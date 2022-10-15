Summit County real estate sales totaled about $25.1M for the first week of August
Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $25.1 million across 30 sales that took place from August 1-5.
724 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County
- Owner: Brett W. Kennedy Trust
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $164,154
- Subdivision: Mid-Mountain Subdivision
0010 Dylan Court, Summit County
- Owner: Britni Katherine Wicka Prentice
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $1,874,500
- Subdivision: Soda Creek at Lake Dillon
0671 Fairview Blvd., Summit County
- Owner: Kirsten Crawford
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $1,325,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel
Block 1, Frisco
- Owner: Town of Frisco
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Bill’s Ranch
22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2549, Summit County
- Owner: Jennifer Ebaugh
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $540,000
- Subdivision: Saints John Condos
0189 Blue Grouse Trail, Blue River
- Owner: Sarah E. Moffett
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Sherwood Forest
0627 Tordal Way, Summit County
- Owner: Andre Selvyn
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Tordal Estates
0675 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 306, Summit County
- Owner: James Michael Till
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $395,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos
791 Rainbow Drive, Building 791, Unit 791D, Silverthorne
- Owner: Linda Campbell
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $150,000
- Subdivision: Riverbend Condos
610 Tenderfoot St., Building 4, Unit 43, Dillon
- Owner: Richard Smith
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $1,718,000
- Subdivision: Anchorage Condos
0091 Tin Cup Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Luke Steven Mickelson
- Date: August 1, 2022
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Winterwood
106b Alpine Drive, Frisco
- Owner: 106 Alpine Dr LLC
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Three Pines Duplex
153 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Rebecca Greer Velarde
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $447,623
- Subdivision: Vista Point Townhomes
37 Bridge St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Christopher Tatro
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $565,625
- Subdivision: Wellington 2
842 N. Summit Blvd., Unit 11A, Frisco
- Owner: Western Colorado Financial Services Inc.
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Station Condos
715 S. 5th Ave., Building J, Unit 140, Frisco
- Owner: Gabriel Mears
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos
1211 W Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2756, Summit County
- Owner: Kenneth J. Munnelly Living Trust
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $360,000
- Subdivision: Slopeside Condos
619 E. Main St., Frisco
- Owner: Steven O’Donnell
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $3,425,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
749 Lagoon Drive, Unit 3D, Frisco
- Owner: Roger Edwards
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $90,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Town Homes
2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas Rowe
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
0190 Elizabeth Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Adrienne Nester
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $989,500
- Subdivision: Lake Ridge Estates at Lake Dillon
0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8453, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel George Nimtz
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $310,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos
0005 Lakecrest Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Michael J. Esposito
- Date: August 3, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore
0162 Saw Mill Run, Summit County
- Owner: Joseph Larkin
- Date: August 4, 2022
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Four O’Clock
7235 Ryan Gulch Road, Building C, Unit 305, Summit County
- Owner: John M. Lynam
- Date: August 5, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condos
916 N. Summit Blvd., Building T, Unit 1, Frisco
- Owner: Nala Bear Investments LLC
- Date: August 5, 2022
- Price: $1,070,000
- Subdivision: Antlers Plaza Condos
0288 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Patricia M. Wenzel Trust
- Date: August 5, 2022
- Price: $1,446,000
- Subdivision: Miners Ridge
0494 Rena Road, Summit County
- Owner: Dawn Mist LLC
- Date: August 5, 2022
- Price: $1,375,000
- Subdivision: Valley Of The Blue
0158 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 820, Summit County
- Owner: Michael David Yockey
- Date: August 5, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Copper Mountain Inn
2 Alpine Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Nisma Gurung
- Date: August 5, 2022
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Park
