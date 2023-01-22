 Summit County real estate sales totaled about $42.7M for the second week of November | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled about $42.7M for the second week of November

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $42.7 million across 27 sales that took place from Nov. 7-11.

Staff report
  

A "for sale" sign is posted outside a real estate office in Frisco on March 25, 2021.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

0120 River Run Road, Summit County

  • Owner: One Keystone LLC
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $7,500,000
  • Subdivision: Base I at Keystone

0062 Brook St., Summit County

  • Owner: R. Dirk Steinfort
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,475,000
  • Subdivision: Rainbow

730 Columbine Road, Unit 27, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Blue Mountain Seahouse LLC
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Snodallion Condos

91100 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91100, Summit County

  • Owner: Fred Benson
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $607,500
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos

0124 Bonanza Trail, Blue river

  • Owner: Thomas Barry
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $2,700,000
  • Subdivision: Coronet

1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8420, Breckenridge

  • Owner: David Alan Castle
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

7125 Ryan Gulch Road, Building B, Unit 205, Summit County

  • Owner: Carla Marie Findley
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $582,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condos

62 Mckay Place, Silverthorne

  • Owner: McKay Group LLC
  • Date: Nov. 7, 222
  • Price: $2,352,134
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0175 Argentine Court, Unit 1523, Summit County

  • Owner: Tomas and Karine Slama Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $835,000
  • Subdivision: Argentine Condos

0245 Overlook Drive, Unit 4, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennifer Chiarappa
  • Date: Nov. 7, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Ford Hill Condos

505B S Main St., Unit 2205, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Gods Gifts LLC
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2022
  • Price: $820,000
  • Subdivision: Main Street Station Condos

0800 Copper Road, Unit 201, Summit County

  • Owner: Geoffrey C. Darst
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2022
  • Price: $885,000
  • Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condos

1330 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Taylor Living Trust
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2022
  • Price: $3,350,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

214A Ensign Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Phillip E. Notebaert
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,375,000
  • Subdivision: Corinthian Hill

110 Windflower Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: Robert J. Gold Trust
  • Date: Nov. 9, 2022
  • Price: $2,275,000
  • Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco

344 Broken Lance Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Cheryl Williamson 1992 Exempt Trust
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $687,500
  • Subdivision: Eagle Ridge Townhomes

107 N. Harris St., Unit 304, Breckenridge

  • Owner: David S. Yeager
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $1,067,000
  • Subdivision: Longbranch Condos

301 Primrose Path, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Gary and Karen Schroeder 2004 Trust
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $2,095,000
  • Subdivision: Highlander Townhomes

0390 Straight Creek Drive, Building 3B, Unit 307, Summit County

  • Owner: Michal Ulehla
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Orofino Condos

0075 Agate Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Maddy Revocable Living Trust
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch

46 E. 6th St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: David A. Easton
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $1,349,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Blue

36 Vendette Pt., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Tristan and Katherine Diaz Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $1,534,097
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0035 Union Creek Trail, Unit 35D, Summit County

  • Owner: BVES Copper Condo LLC
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $2,100,000
  • Subdivision: Union Creek Townhomes West Condos

0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2220, Summit County

  • Owner: Jesse Truax
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condos

0760 Copper Road, Unit G305, Summit County

  • Owner: Julia Flora Gold
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $840,000
  • Subdivision: Snowbridge Square Condos

1337 Estates Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael McLean
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $2,400,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Estates

106 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 5, Breckenridge

  • Owner: High Elevation Haven LLC
  • Date: Nov. 10, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Miners Candle Condos

