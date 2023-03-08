Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $29.4M for the third week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $29.4 million across 27 sales that took place from Dec. 19-23.
0283 Pelican Circle, Building 17, Unit 1706, Summit County
- Owner: Grant McKay
- Date: Dec. 19, 2022
- Price: $699,900
- Subdivision: Villas At Swan’s Nest Condos
18 Geneva Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Deena Heppner
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $1,539,000
- Subdivision: Summit Blue
77 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Matthew Levitt Nass
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $3,030,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 404, Breckenridge
- Owner: Diane Lynn Power
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge
35 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 5, Unit 5308, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mount Royalty LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $1,160,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condos
1760 Airport Road, Unit A, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Commercial Condos
1207 W. Keystone Road, Unit 2703, Summit County
- Owner: Kathleen M. Hruby Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Chateaux D Mont Condos
0111 Clearwater Way, Unit 108, Summit County
- Owner: Hep Storage LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2284, Summit County
- Owner: Fries Properties LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condos
800 Columbine Road, Building C, Unit 7, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jason Passe
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $520,000
- Subdivision: Mother Lode Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 335, Summit County
- Owner: QB214 Tiger LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $225,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
70 Now Colorado Court, Unit B-1, Breckenridge
- Owner: 162 Sawmill Run Road LLC
- Date: Dec. 20, 2022
- Price: $325,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condos
14 Geneva Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kathryn E. Wodder Revocable Trust
- Date: Dec. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,609,000
- Subdivision: Summit Blue
353 Willow Lake Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Richard Reck
- Date: Dec. 21, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Willow Grove
296 Angler Mountain Ranch Road South, Silverthorne
- Owner: TP Hollywood LLC
- Date: Dec. 21, 2022
- Price: $2,675,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas
0662 Fairview Blvd., Summit County
- Owner: Christopher James Vargo
- Date: Dec. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel
160 Creekside Drive, Building C, Unit 18, Frisco
- Owner: Michael Cooper
- Date: Dec. 22, 2022
- Price: $690,000
- Subdivision: Creekside Condos
0154 Alpine Drive, Summit County
- Owner: David A. Antoniolli Revocable Trust
- Date: Dec. 22, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Wiborg Park
91100 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91122, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Hoover
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $799,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos
0285 Green Jay Lane, Summit County
- Owner: 285 Green Jay Trust
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Baldy Ridge Estates
0076 Hill Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Armando Pacheco Aubert
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $185,000
- Subdivision: Dudley Hill
0209 Lakeside Drive, Summit County
- Owner: David William Tobin
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $375,000
- Subdivision: Metes & Bounds
3710 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 375, Summit County
- Owner: John Alexander Viloria
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $699,000
- Subdivision: Trees Condos
0023 E. Road, Summit County
- Owner: Scott W. Rook
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Government Tracts 12-5-78
511 Park Forest Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jose Ignacio Elvira Fernandez
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Park Forest Estates
325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit D-305, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jeffrey Fischer
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $1,090,000
- Subdivision: Park Place Condos
0041 County Road 1040, Frisco
- Owner: Amy Mapother
- Date: Dec. 23, 2022
- Price: $1,520,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Pines
