Summit County real estate sales totaled about $30.7M for the third week of July
Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $30.7 million across 26 sales that took place from July 18-22.
190 Galena St., Unit 2, Frisco
- Owner: Frisco Unit 2 LLC
- Date: July 18, 2022
- Price: $1,845,420
- Subdivision: Estates on Galena
0010 Farmers Lane, Building 3, Unit 5, Summit County
- Owner: Ardanis Inc.
- Date: July 18, 2022
- Price: $312,000
- Subdivision: Alpensee 3 Condos
26 Linden Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Upper Blue Sanitation District
- Date: July 18, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens
0335 Juniata Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Wulf Haus LLC
- Date: July 18, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Juniata
0031 Robbers Nest Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Mark Parker
- Date: July 18, 2022
- Price: $825,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace
0275 County Road 805, Summit County
- Owner: Christine Hanlon
- Date: July 18, 2022
- Price: $219,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
705 Snowberry Lane, Building B, Unit 205, Breckenridge
- Owner: Justin S. Theriault
- Date: July 19, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Lift Condos
325 Four Oclock Road, Unit C-302, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cumberland Pass LLC
- Date: July 19, 2022
- Price: $1,175,000
- Subdivision: Park Place Condos
8033 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit D-6, Summit County
- Owner: John Craig
- Date: July 19, 2022
- Price: $445,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Wildernest Condos
152 Robin Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Flurple Aces LLC
- Date: July 19, 2022
- Price: $1,310,000
- Subdivision: Ponds at Blue River Condos
114 Mountain Vista Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Wannlund Family Trust
- Date: July 19, 2022
- Price: $940,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Run Townhomes
95200 Ryan Gulch Road, Building B, Unit 214, Summit County
- Owner: Theodore Rosenbaum
- Date: July 19, 2022
- Price: $620,000
- Subdivision: Watch Hill Condos
239 Huron Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ryan Caswell
- Date: July 20, 2022
- Price: $560,000
- Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes
24 Mckay Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Shelley Wisnowski
- Date: July 20, 2022
- Price: $2,145,101
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
525 Oro Grande St., Dillon
- Owner: Lenawee Ventures LLC
- Date: July 20, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Tenderfoot addition to Dillon subdivision
1942 Boreas Pass Road, Building A, Unit 5B, Summit County
- Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
- Date: July 20, 2022
- Price: $392,500
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condos
21660 U.S. Highway 6, Building 4, Unit 2080, Summit County
- Owner: Donna M. Boender
- Date: July 20, 2022
- Price: $1,040,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condos
194 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Karen Dierks
- Date: July 20, 2022
- Price: $497,681
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
247 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: 247 Rainbow JV LLC
- Date: July 20, 2022
- Price: $4,750,000
- Subdivision: Riverview
0041 Piney Acres Circle, Summit County
- Owner: BRRRR Homes LLC
- Date: July 20, 2022
- Price: $955,145
- Subdivision: Piney Acres
0201 Bunker Hill Lode Road, Unit 5, Summit County
- Owner: Connor Egan
- Date: July 21, 2022
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
0150 Evergreen Road, Building C, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: Margaret Sullivan
- Date: July 21, 2022
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos
1248 Royal Buffalo Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Eric J. Esau
- Date: July 22, 2022
- Price: $1,612,000
- Subdivision: Mesa Cortina West
165 Mckay Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Eric L. and Jana L. Hansen Joint Revocable Trust
- Date: July 22, 2022
- Price: $2,489,498
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
193 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Aleksander Ljusic
- Date: July 22, 2022
- Price: $497,681
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0400 Born Club Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Michael J. Falcone Family Trust Number 2
- Date: July 22, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: A-Lift Neighborhood
