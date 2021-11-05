Summit County real estate sales total $72M for the second week of September
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $72.4 million across 56 sales that took place from Sept. 5-11.
0760 Copper Road, Unit F202, Summit County
- Owner: Madison Kerr
- Date: Sept. 7, 2021
- Price: $785,000
- Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condominiums
0027 Rasor Court, Summit County
- Owner: Marrero and Rada Family Trust
- Date: Sept. 7, 2021
- Price: $1,160,000
- Subdivision: Loveland Pass Village Subdivision
0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 22, Summit County
- Owner: Alice Lara Pavanelli
- Date: Sept. 7, 2021
- Price: $315,000
- Subdivision: Cove Condominiums
0217 Caravelle Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel Brian Reidy
- Date: Sept. 7, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condominiums
91200 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91222, Summit County
- Owner: Stephanie Antosh
- Date: Sept. 7, 2021
- Price: $729,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condominiums
0058 Trappers Crossing Trail, Unit 8771, Summit County
- Owner: Edwin N. Johnson
- Date: Sept. 7, 2021
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Trappers Crossing Condominiums
0130 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 7, Summit County
- Owner: Anthony William John Baker
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Condominiums
1653 Oro Grande Drive, Unit AA 40, Summit County
- Owner: Jerilynn Pintar
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $470,000
- Subdivision: Frostfire Condominiums
200 Buffalo Mountain Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: BVMH Properties VII LLC
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $5,500,000
- Subdivision: Formby Subdivision
7114 Ryan Gulch Road, Building B, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Timothy S. Williams
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condominiums
1763 Falcon Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Akhtar M. Niazi
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,955,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Subdivision
0048 Alpen Glow Road, Summit County
- Owner: Kihi LLC
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Hamilton Creek Subdivision
226 Campion Trail, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jared Mueller
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $2,895,000
- Subdivision: Revetts Landing Subdivision
655 S. Park Ave., Building A, Unit 504, Breckenridge
- Owner: Uncanned Salmon LLC
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $668,000
- Subdivision: Village at Breckenridge Condominiums
218 Morning Star Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Shamrock Chevonne LLC
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $4,950,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision
127 Broken Lance Drive, Unit A201, Breckenridge
- Owner: Brad Peterson
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $855,000
- Subdivision: Base 9 Condominiums
118 S. Ridge St., Unit 2, Breckenridge
- Owner: Summit Retreats LLC
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $379,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Telemark Condominiums
505B S. Main St., Unit 2307, Breckenridge
- Owner: Carissa Sargent
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $675,500
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condominiums
145 Highline Crossing, Silverthorne
- Owner: Richard C. Jenkins
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $3,174,050
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision
22280 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1709, Summit County
- Owner: Michael B. Jones
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Willows Condominiums
2310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 3, Unit 2322, Summit County
- Owner: Melissa H. Tew
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $640,000
- Subdivision: New Lamartine Condominiums
4400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building H, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas Joseph Kennedy III
- Date: Sept. 8, 2021
- Price: $515,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
412 S. Main St., Unit 3A6, Breckenridge
- Owner: Daniel Everhard
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $760,000
- Subdivision: Tannhauser Condominiums
5423 Barton Road, Summit County
- Owner: Aniela J. Wasmanski
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $868,150
- Subdivision: American Subdivision
22097 Saint Johns Road, Unit 2510, Summit County
- Owner: Tracy E. Owen
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $555,000
- Subdivision: Saint Johns Condominiums
755 Columbine Road, Unit B-202, Breckenridge
- Owner: Powder Mountain Resorts LLC
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $980,000
- Subdivision: Powderhorn Condominiums
355 Snowflake Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: 355 Snowflake LLC
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $5,450,000
- Subdivision: Westridge Subdivision
0402 Kimmes Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew T. Yue
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $1,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
270 Dillon Ridge Way, Dillon
- Owner: BN Property LLC
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $1,950,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Ridge Marketplace
107 N. Harris St., Unit 211, Breckenridge
- Owner: Marla Shapiro
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Longbranch Condominiums
0017 Wildernest Court, Summit County
- Owner: John Craig
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $1,075,000
- Subdivision: Homestead at Wildernest
325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit D-301, Breckenridge
- Owner: J. Robert Brown
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $936,000
- Subdivision: Park Place Condominiums
106 N. High St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Triple Black Diamond LLC
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $4,440,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision
148 Broken Lance Drive, Building A, Unit 3, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sigrid Feder
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $962,000
- Subdivision: Lance’s West Condominiums
35 Skyline Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Paul M. Bennett Trust
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
0050 Quigley Court, Summit County
- Owner: W. Allen Marr Jr.
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $1,352,500
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge Amended Subdivision
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 290, Summit County
- Owner: Marek A. Panasewicz
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $340,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
2605 Estates Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Scott Bandy
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $3,350,000
- Subdivision: Summit Estates
Lot 14 Bank NA Subdivision
- Owner: NRC Silverthorne 3 LLC
- Date: Sept. 9, 2021
- Price: $1,155,000
- Subdivision: Bank NA Subdivision
0168 Fawn Court, Summit County
- Owner: Luke Norris
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $798,000
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge Townhomes
1121 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 90, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp II Condominiums
205 Primrose Path, Unit 1, Breckenridge
- Owner: Dustin Paul McQuate
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $785,000
- Subdivision: Retreat Condominiums
1090 Blue River Parkway, Unit 204, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jessica Bergan
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $685,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condominiums
0164 Copper Circle, Unit 414, Summit County
- Owner: Jared M. W. Barnett
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $795,000
- Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condominiums
249 Warren Ave., Unit B, Silverthorne
- Owner: Erick A. Luna Portillo
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $260,000
- Subdivision: Enterprise Communications Center I Condominiums
249 Warren Ave., Unit A, Silverthorne
- Owner: Erick A. Luna Portillo
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $250,000
- Subdivision: Enterprise Communications Center I Condominiums
0081C Black Diamond Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Kathleen A. Kelley
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $940,000
- Subdivision: Prospector Village
0032 Saw Whiskers Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Maritime Mountain LLC
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Saw Whiskers Subdivision
2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit 103, Summit County
- Owner: Rochelle Wright
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $480,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 115, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 115 Quarter Fee
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $135,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums
32 Corinthian Circle, Boulevard B, Unit 302, Dillon
- Owner: Stacie H. Funke
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Bay in Corinthian Hill Condominiums
0377 S. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County
- Owner: Cameron Labunski
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $2,700,000
- Subdivision: Goldenview Subdivision
1641 N. Badger Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Joseph M. Fraser
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $905,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision
0222 Barton Way, Summit County
- Owner: Leslie D. Pratt
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $608,000
- Subdivision: Barton Creek Reserve
0028 Lodestone Trail, Blue River
- Owner: Tiffany Cruickshank
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $1,875,000
- Subdivision: Crown Subdivision
0105 River Course Drive, Unit 9573, Summit County
- Owner: Susan W. Hughes
- Date: Sept. 10, 2021
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Elk Run Villas Condominiums
