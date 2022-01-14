Summit County real estate sales total $83M for the third week of November
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled $83 million across 46 sales that took place from Nov. 14-20.
505A S. Main St. Unit 1411, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kyle D. Molen
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condo
37 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Erica Cupp
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,396,961
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0296 Mountain View Dr., Blue River
- Owner: William H. Schmid
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,860,000
- Subdivision: Mountain View Subdivision
0068 Starlit Lane, Blue River
- Owner: Christianne Blevins
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $1,002,000
- Subdivision: Sherwood Forest Subdivision
1730 Red Hawk Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kelly Webb
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $645,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Subdivision
0094 Alpensee Court, Summit County
- Owner: Jennifer Petersen
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $2,750,000
- Subdivision: Highland Meadows
0404 Carroll Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Sergey Kovrov
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $140,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit 305, Summit County
- Owner: Joseph P. Claffey
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $440,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condo
247 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Travis Bowring
- Date: Nov. 15, 2021
- Price: $391,213
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
98 New England Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: 98 New England Drive LLC
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark West Subdivision
350 E. La Bonte St., Building 6, Unit 47, Dillon
- Owner: Justin T. Landers
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Yacht Club Condo
74 E. Baron Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mitchell Lee Destigter
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $1,109,500
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 310, Breckenridge
- Owner: McClure Properties LLC
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $840,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo
1521 Ski Hill Road Unit 8422, Breckenridge
- Owner: Brandon Hutcheson
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $2,150,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
505A S. Main St. Unit 1203, Breckenridge
- Owner: Joshua Daniel Stivers
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $520,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condo
852 Blue River Parkway Unit NG-4, Silverthorne
- Owner: Gabriela Marquez
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $294,230
- Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condo
0515 Straight Creek Dr. Unit 205, Summit County
- Owner: Jonathan Cole Langford
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $372,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condo
18 Lena Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Hay Rambler LLC
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $1,837,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0095 Pine Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel Michael Wright
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $1,426,000
- Subdivision: Evergreen Subdivision
1072 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: 1072 American LLC
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $460,000
- Subdivision: Shadows North Amended Subdivision
0298 Blue River Road, Blue River
- Owner: Gerald Helbig
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $1,220,000
- Subdivision: Royal Subdivision
611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 422, Breckenridge
- Owner: Frank J. Zuech
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condo
68 Red Quill Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tamara Vickers White
- Date: Nov. 16, 2021
- Price: $2,275,000
- Subdivision: Shores at the Highland
0677 Moonstone Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: William TC Neale
- Date: Nov. 17, 2021
- Price: $1,825,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights Subdivision
0983 Straight Creek Dr., Building R, Unit 306, Summit County
- Owner: Charles Prins
- Date: Nov. 17, 2021
- Price: $363,750
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo
852 Blue River Parkway, Unit NG-2, Silverthorne
- Owner: Seth Karlsrud
- Date: Nov. 17, 2021
- Price: $220,228
- Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condo
10944 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County
- Owner: RH Mining Claims LLC
- Date: Nov. 17, 2021
- Price: $175,000
- Subdivision: French Creek Center Subdivision
0387 Revett Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Mark German
- Date: Nov. 17, 2021
- Price: $2,175,000
- Subdivision: Swan River Ranch
2310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 3, Unit 2331, Summit County
- Owner: Gary Lozow
- Date: Nov. 17, 2021
- Price: $75,000
- Subdivision: New Lamartine Condo
16 Luisa Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: 16 Luisa Drive LLC
- Date: Nov. 17, 2021
- Price: $4,250,000
- Subdivision: Columbia Lode Subdivision
1100 Ski Hill Road, Building E, Unit 33, Breckenridge
- Owner: Aaron Eide
- Date: Nov. 18, 2021
- Price: $679,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp Condo
0682 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Petr Hanak
- Date: Nov. 18, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
243 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Adrienne Rose Anghelone
- Date: Nov. 18, 2021
- Price: $287,927
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
0122 Sauterne Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Matthew Wheeler
- Date: Nov. 18, 2021
- Price: $940,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
1521 Ski Hill Road Unit 8305, Breckenridge
- Owner: Craig James Bellissimo
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,625,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
74 Rounds Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Laura W. Breckenridge
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $4,474,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
240 Annie Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jeff and Abes LLC
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Subdivision
0006 Zoe Court, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory Allyn Crum
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $649,000
- Subdivision: Farmers Grove Subdivision
196 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cucumber Creek Properties LLC
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $3,195,000
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates
788 Preston Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: David S. and Wendy A. Bolland Living Trust
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $4,250,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
595 W. Coyote Dr., Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael Hill
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
22080 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1482, Summit County
- Owner: Lisa Beth Willson
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $557,550
- Subdivision: Lakeside Condo
0468 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Joshua J. Williams
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $860,000
- Subdivision: Miners Ridge Subdivision
0088 Regal Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Timothy S. Rice
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Royal Subdivision
0279 Sherwood Lane, Blue River
- Owner: Amy L. Green Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Sherwood Forest Subdivision
0491 Slalom Drive, Summit County
- Owner: John Allen Broadbent
- Date: Nov. 19, 2021
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Upper Slope Subdivision
