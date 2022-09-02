Summit County real estate sales totaled over $47.7M for the third week of June
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $47.7 million across 40 sales that took place from June 13-17.
412C Bayview Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Wing Cheung Ricky Kwong
- Date: June 13, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Bay Homes
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 175
- Owner: Hayden Shamburger
- Date: June 13, 2022
- Price: $341,250
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0046 Robertson Lane, Summit County
- Owner: JLM Revocable Trust
- Date: June 13, 2022
- Price: $249,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
0163 High Tor Road, Unit 9, Summit County
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: June 14, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: High Tor Condos
2165 Currant Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Caroline J. Blecher
- Date: June 14, 2022
- Price: $2,285,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0022 Rasor Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory J. Zynda Jr.
- Date: June 14, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Autumn Brook Townhomes
0231 Braddock Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Harvey Ray Polk Jr.
- Date: June 14, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista
17 Sisler Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Molly Boyd
- Date: June 14, 2022
- Price: $517,375
- Subdivision: Lincoln Park at the Wellington Neighborhood
1891 Ski Hill Road, Unit 7101, Breckenridge
- Owner: Galen Dean Bomgaars Trust
- Date: June 14, 2022
- Price: $1,375,000
- Subdivision: Crystal Peak Lodge Condos
489 W. 4th St., Unit B, Silverthorne
- Owner: Suzanne Phillipson
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $579,950
- Subdivision: 489 West 4th Street Condos
0202 Doris Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Edison Ismael Calle
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $939,000
- Subdivision: Valley of the Blue
0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 12202, Summit County
- Owner: Natalie A. Myers
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos
1211 W. Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2769, Summit County
- Owner: Michael J. Lueck
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $395,000
- Subdivision: Slopeside Condos
0192 Fairview Blvd., Summit County
- Owner: Matthew Hayes
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $1,750,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel
729A Meadow Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Lauren D. Start
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $1,075,000
- Subdivision: Crossroads Townhomes
460 Belford St., Frisco
- Owner: Brian Rosser
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $1,295,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side
516 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tracy B. Galloway
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $3,675,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck-Highlands Park
0803 Straight Creek Drive, Building Z, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Frozen A$$ets Llc
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos
0052 Tip Top Trail, Unit 6514, Summit County
- Owner: James Carey Bonham
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $1,101,100
- Subdivision: Settlers Creek Townhomes
381 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Data not available, according to the Summit County Assessor’s website
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $1,475,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
325 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Valerio Torres
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $497,681
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
1667 Falcon Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Mathew Torosian
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $2,350,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest
450 E. La Bonte St., Dillon
- Owner: Melanie L. Hebert
- Date: June 15, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: Dillon New Town Subdivision
0162 Saw Mill Run, Summit County
- Owner: Joseph Larkin
- Date: June 16, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Four O’Clock
0077 B Road, Summit County
- Owner: Weston Ventures LLC
- Date: June 16, 2022
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Government Tracts 7-5-77
10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 314, Summit County
- Owner: Mark T. Kearns
- Date: June 16, 2022
- Price: $864,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condos
573 Water Dance Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Steve Agee
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $2,200,000
- Subdivision: Wooden Canoe at Water Dance
0175 Argentine Court, Unit 1506, Summit County
- Owner: Jacob Samuel Jahner
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Argentine Condos
610 Columbine Road, Unit 6307, Breckenridge
- Owner: Victoria Randolph Revocable Trust
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $1,735,000
- Subdivision: Water House On Main Street Condos
0063 Guyot Lane, Unit 2, Summit County
- Owner: Marc Davis
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $920,000
- Subdivision: End Of The Lane Residences Condos
46 Spalding Terrace, Breckenridge
- Owner: Struck Family Living Trust
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $3,645,000
- Subdivision: Highlands At Breckenridge
91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91409, Summit County
- Owner: Timber Ridge 91409 Timeshare Owners Association
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $66,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos
321 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kemgitzer House Llc
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $2,764,500
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
570 Bills Ranch Road, Building A, Unit 105, Frisco
- Owner: William Chandler Dillon
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos
900 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit 302, Frisco
- Owner: Edward J. Kerzner
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Creek Villa Condos
56 Mcgee Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Timothy Ryan Kilduff
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $535,436
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
0294 Davis Court, Blue River
- Owner: Targhee Holdings LLC
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $1,597,500
- Subdivision: Aspen View
0085 Davis Court, Blue River
- Owner: David Nathasingh
- Date: June 17, 2022
- Price: $470,000
- Subdivision: Aspen View
