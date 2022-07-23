 Summit County real estate sales totaled about $44.4M for the second week of May | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled about $44.4M for the second week of May

Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $44.4 million across 32 sales that took place from May 9-13.

Jenna deJong
  

4400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building H, Unit 206, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeffrey A. Bontrager
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $610,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8509, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Luke Angerhofer
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $3,530,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

0046 Rainbow Ave., Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel E. Zethren
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $240,000
  • Subdivision: Green Mountain Halldorson Tracts

157A Alpine Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: William C. Meagher III
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,035,000
  • Subdivision: Wildwood Townhomes

0071 Antlers Gulch Road, Unit 304, Summit County

  • Owner: Junior RE LLC
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Antlers Gulch Townhomes

0024 Outpost Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Black Horse Capital LLC
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Alders Townhomes

0063 Antlers Gulch Road, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul Weithorn
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Antlers Gulch Townhomes

0117 Summerwood Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Laura T. Michaelis
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,525,000
  • Subdivision: Summerwood

0096 Wagon Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Ricki M. Orford
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $2,522,520
  • Subdivision: Bekkedal

0045 Beeler Place, Unit 2304, Summit County

  • Owner: Adam Berger
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $485,000
  • Subdivision: Telemark Lodge Condos

0752 Pioneer Creek Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Frederick Cook
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $4,350,000
  • Subdivision: Pioneer Creek Ranch

0300 Illinois Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 110, Summit County

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: May 9, 2022
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Wildflower Condos

208 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Russell G. McGrane
  • Date: May 10, 2022
  • Price: $2,325,000
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates

414 Tenderfoot St., Unit 14, Dillon

  • Owner: John Arceneaux
  • Date: May 10, 2022
  • Price: $470,000
  • Subdivision: Yacht Club Condos

160 E. La Bonte St., Building B, Unit 106, Dillon

  • Owner: Lake Cliffe 106 LLC
  • Date: May 10, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condos

1523 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Zachary Turner
  • Date: May 11, 2022
  • Price: $372,723
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

0178 Rocky Mountain Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Natasha Danko Kelly
  • Date: May 11, 2022
  • Price: $3,000,000
  • Subdivision: 39 Degrees North

0037 Tally Ho Court, Unit 116, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennifer Chamberlain
  • Date: May 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,318,000
  • Subdivision: Chateau Acadian Condos

0184 Storm King Drive, Unit D, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael L. Coors
  • Date: May 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,403,400
  • Subdivision: Union Creek Townhomes

0164 Storm King Drive, Unit D, Summit County

  • Owner: Jonathan D. Coors
  • Date: May 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,339,000
  • Subdivision: Union Creek Townhomes

75 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Randy Doran
  • Date: May 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,759,921
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

185 Mckay Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jan Hoban
  • Date: May 12, 2022
  • Price: $2,050,857
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

1070 Blue River Parkway, Unit 304, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Bradley Scott Fouts
  • Date: May 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,095,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Flats Condos

0194 County Road 452, Summit County

  • Owner: 557 Forest Hills Drive LLC
  • Date: May 12, 2022
  • Price: $2,075,000
  • Subdivision: Huron Heights

487 W. Main St., Unit E, Frisco

  • Owner: Robert Cattin
  • Date: May 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,260,000
  • Subdivision: West Creek Townhomes

0162 Robbers Nest Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin L. Krieger
  • Date: May 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,860,000
  • Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace

0100 Cove Boulevard, Unit J, Summit County

  • Owner: Martini Family Trust
  • Date: May 13, 2022
  • Price: $413,250
  • Subdivision: Timber Lodge at Lake Dillon

22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1797, Summit County

  • Owner: Rachel B. Golodetz
  • Date: May 13, 2022
  • Price: $510,000
  • Subdivision: Decatur Condos

0314 Range Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Thomas G. Lovejoy
  • Date: May 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Valley Of The Blue

0056 County Road 675, Summit County

  • Owner: Colton Wayne Husen
  • Date: May 13, 2022
  • Price: $845,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge

1003 Straight Creek Drive, Building P, Unit 305, Summit County

  • Owner: Landon Sengelman
  • Date: May 13, 2022
  • Price: $389,900
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos

