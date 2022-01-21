 Summit County real estate sales total $74.4M for the fourth week of November | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $74.4M for the fourth week of November

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $74.4 million across 72 sales that took place from Nov. 22-30

215D S. Fifth Ave., Frisco

  • Owner: Craig Changstrom
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Granite Point Townhomes

0044 Sherwood Trail, Summit County

  • Owner: Greg Falcon
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $525,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Hill Subdivision

0176 Copper Circle, Unit 306, Summit County

  • Owner: Aron Sage
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $549,000
  • Subdivision: Mill Club Condo

1641 Cutty Sark Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Christopher Diem
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $901,562
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

300 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Paul A. Gallaher
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,030,500
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses

0605 Summit County Road 805, Summit County

  • Owner: David Nwafor
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $90,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

0147 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 2, Summit County

  • Owner: Lora Stewart
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $806,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

325 Lake Dillon Drive, Unit 302, Dillon

  • Owner: James Wei Ho Yu
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $825,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Commons Condo

0140 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 10, Summit County

  • Owner: Kathleen K. Webb
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $619,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Condos

0085 Wheeler Place, Unit 110, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul L. Murray
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Peregrine Condo

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 241, Summit County

  • Owner: Sidney L. Waynick
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

720 Columbine Road, Unit A, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Martin B. Dierl
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Mountainwood Condo

106 N. Gold Flake Terrace, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Hook Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $4,850,000
  • Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision

0057 Copper Circle, Unit 201, Summit County

  • Owner: Siddhartha Rathod
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $959,330
  • Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain

0217 Hummingbird Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Tianhai Hu
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $1,202,000
  • Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Subdivision

0931 Fairview Boulevard, Building A, Unit 1, Summit County

  • Owner: Itzhak Edery
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $480,00
  • Subdivision: Vienna Townhomes

185 Stephens Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: BCRE Silverthorne LLC
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $2,500,000
  • Subdivision: Skelly Redevelopment Subdivision

22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2515, Summit County

  • Owner: C&L Towle Rovocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $495,000
  • Subdivision: Saints John Condo

0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8592, Summit County

  • Owner: Beauty on the Mountain LLC
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $625,000
  • Subdivision: Expedition Station

611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 224, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Beauty on the Mountain LLC
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $915,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo

0197 Hamilton Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Josh Michael Cogdill LLC
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2021
  • Price: $249,900
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

613 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco

  • Owner: Katherine Shirey
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Subdivision

222 Creekside Drive, Building B, Unit 311, Frisco

  • Owner: James Robert Staib
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condo

48 Meridan Alley, Frisco

  • Owner: Michael J. Mattson
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $386,686
  • Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood

6413 Barton Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Robert Christopher Howell
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Coyne Placer Valley Subdivision

36 Hawn Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Robert Christopher Howell
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Meadow Creek Subdivision

110 Forest Drive, Unit E, Frisco

  • Owner: Thomas Michael O’Connell
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $525,000
  • Subdivision: Forest Park Condo

220 Galena St., Unit 6, Frisco

  • Owner: Douglas Vincent Pierini
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $545,000
  • Subdivision: Galena Place Condos

95A Riverside Place, Frisco

  • Owner: Patricia Kay Heiser Trust
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $1,740,000
  • Subdivision: Riverside Place

421 Rainbow Drive Unit 24, Summit County

  • Owner: David Wisenburn
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $917,000
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condo

0397 Lodge Pole Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: EMB Enterprises LLC
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $1,475,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condo

0084 Oro Grande Drive, Building D, Unit 121, Summit County

  • Owner: Craig Angold-Stephens
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $735,000
  • Subdivision: Cinnamon Ridge Condo

34 Highfield Trail, Unit 107, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Cory Wroblewski
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $541,750
  • Subdivision: Highlands Green Lodge

1003 Straight Creek Drive, Building P, Unit 302, Summit County

  • Owner: Garrett Roder
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $359,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo

0281 Burgundy Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: James M. Goers
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $1,135,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

11 Garden Alley, Frisco

  • Owner: Spencer James Wilson
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $357,450
  • Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood

0595 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 201, Summit County

  • Owner: Kyle Gorman
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo

TR 8-78 Section 12 Quarter 2 Mining Claim(s), Summit County

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Metes & Bounds

9876 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 303, Summit County

  • Owner: Cynthia A. Dickerson
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $660,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo

0574 Summit County Road 672, Summit County

  • Owner: Terese A. Carroll
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $1,355,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge Subdivision

0331 Doris Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew Joseph Ciccolini
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $292,500
  • Subdivision: Valley of the Blue

0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 32, Summit County

  • Owner: Kristen L. Naylor
  • Date: Nov. 24, 2021
  • Price: $315,000
  • Subdivision: Cove Condo

0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8359, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeffrey T. Depaola
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and the Dakota Condo

10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 105, Summit County

  • Owner: Jason Donow
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $390,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo

205 Primrose Path, Unit 6, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Arthur A. Dixon
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $939,000
  • Subdivision: Retreat Condo

0141 Saw Mill Run, Summit County

  • Owner: John J. Presto
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $5,750,000
  • Subdivision: Four O’Clock Subdivision

0039 Lee Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Jerome Prismantas
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $40,000
  • Subdivision: Valley of the Blue Subdivision

85 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Cory Dunnick
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,455,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes

0140 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 9, Summit County

  • Owner: Ty Tuttle
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $555,500
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Condo

611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 428, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo

42 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,368,983
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91422, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennia Elisabeth Parkin
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $780,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condo

237 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Donald Bruce James Dewe
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $287,927
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

600 Footfalls Ridge, Summit County

  • Owner: Adeline W. Graham Trust
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $621,000
  • Subdivision: Muggins Gulch

22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2539, Summit County

  • Owner: Charles Trostle
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $527,000
  • Subdivision: Saints John Condo

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 114, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 114 QTR Fee
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $122,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condo

60 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Forrest Buxton
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,468,189
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

350 Wilderness Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Forrest Buxton
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Wilderness Subdivision

1576 S. Badger Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Joseph D. Altic
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,027,500
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision

0781 Kimmes Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Henry Dollahite
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $185,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

74 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mitchell Lee Destigter
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $1,725,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

7215 Ryan Gulch Raod, Building C, Unit 105, Summit County

  • Owner: Compu-Global-Hyper-Mega-Net LLC
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen West

27 Haymaker St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Maribel Valdes DeJones
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2021
  • Price: $518,412
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

90 Lake Edge Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Ward A. Utter
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $3,295,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0242 Poplar Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Kristina N. Corliss
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

15 Rounds Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Watson Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $2,865,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

500 Four O’Clock Road, Unit B33, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kent E. Young
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $1,240,000
  • Subdivision: Double Eagle Condo

99 Granite St., Unit 216, Frisco

  • Owner: Scott Branam
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $420,000
  • Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condo

0575 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River

  • Owner: Kaci Leigh Franklin
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $2,609,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates

655 Columbine Road Unit 7232, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Ritesh Dahya
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $449,000
  • Subdivision: Hotel Breckenridge

0063 Uncle Sam Lode Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Edward S. Forman
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $1,925,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: Jason Gregg Prutch
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2021
  • Price: $525,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West

