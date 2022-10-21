 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $44.4M for the second week of August | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $44.4M for the second week of August

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $44.4 million across 36 sales that took place from August 8-12.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign sits outside of a Frisco neighborhood on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

55 McKay Place, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Alexander McClymont
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $2,175,504
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0018 Cove Blvd., Building B, Unit B6, Summit County

  • Owner: Josette Hizon
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $430,000
  • Subdivision: Meadow Cove Condo

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 213, Summit County

  • Owner: Marcus Mitchell
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $475,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

192 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: William Torrence Thompson
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $497,681
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

144 Robin Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Stephen Horowitz
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,224,000
  • Subdivision: Ponds At Blue River Condos

313 N Chipmunk Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Chandler Morehardt
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $905,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

11 Glen Place, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Gabriel Adetoro
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest

138 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Travis Jeitz
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $522,320
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

2010 Silverheels Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Geltser
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $827,500
  • Subdivision: Village at Wildernest

89200 Ryan Gulch Road, Building BB, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Benjamin Wessendorf
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $659,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo

0145 Bucyrus Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: August 8, 2022
  • Price: $610,000
  • Subdivision: Valdora Village

23 Paradise Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: David A. Beard
  • Date: August 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Wellington 2

231 S. Gold Flake Terrace, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Daniel Keith Wright
  • Date: August 9, 2022
  • Price: $4,175,000
  • Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles

2906 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Brent Mutsch
  • Date: August 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,600,000
  • Subdivision: Osprey Reserve

0132 Buffalo Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Peter Shaun Garbers
  • Date: August 9, 2022
  • Price: $925,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

22097 Saints John Road, Unit 2518, Summit County

  • Owner: Hilltopper LLC
  • Date: August 9, 2022
  • Price: $770,000
  • Subdivision: Saints John Condominiums

183 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Paul Bryan Miller
  • Date: August 9, 2022
  • Price: $590,655
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

401 Creekside Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Brian A. Randall
  • Date: August 9, 2022
  • Price: $1,625,000
  • Subdivision: River Close

0303 Pelican Circle, Building 19, Unit 1901, Summit County

  • Owner: William A. Dudney Jr.
  • Date: August 10, 2022
  • Price: $745,000
  • Subdivision: Villas At Swan’s Nest Condos

283 Mckay Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: 15th Anniversary LLC
  • Date: August 10, 2022
  • Price: $2,399,397
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8388, Summit County

  • Owner: David Savier
  • Date: August 10, 2022
  • Price: $582,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos

1473 E Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 11, Summit County

  • Owner: Nicholas Martin
  • Date: August 10, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Key Condos

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 280, Summit County

  • Owner: Kenneth Champagne
  • Date: August 10, 2022
  • Price: $350,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 266, Summit County

  • Owner: Weiss Family Trust
  • Date: August 10, 2022
  • Price: $332,500
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0709 Independence Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Raju Mehta
  • Date: August 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,899,000
  • Subdivision: Alders Townhomes

22714 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 5989, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeffrey S. Santomango
  • Date: August 11, 2022
  • Price: $912,000
  • Subdivision: Hidden River Lodge Condos

71a W. Main St., Frisco

  • Owner: Summesa Properties LLC
  • Date: August 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: Castlewood

34 Red Quill Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Chad M. Watts
  • Date: August 11, 2022
  • Price: $2,050,000
  • Subdivision: Shores at The Highlands

Lot 2, Corkscrew Subdivision

  • Owner: Christina D. Chapman Trust
  • Date: August 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Corkscrew

10 Bluff Court, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Skibaugh LLC
  • Date: August 11, 2022
  • Price: $2,700,000
  • Subdivision: Saddlewood Condos

0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 114C, Summit County

  • Owner: Carmen E. Yonn
  • Date: August 11, 2022
  • Price: $431,000
  • Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condos

106A Alpine Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Carl William Noble
  • Date: August 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,225,000
  • Subdivision: Three Pines Duplex

0020f River Park Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Vesa Pirila
  • Date: August 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Powder Downs Townhomes

0206 Robertson Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Kylie S. Lewin-Arundale
  • Date: August 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,800,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

244 Angler Mountain Ranch Road S, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Jones Family Trust
  • Date: August 12, 2022
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas

0206 County Road 528, Summit County

  • Owner: Ladd Richland Living Trust
  • Date: August 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,205,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates

Local
Support Local Journalism

