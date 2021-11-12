Summit County real estate sales total $75M for the third week of September
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $75 million across 57 sales that took place from Sept. 12-18.
1131 Mesa Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: John David O’Neal
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $985,000
- Subdivision: Westview Subdivision
1284 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael Kevin Bryant
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $9,590,625
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
505B S. Main St., Unit 2302, Breckenridge
- Owner: Octagon Villas LLC
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,005,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condominiums
1809 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tudor Way Properties LLC
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $2,900,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 103, Summit County
- Owner: MLS Tamarac LLC
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $212,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
3872 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County
- Owner: Mitch Kenney
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Hughes PUD
0158 Bryce Estates Road, Blue River
- Owner: Andrew Fowler
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $445,000
- Subdivision: Bryce Estates Subdivision
0267 Summit County Road 674, Summit County
- Owner: William J. Goldsberry Jr.
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $340,000
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge Subdivision
0124 Lakeview Drive, Summit County
- Owner: James Richard Rapuzzi
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,895,000
- Subdivision: Loma Verde Subdivision
9825 Ryan Gulch Road, Building B, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: James Irwin
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $687,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condominiums
0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 429, Summit County
- Owner: Chad Lucas Wagoner
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $510,000
- Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge
305 Tenderfoot St., Dillon
- Owner: Gregory Mark Boman
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town Subdivision
0178 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Juanita Evans
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Miners Ridge Subdivision
21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2119, Summit County
- Owner: Kyle Douglas Carpenter
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condominiums
396 Tanglewood Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Troy Stalter
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,426,000
- Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estates Subdivision
0745 Tanglewood Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Kenneth Apple
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $690,000
- Subdivision: Tanglewood Village Subdivision
1504 Legend Lake Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Douglas K. Thede
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Run Subdivision
0108 Salt Lick Circle, Building 2, Unit 2, Summit County
- Owner: Kris S. Lawrence
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Deck Gore Range Condominiums
0910 Copper Road, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Curtis Iscaro
- Date: Sept. 13, 2021
- Price: $520,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4114, Breckenridge
- Owner: Herholtz Investments LLC
- Date: Sept. 14, 2021
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
0480 Coronet Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Havera Living Trust
- Date: Sept. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,195,000
- Subdivision: Coronet Subdivision
36 Linden Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: WTW Properties LLC
- Date: Sept. 14, 2021
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Subdivision
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 217, Breckenridge
- Owner: Lee Chiarizia
- Date: Sept. 14, 2021
- Price: $440,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condominiums
138 Peerless Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Olivier Amice
- Date: Sept. 14, 2021
- Price: $5,750,000
- Subdivision: Shock Hill
0662 Shekel Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Patrick Bierschenk
- Date: Sept. 14, 2021
- Price: $2,045,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision
0373 Wild Irishman Road, Building 3, Unit 15104, Summit County
- Owner: Four Thirsty Goats LLC
- Date: Sept. 14, 2021
- Price: $570,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condominiums
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8876, Summit County
- Owner: Colby Robertson
- Date: Sept. 14, 2021
- Price: $760,000
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condominiums
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 601, Breckenridge
- Owner: Village 601 LLC
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $470,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condominiums
0979 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Douglas Cogan
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge Amended Subdivision
0362 Kimmes Lane, Summit County
- Owner: SBR Bugsy LLC
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
117 S. Sixth Ave., Building A, Unit 13, Frisco
- Owner: Shannon D. Weiman
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Bears Den Condominiums
306C Miners Creek Road, Frisco
- Owner: Matthew Z. Lee
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Park Subdivision
337 Streamside Lane, Unit 101, Frisco
- Owner: Streamside101 LLC
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $855,000
- Subdivision: Lodge at Riverbend Condominiums
89200 Ryan Gulch Road, Building BB, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: Eskmo Properties LLC
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $560,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condominiums
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 211, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 211 Quarter Fee
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $189,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums
0120 Golden Crown Lane, Blue River
- Owner: David Joseph Tofig
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,102,500
- Subdivision: Crown Subdivision
930 Blue River Parkway, Building 9, Unit 931, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jill Sheldrake
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $825,000
- Subdivision: River West Condominiums
0107 Saddle Ridge Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Stephen T. Liguore
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Saddle Ridge Townhomes
216E S. Fifth Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Stefanie Joy
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $685,000
- Subdivision: Teller Townhouses
1101 9000 Divide Road, Unit 308, Frisco
- Owner: Robbye Jean Fox
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,175,000
- Subdivision: Timberline Cove Condominiums
0093 Horizon Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Vicky Trotter
- Date: Sept. 15, 2021
- Price: $2,275,000
- Subdivision: Willow Springs Subdivision
63 West Baron Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jennifer Blackburn
- Date: Sept. 16, 2021
- Price: $1,653,060
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
260 Ski Hill Road, Building 3, Unit 11, Breckenridge
- Owner: Linda Shults
- Date: Sept. 16, 2021
- Price: $1,370,000
- Subdivision: Twin Elk Lodge
111 Corinthian Circle, Building 4, Unit R, Dillon
- Owner: Antonio Disorbo
- Date: Sept. 16, 2021
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Centennial Townhouses Condominiums
Lot 1 Country Boy Subdivision, Summit County
- Owner: Chalesh LLC
- Date: Sept. 16, 2021
- Price: $402,500
- Subdivision: Country Boy Subdivision
0764 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County
- Owner: Patricia M. Holohan
- Date: Sept. 16, 2021
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Coyne Placer Valley Subdivision
0057 Copper Circle, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: 512 Investments LLC
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain Condominiums
105 S. Park Ave., Building A, Unit 203, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michelle Anne Meller
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $990,000
- Subdivision: Sawmill Creek Condominiums
Tract D-2 Shores at the Highlands, Breckenridge
- Owner: MB Development LLC
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $6,900,000
- Subdivision: Shores at the Highlands
330 E. La Bonte St., Building 4, Unit 9, Dillon
- Owner: Dale Gordon Lervick
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $382,500
- Subdivision: Yacht Club Condominiums
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4521, Breckenridge
- Owner: Igor Traktinskiy
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $447,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
1760 Airport Road, Unit C, Breckenridge
- Owner: Willow Benders LLC
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $864,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Commercial Condominiums
0910 Copper Road, Unit 323, Summit County
- Owner: Paul G. Myers
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $242,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums
308 Shores Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael A. Batts Trust
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $2,098,000
- Subdivision: Shores at the Highlands
8300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel Edward Kuppler
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
312B Streamside Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Stephen Edgington
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $2,085,000
- Subdivision: Creek at Frisco
0571 Shekel Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Fadi Abouzahr
- Date: Sept. 17, 2021
- Price: $1,550,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision
