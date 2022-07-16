 Summit County real estate sales totaled about $59.4M for the first week of May | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales totaled about $59.4M for the first week of May

Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $59.4 million across 42 sales that took place from May 2-6.

News News |

Jenna deJong
  

1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8424, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Breck 8424 LLC
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $3,070,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

0195 River Run Road, Unit 8013, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael R. Callan
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge

0683 Vail Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Brandon Major
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $915,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

0049 Legend Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Benjamin J. Kelly
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,685,000
  • Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8270, Summit County

  • Owner: Jun Y. Cho
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $789,900
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos

340 W. Buffalo St., Dillon

  • Owner: 1635 Cook Street LLC
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon New Town

0261 Coronet Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Richard Stephen Debrock
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $2,050,000
  • Subdivision: Coronet

0539 Coronet Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Peterson Family Trust
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $2,800,000
  • Subdivision: Coronet

0091 Pine Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Molly Sutton
  • Date: May 2, 2022
  • Price: $2,100,000
  • Subdivision: High Heavens

0615 Gold King Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Brian Jonathan Sobel
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,699,000
  • Subdivision: Gold King Placer

600 Columbine Road, Unit 5208, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Winged Elm LLC
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,690,000
  • Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos

301 N. French St., Unit 210, Breckenridge

  • Owner: FLP COW LLC
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $490,000
  • Subdivision: Val D Isere Condos

1075 Ski Hill Road, Building A, Unit 48, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $815,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Camp II

250 Ski Hill Road, Building 4, Unit 41, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Lewis Family Trust
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,295,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Hill Condos

43 Iliff Court, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Robert A. Vernon
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $2,050,000
  • Subdivision: Saddlewood Condos

30 Hermit Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Colin J. Sims
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $3,955,000
  • Subdivision: Sunbeam Estates

1078 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Breckenridge Catalog LLC
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $572,500
  • Subdivision: Shadows North Amended Subdivision

1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1145, Summit County

  • Owner: Stephanie R. Warren
  • Date: May 3, 2022
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos

0100 Crown Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Esteban Garcia
  • Date: May 4, 2022
  • Price: $769,500
  • Subdivision: Crown

351 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: WBTL LLC
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

930 Blue River Parkway, Unit 632, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Hannah Elizabeth Strunc
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $715,500
  • Subdivision: River West Condos

0120 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 1, Summit County

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Condos

0387 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Shervin Aghili
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $835,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

15 Rodeo Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jasmine Hupcey
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $565,987
  • Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood

10 W. Point Lode, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Valladares Family Trust
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $4,400,000
  • Subdivision: Shock Hill Overlook

2027 Soda Ridge Road, Building AA, Unit 1935, Summit County

  • Owner: Kemper Hruska
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $676,000
  • Subdivision: Soda Spring at Keystone Condos

0112 Brook St., Summit County

  • Owner: Charles H. Bondurant
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,225,000
  • Subdivision: Blue Sky Estates

584 Discovery Hill Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kelly Lynne Magee Family Trust
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $4,100,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge: Discovery Hill

0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3039, Summit County

  • Owner: Holly E. Pick
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Lone Eagle above River Run Condo

0303 Pelican Circle, Building 19, Unit 1908, Summit County

  • Owner: Nancy Hirshan
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $927,500
  • Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condo

493 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Robert Greyson Clifford
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $437,298
  • Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes

70 E. La Bonte St., Building A, Unit 402, Dillon

  • Owner: Asa Dyer
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $785,000
  • Subdivision: Lake View Condos

1097 Broken Lance Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Eric Slocum Nichols
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $2,250,000
  • Subdivision: Warriors Mark

801 Lakepoint Drive, Unit B16, Frisco

  • Owner: Dina Ogg
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos

75 Galena St., Building A, Unit 103, Frisco

  • Owner: Anthony Byrd
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: River Glen Condos

965 N. Ten Mile Drive, Unit A8, Frisco

  • Owner: Steve Dodd
  • Date: May 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,131,000
  • Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos

304 N. Main St., Building K, Unit 1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kyle D. Molen
  • Date: May 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,399,000
  • Subdivision: Brittany Place

111 Corinthian Circle, Building 1, Unit A, Dillon

  • Owner: Stephen Odorisio
  • Date: May 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,020,000
  • Subdivision: Centennial Townhouses Condo

0021 Buffalo Drive, Building 1, Unit 21, Summit County

  • Owner: Kyle Alsup
  • Date: May 6, 2022
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Woods Condos

0035 Union Creek Trail, Unit 35C, Summit County

  • Owner: Nick Berry
  • Date: May 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,845,000
  • Subdivision: Union Creek Townhomes West Condo

0324 Carroll Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Ann Mia Choi
  • Date: May 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

490 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Todd Hartgrove
  • Date: May 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,850,000
  • Subdivision: Abbetts Addition Condo

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 