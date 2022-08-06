Summit County real estate sales totaled over $39.6M for the third week of May
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $39.6 million across 27 sales that took place from May 16-20.
0394 Rena Road, Summit County
- Owner: Kevin R. Hopkins
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $1,505,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North
107 N Harris St., Unit 204, Breckenridge
- Owner: Daniel D. Kane
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Longbranch Condos
0022 Raindance Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Mark Weadick
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch
572 Water Dance Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Frisco Family Mountain LLC
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $2,400,000
- Subdivision: Wooden Canoe at Water Dance
702 Pitkin St., Frisco
- Owner: J&J Prinster Family Trust
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $1,730,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
620 E. Main St., Unit 3, Frisco
- Owner: Cutler Company Limited LLC
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Mountain View Center
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8593, Summit County
- Owner: Gary Edwin Goosen
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
52 Bluff Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mikael J. Levey
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $2,475,000
- Subdivision: Saddlewood Condos
299 Shores Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: LZ Mountain House LLC
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $2,400,000
- Subdivision: Shores at the Highlands
0140 Wildernest Court, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan D. Hambleton
- Date: May 16, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Prospector Village
110 S Park Ave., Unit 116, Breckenridge
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: May 17, 2022
- Price: $519,000
- Subdivision: Blazing Saddles Condos
699 N. Summit Blvd., Building B, Unit H, Frisco
- Owner: Enterprise Place
- Date: May 17, 2022
- Price: $715,000
- Subdivision: Columbine Center Condo
190 Stan Miller Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Hutchinson LLC
- Date: May 17, 2022
- Price: $1,375,165
- Subdivision: Placer Flats
1891 Ski Hill Road, Unit 7401, Breckenridge
- Owner: Crown House Investments LLC
- Date: May 17, 2022
- Price: $2,900,000
- Subdivision: Crystal Peak Lodge Condos
0100 Crown Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Esteban Garcia
- Date: May 17, 2022
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Crown
55 Glazer Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: 55 Glazer Trail LLC
- Date: May 17, 2022
- Price: $1,544,057
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0439 Vail Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Jason Brian Leiby
- Date: May 17, 2022
- Price: $1,622,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 735, Summit County
- Owner: Holly Hill Real Estate LLC
- Date: May 18, 2022
- Price: $940,000
- Subdivision: Village Square Condos
0261 Alpen Rose Place, Unit 8715, Summit County
- Owner: Leebrook Resources LLC
- Date: May 18, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Ski Tip Ranch Condos
0261 Alpen Rose Place, Unit 8715, Summit County
- Owner: Leebrook Resources LLC
- Date: May 18, 2022
- Price: $1,875,000
- Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates
0515 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 103, Summit County
- Owner: Salvador Zambrano
- Date: May 18, 2022
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos
0063 Guyot Lane, Unit 2, Summit County
- Owner: Marc Davis
- Date: May 18, 2022
- Price: $382,835
- Subdivision: End of the Lane Residences Condos
535 S Park Ave., Unit 607, Breckenridge
- Owner: Walter J. Freeman
- Date: May 19, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
4400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building H, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Invest Us LLC
- Date: May 19, 2022
- Price: $435,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
23077 Barbour Drive, Unit 43, Summit County
- Owner: Creativo Ventures Llc
- Date: May 19, 2022
- Price: $1,475,000
- Subdivision: Enclave at Keystone Mountain Condos
0065 Erickson Loop, Summit County
- Owner: Deborah L. Hathaway Living Trust
- Date: May 19, 2022
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: River Run Townhomes
1891 Ski Hill Road, Unit 7501, Breckenridge
- Owner: Huhn Family Irrevocable Trust
- Date: May 20, 2022
- Price: $3,900,000
- Subdivision: Crystal Peak Lodge Condos
