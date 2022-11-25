 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $40.9M for the first week of September | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $40.9M for the first week of September

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $40.9 million across 41 sales that took place from Sept. 5-9.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign is pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

0111 Sauterne Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Joshua Ostroski
  • Date: Sept. 6, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

22080 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1489, Summit County

  • Owner: Paul R. Graham
  • Date: Sept. 6, 2022
  • Price: $480,000
  • Subdivision: Lakeside Condos

188 E. La Bonte St., Building 3, Unit 312, Dillon

  • Owner: Adam Dyas
  • Date: Sept. 6, 2022
  • Price: $817,000
  • Subdivision: Marina Place Condos

0911 Fairview Blvd., Building G, Unit 28, Summit County

  • Owner: Danimaxx of Colorado Inc.
  • Date: Sept. 6, 2022
  • Price: $495,000
  • Subdivision: Vienna Townhouses

0052 Club House Road, Building A, Unit 0050, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew Carpenter
  • Date: Sept. 6, 2022
  • Price: $810,000
  • Subdivision: Charon Pines Condos

0164 Copper Circle, Unit 207, Summit County

  • Owner: Kristine Elizabeth Safi
  • Date: Sept. 6, 2022
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condos

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 253, Summit County

  • Owner: 253 Revett Dandy Land LLC
  • Date: Sept. 6, 2022
  • Price: $325,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

235 E. La Bonte St., Unit 108, Dillon

  • Owner: Peaks Holdings LLC
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Sail Lofts at Lake Dillon

1428 Royal Buffalo Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennifer A. Williams Revocable Trust
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Mesa Cortina West

0180 Evergreen Road, Building E, Unit 204, Summit County

  • Owner: Gabrielle M. Stowe
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $470,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos

0061 Cydney Lane, Unit A, Summit County

  • Owner: Kurt Thomas Dallow
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Forest Park at Wildernest

1221 Palmers Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Buffalo Mountain Property LLC
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $960,000
  • Subdivision: High Country Tracts

0188 Rocky Mountain Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Brian Clark
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,275,000
  • Subdivision: 39 Degrees North

505A S. Main St., Unit 1303, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Chidambaram Muralidharan
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $570,000
  • Subdivision: Main Street Station Condo

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 208, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 208 Qtr Fee
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $135,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condos

1116 Highwood Circle, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Claire Jane Rau
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,775,000
  • Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes

0377 Tordal Way, Summit County

  • Owner: Erica Suard Guidry
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,459,000
  • Subdivision: Tordal Estates

155 Game Trail Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Michael Leiser Revocable Trust
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $2,500,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

0384 Camron Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Michelle Deann Comer
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $1,825,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8404, Summit County

  • Owner: Klep LLC
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos

41 Rosette Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Amy Drees
  • Date: Sept. 7, 2022
  • Price: $336,126
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

105 S. Park Ave., Building B, Unit 314, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Philip Wistrom
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Sawmill Creek Condos

600 Columbine Road, Unit 5407, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Darin Christopher Hicks
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos

72 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Katherine Jean Sodergren
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Vista Point

110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-2, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jacob Ryan Budnick
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $410,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condos

2400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building D, Unit 108, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Andrew Fox Oliver
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $375,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

1961 Hamilton Creek Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael S. Johansen
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $2,050,000
  • Subdivision: Hamilton Creek

38 Skyline Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Hawkeye Homes LLC
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $980,000
  • Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes

225 Emily Lane, Frisco

  • Owner: Gary Sharp
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Park

190 Galena St., Unit 7, Frisco

  • Owner: Mark L. Burns
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,856,000
  • Subdivision: Estates on Galena

741A Meadow Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Lucas Marzec
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,075,000
  • Subdivision: Crossroads Townhomes

104 Primrose Place, Frisco

  • Owner: Judith A. Feld
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $2,050,000
  • Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco

473 Marmot Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Erik Schmidt
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

505b S. Main St., Unit 2403, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Crown Point Holdings LLC
  • Date: Sept. 8, 2022
  • Price: $695,000
  • Subdivision: Main Street Station Condos

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 70, Summit County

  • Owner: Ellen Kramer Eisenberg
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2022
  • Price: $357,500
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0025 Stoner Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Lisa R. Day
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2022
  • Price: $729,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

0038 Ski Pole Court, Summit County

  • Owner: Phoenix Ski Pole LLC
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Blue Ridge

0293 Pelican Circle, Building 18, Unit 1806, Summit County

  • Owner: Walter James Kent
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2022
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condos

45 Rosette Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Erica Davis
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2022
  • Price: $336,126
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 325R, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael J. Lebsack
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2022
  • Price: $420,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 70, Summit County

  • Owner: Gregory A. Spady Living Trust
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2022
  • Price: $357,500
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

160b Rivercrest Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Joshua Ross
  • Date: Sept. 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,175,000
  • Subdivision: Rivercrest Townhomes

