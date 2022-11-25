 Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $65.5M for the second week of September | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $65.5M for the second week of September

Real estate transactions in Summit County total nearly $65.5 million across 40 sales that took place from Sept. 12-16.

Staff report
  

For sale signs are pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

0773 Indiana Creek Road, Blue River

  • Owner: Michael and Katherine Wall Family Trust
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $4,570,000
  • Subdivision: Spruce Valley Ranch

120 N. 7th Ave., Unit 2, Frisco

  • Owner: John M. Joyce Trust
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,625,000
  • Subdivision: Marina Park Condos

0121 Fishermans Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: 121 Fishermans JC LLC
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Green Mountain Halldorson Tracts

0910 Copper Road, Unit 318, Summit County

  • Owner: Julie Schafer
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condos

0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 314C, Summit County

  • Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 314C Timeshare
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $14,000
  • Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condos

0027 Lake Ridge Circle, Building C, Unit 1838, Summit County

  • Owner: Mockingbird Hill Development LLC
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: Seasons at Keystone Condos

0125 River Park Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: KCH Partners LP
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $4,084,575
  • Subdivision: River Park Estates

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 92, Summit County

  • Owner: Kelly Lang
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $355,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

49 Rosette Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kacper Grochowalski
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $448,402
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

712 Highfield Trail, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Murray Living Trust
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $3,250,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands At Breck-Braddock Hill

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 70, Summit County

  • Owner: Gregory A. Spady Living Trust
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $476,500
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 39, Summit County

  • Owner: Evan Unger
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Price: $341,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

55 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lisa A. Vanarsdale Trust
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2022
  • Price: $2,260,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit D-304, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Osnat Ilany
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,090,000
  • Subdivision: Park Place Condos

803 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Dennis Frank Bishop II
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2022
  • Price: $4,350,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck-Discovery Hill

311 S. High St., Unit 108, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Morgan L. Baker
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2022
  • Price: $665,000
  • Subdivision: Forest Haus Condos

0101 PearL Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: James L. Kent
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2022
  • Price: $3,100,000
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch

0038 Snake River Road, Unit 5, Summit County

  • Owner: Snake River Road Investment LLC
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,775,000
  • Subdivision: Campfire Mountain Homes Condos

550 S. French St., Building C, Unit 112, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kory George
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2022
  • Price: $812,500
  • Subdivision: Powder Ridge Condos

0166 Climax Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Benjamin F. Katz
  • Date: Sept. 13, 2022
  • Price: $709,560
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

59 Rosette Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Hannah Kammer
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2022
  • Price: $448,402
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

152 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Breck Mountainside LLC
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2022
  • Price: $3,775,000
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates

535 S. Park Ave., Unit 324, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Matthew Royer
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2022
  • Price: $540,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condos

0129 River Run Road, Unit 8054, Summit County

  • Owner: Chris Cupples
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2022
  • Price: $640,000
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge

149C Alpine Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: John F. Pugh
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,147,800
  • Subdivision: Village Townhomes

520 Bills Ranch Road, Building B, Unit 313, Frisco

  • Owner: Kevin Macero
  • Date: Sept. 14, 2022
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos

370 E. La Bonte St., Building B, Unit A, Dillon

  • Owner: Thorn Mountain Management LLC
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2022
  • Price: $690,000
  • Subdivision: Lake View Condos

63 Rosette Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Heather K. Ford
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2022
  • Price: $336,126
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

129 Broken Lance Drive, Unit B101, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Hutchinson Family Revocable Trust
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2022
  • Price: $890,000
  • Subdivision: Base 9 Condos

0030 Dylan Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Southview Revocable Living Trust
  • Date: Sept. 15, 2022
  • Price: $2,040,000
  • Subdivision: Soda Creek At Lake Dillon

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 229, Summit County

  • Owner: Gap Real Estate LTD
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0188 N. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Robert Davis
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $925,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

0098 Leap Year Trail, Blue River

  • Owner: Daniel T. Jaworowski
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,175,000
  • Subdivision: Leap Year

0112 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 8, Summit County

  • Owner: FLP COW LLC
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $650,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

0097 Lake Ridge Circle, Building E, Unit 1859, Summit County

  • Owner: Sport Court Athletics LLC
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Seasons at Keystone Condo

1690 Airport Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: R&W Properties LLC
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $2,490,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Airport subdivision

67 Rosette Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Gavin Millette
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $336,126
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

405 Four O’Clock Road, Building XIII, Unit C, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Julie Anne Egermayer
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Pine Ridge Condos

36 Rounds Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Thomas Miller
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $8,200,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0165 High Tor Road, Building Registration

  • Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
  • Date: Sept. 16, 2022
  • Price: $6,000,000
  • Subdivision: Metes & Bounds

