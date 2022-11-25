Summit County real estate sales totaled over $40.9M for the first week of September
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $40.9 million across 41 sales that took place from Sept. 5-9.
0111 Sauterne Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Joshua Ostroski
- Date: Sept. 6, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
22080 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1489, Summit County
- Owner: Paul R. Graham
- Date: Sept. 6, 2022
- Price: $480,000
- Subdivision: Lakeside Condos
188 E. La Bonte St., Building 3, Unit 312, Dillon
- Owner: Adam Dyas
- Date: Sept. 6, 2022
- Price: $817,000
- Subdivision: Marina Place Condos
0911 Fairview Blvd., Building G, Unit 28, Summit County
- Owner: Danimaxx of Colorado Inc.
- Date: Sept. 6, 2022
- Price: $495,000
- Subdivision: Vienna Townhouses
0052 Club House Road, Building A, Unit 0050, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew Carpenter
- Date: Sept. 6, 2022
- Price: $810,000
- Subdivision: Charon Pines Condos
0164 Copper Circle, Unit 207, Summit County
- Owner: Kristine Elizabeth Safi
- Date: Sept. 6, 2022
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Tucker Mountain Lodge Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 253, Summit County
- Owner: 253 Revett Dandy Land LLC
- Date: Sept. 6, 2022
- Price: $325,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
235 E. La Bonte St., Unit 108, Dillon
- Owner: Peaks Holdings LLC
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Sail Lofts at Lake Dillon
1428 Royal Buffalo Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Jennifer A. Williams Revocable Trust
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Mesa Cortina West
0180 Evergreen Road, Building E, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: Gabrielle M. Stowe
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $470,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos
0061 Cydney Lane, Unit A, Summit County
- Owner: Kurt Thomas Dallow
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Forest Park at Wildernest
1221 Palmers Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Buffalo Mountain Property LLC
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $960,000
- Subdivision: High Country Tracts
0188 Rocky Mountain Way, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Clark
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North
505A S. Main St., Unit 1303, Breckenridge
- Owner: Chidambaram Muralidharan
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $570,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condo
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 208, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 208 Qtr Fee
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $135,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condos
1116 Highwood Circle, Breckenridge
- Owner: Claire Jane Rau
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,775,000
- Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes
0377 Tordal Way, Summit County
- Owner: Erica Suard Guidry
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,459,000
- Subdivision: Tordal Estates
155 Game Trail Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Michael Leiser Revocable Trust
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0384 Camron Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Michelle Deann Comer
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $1,825,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8404, Summit County
- Owner: Klep LLC
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos
41 Rosette Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Amy Drees
- Date: Sept. 7, 2022
- Price: $336,126
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
105 S. Park Ave., Building B, Unit 314, Breckenridge
- Owner: Philip Wistrom
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Sawmill Creek Condos
600 Columbine Road, Unit 5407, Breckenridge
- Owner: Darin Christopher Hicks
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Water House on Main Street Condos
72 Rachel Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Katherine Jean Sodergren
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Vista Point
110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-2, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jacob Ryan Budnick
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $410,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condos
2400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building D, Unit 108, Breckenridge
- Owner: Andrew Fox Oliver
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $375,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
1961 Hamilton Creek Road, Summit County
- Owner: Michael S. Johansen
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Hamilton Creek
38 Skyline Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Hawkeye Homes LLC
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $980,000
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
225 Emily Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Gary Sharp
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Park
190 Galena St., Unit 7, Frisco
- Owner: Mark L. Burns
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,856,000
- Subdivision: Estates on Galena
741A Meadow Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Lucas Marzec
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $1,075,000
- Subdivision: Crossroads Townhomes
104 Primrose Place, Frisco
- Owner: Judith A. Feld
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
473 Marmot Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Erik Schmidt
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
505b S. Main St., Unit 2403, Breckenridge
- Owner: Crown Point Holdings LLC
- Date: Sept. 8, 2022
- Price: $695,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 70, Summit County
- Owner: Ellen Kramer Eisenberg
- Date: Sept. 9, 2022
- Price: $357,500
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0025 Stoner Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Lisa R. Day
- Date: Sept. 9, 2022
- Price: $729,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0038 Ski Pole Court, Summit County
- Owner: Phoenix Ski Pole LLC
- Date: Sept. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Blue Ridge
0293 Pelican Circle, Building 18, Unit 1806, Summit County
- Owner: Walter James Kent
- Date: Sept. 9, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condos
45 Rosette Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Erica Davis
- Date: Sept. 9, 2022
- Price: $336,126
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 325R, Summit County
- Owner: Michael J. Lebsack
- Date: Sept. 9, 2022
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 70, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory A. Spady Living Trust
- Date: Sept. 9, 2022
- Price: $357,500
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
160b Rivercrest Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Joshua Ross
- Date: Sept. 9, 2022
- Price: $1,175,000
- Subdivision: Rivercrest Townhomes
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.