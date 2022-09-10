 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $37M for the last week of June | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales totaled over $37M for the last week of June

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $37 million across 29 sales that took place from June 24-30.

News News |

Staff report
  

A five-bedroom home at 84 Pheasant Tail Lane in Silverthorne’s Angler Mountain Ranch subdivision is pictured for sale in 2019.
Eli Pace/Summit Daily News archives

801 Lakepoint Drive, Unit B13, Frisco

  • Owner: Alan Mendoza
  • Date: June 24, 2022
  • Price: $555,000
  • Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos

0941 Fairview Blvd., Building B, Unit 7, Summit County

  • Owner: Elizabeth H. Depeters
  • Date: June 24, 2022
  • Price: $610,000
  • Subdivision: Vienna Townhouses

21620 U.S. Highway 6, Building 8, Unit 2163, Summit County

  • Owner: Nathan Michael Smith
  • Date: June 24, 2022
  • Price: $1,055,000
  • Subdivision: Pines At Keystone Condo

1009 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Cabe Chadick
  • Date: June 24, 2022
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Blue Ridge

122 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Wayne Clark Jacks
  • Date: June 24, 2022
  • Price: $497,681
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

111 Corinthian Circle, Building 3, Unit L, Dillon

  • Owner: Charles E. Denardo
  • Date: June 24, 2022
  • Price: $425,280
  • Subdivision: Centennial Townhouses Condos

1323 Straight Creek Drive, Building A, Unit 102, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew C. Eckerle Moran
  • Date: June 24, 2022
  • Price: $407,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos

220 Highland Terrace, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Breckbound LLC
  • Date: June 27, 2022
  • Price: $2,350,000
  • Subdivision: High Street Estates

452 Hamilton Court, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Schlosberg Family Trust
  • Date: June 27, 2022
  • Price: $4,200,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands At Breck – Discovery Hill

737 Lagoon Drive, Unit A, Frisco

  • Owner: Andrew Wielgus
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $885,000
  • Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes

904 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit 205, Frisco

  • Owner: Emerson Lee Reiter
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: Meadow Creek Villa Condos

1325 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: 1325 Golden Eagle Rd. LLC
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $525,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

0098 Wayback Drive, Unit 9303, Summit County

  • Owner: Denise Fair
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $270,400
  • Subdivision: West Hills Townhomes

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 325R, Summit County

  • Owner: Rebecca Maddox Spady Living Trust
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $389,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

160 E. La Bonte St., Building B, Unit 101, Dillon

  • Owner: Kevin T. Greer
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condos

146 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Amy Aghababian Lydon
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $522,320
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 825, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Willis Family Revocable Trust
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos

237 Glen Eagle Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jill Amerie
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $3,100,000
  • Subdivision: Fairways at Breckenridge

0342 High Point Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeff Mueller
  • Date: June 29, 2022
  • Price: $2,125,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights

405 Village Road, Unit 306, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Thomas Michael Cirillo
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Chateaux Condominium Hotel

1620 Lakeview Terrace, Building B, Unit 102B, Frisco

  • Owner: Vagazzle Properties Llc
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos

820 Columbine Road, Building B, Unit 6, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Arlo King
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Inner Circle Condos

446 Brian Ave., Building C, Unit 1, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Bristlecone Condos

1937 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1120, Summit County

  • Owner: Traci Walker
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos

0141 Piney Acres Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Leslie Chasky
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,280,000
  • Subdivision: Piney Acres

37 W. Baron Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Janes Cabin LLC
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $2,150,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

151 Lupine Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: Ferg Properties LLC
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,800,000
  • Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco

95600 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 611, Summit County

  • Owner: Kashiea Walsh
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Watch Hill at Wildernest Condos

250 Ski Hill Road, Building 4, Unit 38, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Novotny Investments LLC
  • Date: June 30, 2022
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Hill Condos

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 