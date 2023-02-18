Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $67.2M for the first week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County total nearly $67.2 million across 31 sales that took place from Dec. 5-9.
0670 Copper Road, Summit County
- Owner: Copper Hotel I LLC
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $32,000,000
- Subdivision: Chapel
188 E. LaBonte St., Building 3, Unit 314, Dillon
- Owner: Jill Marie Shuman
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $767,500
- Subdivision: Marina Place Condos
0302 Shekel Lane, Summit County
- Owner: James Lepore
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $1,169,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel
1640 Lakeview Terrace, Building D, Unit 104D, Frisco
- Owner: Tarpon Village LLC
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $1,075,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos
1538 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Mistick Laws
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $399,123
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
317 Granite St., Unit 6, Frisco
- Owner: Judith Whitfield Luberski Revocable Trust
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $2,100,000
- Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes
22804 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 109, Summit County
- Owner: Trevor Elizabeth Harrington
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $462,000
- Subdivision: Ski Run Condos
89410 Ryan Gulch Road, Building DD, Unit 104E, Summit County
- Owner: Anna Cooley
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $339,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condos
421 Rainbow Drive, Unit 8, Silverthorne
- Owner: DDN&M LLC
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $1,220,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condos
22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2506, Summit County
- Owner: Team Twelvers LLC
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Saints John Condos
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8272, Summit County
- Owner: John Peterson
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $920,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos
0115 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County
- Owner: Adam and Tracy O’Farrell Trust
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
712 Boise Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael Riter
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Valley
0841 Fairview Blvd., Summit County
- Owner: Garrison Jacob Green
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Tom’s Baby
810A Lakepoint Court, Frisco
- Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
- Date: Dec. 5, 2022
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Lakepoint View Townhomes
2346 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Troy Thompson Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 6, 2022
- Price: $3,200,000
- Subdivision: Fairways at Breckenridge
113 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Traci Schuh Garner
- Date: Dec. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,375,000
- Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breck
22864 U.S. Highway 6, Building A, Unit 107, Summit County
- Owner: Konoy K. Mandal
- Date: Dec. 7, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Liftside at Keystone Condos
2400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building D, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Lisa Lawrence
- Date: Dec. 7, 2022
- Price: $510,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
261 Huron Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jordan T. Deavers
- Date: Dec. 7, 2022
- Price: $580,000
- Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes
114A Ensign Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Steven Frumess
- Date: Dec. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Corinthian Hill
0395 Cove Blvd., Unit 5H, Summit County
- Owner: Jill Abrell
- Date: Dec. 8, 2022
- Price: $239,013
- Subdivision: Soda Creek Condos
227 Huron Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Elizabeth A. Remington
- Date: Dec. 8, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes
1192 Bald Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jennifer S. Hoover Revocable Trust
- Date: Dec. 8, 2022
- Price: $2,900,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch
54 E. 6th St., Silverthorne
- Owner: 15AboveTheCity LLC
- Date: Dec. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Summit Blue
64 Vendette Point, Silverthorne
- Owner: Genji Nakata
- Date: Dec. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,678,051
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
612 Tenderfoot St., Building 3, Unit 32, Dillon
- Owner: Scott J. Kruse
- Date: Dec. 8, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Anchorage Condos
0011 Laredo Drive, Summit County
- Owner: LNCDL LLC
- Date: Dec. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Laredo Lofts Townhomes
325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit B-105, Breckenridge
- Owner: Douglas Evan Stark
- Date: Dec. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,070,000
- Subdivision: Park Place Condos
0165 Argentine Court, Building D, Unit 1407, Summit County
- Owner: NEHOC LLC
- Date: Dec. 9, 2022
- Price: $780,000
- Subdivision: Plaza Condos
600 S. Park Ave., Unit A, Breckenridge
- Owner: REA 1291 LLC
- Date: Dec. 9, 2022
- Price: $3,600,000
- Subdivision: Der Steiermark Condos
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.