 Summit County real estate sales total $69M for the last week of October | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $69M for the last week of October

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $69 million across 59 sales that took place from Oct. 24-31.

0187 Longs Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Ralph B. Trevino
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Metes & Bounds

501 Wellington Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jason Masten
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $1,710,000
  • Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision

1001 Grandview Drive, Building C, Unit 24, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael S. Lauro
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $855,000
  • Subdivision: Grandview at Breckenridge Condominiums

0408 Revett Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Milyan LLC
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $3,500,000
  • Subdivision: Swan River Ranch

91 New England Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Zack Steele
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $1,750,000
  • Subdivision: Warriors Mark West Subdivision

39 White Cloud Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Calum Phipps
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $2,300,000
  • Subdivision: Warriors Mark West Subdivision

56 Bluff Court, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael S. Fitzgerald
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $2,385,000
  • Subdivision: Saddlewood Condominiums

500 Pitkin St., Building A, Unit A6, Frisco

  • Owner: Jacquelline T. Wallace
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $927,290
  • Subdivision: Pitkin Townhomes

0164 Buck Ridge Road, Unit 168, Summit County

  • Owner: Lynsay Harvey
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Buck Ridge Condominiums

72 Corinthian Circle, Building D, Unit 101, Dillon

  • Owner: John D. Bicknell
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $599,900
  • Subdivision: Dillon Bay in Corinthian Hill Subdivision

0833 Straight Creek Drive, Building Y, Unit 101, Summit County

  • Owner: William Tucker
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $355,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums

500 Four O’Clock Road, Unit A21, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Marvelous Thundermoose LLC
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Double Eagle Condominiums

22174 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1529, Summit County

  • Owner: Thanh Luong
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $536,000
  • Subdivision: Lakeshore Condominiums

0030 Tennis Club Road, Building 2, Unit 1609, Summit County

  • Owner: Inger Hiller
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $795,000
  • Subdivision: Quicksilver Condominiums

2409 Ryan Gulch Court, Building A, Summit County

  • Owner: Patricia Wallace
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $465,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen Condominiums

0292 N. Side Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Joseph Droste
  • Date: Oct. 25, 2021
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4226, Breckenridge

  • Owner: James Kizer
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2021
  • Price: $445,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

0839 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Robin Anderson
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2021
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Blue Ridge Amended Subdivision

1080 Ski Hill Road, Building B, Unit 6, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2021
  • Price: $658,500
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp Condominiums

0272 Piney Acres Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Todd Anthony Brownlee
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2021
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Piney Acres Subdivision

2100 Lodge Pole Circle, Building A, Unit 207, Summit County

  • Owner: Christina R. Hoggatt
  • Date: Oct. 26, 2021
  • Price: $510,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

0022 Elk Horn Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Marjorie J. Scheiwe Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 27, 2021
  • Price: $276,400
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights Subdivision

31 Corinthian Circle, Dillon

  • Owner: Antonio M. Scarpero
  • Date: Oct. 27, 2021
  • Price: $1,025,000
  • Subdivision: Corinthian Hill Subdivision

980 Lakepoint Drive, Unit 604, Frisco

  • Owner: David E. Hill
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $860,000
  • Subdivision: Towers at Lakepoint Condominiums

100 S. Park Ave., Building W, Unit W-204, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 2911 Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $565,000
  • Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condominiums

912 Meadow Creek Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Colton Wright
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Pine Point Townhomes at Frisco

106 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 5, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Danae Phillips
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Miners Candle Condominiums

605 Frisco St., Frisco

  • Owner: Matthew Carlyle Sherstad
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $3,200,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision

145 Sunset Drive, Building A, Unit 2, Frisco

  • Owner: Jason Guy
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $990,537
  • Subdivision: Cabin Creek Condominiums

1323 Straight Creek Drive, Building A, Unit 106, Summit County

  • Owner: Lane S. Garwood
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $364,900
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums

0064 Reiling Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Dominique M. Giroux
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $480,000
  • Subdivision: Valdora Village Subdivision

71 New England Drive, Unit 1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: GHL Lodge LLC
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $1,865,000
  • Subdivision: Advance Condominiums

235 S. Ridge St., Unit 2-B, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Standorff Enterprises LLC
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $385,000
  • Subdivision: Agency Building Condominiums

0037 Tally Ho Court, Unit 110, Summit County

  • Owner: Kathleen M. Fox
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $820,000
  • Subdivision: Chateau Acadian Condominiums

0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 332, Summit County

  • Owner: James Veeck
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge

513 Preston Way, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Waterfront Park LLC
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $3,705,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0063 Solomons Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Solomons Lane LLC
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Mesa Cortina West Subdivision

0632 Garnet Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Rebecca L. Tomasek
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $3,999,000
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch Subdivision

0303 Overlook Drive, Building D, Unit 3B, Summit County

  • Owner: Santos Rivera
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $429,000
  • Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condominiums

212 Wellington Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Aileen McCormick
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $2,799,000
  • Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision

120 Sawmill Road, Unit 103, Breckenridge

  • Owner: John C. Wardlow
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge Condominiums

314 Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

  • Owner: 314 Lincoln LLC
  • Date: Oct. 28, 2021
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition Subdivision

0209 Wheeler Place, Unit 19, Summit County

  • Owner: Karl E. Fennell
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $860,000
  • Subdivision: Elk Run at Copper Mountain

267 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Paige Fitzsimons
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $308,853
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

414 Teller St., Unit D, Frisco

  • Owner: Sabra Zirkle
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,935,000
  • Subdivision: Teller Street Residences

0133 Swan Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Gillian Phillips
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,124,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista Subdivision

4200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building I, Unit 101, Summit County

  • Owner: Sarah Lake
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $485,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

0132 Doris Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Adelphi Group LTD
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Valley of the Blue Subdivision

0127 Summit County Road 805, Summit County

  • Owner: Federico B. Boero
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $158,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

22787 U.S. Highway 6 Unit 401, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul N. Vanderweide
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $728,000
  • Subdivision: Oro Grande Lodge Condominiums

0064 Habitat Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Lucas Duncan Foss
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $335,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision

0395 Lodge Pole Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Carol Freyer Bayer
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

0303 Overlook Drive, Building D, Unit 3A, Summit County

  • Owner: Brooke Noelle Wise
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $345,000
  • Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condominiums

1 Barney Ford Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: John Kistler
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $2,945,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

68 McGee Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Valentina Cimini Gibson
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $269,674
  • Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes

107 N. Harris St., Unit 119, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Samantha Sue Wenjia Previte
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $535,000
  • Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums

36 Cucumber Patch Placer Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Live Now LLC
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $2,672,500
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Patch at Shock Hill Condominiums

240 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Daryl and Nancy Shoop Living Trust
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $2,945,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4227, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Rand Resources LTD
  • Date: Oct. 29, 2021
  • Price: $455,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

