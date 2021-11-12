 Summit County real estate sales total $75M for the third week of September | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales total $75M for the third week of September

News News |

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $75 million across 57 sales that took place from Sept. 12-18.

1131 Mesa Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: John David O’Neal
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $985,000
  • Subdivision: Westview Subdivision

1284 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael Kevin Bryant
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $9,590,625
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

505B S. Main St., Unit 2302, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Octagon Villas LLC
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,005,000
  • Subdivision: Main Street Station Condominiums

1809 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Tudor Way Properties LLC
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $2,900,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 103, Summit County

  • Owner: MLS Tamarac LLC
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $212,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision

3872 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County

  • Owner: Mitch Kenney
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Hughes PUD

0158 Bryce Estates Road, Blue River

  • Owner: Andrew Fowler
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $445,000
  • Subdivision: Bryce Estates Subdivision

0267 Summit County Road 674, Summit County

  • Owner: William J. Goldsberry Jr.
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $340,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge Subdivision

0124 Lakeview Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: James Richard Rapuzzi
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,895,000
  • Subdivision: Loma Verde Subdivision

9825 Ryan Gulch Road, Building B, Unit 302, Summit County

  • Owner: James Irwin
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $687,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condominiums

0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 429, Summit County

  • Owner: Chad Lucas Wagoner
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $510,000
  • Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge

305 Tenderfoot St., Dillon

  • Owner: Gregory Mark Boman
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon New Town Subdivision

0178 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Juanita Evans
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Miners Ridge Subdivision

21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2119, Summit County

  • Owner: Kyle Douglas Carpenter
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condominiums

396 Tanglewood Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Troy Stalter
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,426,000
  • Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estates Subdivision

0745 Tanglewood Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Kenneth Apple
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $690,000
  • Subdivision: Tanglewood Village Subdivision

1504 Legend Lake Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Douglas K. Thede
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Run Subdivision

0108 Salt Lick Circle, Building 2, Unit 2, Summit County

  • Owner: Kris S. Lawrence
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Deck Gore Range Condominiums

0910 Copper Road, Unit 101, Summit County

  • Owner: Curtis Iscaro
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2021
  • Price: $520,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4114, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Herholtz Investments LLC
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2021
  • Price: $485,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

0480 Coronet Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Havera Living Trust
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,195,000
  • Subdivision: Coronet Subdivision

36 Linden Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: WTW Properties LLC
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2021
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens Subdivision

535 S. Park Ave., Unit 217, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Lee Chiarizia
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2021
  • Price: $440,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condominiums

138 Peerless Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Olivier Amice
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2021
  • Price: $5,750,000
  • Subdivision: Shock Hill

0662 Shekel Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Patrick Bierschenk
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2021
  • Price: $2,045,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision

0373 Wild Irishman Road, Building 3, Unit 15104, Summit County

  • Owner: Four Thirsty Goats LLC
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2021
  • Price: $570,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condominiums

0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8876, Summit County

  • Owner: Colby Robertson
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2021
  • Price: $760,000
  • Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condominiums

535 S. Park Ave., Unit 601, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Village 601 LLC
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $470,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condominiums

0979 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Douglas Cogan
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,850,000
  • Subdivision: Blue Ridge Amended Subdivision

0362 Kimmes Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: SBR Bugsy LLC
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

117 S. Sixth Ave., Building A, Unit 13, Frisco

  • Owner: Shannon D. Weiman
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Bears Den Condominiums

306C Miners Creek Road, Frisco

  • Owner: Matthew Z. Lee
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Park Subdivision

337 Streamside Lane, Unit 101, Frisco

  • Owner: Streamside101 LLC
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $855,000
  • Subdivision: Lodge at Riverbend Condominiums

89200 Ryan Gulch Road, Building BB, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: Eskmo Properties LLC
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $560,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condominiums

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 211, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 211 Quarter Fee
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $189,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums

0120 Golden Crown Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: David Joseph Tofig
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,102,500
  • Subdivision: Crown Subdivision

930 Blue River Parkway, Building 9, Unit 931, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jill Sheldrake
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $825,000
  • Subdivision: River West Condominiums

0107 Saddle Ridge Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Stephen T. Liguore
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Saddle Ridge Townhomes

216E S. Fifth Ave., Frisco

  • Owner: Stefanie Joy
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $685,000
  • Subdivision: Teller Townhouses

1101 9000 Divide Road, Unit 308, Frisco

  • Owner: Robbye Jean Fox
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,175,000
  • Subdivision: Timberline Cove Condominiums

0093 Horizon Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Vicky Trotter
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Price: $2,275,000
  • Subdivision: Willow Springs Subdivision

63 West Baron Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jennifer Blackburn
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2021
  • Price: $1,653,060
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

260 Ski Hill Road, Building 3, Unit 11, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Linda Shults
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2021
  • Price: $1,370,000
  • Subdivision: Twin Elk Lodge

111 Corinthian Circle, Building 4, Unit R, Dillon

  • Owner: Antonio Disorbo
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2021
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Centennial Townhouses Condominiums

Lot 1 Country Boy Subdivision, Summit County

  • Owner: Chalesh LLC
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2021
  • Price: $402,500
  • Subdivision: Country Boy Subdivision

0764 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Patricia M. Holohan
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2021
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Coyne Placer Valley Subdivision

0057 Copper Circle, Unit 204, Summit County

  • Owner: 512 Investments LLC
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain Condominiums

105 S. Park Ave., Building A, Unit 203, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michelle Anne Meller
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $990,000
  • Subdivision: Sawmill Creek Condominiums

Tract D-2 Shores at the Highlands, Breckenridge

  • Owner: MB Development LLC
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $6,900,000
  • Subdivision: Shores at the Highlands

330 E. La Bonte St., Building 4, Unit 9, Dillon

  • Owner: Dale Gordon Lervick
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $382,500
  • Subdivision: Yacht Club Condominiums

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4521, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Igor Traktinskiy
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $447,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

1760 Airport Road, Unit C, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Willow Benders LLC
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $864,000
  • Subdivision: Gateway Commercial Condominiums

0910 Copper Road, Unit 323, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul G. Myers
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $242,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums

308 Shores Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael A. Batts Trust
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $2,098,000
  • Subdivision: Shores at the Highlands

8300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 106, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel Edward Kuppler
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $485,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

312B Streamside Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: Stephen Edgington
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $2,085,000
  • Subdivision: Creek at Frisco

0571 Shekel Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Fadi Abouzahr
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2021
  • Price: $1,550,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Local
See more