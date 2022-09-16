Summit County real estate sales totaled about $43.2M for the first week of July
Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $43.2 million across 42 sales that took place from July 1-8.
0147 Cartier Court, Summit County
- Owner: Kevin O’Connell
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: East Thorne
256 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Christensen Living Trust
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $2,785,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 11304, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Lotfi
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos
518 Polar Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Town of Silverthorne
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Arctic Placer
0079 Glen Cove Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Eva S. Nozik
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $805,000
- Subdivision: Glen Cove Homes
724A E. Anemone Trail, Dillon
- Owner: Marcus Marti
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $1,105,500
- Subdivision: East Anemone Trail Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 364, Summit County
- Owner: Francis E. Gay
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
113 Badger Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Melanie Howard
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $965,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
0127 Telluride Court, Summit County
- Owner: 127 Telluride LLC
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch
1041 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: William Andrews
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $978,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Mesa
0045 Beeler Place, Unit 2301, Summit County
- Owner: Scarlet & Grey LLC
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Telemark Lodge Condos
304 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Raymond L. Witten
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $890,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses
0076 Alpensee Court, Summit County
- Owner: Whitney Young
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $715,000
- Subdivision: Highland Meadows
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 312R, Summit County
- Owner: Flap Flap Enterprises LLC
- Date: July 1, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0177 County Road 528, Summit County
- Owner: Josephine Reid
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates
0113 Burgundy Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Loveday Rota Living Trust
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $1,516,000
- Subdivision: Black Diamond Townhomes
222 Creekside Drive, Building C, Unit 316, Frisco
- Owner: Jill L. Benson
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $755,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condos
930 Blue River Parkway, Unit 614, Silverthorne
- Owner: Gregory Lind
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $640,000
- Subdivision: River West Condos
254 Angler Mountain Ranch Road South, Silverthorne
- Owner: Richard John Troksa Jr. Revocable Trust
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas
156 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Valadimir Borsos
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $497,681
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
222 Creekside Drive, Building A, Unit 102, Frisco
- Owner: Frisco A102 LLC
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condos
0026 Sherwood Lane, Blue River
- Owner: Blue River Acquisitions LLC
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Sherwood Forest
220 Buffalo Mountain Drive, Building A, Unit 201A, Silverthorne
- Owner: Blue River 201A Llc
- Date: July 5, 2022
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Warehouse Condos
95500 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 514, Summit County
- Owner: Buffalo View LLC
- Date: July 6, 2022
- Price: $701,000
- Subdivision: Watch Hill At Wildernest Condos
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8804, Summit County
- Owner: Laura Guedelhoefer
- Date: July 6, 2022
- Price: $770,000
- Subdivision: Springs At River Run Condos
0031 River Overlook Court, Summit County
- Owner: Zach Lemaster
- Date: July 6, 2022
- Price: $3,200,000
- Subdivision: West Pines Golf Course
0860 Copper Road, Unit 306, Summit County
- Owner: Young May Cha
- Date: July 6, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Bridge End Condos
31 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Matthew Kruger
- Date: July 6, 2022
- Price: $1,886,634
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
110 Beaver Lodge Road, Building 2, Unit 101, Frisco
- Owner: Eric Jergenson
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Bay Club at Frisco
125 E. Washington Ave, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $2,550,000
- Subdivision: McAdoo Corner
2962 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County
- Owner: Brandon M. Oberschlake
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $890,000
- Subdivision: Tordal Estates
705 Discovery Hill Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Highlands Hilltop LLC
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $999,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Discovery Hill
844 Kingdom Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: YF Property LLC
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $830,000
- Subdivision: Kingdom Park Townhomes
158 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Gregory A. Newman
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $497,681
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
214 N. French St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Breckenridge Brad LLC
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $1,775,000
- Subdivision: Jordan Camp
734 Lagoon Drive, Unit D, Frisco
- Owner: Andrew W. Ambler
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
2911 Ninth Green Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Lusk Family Trust
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0111 Clearwater Way, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Marcella J. Twelves
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0091 River Run Road, Unit 8140, Summit County
- Owner: Daniela Washington
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $663,000
- Subdivision: Arapahoe Lodge Condo
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 135, Summit County
- Owner: Gerard L. Glancy Trust
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $319,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
472 Lake Edge Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Llaguno Developments LLC
- Date: July 7, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Highlands Park
1660 Lakeview Terrace Building F, Unit 301F, Frisco
- Owner: Matthew Seto
- Date: July 8, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condo
