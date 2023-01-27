Summit County real estate sales totaled about $35.9M for the third week of November
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $35.9 million across 33 sales that took place from Nov. 14-18.
0496 Moonstone Road, Summit County
- Owner: Kenneth Swenke
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $560,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights
0112 Discovery Road, Summit County
- Owner: Taryn Westberg
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Discovery
230 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Stephen D. Prowse
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
99 Granite St., Unit 301, Frisco
- Owner: WA Partners LLC
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condos
3433 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Christopher M. Merrick
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Summit Point Condos
846 Blue River Parkway, Unit C7, Silverthorne
- Owner: Eric Gustafson
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $640,000
- Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condos
0045 Canyon View Court, Summit County
- Owner: Derek Harry Martinson
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch
0053 County Road 1041, Summit County
- Owner: Stephen J. Thompson
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $2,040,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Heights
10 Geneva Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Detroit Street LLC
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $1,649,000
- Subdivision: Summit Blue
0401 Salt Lick Circle, Unit 5, Summit County
- Owner: Emily Valencia
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Deck Gore Range Condos
0948 Hamilton Creek Road, Summit County
- Owner: June D. Biggs Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $2,475,000
- Subdivision: Sunbowl at Hamilton Creek
1562 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Jane Elizabeth Comcowich
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $357,450
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
0078 Reliance Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Cyndi Ochs
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Valdora Village
0790 Penstemon Road, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas R. McGinn
- Date: Nov. 14, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Keystone West Ranch
1211 W Keystone Road, Building B, Unit 2794, Summit County
- Owner: Shannon Kali Murray
- Date: Nov. 15, 2022
- Price: $370,000
- Subdivision: Slopeside Condos
494 Silver Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Timothy H. and Courtney C. Barker Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 15, 2022
- Price: $3,500,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Fox Crossing
100 S Park Ave., Building E, Unit E117, Breckenridge
- Owner: Shamin Ameen
- Date: Nov. 15, 2022
- Price: $549,000
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condos
0125 Cottonwood Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Justin Eric Brazier
- Date: Nov. 15, 2022
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
0910 Copper Road, Unit 225, Summit County
- Owner: Alexa Kempcatala
- Date: Nov. 15, 2022
- Price: $590,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condos
0081 Starfire Lane, Building 81, Unit 1974, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Jack Franz Dodson
- Date: Nov. 15, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Starfire Townhomes
201 S. 2nd Ave., Unit C, Frisco
- Owner: Carol Massie Givan
- Date: Nov. 15, 2022
- Price: $1,205,000
- Subdivision: Woods in Frisco Condos
48 E. 6th St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Jam Properties LLC
- Date: Nov. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,279,000
- Subdivision: Summit Blue
1291 Blue River Parkway, Unit F, Silverthorne
- Owner: Silverthorne Commercial Center LLC
- Date: Nov. 16, 2022
- Price: $3,000,000
- Subdivision: Bighorn Center Condos
35 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 5, Unit 5211, Breckenridge
- Owner: Robert A. Schroeder
- Date: Nov. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,240,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condos
96 Locals Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sarah Johnson
- Date: Nov. 17, 2022
- Price: $234,458
- Subdivision: Townhomes At Gibson Heights
214 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Walter M. Stadler
- Date: Nov. 17, 2022
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Fairways Duplexes
611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 630, Breckenridge
- Owner: Veras Inc.
- Date: Nov. 17, 2022
- Price: $985,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos
0096 Tin Cup Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Channing Swanson
- Date: Nov. 18, 2022
- Price: $422,000
- Subdivision: Winterwood
1566 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Nicole Batway
- Date: Nov. 18, 2022
- Price: $357,450
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
0923 Straight Creek Drive, Building T, Unit 206, Summit County
- Owner: Modesto Ramos
- Date: Nov. 18, 2022
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos
75 Vendette Point, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mark Iwashko
- Date: Nov. 18, 2022
- Price: $1,705,289
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
1205 W. Keystone Road, Building B, Unit 2797, Summit County
- Owner: Kenneth J. Munnelly Living Trust
- Date: Nov. 18, 2022
- Price: $340,000
- Subdivision: Slopeslide Condos
1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1159, Summit County
- Owner: Mishka T. Crapuchettes
- Date: Nov. 18, 2022
- Price: $40,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos
