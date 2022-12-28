 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $44.3M for the last week of September | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $44.3M for the last week of September

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $44.3 million across 38 sales that took place from Sept. 26-30.

Staff report
  

For sale signs are pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

104 Tassels Loop, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Blake E. Holmes
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $395,429
  • Subdivision: Valley Brook Townhomes

528 S. 2nd Ave., Frisco

  • Owner: Doug O. Robinson
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Peak One

22 Creekside Drive, Building A, Unit 202, Frisco

  • Owner: Jill L. Benson
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $735,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condos

1503 Point Drive, Unit C1503-101, Frisco

  • Owner: Rachel Anne Griffin
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point

0347 Deer Path Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Connor W. Dahl
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $825,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

0070 Twenty Grand Court, Summit County

  • Owner: James Page
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $785,000
  • Subdivision: Miners Run at Wildernest

415 S. 2nd Ave., Frisco

  • Owner: Risa Holmes
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco town subdivision

0057 Apex Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Jacob L. Dodson
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $400,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights

1524 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nikolaj Ole Roell
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $357,450
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

89310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building CC, Unit 403, Summit County

  • Owner: Nancy Goldstein
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo

311 S. High St., Unit 110, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Monica B. Cassman
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Price: $665,000
  • Subdivision: Forest Haus Condos

0067 Fox Hollow Lane, Unit 6B, Summit County

  • Owner: JMW Revocable Trust
  • Date: Sept. 27, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Fox Hollow Townhomes

0747 G Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Eric Thomas Kane
  • Date: Sept. 27, 2022
  • Price: $553,000
  • Subdivision: Government Tracts 1-5-78

8100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 306, Summit County

  • Owner: Xin Yu
  • Date: Sept. 27, 2022
  • Price: $585,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

138 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Monte Bianco Llc
  • Date: Sept. 27, 2022
  • Price: $5,450,000
  • Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates

0397 Cove Blvd., Unit 4E, Summit County

  • Owner: William Gordon Barto
  • Date: Sept. 28, 2022
  • Price: $234,326
  • Subdivision: Soda Creek Condos

233B Ensign Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Ten Mile Views LLC
  • Date: Sept. 28, 2022
  • Price: $1,550,000
  • Subdivision: Corinthian Hill

0172 Beeler Place, Unit 109, Summit County

  • Owner: Cirque Unit 109 Qtr Fee
  • Date: Sept. 28, 2022
  • Price: $185,000
  • Subdivision: Cirque Condos

46 Linden Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
  • Date: Sept. 28, 2022
  • Price: $1,072,240
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens

101 Klack Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Spies Family Revocable Trust
  • Date: Sept. 28, 2022
  • Price: $2,950,000
  • Subdivision: Sunbeam Estates

22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1812, Summit County

  • Owner: Kimberly James
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $590,000
  • Subdivision: Decatur Condos

417 Bald Eagle Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Timothy Paul Taylor
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $1,662,500
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes

0021 Poplar Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Steven Mitchell
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

1942 Boreas Pass Road, Building A, Unit 5C

  • Owner: Julianna Nopson
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $570,000
  • Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condos

0115 Pelican Circle, Building 9, Unit 906, Summit County

  • Owner: Joe Allan Robinson
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $815,000
  • Subdivision: Villas At Swan’s Nest Condos

2653 Estates Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Robert J. Hamilton Living Trust
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $3,587,600
  • Subdivision: Summit Estates

239 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Robert Mohar
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses

91500 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91524, Summit County

  • Owner: Zachary E. Gurley
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $755,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos

0129 River Run Road, Unit 8043, Summit County

  • Owner: David Pederson
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $728,500
  • Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge

350 Four O’Clock Road, Building 5, Unit E, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Chuck Fultz
  • Date: Sept. 29, 2022
  • Price: $1,270,000
  • Subdivision: Pine Ridge Condos

1528 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: April Frances Kemp
  • Date: Sept. 30, 2022
  • Price: $399,123
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

0229 River Park Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: River Park LLC
  • Date: Sept. 30, 2022
  • Price: $3,000,000
  • Subdivision: Rivers Edge

127 Broken Lance Drive, Unit A102, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Julie Elisabeth Skyte
  • Date: Sept. 30, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Base 9 Condos

216 S. French St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Anthony and Bonnie Foglio 2002 Trust
  • Date: Sept. 30, 2022
  • Price: $2,750,000
  • Subdivision: Dodgion

157F Alpine Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Amy E. Marias
  • Date: Sept. 30, 2022
  • Price: $858,500
  • Subdivision: Wildwood Townhomes

0023 Clearwater Way, Unit 202, Summit County

  • Owner: Stefanie Evans Metcalf
  • Date: Sept. 30, 2022
  • Price: $955,000
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

720 Columbine Road, Unit D, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Benjamin A. Glover
  • Date: Sept. 30, 2022
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Subdivision: Mountainwood Condos

