 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $22.8M for the last week of November | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $22.8M for the last week of November

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $22.8 million across 20 sales that took place from Nov. 28 - Dec. 2.

Staff report
  

A "for sale" sign is posted outside a real estate office in Frisco on March 25, 2021.
Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

0184 Copper Circle, Unit 205, Summit County

  • Owner: Kevin O’Grady Industries LLC
  • Date: Nov. 28, 2022
  • Price: $1,000
  • Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condos

0134 Burgundy Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Peter Joseph Baird
  • Date: Nov. 28, 2022
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Burgundy Townhomes

700 Snowberry Lane, Unit 109, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Erin Kay Mcginnis
  • Date: Nov. 28, 2022
  • Price: $463,333
  • Subdivision: Columbine Condos

416A Galena Alley, Frisco

  • Owner: Advent Investment Group II LLC
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2022
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: 416 Galena Street Alley

0560 Delaware Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Christophe David Lucien Meunier
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista

28 North Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Marcelo Javier Rosenberg
  • Date: Nov. 29, 2022
  • Price: $1,995,000
  • Subdivision: Stonehaven at Breck Golf Club

0248 Snowshoe Circle, Unit B, Summit County

  • Owner: Hana Hart
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2022
  • Price: $888,000
  • Subdivision: Winterwood

0045 Trappers Crossing Trail, Unit 8754, Summit County

  • Owner: Gina Kelly
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2022
  • Price: $915,000
  • Subdivision: Trappers Crossing Condos

1240 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Carl J. Richell IV
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2022
  • Price: $3,000,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

317 Granite St., Unit 1, Frisco

  • Owner: Paul R. Archer
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,375,000
  • Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes

52 E. 6th St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lisa M. Hunter
  • Date: Nov. 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,229,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Blue

156 S. 4th Ave., Building 1, Unit 7, Frisco

  • Owner: David Mcdonald Buehler
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2022
  • Price: $353,667
  • Subdivision: Condos Off Main

965 N. Ten Mile Drive, Unit A3, Frisco

  • Owner: Quandary Properties LLC
  • Date: Dec. 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos

317 Granite St., Unit 2, Frisco

  • Owner: Roxanne Marie Bernstein
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes

86 Buffalo Terrace, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Lilie Holdings LTD
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2022
  • Price: $3,800,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge – Highlands Park

33 Stillson Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Ashley B. Rafferty
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2022
  • Price: $353,887
  • Subdivision: Lincoln Park at Wellington

30 Meridian Alley, Frisco

  • Owner: Leander Scott
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2022
  • Price: $274,533
  • Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood

0272 Piney Acres Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2022
  • Price: $599,000
  • Subdivision: Piney Acres

455 Village Road, Unit 117, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mike J. Venner
  • Date: Dec. 2, 2022
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Trails End Condos

