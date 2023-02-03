 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $28.0M for the fourth week of November | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales totaled over $28.0M for the fourth week of November

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $28.9 million across 23 sales that took place from Nov. 21-25.

News News |

Staff report
  

For sale signs are pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

91199 Ryan Gulch Road, Building 2, Unit B2, Summit County

  • Owner: Betty Arnold Dale
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Gore Trail at Wildernest Condos

410 Galena St., Frisco

  • Owner: Jake Lawrence Crappell
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town

631 Village Road, Building 3, Unit 839, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Willis Family Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $625,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos

47 Forest Circle, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Thaddeus Rzonca
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $2,700,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0402 Wild Irishman Road, Building 6, Unit 1918, Summit County

  • Owner: Rachel Hall
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Soda Spring at Keystone Condo

0129 River Run Road, Unit 8031, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Jeary
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge

50 E. 6th St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Christopher Sword
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,239,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Blue

72 Corinthian Circle, Building D, Unit 104, Dillon

  • Owner: Jennifer Elizabeth Abercrombie
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Bay in Corinthian Hill Condos

6968 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Nicole Leanne Lengen
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $595,000
  • Subdivision: Villamont Condos

149 County Road 801, Blue River

  • Owner: Grand Blue River Lodge LLC
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $4,100,000
  • Subdivision: Bryce Estates

0293 Pelican Circle, Building 18, Unit 1802, Summit County

  • Owner: Tim Riviere
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condos

0010A County Road 1293, Summit County

  • Owner: Rev Realty LLC
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,118,000
  • Subdivision: Rolling Ridge Townhomes

1528 Legend Lake Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jonathan T. Collins
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Run

0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8495, Summit County

  • Owner: Kerin Patricia Lin
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $130,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and The Dakota Condos

22138 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1551, Summit County

  • Owner: Sara Wester
  • Date: Nov. 21, 2022
  • Price: $560,000
  • Subdivision: Lakeshore Condos

2800 Hunters Knob Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Matthew Shucker Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2022
  • Price: $2,750,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

0494 Camron Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Tobias D. Oswald
  • Date: Nov. 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,775,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

30 E. LaBonte St., Building 4 Unit 13, Dillon

  • Owner: James Travis Hightower
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2022
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Yacht Club Condos

1649 Keystone Ranch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Martin L. Voogel
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2022
  • Price: $2,425,000
  • Subdivision: Keystone Ranch

791 Rainbow Drive, Building 791, Unit 791I

  • Owner: Lane Woods
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2022
  • Price: $295,000
  • Subdivision: Riverbend Condos

22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2544, Summit County

  • Owner: Miller Family Declaration of Trust
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Saints John Condominiums

0092 Club House Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Elyse D. Ping Medvigy
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2022
  • Price: $1,317,000
  • Subdivision: Terra Alta Homes

0075 Antlers Gulch Road, Unit 406, Summit County

  • Owner: Timothy Marszalek
  • Date: Nov. 23, 2022
  • Price: $685,000
  • Subdivision: Antlers Gulch Townhomes Condos

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 