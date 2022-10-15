 Summit County real estate sales totaled about $25.1M for the first week of August | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled about $25.1M for the first week of August

Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $25.1 million across 30 sales that took place from August 1-5.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign sits outside of a Frisco neighborhood on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

724 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Brett W. Kennedy Trust
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $164,154
  • Subdivision: Mid-Mountain Subdivision

0010 Dylan Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Britni Katherine Wicka Prentice
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,874,500
  • Subdivision: Soda Creek at Lake Dillon

0671 Fairview Blvd., Summit County

  • Owner: Kirsten Crawford
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,325,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel

Block 1, Frisco

  • Owner: Town of Frisco
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,600,000
  • Subdivision: Bill’s Ranch

22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2549, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennifer Ebaugh
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $540,000
  • Subdivision: Saints John Condos

0189 Blue Grouse Trail, Blue River

  • Owner: Sarah E. Moffett
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Sherwood Forest

0627 Tordal Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Andre Selvyn
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Tordal Estates

0675 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 306, Summit County

  • Owner: James Michael Till
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $395,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos

791 Rainbow Drive, Building 791, Unit 791D, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Linda Campbell
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $150,000
  • Subdivision: Riverbend Condos

610 Tenderfoot St., Building 4, Unit 43, Dillon

  • Owner: Richard Smith
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,718,000
  • Subdivision: Anchorage Condos

0091 Tin Cup Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Luke Steven Mickelson
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Winterwood

106b Alpine Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: 106 Alpine Dr LLC
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Three Pines Duplex

153 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Rebecca Greer Velarde
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $447,623
  • Subdivision: Vista Point Townhomes

37 Bridge St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Christopher Tatro
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $565,625
  • Subdivision: Wellington 2

842 N. Summit Blvd., Unit 11A, Frisco

  • Owner: Western Colorado Financial Services Inc.
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $485,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Station Condos

715 S. 5th Ave., Building J, Unit 140, Frisco

  • Owner: Gabriel Mears
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $485,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos

1211 W Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2756, Summit County

  • Owner: Kenneth J. Munnelly Living Trust
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $360,000
  • Subdivision: Slopeside Condos

619 E. Main St., Frisco

  • Owner: Steven O’Donnell
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $3,425,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town

749 Lagoon Drive, Unit 3D, Frisco

  • Owner: Roger Edwards
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $90,000
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Town Homes

2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit 105, Summit County

  • Owner: Thomas Rowe
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $420,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

0190 Elizabeth Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Adrienne Nester
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $989,500
  • Subdivision: Lake Ridge Estates at Lake Dillon

0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8453, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel George Nimtz
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $310,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos

0005 Lakecrest Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Michael J. Esposito
  • Date: August 3, 2022
  • Price: $2,050,000
  • Subdivision: Lakeshore

0162 Saw Mill Run, Summit County

  • Owner: Joseph Larkin
  • Date: August 4, 2022
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Four O’Clock

7235 Ryan Gulch Road, Building C, Unit 305, Summit County

  • Owner: John M. Lynam
  • Date: August 5, 2022
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condos

916 N. Summit Blvd., Building T, Unit 1, Frisco

  • Owner: Nala Bear Investments LLC
  • Date: August 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,070,000
  • Subdivision: Antlers Plaza Condos

0288 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Patricia M. Wenzel Trust
  • Date: August 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,446,000
  • Subdivision: Miners Ridge

0494 Rena Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Dawn Mist LLC
  • Date: August 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,375,000
  • Subdivision: Valley Of The Blue

0158 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 820, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael David Yockey
  • Date: August 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Copper Mountain Inn

2 Alpine Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Nisma Gurung
  • Date: August 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Park

Local
