Summit County real estate sales totaled over $44.3M for the last week of September
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $44.3 million across 38 sales that took place from Sept. 26-30.
104 Tassels Loop, Breckenridge
- Owner: Blake E. Holmes
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $395,429
- Subdivision: Valley Brook Townhomes
528 S. 2nd Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Doug O. Robinson
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Peak One
22 Creekside Drive, Building A, Unit 202, Frisco
- Owner: Jill L. Benson
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $735,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condos
1503 Point Drive, Unit C1503-101, Frisco
- Owner: Rachel Anne Griffin
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
0347 Deer Path Road, Summit County
- Owner: Connor W. Dahl
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $825,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
0070 Twenty Grand Court, Summit County
- Owner: James Page
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $785,000
- Subdivision: Miners Run at Wildernest
415 S. 2nd Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Risa Holmes
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Frisco town subdivision
0057 Apex Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Jacob L. Dodson
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights
1524 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Nikolaj Ole Roell
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $357,450
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
89310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building CC, Unit 403, Summit County
- Owner: Nancy Goldstein
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo
311 S. High St., Unit 110, Breckenridge
- Owner: Monica B. Cassman
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Forest Haus Condos
0067 Fox Hollow Lane, Unit 6B, Summit County
- Owner: JMW Revocable Trust
- Date: Sept. 27, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Fox Hollow Townhomes
0747 G Road, Summit County
- Owner: Eric Thomas Kane
- Date: Sept. 27, 2022
- Price: $553,000
- Subdivision: Government Tracts 1-5-78
8100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 306, Summit County
- Owner: Xin Yu
- Date: Sept. 27, 2022
- Price: $585,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
138 Cucumber Creek Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Monte Bianco Llc
- Date: Sept. 27, 2022
- Price: $5,450,000
- Subdivision: Cucumber Creek Estates
0397 Cove Blvd., Unit 4E, Summit County
- Owner: William Gordon Barto
- Date: Sept. 28, 2022
- Price: $234,326
- Subdivision: Soda Creek Condos
233B Ensign Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Ten Mile Views LLC
- Date: Sept. 28, 2022
- Price: $1,550,000
- Subdivision: Corinthian Hill
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 109, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 109 Qtr Fee
- Date: Sept. 28, 2022
- Price: $185,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condos
46 Linden Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
- Date: Sept. 28, 2022
- Price: $1,072,240
- Subdivision: Highland Greens
101 Klack Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Spies Family Revocable Trust
- Date: Sept. 28, 2022
- Price: $2,950,000
- Subdivision: Sunbeam Estates
22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1812, Summit County
- Owner: Kimberly James
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $590,000
- Subdivision: Decatur Condos
417 Bald Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Timothy Paul Taylor
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $1,662,500
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes
0021 Poplar Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Steven Mitchell
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
1942 Boreas Pass Road, Building A, Unit 5C
- Owner: Julianna Nopson
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $570,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condos
0115 Pelican Circle, Building 9, Unit 906, Summit County
- Owner: Joe Allan Robinson
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $815,000
- Subdivision: Villas At Swan’s Nest Condos
2653 Estates Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Robert J. Hamilton Living Trust
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $3,587,600
- Subdivision: Summit Estates
239 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Robert Mohar
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Townhouses
91500 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91524, Summit County
- Owner: Zachary E. Gurley
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $755,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos
0129 River Run Road, Unit 8043, Summit County
- Owner: David Pederson
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $728,500
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
350 Four O’Clock Road, Building 5, Unit E, Breckenridge
- Owner: Chuck Fultz
- Date: Sept. 29, 2022
- Price: $1,270,000
- Subdivision: Pine Ridge Condos
1528 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: April Frances Kemp
- Date: Sept. 30, 2022
- Price: $399,123
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
0229 River Park Drive, Summit County
- Owner: River Park LLC
- Date: Sept. 30, 2022
- Price: $3,000,000
- Subdivision: Rivers Edge
127 Broken Lance Drive, Unit A102, Breckenridge
- Owner: Julie Elisabeth Skyte
- Date: Sept. 30, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Base 9 Condos
216 S. French St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Anthony and Bonnie Foglio 2002 Trust
- Date: Sept. 30, 2022
- Price: $2,750,000
- Subdivision: Dodgion
157F Alpine Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Amy E. Marias
- Date: Sept. 30, 2022
- Price: $858,500
- Subdivision: Wildwood Townhomes
0023 Clearwater Way, Unit 202, Summit County
- Owner: Stefanie Evans Metcalf
- Date: Sept. 30, 2022
- Price: $955,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
720 Columbine Road, Unit D, Breckenridge
- Owner: Benjamin A. Glover
- Date: Sept. 30, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Mountainwood Condos
