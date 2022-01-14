 Summit County real estate sales total $83M for the third week of November | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales total $83M for the third week of November

News News |

Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $83 million across 46 sales that took place from Nov. 14-20.

505A S. Main St. Unit 1411, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kyle D. Molen
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Main Street Station Condo

37 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Erica Cupp
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,396,961
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0296 Mountain View Dr., Blue River

  • Owner: William H. Schmid
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,860,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain View Subdivision

0068 Starlit Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: Christianne Blevins
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $1,002,000
  • Subdivision: Sherwood Forest Subdivision

1730 Red Hawk Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kelly Webb
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $645,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Subdivision

0094 Alpensee Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennifer Petersen
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $2,750,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Meadows

0404 Carroll Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Sergey Kovrov
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $140,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit 305, Summit County

  • Owner: Joseph P. Claffey
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $440,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condo

247 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Travis Bowring
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2021
  • Price: $391,213
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

98 New England Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 98 New England Drive LLC
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Warriors Mark West Subdivision

350 E. La Bonte St., Building 6, Unit 47, Dillon

  • Owner: Justin T. Landers
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $665,000
  • Subdivision: Yacht Club Condo

74 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mitchell Lee Destigter
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $1,109,500
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 310, Breckenridge

  • Owner: McClure Properties LLC
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $840,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo

1521 Ski Hill Road Unit 8422, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Brandon Hutcheson
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $2,150,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

505A S. Main St. Unit 1203, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Joshua Daniel Stivers
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $520,000
  • Subdivision: Main Street Station Condo

852 Blue River Parkway Unit NG-4, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Gabriela Marquez
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $294,230
  • Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condo

0515 Straight Creek Dr. Unit 205, Summit County

  • Owner: Jonathan Cole Langford
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $372,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo

18 Lena Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Hay Rambler LLC
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $1,837,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0095 Pine Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel Michael Wright
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $1,426,000
  • Subdivision: Evergreen Subdivision

1072 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: 1072 American LLC
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $460,000
  • Subdivision: Shadows North Amended Subdivision

0298 Blue River Road, Blue River

  • Owner: Gerald Helbig
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $1,220,000
  • Subdivision: Royal Subdivision

611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 422, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Frank J. Zuech
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo

68 Red Quill Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Tamara Vickers White
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2021
  • Price: $2,275,000
  • Subdivision: Shores at the Highland

0677 Moonstone Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: William TC Neale
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2021
  • Price: $1,825,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights Subdivision

0983 Straight Creek Dr., Building R, Unit 306, Summit County

  • Owner: Charles Prins
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2021
  • Price: $363,750
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo

852 Blue River Parkway, Unit NG-2, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Seth Karlsrud
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2021
  • Price: $220,228
  • Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condo

10944 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County

  • Owner: RH Mining Claims LLC
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2021
  • Price: $175,000
  • Subdivision: French Creek Center Subdivision

0387 Revett Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Mark German
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2021
  • Price: $2,175,000
  • Subdivision: Swan River Ranch

2310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 3, Unit 2331, Summit County

  • Owner: Gary Lozow
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2021
  • Price: $75,000
  • Subdivision: New Lamartine Condo

16 Luisa Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 16 Luisa Drive LLC
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2021
  • Price: $4,250,000
  • Subdivision: Columbia Lode Subdivision

1100 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 33, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Aaron Eide
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2021
  • Price: $679,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp Condo

0682 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Petr Hanak
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2021
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

243 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Adrienne Rose Anghelone
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2021
  • Price: $287,927
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision

0122 Sauterne Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Matthew Wheeler
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2021
  • Price: $940,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision

1521 Ski Hill Road Unit 8305, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,625,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

74 Rounds Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Laura W. Breckenridge
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $4,474,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

240 Annie Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jeff and Abes LLC
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Silverthorne Subdivision

0006 Zoe Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Gregory Allyn Crum
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $649,000
  • Subdivision: Farmers Grove Subdivision

196 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Cucumber Creek Properties LLC
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $3,195,000
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates

788 Preston Way, Breckenridge

  • Owner: David S. and Wendy A. Bolland Living Trust
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $4,250,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

595 W. Coyote Dr., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael Hill
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

22080 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1482, Summit County

  • Owner: Lisa Beth Willson
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $557,550
  • Subdivision: Lakeside Condo

0468 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Joshua J. Williams
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $860,000
  • Subdivision: Miners Ridge Subdivision

0088 Regal Circle, Blue River

  • Owner: Timothy S. Rice
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Royal Subdivision

0279 Sherwood Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: Amy L. Green Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Sherwood Forest Subdivision

0491 Slalom Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: John Allen Broadbent
  • Date: Nov. 19, 2021
  • Price: $2,500,000
  • Subdivision: Upper Slope Subdivision

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more