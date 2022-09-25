 Summit County real estate sales totaled about $40.9M for the second week of July | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled about $40.9M for the second week of July

Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $40.9 million across 26 sales that took place from July 11-15.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign sits outside of a Frisco neighborhood on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

535 S Park Ave., Unit 705, Breckenridge

  • Owner: John K. Borgerding
  • Date: July 11, 2022
  • Price: $629,500
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condos

261 Huron Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: July 11, 2022
  • Price: $835,000
  • Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes

212 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Pablo Fernandez Tijerina
  • Date: July 11, 2022
  • Price: $3,500,000
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates

220 Buffalo Mountain Dr., Building A, Unit 210A, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Zuck Warehouse LLC
  • Date: July 11, 2022
  • Price: $815,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Warehouse Condos

10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 116, Summit County

  • Owner: Peggy Louise Farrar
  • Date: July 11, 2022
  • Price: $665,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condos

1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1138, Summit County

  • Owner: Richard Harry Sunderland
  • Date: July 12, 2022
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos

0281 Idlewild Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Maximiliano Javier Smolkin
  • Date: July 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,670,000
  • Subdivision: Snowberry

0218 Golden Crown Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: Joseph P. Gaspero
  • Date: July 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,336,000
  • Subdivision: Crown

930 Blue River Parkway, Building 8, Unit 834, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lindsay C. Luth
  • Date: July 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,315,000
  • Subdivision: River West Condos

9401 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 5, Unit 9415, Summit County

  • Owner: Natasha Leilani Vandeford
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Snowscape Condos

22784 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 2647, Summit County

  • Owner: Quilit Family Trust
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Tenderfoot Lodge

0111 Shooting Star Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Jack S. Fox
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,635,000
  • Subdivision: Cortina

0311 Wagon Road, Blue River

  • Owner: Landyn M. Hackebeil
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Spillway

0085 Revett Drive, Space 17, Summit County

  • Owner: Steven W. Cagen
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $377,500
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

186 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jessica A. Prill
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $522,320
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

0113 Meadow Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: John Cash
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

203 S. French St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Chris Vance
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Abbetts

311 S. High St., Unit 210, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Thad Eldredge
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $799,000
  • Subdivision: Forest Haus Condos

309 Rainbow Dr., Silverthorne

  • Owner: 309 Rainbow JV LLC
  • Date: July 14, 2022
  • Price: $9,750,000
  • Subdivision: Riverview

193 Mount Royal Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Bruce H. and Lorrie E. Schroffel Living Trust
  • Date: July 15, 2022
  • Price: $3,200,000
  • Subdivision: Royal Mountain Ranch

90A Riverside Place, Frisco

  • Owner: Favia Investments LLC
  • Date: July 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: Riverside Place

48 North Woods Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Family That Skies Together LLC
  • Date: July 15, 2022
  • Price: $3,295,000
  • Subdivision: Boulder Ridge III

130 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jason L. Martinez
  • Date: July 15, 2022
  • Price: $522,320
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

22864 U.S. Highwat 6, Building A, Unit 304, Summit County

  • Owner: Nicholas Oliver Payne
  • Date: July 15, 2022
  • Price: $906,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside at Keystone Condos

0390 Crown Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Rebecca Ralston
  • Date: July 15, 2022
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: Crown

422 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Savannah Krieg
  • Date: July 15, 2022
  • Price: $799,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

