 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River

  • Owner: Kaci Leigh Franklin
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $2,609,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates

655 Columbine Road Unit 7232, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Ritesh Dahya
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $449,000
  • Subdivision: Hotel Breckenridge

0063 Uncle Sam Lode Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Edward S. Forman
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $1,925,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: Jason Gregg Prutch
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $525,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West

0167 Argentine Court, Building B Unit 1442, Summit County

  • Owner: Jerald Scot Mattson
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2021
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Plaza Condo

0014 Beaver Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Erick Luna Portillo
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2021
  • Price: $925,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

1398 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Patrick J. Dolan
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2021
  • Price: $1,230,000
  • Subdivision: Peak Seven West

0347 Summit County Road 628, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel R. Wassall
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2021
  • Price: $375,000
  • Subdivision: 39 Degrees North

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 176, Summit County

  • Owner: Clarese A. Pilloud
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2021
  • Price: $255,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

743 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit D, Frisco

  • Owner: Scott Bernard Burns
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2021
  • Price: $811,000
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

0251 Sunlight Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Douglas B. Dent
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2021
  • Price: $990,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 217C, Summit County

  • Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 217C TMSHR
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $10,000
  • Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo

0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 314C, Summit County

  • Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 314C TMSHR
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $15,000
  • Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo

0101 North Side Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: James J. Johns
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $979,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

0100 Cove Boulevard, Unit J, Summit County

  • Owner: Hajny Family Trust
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $410,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Lodge at Lake Dillon

207 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Logan Tydryszewski
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Townhomes

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 214, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 214 QTR Fee
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $165,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condo

257 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Charles Martin
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $391,213
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3045, Summit County

  • Owner: 3045 Lone Eagle LLC
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Lone Eagle Above River Run

210 E. La Bonte St. Building 1, Unit 132, Dillon

  • Owner: Heidi T. Aggeler
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2021
  • Price: $730,000
  • Subdivision: Marina Place

1197 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: D&A Carson Revocable Trust
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $2,900,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge Gold Run

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 108, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 108 QTR FEE
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $135,750
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condo

505 S. Ridge St., Unit 2, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mark Lofquist
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $427,000
  • Subdivision: Panorama Alpine Condo

1891 Ski Hill Road, Unit 7011, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sameer R. Merchant
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Crystal Peak Lodge Condos

63 North Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Moriarty Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $1,648,756
  • Subdivision: Stonehaven at Breckenridge Golf Club

0508 Alpine Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Allison Mitchell
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $747,000
  • Subdivision: Straight Creek Ponds

0373 Wild Irishman Road, Building 3, Unit 14104, Summit County

  • Owner: Benjamin Malchow Weber
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $752,500
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condo

0533 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Ronald R. Tielke
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $2,250,000
  • Subdivision: Barton Addition

0155 Protector Place, Summit County

  • Owner: Sara Cox
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $827,000
  • Subdivision: Peak Seven West

631 Village Road, Building 3, Unit 637, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Annie Reksono
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo

51 Skyline Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Skyline Drive Partners LLC
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes

1227 Discovery Hill Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Brian Redd
  • Date: Dec. 3, 2021
  • Price: $3,700,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge Discovery Hill

