 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $16.8M for the last week of December | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $16.8M for the last week of December

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $16.8 million across 13 sales that took place from Dec. 26-30.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign is pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

214 Marksberry Way, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Carla Beal
  • Date: Dec. 27, 2022
  • Price: $2,072,500
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck — Golf Course

0595 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 106, Summit County

  • Owner: Life Solutions Enterprise LLC
  • Date: Dec. 28, 2022
  • Price: $320,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos

8012 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit B-3, Summit County

  • Owner: James H. Brown
  • Date: Dec. 29, 2022
  • Price: $335,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Wildernest Condos

398 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sunset Residential Properties LLC
  • Date: Dec. 29, 2022
  • Price: $5,650,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0060 Monte Cristo Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott Family Trust
  • Date: Dec. 29, 2022
  • Price: $2,425,000
  • Subdivision: Bekkedal

22080 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1498, Summit County

  • Owner: Frosty Flamingo Hospitality LLC
  • Date: Dec. 29, 2022
  • Price: $732,000
  • Subdivision: Lakeside Condos

0113 Twin Pines Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Rebecca Spiro
  • Date: Dec. 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Discovery

444 Bighorn Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Dustin Weinberger
  • Date: Dec. 30, 2022
  • Price: $917,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

10 Cedar Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jason Enke
  • Date: Dec. 30, 2022
  • Price: $357,159
  • Subdivision: Wellington Neighborhood

1211 W. Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2755, Summit County

  • Owner: Jonathon Mark Bivens
  • Date: Dec. 30, 2022
  • Price: $382,000
  • Subdivision: Slopeside Condos

0066 Hamilton Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Mark Weisheipl
  • Date: Dec. 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,025,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

805 Columbine Road, Unit 204, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Old Bay Breckenridge LLC
  • Date: Dec. 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Tannenbaum By The River

62 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kathleen Ann Gray
  • Date: Dec. 30, 2022
  • Price: $478,897
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

