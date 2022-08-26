Summit County real estate sales totaled over $45.2M for the second week of June
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $45.2 million across 42 sales that took place from June 6-10.
0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 366, Summit County
- Owner: Christopher Torrance
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $169,750
- Subdivision: Village Square Condo
0359 Davis Court, Blue River
- Owner: Eyal Altman
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Aspen View
1127 9000 Divide Road, Unit 203, Frisco
- Owner: Daniel P. Bolger
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Meadows Condos
160 Creekside Drive, Building B, Unit 10, Frisco
- Owner: Sheila Menz
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $685,000
- Subdivision: Creekside Condo
452 Cascade Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Brandon Batchelder
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Valley
1043 Range Road, Summit County
- Owner: Retsy Holliday
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North
406 S. 8th Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Town of Frisco
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
22787 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: Jennifer Kennedy
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Summit County
89100 Ryan Gulch Road, Building AA, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Natalija Baranenka
- Date: June 6, 2022
- Price: $661,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condo
5855 Heeney Road, Summit County
- Owner: John D. Reisman
- Date: June 7, 2022
- Price: $250,000
- Subdivision: Willow Hills
214 N. Main St., Unit 4, Breckenridge
- Owner: William Eric Pierson
- Date: June 7, 2022
- Price: $240,000
- Subdivision: Edelweiss Condo
104.5 N. Harris St., Breckenridge
- Owner: 104 Harris LLC
- Date: June 7, 2022
- Price: $1,550,000
- Subdivision: Yingling & Mickles Addition Subdivision
0060 Tennis Club Road, Building 1, Unit 1606, Summit County
- Owner: Gone Ski Inn LLC
- Date: June 7, 2022
- Price: $899,000
- Subdivision: Quicksilver Condo
0256 Cove Blvd., Unit 2, Summit County
- Owner: Carson Covell
- Date: June 7, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0291 Tarnwood Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Timothy Todd Wilson Revocable Living Trust
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $3,799,000
- Subdivision: Spruce Valley Ranch
745 Columbine Road, Unit A-301, Breckenridge
- Owner: Columbine Road Investment LLC
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Powderhorn Condos
0281 Silver Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Holly Georgiton Trust
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel
680 S. Main St., Building 5, Unit 26, Breckenridge
- Owner: Craig A Cummings
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $760,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Junction
202B S. 5th Ave, Frisco
- Owner: Richard C. Lindrooth
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $631,000
- Subdivision: Ravenwood at Frisco Townhomes
157 Byron Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jose Ignacio Elvira Fernandez
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivisions: Highlands at Breckenridge
301 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Blake Hyde
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $1,775,000
- Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes At Breck
11 Fair Fountain Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Terra Scovil
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $1,635,000
- Subdivision: Lincoln Park at The Wellington Neighborhood
0048 Twenty Grand Court, Summit County
- Owner: Sy Christian Pinkert
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $795,000
- Subdivision: Miners Run at Wildernest
21640 U.S. Highway 6, Building 6, Unit 2117, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan Devin
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $920,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condo
30 Watertower Way, Building C, Unit 203, Frisco
- Owner: KPING LLC
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $1,825,000
- Subdivision: Watertower Place Condos
805 S. 5th Ave., Building H, Unit 102, Frisco
- Owner: Cash Real Estate Investors LLC
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $630,234
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos
0983 Straight Creek Drive, Building R, Unit 305, Summit County
- Owner: Sarah Olson
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $416,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condo
0040 Nordic Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Annunziato Amendola
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $2,235,000
- Subdivision: Hamilton Creek
0104 Wheeler Place, Unit 405, Summit County
- Owner: Shafer Family Trust of 1999
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Snowflake Condos
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8878, Summit County
- Owner: Drew Manica
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $965,000
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condo
0675 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 302, Summit County
- Owner: Bryan Herman
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $418,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos
311 W. La Bonte St., Unit 118, Dillon
- Owner: William R. and Jolene L. Granfors Living Trust
- Date: June 8, 2022
- Price: $565,000
- Subdivision: Coeur Du Lac Condos
0031 Salt Lick Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Diane Krebs Merrick Irrevocable Trust
- Date: June 9, 2022
- Price: $1,124,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Mountain Townhomes
0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 11103, Summit County
- Owner: Ana Casanueva Perochena
- Date: June 9, 2022
- Price: $810,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos
10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 211, Summit County
- Owner: Matt Getty
- Date: June 9, 2022
- Price: $410,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condo
0396 Cove Blvd, Unit 4, Summit County
- Owner: Katherine Colleen Szywala
- Date: June 9, 2022
- Price: $585,000
- Subdivision: Cove Condos
221 Warren Ave., Building A, Unit 3, Silverthorne
- Owner: D I A N A Servies Inc.
- Date: June 9, 2022
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Blackbear Business Center Condos
2800 Honors Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Humble Family Trust
- Date: June 9, 2022
- Price: $3,595,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0129 River Run Road, Unit 8046, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey Carroll Pitts
- Date: June 9, 2022
- Price: $1,295,000
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
32 Wire Patch Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Shannon Paul Wass
- Date: June 10, 2022
- Price: $643,572
- Subdivision: Lincoln Park at The Wellington Neighborhood
0165 Argentine Court, Building D, Unit 1408, Summit County
- Owner: Brian M. Delaney
- Date: June 10, 2022
- Price: $720,000
- Subdivision: Plaza Condos
323 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Sarah Carney
- Date: June 10, 2022
- Price: $497,681
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.