Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $65.5M for the second week of September
Real estate transactions in Summit County total nearly $65.5 million across 40 sales that took place from Sept. 12-16.
0773 Indiana Creek Road, Blue River
- Owner: Michael and Katherine Wall Family Trust
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $4,570,000
- Subdivision: Spruce Valley Ranch
120 N. 7th Ave., Unit 2, Frisco
- Owner: John M. Joyce Trust
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,625,000
- Subdivision: Marina Park Condos
0121 Fishermans Drive, Summit County
- Owner: 121 Fishermans JC LLC
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Green Mountain Halldorson Tracts
0910 Copper Road, Unit 318, Summit County
- Owner: Julie Schafer
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condos
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 314C, Summit County
- Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 314C Timeshare
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $14,000
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condos
0027 Lake Ridge Circle, Building C, Unit 1838, Summit County
- Owner: Mockingbird Hill Development LLC
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Seasons at Keystone Condos
0125 River Park Drive, Summit County
- Owner: KCH Partners LP
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $4,084,575
- Subdivision: River Park Estates
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 92, Summit County
- Owner: Kelly Lang
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $355,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
49 Rosette Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kacper Grochowalski
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $448,402
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
712 Highfield Trail, Breckenridge
- Owner: Murray Living Trust
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $3,250,000
- Subdivision: Highlands At Breck-Braddock Hill
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 70, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory A. Spady Living Trust
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $476,500
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 39, Summit County
- Owner: Evan Unger
- Date: Sept. 12, 2022
- Price: $341,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
55 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Lisa A. Vanarsdale Trust
- Date: Sept. 13, 2022
- Price: $2,260,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit D-304, Breckenridge
- Owner: Osnat Ilany
- Date: Sept. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,090,000
- Subdivision: Park Place Condos
803 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Dennis Frank Bishop II
- Date: Sept. 13, 2022
- Price: $4,350,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck-Discovery Hill
311 S. High St., Unit 108, Breckenridge
- Owner: Morgan L. Baker
- Date: Sept. 13, 2022
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Forest Haus Condos
0101 PearL Lane, Summit County
- Owner: James L. Kent
- Date: Sept. 13, 2022
- Price: $3,100,000
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch
0038 Snake River Road, Unit 5, Summit County
- Owner: Snake River Road Investment LLC
- Date: Sept. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,775,000
- Subdivision: Campfire Mountain Homes Condos
550 S. French St., Building C, Unit 112, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kory George
- Date: Sept. 13, 2022
- Price: $812,500
- Subdivision: Powder Ridge Condos
0166 Climax Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Benjamin F. Katz
- Date: Sept. 13, 2022
- Price: $709,560
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
59 Rosette Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Hannah Kammer
- Date: Sept. 14, 2022
- Price: $448,402
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
152 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Breck Mountainside LLC
- Date: Sept. 14, 2022
- Price: $3,775,000
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 324, Breckenridge
- Owner: Matthew Royer
- Date: Sept. 14, 2022
- Price: $540,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
0129 River Run Road, Unit 8054, Summit County
- Owner: Chris Cupples
- Date: Sept. 14, 2022
- Price: $640,000
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
149C Alpine Drive, Frisco
- Owner: John F. Pugh
- Date: Sept. 14, 2022
- Price: $1,147,800
- Subdivision: Village Townhomes
520 Bills Ranch Road, Building B, Unit 313, Frisco
- Owner: Kevin Macero
- Date: Sept. 14, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos
370 E. La Bonte St., Building B, Unit A, Dillon
- Owner: Thorn Mountain Management LLC
- Date: Sept. 15, 2022
- Price: $690,000
- Subdivision: Lake View Condos
63 Rosette Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Heather K. Ford
- Date: Sept. 15, 2022
- Price: $336,126
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
129 Broken Lance Drive, Unit B101, Breckenridge
- Owner: Hutchinson Family Revocable Trust
- Date: Sept. 15, 2022
- Price: $890,000
- Subdivision: Base 9 Condos
0030 Dylan Court, Summit County
- Owner: Southview Revocable Living Trust
- Date: Sept. 15, 2022
- Price: $2,040,000
- Subdivision: Soda Creek At Lake Dillon
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 229, Summit County
- Owner: Gap Real Estate LTD
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0188 N. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Davis
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $925,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
0098 Leap Year Trail, Blue River
- Owner: Daniel T. Jaworowski
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,175,000
- Subdivision: Leap Year
0112 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 8, Summit County
- Owner: FLP COW LLC
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
0097 Lake Ridge Circle, Building E, Unit 1859, Summit County
- Owner: Sport Court Athletics LLC
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Seasons at Keystone Condo
1690 Airport Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: R&W Properties LLC
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $2,490,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Airport subdivision
67 Rosette Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Gavin Millette
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $336,126
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
405 Four O’Clock Road, Building XIII, Unit C, Breckenridge
- Owner: Julie Anne Egermayer
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Pine Ridge Condos
36 Rounds Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Thomas Miller
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $8,200,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0165 High Tor Road, Building Registration
- Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
- Date: Sept. 16, 2022
- Price: $6,000,000
- Subdivision: Metes & Bounds
