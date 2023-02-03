Summit County real estate sales totaled over $28.0M for the fourth week of November
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $28.9 million across 23 sales that took place from Nov. 21-25.
91199 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 2, Unit B2, Summit County
- Owner: Betty Arnold Dale
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Gore Trail at Wildernest Condos
410 Galena St., Frisco
- Owner: Jake Lawrence Crappell
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
631 Village Road, Building 3, Unit 839, Breckenridge
- Owner: Willis Family Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $625,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos
47 Forest Circle, Breckenridge
- Owner: Thaddeus Rzonca
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $2,700,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0402 Wild Irishman Road, Building 6, Unit 1918, Summit County
- Owner: Rachel Hall
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Soda Spring at Keystone Condo
0129 River Run Road, Unit 8031, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Jeary
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
50 E. 6th St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Christopher Sword
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,239,000
- Subdivision: Summit Blue
72 Corinthian Circle, Building D, Unit 104, Dillon
- Owner: Jennifer Elizabeth Abercrombie
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Bay in Corinthian Hill Condos
6968 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Nicole Leanne Lengen
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $595,000
- Subdivision: Villamont Condos
149 County Road 801, Blue River
- Owner: Grand Blue River Lodge LLC
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $4,100,000
- Subdivision: Bryce Estates
0293 Pelican Circle, Building 18, Unit 1802, Summit County
- Owner: Tim Riviere
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condos
0010A County Road 1293, Summit County
- Owner: Rev Realty LLC
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,118,000
- Subdivision: Rolling Ridge Townhomes
1528 Legend Lake Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jonathan T. Collins
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Run
0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8495, Summit County
- Owner: Kerin Patricia Lin
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $130,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and The Dakota Condos
22138 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1551, Summit County
- Owner: Sara Wester
- Date: Nov. 21, 2022
- Price: $560,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore Condos
2800 Hunters Knob Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Matthew Shucker Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 22, 2022
- Price: $2,750,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0494 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Tobias D. Oswald
- Date: Nov. 22, 2022
- Price: $1,775,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
30 E. LaBonte St., Building 4 Unit 13, Dillon
- Owner: James Travis Hightower
- Date: Nov. 23, 2022
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Yacht Club Condos
1649 Keystone Ranch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Martin L. Voogel
- Date: Nov. 23, 2022
- Price: $2,425,000
- Subdivision: Keystone Ranch
791 Rainbow Drive, Building 791, Unit 791I
- Owner: Lane Woods
- Date: Nov. 23, 2022
- Price: $295,000
- Subdivision: Riverbend Condos
22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2544, Summit County
- Owner: Miller Family Declaration of Trust
- Date: Nov. 23, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Saints John Condominiums
0092 Club House Road, Summit County
- Owner: Elyse D. Ping Medvigy
- Date: Nov. 23, 2022
- Price: $1,317,000
- Subdivision: Terra Alta Homes
0075 Antlers Gulch Road, Unit 406, Summit County
- Owner: Timothy Marszalek
- Date: Nov. 23, 2022
- Price: $685,000
- Subdivision: Antlers Gulch Townhomes Condos
