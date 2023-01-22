Summit County real estate sales totaled about $42.7M for the second week of November
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $42.7 million across 27 sales that took place from Nov. 7-11.
0120 River Run Road, Summit County
- Owner: One Keystone LLC
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $7,500,000
- Subdivision: Base I at Keystone
0062 Brook St., Summit County
- Owner: R. Dirk Steinfort
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,475,000
- Subdivision: Rainbow
730 Columbine Road, Unit 27, Breckenridge
- Owner: Blue Mountain Seahouse LLC
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Snodallion Condos
91100 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91100, Summit County
- Owner: Fred Benson
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $607,500
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos
0124 Bonanza Trail, Blue river
- Owner: Thomas Barry
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $2,700,000
- Subdivision: Coronet
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8420, Breckenridge
- Owner: David Alan Castle
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
7125 Ryan Gulch Road, Building B, Unit 205, Summit County
- Owner: Carla Marie Findley
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $582,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condos
62 Mckay Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: McKay Group LLC
- Date: Nov. 7, 222
- Price: $2,352,134
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0175 Argentine Court, Unit 1523, Summit County
- Owner: Tomas and Karine Slama Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $835,000
- Subdivision: Argentine Condos
0245 Overlook Drive, Unit 4, Summit County
- Owner: Jennifer Chiarappa
- Date: Nov. 7, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Ford Hill Condos
505B S Main St., Unit 2205, Breckenridge
- Owner: Gods Gifts LLC
- Date: Nov. 9, 2022
- Price: $820,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condos
0800 Copper Road, Unit 201, Summit County
- Owner: Geoffrey C. Darst
- Date: Nov. 9, 2022
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condos
1330 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Taylor Living Trust
- Date: Nov. 9, 2022
- Price: $3,350,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
214A Ensign Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Phillip E. Notebaert
- Date: Nov. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,375,000
- Subdivision: Corinthian Hill
110 Windflower Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Robert J. Gold Trust
- Date: Nov. 9, 2022
- Price: $2,275,000
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
344 Broken Lance Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cheryl Williamson 1992 Exempt Trust
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $687,500
- Subdivision: Eagle Ridge Townhomes
107 N. Harris St., Unit 304, Breckenridge
- Owner: David S. Yeager
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $1,067,000
- Subdivision: Longbranch Condos
301 Primrose Path, Breckenridge
- Owner: Gary and Karen Schroeder 2004 Trust
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $2,095,000
- Subdivision: Highlander Townhomes
0390 Straight Creek Drive, Building 3B, Unit 307, Summit County
- Owner: Michal Ulehla
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Orofino Condos
0075 Agate Road, Summit County
- Owner: Maddy Revocable Living Trust
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch
46 E. 6th St., Silverthorne
- Owner: David A. Easton
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $1,349,000
- Subdivision: Summit Blue
36 Vendette Pt., Silverthorne
- Owner: Tristan and Katherine Diaz Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $1,534,097
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0035 Union Creek Trail, Unit 35D, Summit County
- Owner: BVES Copper Condo LLC
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $2,100,000
- Subdivision: Union Creek Townhomes West Condos
0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2220, Summit County
- Owner: Jesse Truax
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condos
0760 Copper Road, Unit G305, Summit County
- Owner: Julia Flora Gold
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $840,000
- Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condos
1337 Estates Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Michael McLean
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $2,400,000
- Subdivision: Summit Estates
106 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 5, Breckenridge
- Owner: High Elevation Haven LLC
- Date: Nov. 10, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Miners Candle Condos
