Summit County real estate sales total $74.4M for the fourth week of November
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $74.4 million across 72 sales that took place from Nov. 22-30
215D S. Fifth Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Craig Changstrom
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Granite Point Townhomes
0044 Sherwood Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Greg Falcon
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Gold Hill Subdivision
0176 Copper Circle, Unit 306, Summit County
- Owner: Aron Sage
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $549,000
- Subdivision: Mill Club Condo
1641 Cutty Sark Court, Summit County
- Owner: Christopher Diem
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $901,562
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
300 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Paul A. Gallaher
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,030,500
- Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses
0605 Summit County Road 805, Summit County
- Owner: David Nwafor
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $90,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
0147 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 2, Summit County
- Owner: Lora Stewart
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $806,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
325 Lake Dillon Drive, Unit 302, Dillon
- Owner: James Wei Ho Yu
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $825,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Commons Condo
0140 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 10, Summit County
- Owner: Kathleen K. Webb
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $619,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Condos
0085 Wheeler Place, Unit 110, Summit County
- Owner: Paul L. Murray
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Peregrine Condo
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 241, Summit County
- Owner: Sidney L. Waynick
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
720 Columbine Road, Unit A, Breckenridge
- Owner: Martin B. Dierl
- Date: Nov. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Mountainwood Condo
106 N. Gold Flake Terrace, Breckenridge
- Owner: Hook Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $4,850,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn Subdivision
0057 Copper Circle, Unit 201, Summit County
- Owner: Siddhartha Rathod
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $959,330
- Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain
0217 Hummingbird Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Tianhai Hu
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $1,202,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Subdivision
0931 Fairview Boulevard, Building A, Unit 1, Summit County
- Owner: Itzhak Edery
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $480,00
- Subdivision: Vienna Townhomes
185 Stephens Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: BCRE Silverthorne LLC
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Skelly Redevelopment Subdivision
22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2515, Summit County
- Owner: C&L Towle Rovocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $495,000
- Subdivision: Saints John Condo
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8592, Summit County
- Owner: Beauty on the Mountain LLC
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $625,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 224, Breckenridge
- Owner: Beauty on the Mountain LLC
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo
0197 Hamilton Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Josh Michael Cogdill LLC
- Date: Nov. 23, 2021
- Price: $249,900
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
613 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco
- Owner: Katherine Shirey
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Subdivision
222 Creekside Drive, Building B, Unit 311, Frisco
- Owner: James Robert Staib
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condo
48 Meridan Alley, Frisco
- Owner: Michael J. Mattson
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $386,686
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
6413 Barton Road, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Christopher Howell
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Coyne Placer Valley Subdivision
36 Hawn Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Robert Christopher Howell
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Creek Subdivision
110 Forest Drive, Unit E, Frisco
- Owner: Thomas Michael O’Connell
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Forest Park Condo
220 Galena St., Unit 6, Frisco
- Owner: Douglas Vincent Pierini
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $545,000
- Subdivision: Galena Place Condos
95A Riverside Place, Frisco
- Owner: Patricia Kay Heiser Trust
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $1,740,000
- Subdivision: Riverside Place
421 Rainbow Drive Unit 24, Summit County
- Owner: David Wisenburn
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $917,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condo
0397 Lodge Pole Circle, Summit County
- Owner: EMB Enterprises LLC
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $1,475,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condo
0084 Oro Grande Drive, Building D, Unit 121, Summit County
- Owner: Craig Angold-Stephens
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $735,000
- Subdivision: Cinnamon Ridge Condo
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 107, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cory Wroblewski
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $541,750
- Subdivision: Highlands Green Lodge
1003 Straight Creek Drive, Building P, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: Garrett Roder
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $359,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo
0281 Burgundy Circle, Summit County
- Owner: James M. Goers
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $1,135,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
11 Garden Alley, Frisco
- Owner: Spencer James Wilson
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $357,450
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
0595 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 201, Summit County
- Owner: Kyle Gorman
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo
TR 8-78 Section 12 Quarter 2 Mining Claim(s), Summit County
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Metes & Bounds
9876 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 303, Summit County
- Owner: Cynthia A. Dickerson
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo
0574 Summit County Road 672, Summit County
- Owner: Terese A. Carroll
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $1,355,000
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge Subdivision
0331 Doris Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew Joseph Ciccolini
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $292,500
- Subdivision: Valley of the Blue
0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 32, Summit County
- Owner: Kristen L. Naylor
- Date: Nov. 24, 2021
- Price: $315,000
- Subdivision: Cove Condo
0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8359, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey T. Depaola
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and the Dakota Condo
10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Jason Donow
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $390,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo
205 Primrose Path, Unit 6, Breckenridge
- Owner: Arthur A. Dixon
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $939,000
- Subdivision: Retreat Condo
0141 Saw Mill Run, Summit County
- Owner: John J. Presto
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $5,750,000
- Subdivision: Four O’Clock Subdivision
0039 Lee Court, Summit County
- Owner: Jerome Prismantas
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $40,000
- Subdivision: Valley of the Blue Subdivision
85 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Cory Dunnick
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,455,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes
0140 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 9, Summit County
- Owner: Ty Tuttle
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $555,500
- Subdivision: Hideaway Condo
611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 428, Breckenridge
- Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo
42 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,368,983
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91422, Summit County
- Owner: Jennia Elisabeth Parkin
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $780,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condo
237 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Donald Bruce James Dewe
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $287,927
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
600 Footfalls Ridge, Summit County
- Owner: Adeline W. Graham Trust
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $621,000
- Subdivision: Muggins Gulch
22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2539, Summit County
- Owner: Charles Trostle
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $527,000
- Subdivision: Saints John Condo
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 114, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 114 QTR Fee
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $122,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condo
60 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Forrest Buxton
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,468,189
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
350 Wilderness Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Forrest Buxton
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Wilderness Subdivision
1576 S. Badger Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Joseph D. Altic
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,027,500
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision
0781 Kimmes Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Henry Dollahite
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $185,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
74 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mitchell Lee Destigter
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $1,725,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
7215 Ryan Gulch Raod, Building C, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Compu-Global-Hyper-Mega-Net LLC
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen West
27 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Maribel Valdes DeJones
- Date: Nov. 29, 2021
- Price: $518,412
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
90 Lake Edge Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ward A. Utter
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $3,295,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0242 Poplar Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Kristina N. Corliss
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
15 Rounds Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Watson Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $2,865,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
500 Four O’Clock Road, Unit B33, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kent E. Young
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $1,240,000
- Subdivision: Double Eagle Condo
99 Granite St., Unit 216, Frisco
- Owner: Scott Branam
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condo
0575 Whispering Pines Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Kaci Leigh Franklin
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $2,609,000
- Subdivision: Timber Creek Estates
655 Columbine Road Unit 7232, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ritesh Dahya
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $449,000
- Subdivision: Hotel Breckenridge
0063 Uncle Sam Lode Road, Summit County
- Owner: Edward S. Forman
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $1,925,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: Jason Gregg Prutch
- Date: Nov. 30, 2021
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User