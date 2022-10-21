Summit County real estate sales totaled over $44.4M for the second week of August
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $44.4 million across 36 sales that took place from August 8-12.
55 McKay Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Alexander McClymont
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $2,175,504
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0018 Cove Blvd., Building B, Unit B6, Summit County
- Owner: Josette Hizon
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $430,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Cove Condo
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 213, Summit County
- Owner: Marcus Mitchell
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
192 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: William Torrence Thompson
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $497,681
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
144 Robin Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Stephen Horowitz
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $1,224,000
- Subdivision: Ponds At Blue River Condos
313 N Chipmunk Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Chandler Morehardt
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $905,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
11 Glen Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Gabriel Adetoro
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest
138 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Travis Jeitz
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $522,320
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
2010 Silverheels Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Geltser
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $827,500
- Subdivision: Village at Wildernest
89200 Ryan Gulch Road, Building BB, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Benjamin Wessendorf
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $659,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo
0145 Bucyrus Road, Summit County
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: August 8, 2022
- Price: $610,000
- Subdivision: Valdora Village
23 Paradise Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: David A. Beard
- Date: August 9, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Wellington 2
231 S. Gold Flake Terrace, Breckenridge
- Owner: Daniel Keith Wright
- Date: August 9, 2022
- Price: $4,175,000
- Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles
2906 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Brent Mutsch
- Date: August 9, 2022
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Osprey Reserve
0132 Buffalo Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Peter Shaun Garbers
- Date: August 9, 2022
- Price: $925,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2518, Summit County
- Owner: Hilltopper LLC
- Date: August 9, 2022
- Price: $770,000
- Subdivision: Saints John Condominiums
183 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Paul Bryan Miller
- Date: August 9, 2022
- Price: $590,655
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
401 Creekside Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Brian A. Randall
- Date: August 9, 2022
- Price: $1,625,000
- Subdivision: River Close
0303 Pelican Circle, Building 19, Unit 1901, Summit County
- Owner: William A. Dudney Jr.
- Date: August 10, 2022
- Price: $745,000
- Subdivision: Villas At Swan’s Nest Condos
283 Mckay Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: 15th Anniversary LLC
- Date: August 10, 2022
- Price: $2,399,397
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8388, Summit County
- Owner: David Savier
- Date: August 10, 2022
- Price: $582,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos
1473 E Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 11, Summit County
- Owner: Nicholas Martin
- Date: August 10, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Key Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 280, Summit County
- Owner: Kenneth Champagne
- Date: August 10, 2022
- Price: $350,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 266, Summit County
- Owner: Weiss Family Trust
- Date: August 10, 2022
- Price: $332,500
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0709 Independence Road, Summit County
- Owner: Raju Mehta
- Date: August 11, 2022
- Price: $1,899,000
- Subdivision: Alders Townhomes
22714 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5989, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey S. Santomango
- Date: August 11, 2022
- Price: $912,000
- Subdivision: Hidden River Lodge Condos
71a W. Main St., Frisco
- Owner: Summesa Properties LLC
- Date: August 11, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: Castlewood
34 Red Quill Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Chad M. Watts
- Date: August 11, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Shores at The Highlands
Lot 2, Corkscrew Subdivision
- Owner: Christina D. Chapman Trust
- Date: August 11, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Corkscrew
10 Bluff Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: Skibaugh LLC
- Date: August 11, 2022
- Price: $2,700,000
- Subdivision: Saddlewood Condos
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 114C, Summit County
- Owner: Carmen E. Yonn
- Date: August 11, 2022
- Price: $431,000
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condos
106A Alpine Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Carl William Noble
- Date: August 11, 2022
- Price: $1,225,000
- Subdivision: Three Pines Duplex
0020f River Park Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Vesa Pirila
- Date: August 12, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Powder Downs Townhomes
0206 Robertson Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Kylie S. Lewin-Arundale
- Date: August 12, 2022
- Price: $1,800,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
244 Angler Mountain Ranch Road S, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jones Family Trust
- Date: August 12, 2022
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas
0206 County Road 528, Summit County
- Owner: Ladd Richland Living Trust
- Date: August 12, 2022
- Price: $1,205,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates
