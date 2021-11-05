 Summit County real estate sales total $72M for the second week of September | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $72M for the second week of September

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $72.4 million across 56 sales that took place from Sept. 5-11.

0760 Copper Road, Unit F202, Summit County

  • Owner: Madison Kerr
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2021
  • Price: $785,000
  • Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condominiums

0027 Rasor Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Marrero and Rada Family Trust
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2021
  • Price: $1,160,000
  • Subdivision: Loveland Pass Village Subdivision

0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 22, Summit County

  • Owner: Alice Lara Pavanelli
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2021
  • Price: $315,000
  • Subdivision: Cove Condominiums

0217 Caravelle Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel Brian Reidy
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condominiums

91200 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91222, Summit County

  • Owner: Stephanie Antosh
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2021
  • Price: $729,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condominiums

0058 Trappers Crossing Trail, Unit 8771, Summit County

  • Owner: Edwin N. Johnson
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2021
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: Trappers Crossing Condominiums

0130 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 7, Summit County

  • Owner: Anthony William John Baker
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Condominiums

1653 Oro Grande Drive, Unit AA 40, Summit County

  • Owner: Jerilynn Pintar
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $470,000
  • Subdivision: Frostfire Condominiums

200 Buffalo Mountain Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: BVMH Properties VII LLC
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $5,500,000
  • Subdivision: Formby Subdivision

7114 Ryan Gulch Road, Building B, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Timothy S. Williams
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condominiums

1763 Falcon Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Akhtar M. Niazi
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,955,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Subdivision

0048 Alpen Glow Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Kihi LLC
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Hamilton Creek Subdivision

226 Campion Trail, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jared Mueller
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $2,895,000
  • Subdivision: Revetts Landing Subdivision

655 S. Park Ave., Building A, Unit 504, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Uncanned Salmon LLC
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $668,000
  • Subdivision: Village at Breckenridge Condominiums

218 Morning Star Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Shamrock Chevonne LLC
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $4,950,000
  • Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision

127 Broken Lance Drive, Unit A201, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Brad Peterson
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $855,000
  • Subdivision: Base 9 Condominiums

118 S. Ridge St., Unit 2, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Summit Retreats LLC
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $379,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Telemark Condominiums

505B S. Main St., Unit 2307, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Carissa Sargent
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $675,500
  • Subdivision: Main Street Station Condominiums

145 Highline Crossing, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Richard C. Jenkins
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $3,174,050
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision

22280 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1709, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael B. Jones
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Willows Condominiums

2310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 3, Unit 2322, Summit County

  • Owner: Melissa H. Tew
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $640,000
  • Subdivision: New Lamartine Condominiums

4400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building H, Unit 106, Summit County

  • Owner: Thomas Joseph Kennedy III
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2021
  • Price: $515,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

412 S. Main St., Unit 3A6, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Daniel Everhard
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $760,000
  • Subdivision: Tannhauser Condominiums

5423 Barton Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Aniela J. Wasmanski
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $868,150
  • Subdivision: American Subdivision

22097 Saint Johns Road, Unit 2510, Summit County

  • Owner: Tracy E. Owen
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $555,000
  • Subdivision: Saint Johns Condominiums

755 Columbine Road, Unit B-202, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Powder Mountain Resorts LLC
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $980,000
  • Subdivision: Powderhorn Condominiums

355 Snowflake Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 355 Snowflake LLC
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $5,450,000
  • Subdivision: Westridge Subdivision

0402 Kimmes Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew T. Yue
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $1,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

270 Dillon Ridge Way, Dillon

  • Owner: BN Property LLC
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $1,950,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Ridge Marketplace

107 N. Harris St., Unit 211, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Marla Shapiro
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums

0017 Wildernest Court, Summit County

  • Owner: John Craig
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $1,075,000
  • Subdivision: Homestead at Wildernest

325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit D-301, Breckenridge

  • Owner: J. Robert Brown
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $936,000
  • Subdivision: Park Place Condominiums

106 N. High St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Triple Black Diamond LLC
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $4,440,000
  • Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision

148 Broken Lance Drive, Building A, Unit 3, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sigrid Feder
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $962,000
  • Subdivision: Lance’s West Condominiums

35 Skyline Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Paul M. Bennett Trust
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes

0050 Quigley Court, Summit County

  • Owner: W. Allen Marr Jr.
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $1,352,500
  • Subdivision: Blue Ridge Amended Subdivision

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 290, Summit County

  • Owner: Marek A. Panasewicz
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $340,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision

2605 Estates Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott Bandy
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $3,350,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Estates

Lot 14 Bank NA Subdivision

  • Owner: NRC Silverthorne 3 LLC
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2021
  • Price: $1,155,000
  • Subdivision: Bank NA Subdivision

0168 Fawn Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Luke Norris
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $798,000
  • Subdivision: Blue Ridge Townhomes

1121 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 90, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $650,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condominiums

205 Primrose Path, Unit 1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Dustin Paul McQuate
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $785,000
  • Subdivision: Retreat Condominiums

1090 Blue River Parkway, Unit 204, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jessica Bergan
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $685,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condominiums

0164 Copper Circle, Unit 414, Summit County

  • Owner: Jared M. W. Barnett
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $795,000
  • Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condominiums

249 Warren Ave., Unit B, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Erick A. Luna Portillo
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $260,000
  • Subdivision: Enterprise Communications Center I Condominiums

249 Warren Ave., Unit A, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Erick A. Luna Portillo
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $250,000
  • Subdivision: Enterprise Communications Center I Condominiums

0081C Black Diamond Trail, Summit County

  • Owner: Kathleen A. Kelley
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $940,000
  • Subdivision: Prospector Village

0032 Saw Whiskers Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Maritime Mountain LLC
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Saw Whiskers Subdivision

2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit 103, Summit County

  • Owner: Rochelle Wright
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $480,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 115, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 115 Quarter Fee
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $135,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums

32 Corinthian Circle, Boulevard B, Unit 302, Dillon

  • Owner: Stacie H. Funke
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $420,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Bay in Corinthian Hill Condominiums

0377 S. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Cameron Labunski
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $2,700,000
  • Subdivision: Goldenview Subdivision

1641 N. Badger Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Joseph M. Fraser
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $905,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision

0222 Barton Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Leslie D. Pratt
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $608,000
  • Subdivision: Barton Creek Reserve

0028 Lodestone Trail, Blue River

  • Owner: Tiffany Cruickshank
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $1,875,000
  • Subdivision: Crown Subdivision

0105 River Course Drive, Unit 9573, Summit County

  • Owner: Susan W. Hughes
  • Date: Sept. 10, 2021
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Elk Run Villas Condominiums

