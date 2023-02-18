 Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $67.2M for the first week of December | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $67.2M for the first week of December

Real estate transactions in Summit County total nearly $67.2 million across 31 sales that took place from Dec. 5-9.

Staff report
  

For sale signs are pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

0670 Copper Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Copper Hotel I LLC
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $32,000,000
  • Subdivision: Chapel

188 E. LaBonte St., Building 3, Unit 314, Dillon

  • Owner: Jill Marie Shuman
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $767,500
  • Subdivision: Marina Place Condos

0302 Shekel Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: James Lepore
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,169,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel

1640 Lakeview Terrace, Building D, Unit 104D, Frisco

  • Owner: Tarpon Village LLC
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,075,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos

1538 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mistick Laws
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $399,123
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

317 Granite St., Unit 6, Frisco

  • Owner: Judith Whitfield Luberski Revocable Trust
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $2,100,000
  • Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes

22804 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 109, Summit County

  • Owner: Trevor Elizabeth Harrington
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $462,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Run Condos

89410 Ryan Gulch Road, Building DD, Unit 104E, Summit County

  • Owner: Anna Cooley
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $339,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condos

421 Rainbow Drive, Unit 8, Silverthorne

  • Owner: DDN&M LLC
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,220,000
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge Condos

22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2506, Summit County

  • Owner: Team Twelvers LLC
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Saints John Condos

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8272, Summit County

  • Owner: John Peterson
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $920,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos

0115 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Adam and Tracy O’Farrell Trust
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer

712 Boise Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael Riter
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Valley

0841 Fairview Blvd., Summit County

  • Owner: Garrison Jacob Green
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Tom’s Baby

810A Lakepoint Court, Frisco

  • Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,275,000
  • Subdivision: Lakepoint View Townhomes

2346 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Troy Thompson Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 6, 2022
  • Price: $3,200,000
  • Subdivision: Fairways at Breckenridge

113 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Traci Schuh Garner
  • Date: Dec. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,375,000
  • Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breck

22864 U.S. Highway 6, Building A, Unit 107, Summit County

  • Owner: Konoy K. Mandal
  • Date: Dec. 7, 2022
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside at Keystone Condos

2400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building D, Unit 106, Summit County

  • Owner: Lisa Lawrence
  • Date: Dec. 7, 2022
  • Price: $510,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

261 Huron Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jordan T. Deavers
  • Date: Dec. 7, 2022
  • Price: $580,000
  • Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes

114A Ensign Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Steven Frumess
  • Date: Dec. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,600,000
  • Subdivision: Corinthian Hill

0395 Cove Blvd., Unit 5H, Summit County

  • Owner: Jill Abrell
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2022
  • Price: $239,013
  • Subdivision: Soda Creek Condos

227 Huron Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Elizabeth A. Remington
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes

1192 Bald Eagle Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jennifer S. Hoover Revocable Trust
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2022
  • Price: $2,900,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch

54 E. 6th St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: 15AboveTheCity LLC
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,275,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Blue

64 Vendette Point, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Genji Nakata
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,678,051
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

612 Tenderfoot St., Building 3, Unit 32, Dillon

  • Owner: Scott J. Kruse
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Anchorage Condos

0011 Laredo Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: LNCDL LLC
  • Date: Dec. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,400,000
  • Subdivision: Laredo Lofts Townhomes

325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit B-105, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Douglas Evan Stark
  • Date: Dec. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,070,000
  • Subdivision: Park Place Condos

0165 Argentine Court, Building D, Unit 1407, Summit County

  • Owner: NEHOC LLC
  • Date: Dec. 9, 2022
  • Price: $780,000
  • Subdivision: Plaza Condos

600 S. Park Ave., Unit A, Breckenridge

  • Owner: REA 1291 LLC
  • Date: Dec. 9, 2022
  • Price: $3,600,000
  • Subdivision: Der Steiermark Condos

