Summit County real estate sales totaled about $59.4M for the first week of May
Real estate transactions in Summit County total about $59.4 million across 42 sales that took place from May 2-6.
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8424, Breckenridge
- Owner: Breck 8424 LLC
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $3,070,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
0195 River Run Road, Unit 8013, Summit County
- Owner: Michael R. Callan
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
0683 Vail Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Brandon Major
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0049 Legend Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Benjamin J. Kelly
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $1,685,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8270, Summit County
- Owner: Jun Y. Cho
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $789,900
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos
340 W. Buffalo St., Dillon
- Owner: 1635 Cook Street LLC
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town
0261 Coronet Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Richard Stephen Debrock
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Coronet
0539 Coronet Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Peterson Family Trust
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $2,800,000
- Subdivision: Coronet
0091 Pine Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Molly Sutton
- Date: May 2, 2022
- Price: $2,100,000
- Subdivision: High Heavens
0615 Gold King Way, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Jonathan Sobel
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $1,699,000
- Subdivision: Gold King Placer
600 Columbine Road, Unit 5208, Breckenridge
- Owner: Winged Elm LLC
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $1,690,000
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos
301 N. French St., Unit 210, Breckenridge
- Owner: FLP COW LLC
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $490,000
- Subdivision: Val D Isere Condos
1075 Ski Hill Road, Building A, Unit 48, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $815,000
- Subdivision: Gold Camp II
250 Ski Hill Road, Building 4, Unit 41, Breckenridge
- Owner: Lewis Family Trust
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $1,295,000
- Subdivision: Ski Hill Condos
43 Iliff Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: Robert A. Vernon
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Saddlewood Condos
30 Hermit Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Colin J. Sims
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $3,955,000
- Subdivision: Sunbeam Estates
1078 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Breckenridge Catalog LLC
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $572,500
- Subdivision: Shadows North Amended Subdivision
1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1145, Summit County
- Owner: Stephanie R. Warren
- Date: May 3, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos
0100 Crown Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Esteban Garcia
- Date: May 4, 2022
- Price: $769,500
- Subdivision: Crown
351 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: WBTL LLC
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
930 Blue River Parkway, Unit 632, Silverthorne
- Owner: Hannah Elizabeth Strunc
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $715,500
- Subdivision: River West Condos
0120 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 1, Summit County
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Condos
0387 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Shervin Aghili
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $835,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
15 Rodeo Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jasmine Hupcey
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $565,987
- Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood
10 W. Point Lode, Breckenridge
- Owner: Valladares Family Trust
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $4,400,000
- Subdivision: Shock Hill Overlook
2027 Soda Ridge Road, Building AA, Unit 1935, Summit County
- Owner: Kemper Hruska
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $676,000
- Subdivision: Soda Spring at Keystone Condos
0112 Brook St., Summit County
- Owner: Charles H. Bondurant
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $1,225,000
- Subdivision: Blue Sky Estates
584 Discovery Hill Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kelly Lynne Magee Family Trust
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $4,100,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge: Discovery Hill
0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3039, Summit County
- Owner: Holly E. Pick
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Lone Eagle above River Run Condo
0303 Pelican Circle, Building 19, Unit 1908, Summit County
- Owner: Nancy Hirshan
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $927,500
- Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condo
493 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Robert Greyson Clifford
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $437,298
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
70 E. La Bonte St., Building A, Unit 402, Dillon
- Owner: Asa Dyer
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $785,000
- Subdivision: Lake View Condos
1097 Broken Lance Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Eric Slocum Nichols
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $2,250,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark
801 Lakepoint Drive, Unit B16, Frisco
- Owner: Dina Ogg
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos
75 Galena St., Building A, Unit 103, Frisco
- Owner: Anthony Byrd
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: River Glen Condos
965 N. Ten Mile Drive, Unit A8, Frisco
- Owner: Steve Dodd
- Date: May 5, 2022
- Price: $1,131,000
- Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos
304 N. Main St., Building K, Unit 1, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kyle D. Molen
- Date: May 6, 2022
- Price: $1,399,000
- Subdivision: Brittany Place
111 Corinthian Circle, Building 1, Unit A, Dillon
- Owner: Stephen Odorisio
- Date: May 6, 2022
- Price: $1,020,000
- Subdivision: Centennial Townhouses Condo
0021 Buffalo Drive, Building 1, Unit 21, Summit County
- Owner: Kyle Alsup
- Date: May 6, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Woods Condos
0035 Union Creek Trail, Unit 35C, Summit County
- Owner: Nick Berry
- Date: May 6, 2022
- Price: $1,845,000
- Subdivision: Union Creek Townhomes West Condo
0324 Carroll Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Ann Mia Choi
- Date: May 6, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
490 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Todd Hartgrove
- Date: May 6, 2022
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Abbetts Addition Condo
