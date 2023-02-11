Summit County real estate sales totaled over $22.8M for the last week of November
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $22.8 million across 20 sales that took place from Nov. 28 - Dec. 2.
0184 Copper Circle, Unit 205, Summit County
- Owner: Kevin O’Grady Industries LLC
- Date: Nov. 28, 2022
- Price: $1,000
- Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condos
0134 Burgundy Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Peter Joseph Baird
- Date: Nov. 28, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Burgundy Townhomes
700 Snowberry Lane, Unit 109, Breckenridge
- Owner: Erin Kay Mcginnis
- Date: Nov. 28, 2022
- Price: $463,333
- Subdivision: Columbine Condos
416A Galena Alley, Frisco
- Owner: Advent Investment Group II LLC
- Date: Nov. 29, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: 416 Galena Street Alley
0560 Delaware Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Christophe David Lucien Meunier
- Date: Nov. 29, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista
28 North Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Marcelo Javier Rosenberg
- Date: Nov. 29, 2022
- Price: $1,995,000
- Subdivision: Stonehaven at Breck Golf Club
0248 Snowshoe Circle, Unit B, Summit County
- Owner: Hana Hart
- Date: Nov. 30, 2022
- Price: $888,000
- Subdivision: Winterwood
0045 Trappers Crossing Trail, Unit 8754, Summit County
- Owner: Gina Kelly
- Date: Nov. 30, 2022
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Trappers Crossing Condos
1240 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Carl J. Richell IV
- Date: Nov. 30, 2022
- Price: $3,000,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
317 Granite St., Unit 1, Frisco
- Owner: Paul R. Archer
- Date: Nov. 30, 2022
- Price: $1,375,000
- Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes
52 E. 6th St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Lisa M. Hunter
- Date: Nov. 30, 2022
- Price: $1,229,000
- Subdivision: Summit Blue
156 S. 4th Ave., Building 1, Unit 7, Frisco
- Owner: David Mcdonald Buehler
- Date: Dec. 1, 2022
- Price: $353,667
- Subdivision: Condos Off Main
965 N. Ten Mile Drive, Unit A3, Frisco
- Owner: Quandary Properties LLC
- Date: Dec. 1, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos
317 Granite St., Unit 2, Frisco
- Owner: Roxanne Marie Bernstein
- Date: Dec. 2, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes
86 Buffalo Terrace, Breckenridge
- Owner: Lilie Holdings LTD
- Date: Dec. 2, 2022
- Price: $3,800,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge – Highlands Park
33 Stillson Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ashley B. Rafferty
- Date: Dec. 2, 2022
- Price: $353,887
- Subdivision: Lincoln Park at Wellington
30 Meridian Alley, Frisco
- Owner: Leander Scott
- Date: Dec. 2, 2022
- Price: $274,533
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
0272 Piney Acres Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation
- Date: Dec. 2, 2022
- Price: $599,000
- Subdivision: Piney Acres
455 Village Road, Unit 117, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mike J. Venner
- Date: Dec. 2, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Trails End Condos
