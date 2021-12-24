Summit County real estate sales total $69M for the last week of October
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $69 million across 59 sales that took place from Oct. 24-31.
0187 Longs Road, Summit County
- Owner: Ralph B. Trevino
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Metes & Bounds
501 Wellington Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jason Masten
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $1,710,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision
1001 Grandview Drive, Building C, Unit 24, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael S. Lauro
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $855,000
- Subdivision: Grandview at Breckenridge Condominiums
0408 Revett Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Milyan LLC
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $3,500,000
- Subdivision: Swan River Ranch
91 New England Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Zack Steele
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $1,750,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark West Subdivision
39 White Cloud Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Calum Phipps
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $2,300,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark West Subdivision
56 Bluff Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael S. Fitzgerald
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $2,385,000
- Subdivision: Saddlewood Condominiums
500 Pitkin St., Building A, Unit A6, Frisco
- Owner: Jacquelline T. Wallace
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $927,290
- Subdivision: Pitkin Townhomes
0164 Buck Ridge Road, Unit 168, Summit County
- Owner: Lynsay Harvey
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Buck Ridge Condominiums
72 Corinthian Circle, Building D, Unit 101, Dillon
- Owner: John D. Bicknell
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $599,900
- Subdivision: Dillon Bay in Corinthian Hill Subdivision
0833 Straight Creek Drive, Building Y, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: William Tucker
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $355,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
500 Four O’Clock Road, Unit A21, Breckenridge
- Owner: Marvelous Thundermoose LLC
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Double Eagle Condominiums
22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1529, Summit County
- Owner: Thanh Luong
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $536,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore Condominiums
0030 Tennis Club Road, Building 2, Unit 1609, Summit County
- Owner: Inger Hiller
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $795,000
- Subdivision: Quicksilver Condominiums
2409 Ryan Gulch Court, Building A, Summit County
- Owner: Patricia Wallace
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $465,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen Condominiums
0292 N. Side Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Joseph Droste
- Date: Oct. 25, 2021
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4226, Breckenridge
- Owner: James Kizer
- Date: Oct. 26, 2021
- Price: $445,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
0839 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Robin Anderson
- Date: Oct. 26, 2021
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge Amended Subdivision
1080 Ski Hill Road, Building B, Unit 6, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Oct. 26, 2021
- Price: $658,500
- Subdivision: Gold Camp Condominiums
0272 Piney Acres Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Todd Anthony Brownlee
- Date: Oct. 26, 2021
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Piney Acres Subdivision
2100 Lodge Pole Circle, Building A, Unit 207, Summit County
- Owner: Christina R. Hoggatt
- Date: Oct. 26, 2021
- Price: $510,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
0022 Elk Horn Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Marjorie J. Scheiwe Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 27, 2021
- Price: $276,400
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights Subdivision
31 Corinthian Circle, Dillon
- Owner: Antonio M. Scarpero
- Date: Oct. 27, 2021
- Price: $1,025,000
- Subdivision: Corinthian Hill Subdivision
980 Lakepoint Drive, Unit 604, Frisco
- Owner: David E. Hill
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $860,000
- Subdivision: Towers at Lakepoint Condominiums
100 S. Park Ave., Building W, Unit W-204, Breckenridge
- Owner: 2911 Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $565,000
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condominiums
912 Meadow Creek Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Colton Wright
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Pine Point Townhomes at Frisco
106 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 5, Breckenridge
- Owner: Danae Phillips
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Miners Candle Condominiums
605 Frisco St., Frisco
- Owner: Matthew Carlyle Sherstad
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $3,200,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision
145 Sunset Drive, Building A, Unit 2, Frisco
- Owner: Jason Guy
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $990,537
- Subdivision: Cabin Creek Condominiums
1323 Straight Creek Drive, Building A, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Lane S. Garwood
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $364,900
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
0064 Reiling Road, Summit County
- Owner: Dominique M. Giroux
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $480,000
- Subdivision: Valdora Village Subdivision
71 New England Drive, Unit 1, Breckenridge
- Owner: GHL Lodge LLC
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $1,865,000
- Subdivision: Advance Condominiums
235 S. Ridge St., Unit 2-B, Breckenridge
- Owner: Standorff Enterprises LLC
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $385,000
- Subdivision: Agency Building Condominiums
0037 Tally Ho Court, Unit 110, Summit County
- Owner: Kathleen M. Fox
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $820,000
- Subdivision: Chateau Acadian Condominiums
0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 332, Summit County
- Owner: James Veeck
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge
513 Preston Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: Waterfront Park LLC
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $3,705,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0063 Solomons Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Solomons Lane LLC
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Mesa Cortina West Subdivision
0632 Garnet Road, Summit County
- Owner: Rebecca L. Tomasek
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $3,999,000
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch Subdivision
0303 Overlook Drive, Building D, Unit 3B, Summit County
- Owner: Santos Rivera
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $429,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condominiums
212 Wellington Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Aileen McCormick
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $2,799,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision
120 Sawmill Road, Unit 103, Breckenridge
- Owner: John C. Wardlow
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge Condominiums
314 Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge
- Owner: 314 Lincoln LLC
- Date: Oct. 28, 2021
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition Subdivision
0209 Wheeler Place, Unit 19, Summit County
- Owner: Karl E. Fennell
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $860,000
- Subdivision: Elk Run at Copper Mountain
267 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Paige Fitzsimons
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $308,853
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
414 Teller St., Unit D, Frisco
- Owner: Sabra Zirkle
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,935,000
- Subdivision: Teller Street Residences
0133 Swan Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Gillian Phillips
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,124,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista Subdivision
4200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building I, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Sarah Lake
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
0132 Doris Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Adelphi Group LTD
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Valley of the Blue Subdivision
0127 Summit County Road 805, Summit County
- Owner: Federico B. Boero
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $158,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
22787 U.S. Highway 6 Unit 401, Summit County
- Owner: Paul N. Vanderweide
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $728,000
- Subdivision: Oro Grande Lodge Condominiums
0064 Habitat Court, Summit County
- Owner: Lucas Duncan Foss
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $335,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision
0395 Lodge Pole Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Carol Freyer Bayer
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
0303 Overlook Drive, Building D, Unit 3A, Summit County
- Owner: Brooke Noelle Wise
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $345,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condominiums
1 Barney Ford Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: John Kistler
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $2,945,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
68 McGee Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Valentina Cimini Gibson
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $269,674
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
107 N. Harris St., Unit 119, Breckenridge
- Owner: Samantha Sue Wenjia Previte
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $535,000
- Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums
36 Cucumber Patch Placer Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Live Now LLC
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $2,672,500
- Subdivision: Cucumber Patch at Shock Hill Condominiums
240 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Daryl and Nancy Shoop Living Trust
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $2,945,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4227, Breckenridge
- Owner: Rand Resources LTD
- Date: Oct. 29, 2021
- Price: $455,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
