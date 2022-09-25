Summit County real estate sales totaled about $40.9M for the second week of July
Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $40.9 million across 26 sales that took place from July 11-15.
535 S Park Ave., Unit 705, Breckenridge
- Owner: John K. Borgerding
- Date: July 11, 2022
- Price: $629,500
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
261 Huron Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: July 11, 2022
- Price: $835,000
- Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes
212 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Pablo Fernandez Tijerina
- Date: July 11, 2022
- Price: $3,500,000
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates
220 Buffalo Mountain Dr., Building A, Unit 210A, Silverthorne
- Owner: Zuck Warehouse LLC
- Date: July 11, 2022
- Price: $815,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Warehouse Condos
10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 116, Summit County
- Owner: Peggy Louise Farrar
- Date: July 11, 2022
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condos
1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1138, Summit County
- Owner: Richard Harry Sunderland
- Date: July 12, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos
0281 Idlewild Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Maximiliano Javier Smolkin
- Date: July 12, 2022
- Price: $1,670,000
- Subdivision: Snowberry
0218 Golden Crown Lane, Blue River
- Owner: Joseph P. Gaspero
- Date: July 13, 2022
- Price: $1,336,000
- Subdivision: Crown
930 Blue River Parkway, Building 8, Unit 834, Silverthorne
- Owner: Lindsay C. Luth
- Date: July 13, 2022
- Price: $1,315,000
- Subdivision: River West Condos
9401 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 5, Unit 9415, Summit County
- Owner: Natasha Leilani Vandeford
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Snowscape Condos
22784 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 2647, Summit County
- Owner: Quilit Family Trust
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Tenderfoot Lodge
0111 Shooting Star Way, Summit County
- Owner: Jack S. Fox
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $1,635,000
- Subdivision: Cortina
0311 Wagon Road, Blue River
- Owner: Landyn M. Hackebeil
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Spillway
0085 Revett Drive, Space 17, Summit County
- Owner: Steven W. Cagen
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $377,500
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
186 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jessica A. Prill
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $522,320
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0113 Meadow Drive, Summit County
- Owner: John Cash
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
203 S. French St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Chris Vance
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Abbetts
311 S. High St., Unit 210, Breckenridge
- Owner: Thad Eldredge
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $799,000
- Subdivision: Forest Haus Condos
309 Rainbow Dr., Silverthorne
- Owner: 309 Rainbow JV LLC
- Date: July 14, 2022
- Price: $9,750,000
- Subdivision: Riverview
193 Mount Royal Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Bruce H. and Lorrie E. Schroffel Living Trust
- Date: July 15, 2022
- Price: $3,200,000
- Subdivision: Royal Mountain Ranch
90A Riverside Place, Frisco
- Owner: Favia Investments LLC
- Date: July 15, 2022
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Riverside Place
48 North Woods Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Family That Skies Together LLC
- Date: July 15, 2022
- Price: $3,295,000
- Subdivision: Boulder Ridge III
130 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jason L. Martinez
- Date: July 15, 2022
- Price: $522,320
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
22864 U.S. Highwat 6, Building A, Unit 304, Summit County
- Owner: Nicholas Oliver Payne
- Date: July 15, 2022
- Price: $906,000
- Subdivision: Liftside at Keystone Condos
0390 Crown Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Rebecca Ralston
- Date: July 15, 2022
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Crown
422 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Savannah Krieg
- Date: July 15, 2022
- Price: $799,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
