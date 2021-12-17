Summit County real estate sales total $80M for the third week of October
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $80.5 million across 72 sales that took place from Oct. 17-23.
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 314C, Summit County
- Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 314C Timeshare
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $27,000
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condominiums
480 Golden Age Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Pozos Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $3,650,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2519, Summit County
- Owner: Bradley Hargrave
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $855,000
- Subdivision: Saints John Condominiums
200 Granite St., Building 1, Unit 120, Frisco
- Owner: Collin Michael Greiser
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $802,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condominiums
0010 Farmers Lane, Building 3, Unit A, Summit County
- Owner: Mitchell Alan Hanson
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $599,000
- Subdivision: Alpensee 3 Condominiums
2300 Boreas Pass Road, Summit County
- Owner: VR Development LLC
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Dunkin Hill Subdivision
850 Kingdom Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $849,000
- Subdivision: Kingdom Park Townhomes
0910 Copper Road, Unit 219, Summit County
- Owner: Laurie M. Branch
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $190,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums
100 S. Park Ave., Building W, Unit W-404, Breckenridge
- Owner: Gregory A. Nelson
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $563,000
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condominiums
0225 Alpen Rose Place, Unit 8709, Summit County
- Owner: AJMC LLC
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $1,205,000
- Subdivision: Ski Tip Ranch Condominiums
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 61, Summit County
- Owner: Bernard J. Stinton
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $262,700
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
1156 Settlers Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Peak Ventures LLC
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $2,100,000
- Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes
0076 Riverview Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Elizabeth P. Davison
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $1,906,000
- Subdivision: Wiborg Park Subdivision
6720 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Randall L. Sullivan Living Trust
- Date: Oct. 18, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Woodworks Townhomes
174 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Golden Foxes LLC
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $2,325,000
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates Subdivision
13 Crown Court, Dillon
- Owner: Dustin Meisburger
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $860,000
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
0074 Hillside Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Steven D. Sprenger Revocable Trust
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,840,000
- Subdivision: South Forty Subdivision
6903 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Luke Norris
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Villamont Condominiums
455 Village Road, Unit 114, Breckenridge
- Owner: Briney Gunshore
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $685,000
- Subdivision: Trails End Condominiums
1001 Grandview Drive, Building C, Unit 16, Breckenridge
- Owner: Christine Brown Trust
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $839,000
- Subdivision: Grandview at Breckenridge Condominiums
138 Red Quill Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Andrew Karpen
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Shores at the Highlands
66 Red Feather Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michael Yost
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Warrior’s Mark Subdivision
440 Cascade Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: John C. McSween
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $735,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Valley Subdivision
0026 Saw Whiskers Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Bradley W. Rothhammer
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,699,000
- Subdivision: Saw Whiskers Subdivision
0111 Norse Lane, Unit 31, Summit County
- Owner: Amanda Brigham
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $855,000
- Subdivision: Snake River Village Condominiums
531 Settlers Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Peakside Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,795,000
- Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes
120 Sawmill Road, Unit 208, Breckenridge
- Owner: Erica C. Lichtman
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $478,000
- Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge Condominiums
1618 N. Chipmunk Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Chris L. Odell
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $785,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision
441 Marmot Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael Chebatoris
- Date: Oct. 19, 2021
- Price: $840,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision
84 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 303W, Breckenridge
- Owner: Darius Ehteshami
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,418,800
- Subdivision: Corral at Breckenridge
200 Primrose Path, Unit 11, Breckenridge
- Owner: David Barnocki
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $970,000
- Subdivision: Winterpoint Townhomes
61 Preston Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: Connie G. McArthur
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $4,325,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
6523 Barton Road, Summit County
- Owner: Douglas Dean Diamond
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Coyne Placer Valley Subdivision
0379 Meisel Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Kirk E. Maes
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,582,500
- Subdivision: Sonne Subdivision
0168 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 291, Summit County
- Owner: Bradley G. Graff
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $730,000
- Subdivision: Spruce Lodge Condominiums
23097 Barbour Drive, Unit 35, Summit County
- Owner: Richard R. Ritchie
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,359,000
- Subdivision: Enclave at Keystone Mountain Condominiums
0629 Idlewild Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Warrick Trust
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,640,000
- Subdivision: Snowberry Subdivision
850 Blue River Parkway, Unit E3, Silverthorne
- Owner: Maureen Weber Plotnicki
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $555,000
- Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condominiums
600 S. Park Ave., Unit 110, Breckenridge
- Owner: Breck Master PR LLC
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Der Steiermark Condominiums
455 Village Road, Unit 504, Breckenridge
- Owner: Neal Hannan
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Trails End Condominiums
0159 Lee Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Alex Cochran
- Date: Oct. 20, 2021
- Price: $839,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
121 E. Main St., Frisco
- Owner: Baseline Capital Investment LP
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: King Solomon Subdivision
99 Granite St., Unit 316, Frisco
- Owner: Steven Douglas Stowell
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $437,500
- Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condominiums
1100 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 42, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $735,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp Condominiums
2150 Elk Run Road, Summit County
- Owner: James P. Massey
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Elk Run Subdivision
4400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building H, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Joel Hendrickson
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $523,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
801 Lakepoint Drive, Unit B17, Frisco
- Owner: Dillon Wilson
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $499,000
- Subdivision: Drake Landing Condominiums
0091 River Run Road, Unit 8134, Summit County
- Owner: Haiyan Zhou
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $779,000
- Subdivision: Arapahoe Lodge Condominiums
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8262, Summit County
- Owner: Justin Sasso
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $480,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums
681 Settlers Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: 681 Settlers Drive LLC
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $2,100,000
- Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes
0248 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Amy Carlson
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $805,000
- Subdivision: Miners Ridge Subdivision
100 S. Park Ave., Building E, Unit E-306, Breckenridge
- Owner: Santaka Investment Group LLC
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $574,900
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condominiums
270 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Philip Pinto
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $2,043,875
- Subdivision: Fairways Homes
290 Broken Lance Drive, Building A, Unit A-201, Breckenridge
- Owner: GMZ Properties B LLC
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $890,000
- Subdivision: Woods Manor Condominiums
935 Columbine Road, Unit 204, Breckenridge
- Owner: Brent Crabtree
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $820,000
- Subdivision: Tamarisk Condominiums
206 Emily Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Carl James Bode
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $1,525,000
- Subdivision: Village Subdivision
0459 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Shane Lacy
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $496,000
- Subdivision: Peak Seven West Subdivision
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4507, Breckenridge
- Owner: James A. Yarnold
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $470,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
195 Highline Crossing, Silverthorne
- Owner: Nickless S. Raffensperger
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $2,750,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 501, Breckenridge
- Owner: Richard A. Hartfield
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condominiums
325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit C-202, Breckenridge
- Owner: Chad James Lindgren
- Date: Oct. 21, 2021
- Price: $835,500
- Subdivision: Park Place Condominiums
0146 Elizabeth Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Tom Stanchfield
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $935,000
- Subdivision: Lake Ridge Estates at Lake Dillon
325 Lake Dillon Drive, Unit 306, Dillon
- Owner: Julie Zavala
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $740,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Commons Condominiums
0193 Eastridge Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Summit Santosha LLC
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,234,000
- Subdivision: Summerwood PUD
763 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: David M. Abelson
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,446,614
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
66 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Richard Kisser
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,247,279
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
9876 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 305, Summit County
- Owner: Genowefa Martinique Mensching
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $588,500
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condominiums
0020 Aspen Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Highland Realty Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Terrace Subdivision
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8863, Summit County
- Owner: David Brenner
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condominiums
0257 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County
- Owner: Michael J. Lane
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Sierra Bosque Subdivision
0092 Sauterne Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Natalie Sproull
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $758,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
480 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Midagr LLC
- Date: Oct. 22, 2021
- Price: $2,475,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision
