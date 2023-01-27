 Summit County real estate sales totaled about $35.9M for the third week of November | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales totaled about $35.9M for the third week of November

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $35.9 million across 33 sales that took place from Nov. 14-18.

News News |

Staff report
  

A for sale sign is pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

0496 Moonstone Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Kenneth Swenke
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $560,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights

0112 Discovery Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Taryn Westberg
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Discovery

230 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Stephen D. Prowse
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $2,500,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

99 Granite St., Unit 301, Frisco

  • Owner: WA Partners LLC
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condos

3433 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Christopher M. Merrick
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $650,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Point Condos

846 Blue River Parkway, Unit C7, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Eric Gustafson
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $640,000
  • Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condos

0045 Canyon View Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Derek Harry Martinson
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch

0053 County Road 1041, Summit County

  • Owner: Stephen J. Thompson
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $2,040,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Heights

10 Geneva Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Detroit Street LLC
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,649,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Blue

0401 Salt Lick Circle, Unit 5, Summit County

  • Owner: Emily Valencia
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Deck Gore Range Condos

0948 Hamilton Creek Road, Summit County

  • Owner: June D. Biggs Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $2,475,000
  • Subdivision: Sunbowl at Hamilton Creek

1562 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jane Elizabeth Comcowich
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $357,450
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

0078 Reliance Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Cyndi Ochs
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Valdora Village

0790 Penstemon Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Thomas R. McGinn
  • Date: Nov. 14, 2022
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Keystone West Ranch

1211 W Keystone Road, Building B, Unit 2794, Summit County

  • Owner: Shannon Kali Murray
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2022
  • Price: $370,000
  • Subdivision: Slopeside Condos

494 Silver Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Timothy H. and Courtney C. Barker Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2022
  • Price: $3,500,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Fox Crossing

100 S Park Ave., Building E, Unit E117, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Shamin Ameen
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2022
  • Price: $549,000
  • Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condos

0125 Cottonwood Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin Eric Brazier
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2022
  • Price: $885,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

0910 Copper Road, Unit 225, Summit County

  • Owner: Alexa Kempcatala
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2022
  • Price: $590,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condos

0081 Starfire Lane, Building 81, Unit 1974, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Jack Franz Dodson
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Starfire Townhomes

201 S. 2nd Ave., Unit C, Frisco

  • Owner: Carol Massie Givan
  • Date: Nov. 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,205,000
  • Subdivision: Woods in Frisco Condos

48 E. 6th St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jam Properties LLC
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,279,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Blue

1291 Blue River Parkway, Unit F, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Silverthorne Commercial Center LLC
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2022
  • Price: $3,000,000
  • Subdivision: Bighorn Center Condos

35 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 5, Unit 5211, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Robert A. Schroeder
  • Date: Nov. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,240,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condos

96 Locals Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sarah Johnson
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2022
  • Price: $234,458
  • Subdivision: Townhomes At Gibson Heights

214 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Walter M. Stadler
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2022
  • Price: $1,850,000
  • Subdivision: Fairways Duplexes

611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 630, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Veras Inc.
  • Date: Nov. 17, 2022
  • Price: $985,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos

0096 Tin Cup Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Channing Swanson
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2022
  • Price: $422,000
  • Subdivision: Winterwood

1566 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nicole Batway
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2022
  • Price: $357,450
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

0923 Straight Creek Drive, Building T, Unit 206, Summit County

  • Owner: Modesto Ramos
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2022
  • Price: $530,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos

75 Vendette Point, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mark Iwashko
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2022
  • Price: $1,705,289
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

1205 W. Keystone Road, Building B, Unit 2797, Summit County

  • Owner: Kenneth J. Munnelly Living Trust
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2022
  • Price: $340,000
  • Subdivision: Slopeslide Condos

1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1159, Summit County

  • Owner: Mishka T. Crapuchettes
  • Date: Nov. 18, 2022
  • Price: $40,000
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos

Housing
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 