 Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $29.4M for the third week of December | SummitDaily.com
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $29.4 million across 27 sales that took place from Dec. 19-23.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign is pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

0283 Pelican Circle, Building 17, Unit 1706, Summit County

  • Owner: Grant McKay
  • Date: Dec. 19, 2022
  • Price: $699,900
  • Subdivision: Villas At Swan’s Nest Condos

18 Geneva Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Deena Heppner
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,539,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Blue

77 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Matthew Levitt Nass
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $3,030,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

34 Highfield Trail, Unit 404, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Diane Lynn Power
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge

35 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 5, Unit 5308, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mount Royalty LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,160,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condos

1760 Airport Road, Unit A, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Gateway Commercial Condos

1207 W. Keystone Road, Unit 2703, Summit County

  • Owner: Kathleen M. Hruby Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Chateaux D Mont Condos

0111 Clearwater Way, Unit 108, Summit County

  • Owner: Hep Storage LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2284, Summit County

  • Owner: Fries Properties LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condos

800 Columbine Road, Building C, Unit 7, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jason Passe
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $520,000
  • Subdivision: Mother Lode Condos

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 335, Summit County

  • Owner: QB214 Tiger LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $225,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

70 Now Colorado Court, Unit B-1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: 162 Sawmill Run Road LLC
  • Date: Dec. 20, 2022
  • Price: $325,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condos

14 Geneva Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kathryn E. Wodder Revocable Trust
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,609,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Blue

353 Willow Lake Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Richard Reck
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2022
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Willow Grove

296 Angler Mountain Ranch Road South, Silverthorne

  • Owner: TP Hollywood LLC
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2022
  • Price: $2,675,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas

0662 Fairview Blvd., Summit County

  • Owner: Christopher James Vargo
  • Date: Dec. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel

160 Creekside Drive, Building C, Unit 18, Frisco

  • Owner: Michael Cooper
  • Date: Dec. 22, 2022
  • Price: $690,000
  • Subdivision: Creekside Condos

0154 Alpine Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: David A. Antoniolli Revocable Trust
  • Date: Dec. 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Wiborg Park

91100 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91122, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Hoover
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $799,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos

0285 Green Jay Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: 285 Green Jay Trust
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Baldy Ridge Estates

0076 Hill Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Armando Pacheco Aubert
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $185,000
  • Subdivision: Dudley Hill

0209 Lakeside Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: David William Tobin
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $375,000
  • Subdivision: Metes & Bounds

3710 Ryan Gulch Road, Building A, Unit 375, Summit County

  • Owner: John Alexander Viloria
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $699,000
  • Subdivision: Trees Condos

0023 E. Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott W. Rook
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Government Tracts 12-5-78

511 Park Forest Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jose Ignacio Elvira Fernandez
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Park Forest Estates

325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit D-305, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jeffrey Fischer
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $1,090,000
  • Subdivision: Park Place Condos

0041 County Road 1040, Frisco

  • Owner: Amy Mapother
  • Date: Dec. 23, 2022
  • Price: $1,520,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Pines

