 Summit County real estate sales totaled about $43.2M for the first week of July | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled about $43.2M for the first week of July

Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $43.2 million across 42 sales that took place from July 1-8.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign sits outside of a Frisco neighborhood on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

0147 Cartier Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Kevin O’Connell
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: East Thorne

256 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Christensen Living Trust
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $2,785,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 11304, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Lotfi
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos

518 Polar Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Town of Silverthorne
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $915,000
  • Subdivision: Arctic Placer

0079 Glen Cove Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Eva S. Nozik
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $805,000
  • Subdivision: Glen Cove Homes

724A E. Anemone Trail, Dillon

  • Owner: Marcus Marti
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,105,500
  • Subdivision: East Anemone Trail Condos

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 364, Summit County

  • Owner: Francis E. Gay
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $425,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

113 Badger Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Melanie Howard
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $965,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

0127 Telluride Court, Summit County

  • Owner: 127 Telluride LLC
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch

1041 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: William Andrews
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $978,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Mesa

0045 Beeler Place, Unit 2301, Summit County

  • Owner: Scarlet & Grey LLC
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $530,000
  • Subdivision: Telemark Lodge Condos

304 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Raymond L. Witten
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $890,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses

0076 Alpensee Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Whitney Young
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $715,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Meadows

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 312R, Summit County

  • Owner: Flap Flap Enterprises LLC
  • Date: July 1, 2022
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0177 County Road 528, Summit County

  • Owner: Josephine Reid
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates

0113 Burgundy Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Loveday Rota Living Trust
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,516,000
  • Subdivision: Black Diamond Townhomes

222 Creekside Drive, Building C, Unit 316, Frisco

  • Owner: Jill L. Benson
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $755,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condos

930 Blue River Parkway, Unit 614, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Gregory Lind
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $640,000
  • Subdivision: River West Condos

254 Angler Mountain Ranch Road South, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Richard John Troksa Jr. Revocable Trust
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas

156 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Valadimir Borsos
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $497,681
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

222 Creekside Drive, Building A, Unit 102, Frisco

  • Owner: Frisco A102 LLC
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condos

0026 Sherwood Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: Blue River Acquisitions LLC
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Sherwood Forest

220 Buffalo Mountain Drive, Building A, Unit 201A, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Blue River 201A Llc
  • Date: July 5, 2022
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Warehouse Condos

95500 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 514, Summit County

  • Owner: Buffalo View LLC
  • Date: July 6, 2022
  • Price: $701,000
  • Subdivision: Watch Hill At Wildernest Condos

0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8804, Summit County

  • Owner: Laura Guedelhoefer
  • Date: July 6, 2022
  • Price: $770,000
  • Subdivision: Springs At River Run Condos

0031 River Overlook Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Zach Lemaster
  • Date: July 6, 2022
  • Price: $3,200,000
  • Subdivision: West Pines Golf Course

0860 Copper Road, Unit 306, Summit County

  • Owner: Young May Cha
  • Date: July 6, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Bridge End Condos

31 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Matthew Kruger
  • Date: July 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,886,634
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

110 Beaver Lodge Road, Building 2, Unit 101, Frisco

  • Owner: Eric Jergenson
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Bay Club at Frisco

125 E. Washington Ave, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $2,550,000
  • Subdivision: McAdoo Corner

2962 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County

  • Owner: Brandon M. Oberschlake
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $890,000
  • Subdivision: Tordal Estates

705 Discovery Hill Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Highlands Hilltop LLC
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $999,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Discovery Hill

844 Kingdom Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: YF Property LLC
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $830,000
  • Subdivision: Kingdom Park Townhomes

158 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Gregory A. Newman
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $497,681
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

214 N. French St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Breckenridge Brad LLC
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,775,000
  • Subdivision: Jordan Camp

734 Lagoon Drive, Unit D, Frisco

  • Owner: Andrew W. Ambler
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

2911 Ninth Green Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lusk Family Trust
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $660,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

0111 Clearwater Way, Unit 106, Summit County

  • Owner: Marcella J. Twelves
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,600,000
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

0091 River Run Road, Unit 8140, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniela Washington
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $663,000
  • Subdivision: Arapahoe Lodge Condo

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 135, Summit County

  • Owner: Gerard L. Glancy Trust
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $319,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

472 Lake Edge Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Llaguno Developments LLC
  • Date: July 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Highlands Park

1660 Lakeview Terrace Building F, Unit 301F, Frisco

  • Owner: Matthew Seto
  • Date: July 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Forest Condo

