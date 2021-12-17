 Summit County real estate sales total $80M for the third week of October | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales total $80M for the third week of October

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $80.5 million across 72 sales that took place from Oct. 17-23.

0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 314C, Summit County

  • Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 314C Timeshare
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $27,000
  • Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condominiums

480 Golden Age Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Pozos Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $3,650,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2519, Summit County

  • Owner: Bradley Hargrave
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $855,000
  • Subdivision: Saints John Condominiums

200 Granite St., Building 1, Unit 120, Frisco

  • Owner: Collin Michael Greiser
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $802,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condominiums

0010 Farmers Lane, Building 3, Unit A, Summit County

  • Owner: Mitchell Alan Hanson
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $599,000
  • Subdivision: Alpensee 3 Condominiums

2300 Boreas Pass Road, Summit County

  • Owner: VR Development LLC
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Dunkin Hill Subdivision

850 Kingdom Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $849,000
  • Subdivision: Kingdom Park Townhomes

0910 Copper Road, Unit 219, Summit County

  • Owner: Laurie M. Branch
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $190,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condominiums

100 S. Park Ave., Building W, Unit W-404, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Gregory A. Nelson
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $563,000
  • Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condominiums

0225 Alpen Rose Place, Unit 8709, Summit County

  • Owner: AJMC LLC
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $1,205,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Tip Ranch Condominiums

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 61, Summit County

  • Owner: Bernard J. Stinton
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $262,700
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision

1156 Settlers Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Peak Ventures LLC
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $2,100,000
  • Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes

0076 Riverview Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Elizabeth P. Davison
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $1,906,000
  • Subdivision: Wiborg Park Subdivision

6720 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Randall L. Sullivan Living Trust
  • Date: Oct. 18, 2021
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Woodworks Townhomes

174 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Golden Foxes LLC
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $2,325,000
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates Subdivision

13 Crown Court, Dillon

  • Owner: Dustin Meisburger
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $860,000
  • Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes

0074 Hillside Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Steven D. Sprenger Revocable Trust
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,840,000
  • Subdivision: South Forty Subdivision

6903 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Luke Norris
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Villamont Condominiums

455 Village Road, Unit 114, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Briney Gunshore
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $685,000
  • Subdivision: Trails End Condominiums

1001 Grandview Drive, Building C, Unit 16, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Christine Brown Trust
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $839,000
  • Subdivision: Grandview at Breckenridge Condominiums

138 Red Quill Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Andrew Karpen
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: Shores at the Highlands

66 Red Feather Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michael Yost
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: Warrior’s Mark Subdivision

440 Cascade Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: John C. McSween
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $735,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Valley Subdivision

0026 Saw Whiskers Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Bradley W. Rothhammer
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,699,000
  • Subdivision: Saw Whiskers Subdivision

0111 Norse Lane, Unit 31, Summit County

  • Owner: Amanda Brigham
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $855,000
  • Subdivision: Snake River Village Condominiums

531 Settlers Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Peakside Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,795,000
  • Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes

120 Sawmill Road, Unit 208, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Erica C. Lichtman
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $478,000
  • Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge Condominiums

1618 N. Chipmunk Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Chris L. Odell
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $785,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision

441 Marmot Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael Chebatoris
  • Date: Oct. 19, 2021
  • Price: $840,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows Subdivision

84 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 303W, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Darius Ehteshami
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,418,800
  • Subdivision: Corral at Breckenridge

200 Primrose Path, Unit 11, Breckenridge

  • Owner: David Barnocki
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $970,000
  • Subdivision: Winterpoint Townhomes

61 Preston Way, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Connie G. McArthur
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $4,325,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

6523 Barton Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Douglas Dean Diamond
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Coyne Placer Valley Subdivision

0379 Meisel Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Kirk E. Maes
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,582,500
  • Subdivision: Sonne Subdivision

0168 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 291, Summit County

  • Owner: Bradley G. Graff
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $730,000
  • Subdivision: Spruce Lodge Condominiums

23097 Barbour Drive, Unit 35, Summit County

  • Owner: Richard R. Ritchie
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,359,000
  • Subdivision: Enclave at Keystone Mountain Condominiums

0629 Idlewild Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Warrick Trust
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,640,000
  • Subdivision: Snowberry Subdivision

850 Blue River Parkway, Unit E3, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Maureen Weber Plotnicki
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $555,000
  • Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condominiums

600 S. Park Ave., Unit 110, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Breck Master PR LLC
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Der Steiermark Condominiums

455 Village Road, Unit 504, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Neal Hannan
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Trails End Condominiums

0159 Lee Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Alex Cochran
  • Date: Oct. 20, 2021
  • Price: $839,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision

121 E. Main St., Frisco

  • Owner: Baseline Capital Investment LP
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: King Solomon Subdivision

99 Granite St., Unit 316, Frisco

  • Owner: Steven Douglas Stowell
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $437,500
  • Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condominiums

1100 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 42, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $735,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp Condominiums

2150 Elk Run Road, Summit County

  • Owner: James P. Massey
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Elk Run Subdivision

4400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building H, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Joel Hendrickson
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $523,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums

801 Lakepoint Drive, Unit B17, Frisco

  • Owner: Dillon Wilson
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $499,000
  • Subdivision: Drake Landing Condominiums

0091 River Run Road, Unit 8134, Summit County

  • Owner: Haiyan Zhou
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $779,000
  • Subdivision: Arapahoe Lodge Condominiums

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8262, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin Sasso
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $480,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums

681 Settlers Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 681 Settlers Drive LLC
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $2,100,000
  • Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes

0248 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Amy Carlson
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $805,000
  • Subdivision: Miners Ridge Subdivision

100 S. Park Ave., Building E, Unit E-306, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Santaka Investment Group LLC
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $574,900
  • Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condominiums

270 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Philip Pinto
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $2,043,875
  • Subdivision: Fairways Homes

290 Broken Lance Drive, Building A, Unit A-201, Breckenridge

  • Owner: GMZ Properties B LLC
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $890,000
  • Subdivision: Woods Manor Condominiums

935 Columbine Road, Unit 204, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Brent Crabtree
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $820,000
  • Subdivision: Tamarisk Condominiums

206 Emily Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: Carl James Bode
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $1,525,000
  • Subdivision: Village Subdivision

0459 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Shane Lacy
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $496,000
  • Subdivision: Peak Seven West Subdivision

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4507, Breckenridge

  • Owner: James A. Yarnold
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $470,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums

195 Highline Crossing, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nickless S. Raffensperger
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $2,750,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision

535 S. Park Ave., Unit 501, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Richard A. Hartfield
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condominiums

325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit C-202, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Chad James Lindgren
  • Date: Oct. 21, 2021
  • Price: $835,500
  • Subdivision: Park Place Condominiums

0146 Elizabeth Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Tom Stanchfield
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $935,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Ridge Estates at Lake Dillon

325 Lake Dillon Drive, Unit 306, Dillon

  • Owner: Julie Zavala
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $740,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Commons Condominiums

0193 Eastridge Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Summit Santosha LLC
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,234,000
  • Subdivision: Summerwood PUD

763 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: David M. Abelson
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,446,614
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

66 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Richard Kisser
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,247,279
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

9876 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 305, Summit County

  • Owner: Genowefa Martinique Mensching
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $588,500
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condominiums

0020 Aspen Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Highland Realty Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Terrace Subdivision

0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8863, Summit County

  • Owner: David Brenner
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condominiums

0257 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael J. Lane
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Sierra Bosque Subdivision

0092 Sauterne Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Natalie Sproull
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $758,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

480 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Midagr LLC
  • Date: Oct. 22, 2021
  • Price: $2,475,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course Subdivision

