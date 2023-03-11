Summit County real estate sales totaled over $16.8M for the last week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $16.8 million across 13 sales that took place from Dec. 26-30.
214 Marksberry Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: Carla Beal
- Date: Dec. 27, 2022
- Price: $2,072,500
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck — Golf Course
0595 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Life Solutions Enterprise LLC
- Date: Dec. 28, 2022
- Price: $320,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos
8012 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit B-3, Summit County
- Owner: James H. Brown
- Date: Dec. 29, 2022
- Price: $335,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Wildernest Condos
398 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sunset Residential Properties LLC
- Date: Dec. 29, 2022
- Price: $5,650,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0060 Monte Cristo Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Scott Family Trust
- Date: Dec. 29, 2022
- Price: $2,425,000
- Subdivision: Bekkedal
22080 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1498, Summit County
- Owner: Frosty Flamingo Hospitality LLC
- Date: Dec. 29, 2022
- Price: $732,000
- Subdivision: Lakeside Condos
0113 Twin Pines Court, Summit County
- Owner: Rebecca Spiro
- Date: Dec. 30, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Discovery
444 Bighorn Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Dustin Weinberger
- Date: Dec. 30, 2022
- Price: $917,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
10 Cedar Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jason Enke
- Date: Dec. 30, 2022
- Price: $357,159
- Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood
1211 W. Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2755, Summit County
- Owner: Jonathon Mark Bivens
- Date: Dec. 30, 2022
- Price: $382,000
- Subdivision: Slopeside Condos
0066 Hamilton Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Mark Weisheipl
- Date: Dec. 30, 2022
- Price: $1,025,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
805 Columbine Road, Unit 204, Breckenridge
- Owner: Old Bay Breckenridge LLC
- Date: Dec. 30, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Tannenbaum By The River
62 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kathleen Ann Gray
- Date: Dec. 30, 2022
- Price: $478,897
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
