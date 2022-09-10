Summit County real estate sales totaled over $37M for the last week of June
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $37 million across 29 sales that took place from June 24-30.
801 Lakepoint Drive, Unit B13, Frisco
- Owner: Alan Mendoza
- Date: June 24, 2022
- Price: $555,000
- Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos
0941 Fairview Blvd., Building B, Unit 7, Summit County
- Owner: Elizabeth H. Depeters
- Date: June 24, 2022
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Vienna Townhouses
21620 U.S. Highway 6, Building 8, Unit 2163, Summit County
- Owner: Nathan Michael Smith
- Date: June 24, 2022
- Price: $1,055,000
- Subdivision: Pines At Keystone Condo
1009 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: Cabe Chadick
- Date: June 24, 2022
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge
122 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Wayne Clark Jacks
- Date: June 24, 2022
- Price: $497,681
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
111 Corinthian Circle, Building 3, Unit L, Dillon
- Owner: Charles E. Denardo
- Date: June 24, 2022
- Price: $425,280
- Subdivision: Centennial Townhouses Condos
1323 Straight Creek Drive, Building A, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew C. Eckerle Moran
- Date: June 24, 2022
- Price: $407,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos
220 Highland Terrace, Breckenridge
- Owner: Breckbound LLC
- Date: June 27, 2022
- Price: $2,350,000
- Subdivision: High Street Estates
452 Hamilton Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: Schlosberg Family Trust
- Date: June 27, 2022
- Price: $4,200,000
- Subdivision: Highlands At Breck – Discovery Hill
737 Lagoon Drive, Unit A, Frisco
- Owner: Andrew Wielgus
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
904 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit 205, Frisco
- Owner: Emerson Lee Reiter
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Creek Villa Condos
1325 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: 1325 Golden Eagle Rd. LLC
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0098 Wayback Drive, Unit 9303, Summit County
- Owner: Denise Fair
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $270,400
- Subdivision: West Hills Townhomes
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 325R, Summit County
- Owner: Rebecca Maddox Spady Living Trust
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $389,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
160 E. La Bonte St., Building B, Unit 101, Dillon
- Owner: Kevin T. Greer
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condos
146 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Amy Aghababian Lydon
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $522,320
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 825, Breckenridge
- Owner: Willis Family Revocable Trust
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos
237 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jill Amerie
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $3,100,000
- Subdivision: Fairways at Breckenridge
0342 High Point Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Jeff Mueller
- Date: June 29, 2022
- Price: $2,125,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights
405 Village Road, Unit 306, Breckenridge
- Owner: Thomas Michael Cirillo
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Chateaux Condominium Hotel
1620 Lakeview Terrace, Building B, Unit 102B, Frisco
- Owner: Vagazzle Properties Llc
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos
820 Columbine Road, Building B, Unit 6, Breckenridge
- Owner: Arlo King
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Inner Circle Condos
446 Brian Ave., Building C, Unit 1, Silverthorne
- Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Bristlecone Condos
1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1120, Summit County
- Owner: Traci Walker
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos
0141 Piney Acres Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Leslie Chasky
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $1,280,000
- Subdivision: Piney Acres
37 W. Baron Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Janes Cabin LLC
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $2,150,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
151 Lupine Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Ferg Properties LLC
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $1,800,000
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
95600 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 611, Summit County
- Owner: Kashiea Walsh
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Watch Hill at Wildernest Condos
250 Ski Hill Road, Building 4, Unit 38, Breckenridge
- Owner: Novotny Investments LLC
- Date: June 30, 2022
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Ski Hill Condos
