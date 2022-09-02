 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $47.7M for the third week of June | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $47.7M for the third week of June

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $47.7 million across 40 sales that took place from June 13-17.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign sits outside of a Frisco neighborhood on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

412C Bayview Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Wing Cheung Ricky Kwong
  • Date: June 13, 2022
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Bay Homes

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 175

  • Owner: Hayden Shamburger
  • Date: June 13, 2022
  • Price: $341,250
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0046 Robertson Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: JLM Revocable Trust
  • Date: June 13, 2022
  • Price: $249,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

0163 High Tor Road, Unit 9, Summit County

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: June 14, 2022
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: High Tor Condos

2165 Currant Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Caroline J. Blecher
  • Date: June 14, 2022
  • Price: $2,285,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

0022 Rasor Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Gregory J. Zynda Jr.
  • Date: June 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Autumn Brook Townhomes

0231 Braddock Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Harvey Ray Polk Jr.
  • Date: June 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Vista

17 Sisler Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Molly Boyd
  • Date: June 14, 2022
  • Price: $517,375
  • Subdivision: Lincoln Park at the Wellington Neighborhood

1891 Ski Hill Road, Unit 7101, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Galen Dean Bomgaars Trust
  • Date: June 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,375,000
  • Subdivision: Crystal Peak Lodge Condos

489 W. 4th St., Unit B, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Suzanne Phillipson
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $579,950
  • Subdivision: 489 West 4th Street Condos

0202 Doris Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Edison Ismael Calle
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $939,000
  • Subdivision: Valley of the Blue

0433 Wild Irishman Road, Building 1, Unit 12202, Summit County

  • Owner: Natalie A. Myers
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos

1211 W. Keystone Road, Building A, Unit 2769, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael J. Lueck
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $395,000
  • Subdivision: Slopeside Condos

0192 Fairview Blvd., Summit County

  • Owner: Matthew Hayes
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,750,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Shekel

729A Meadow Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Lauren D. Start
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,075,000
  • Subdivision: Crossroads Townhomes

460 Belford St., Frisco

  • Owner: Brian Rosser
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,295,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side

516 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Tracy B. Galloway
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $3,675,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck-Highlands Park

0803 Straight Creek Drive, Building Z, Unit 106, Summit County

  • Owner: Frozen A$$ets Llc
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $425,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos

0052 Tip Top Trail, Unit 6514, Summit County

  • Owner: James Carey Bonham
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,101,100
  • Subdivision: Settlers Creek Townhomes

381 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Data not available, according to the Summit County Assessor’s website
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,475,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

325 Haymaker St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Valerio Torres
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $497,681
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

1667 Falcon Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Mathew Torosian
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $2,350,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest

450 E. La Bonte St., Dillon

  • Owner: Melanie L. Hebert
  • Date: June 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon New Town Subdivision

0162 Saw Mill Run, Summit County

  • Owner: Joseph Larkin
  • Date: June 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Four O’Clock

0077 B Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Weston Ventures LLC
  • Date: June 16, 2022
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Government Tracts 7-5-77

10000 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 314, Summit County

  • Owner: Mark T. Kearns
  • Date: June 16, 2022
  • Price: $864,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge Condos

573 Water Dance Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Steve Agee
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $2,200,000
  • Subdivision: Wooden Canoe at Water Dance

0175 Argentine Court, Unit 1506, Summit County

  • Owner: Jacob Samuel Jahner
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Argentine Condos

610 Columbine Road, Unit 6307, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Victoria Randolph Revocable Trust
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $1,735,000
  • Subdivision: Water House On Main Street Condos

0063 Guyot Lane, Unit 2, Summit County

  • Owner: Marc Davis
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $920,000
  • Subdivision: End Of The Lane Residences Condos

46 Spalding Terrace, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Struck Family Living Trust
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $3,645,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands At Breckenridge

91400 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91409, Summit County

  • Owner: Timber Ridge 91409 Timeshare Owners Association
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $66,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos

321 Raven Golf Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Kemgitzer House Llc
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $2,764,500
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

570 Bills Ranch Road, Building A, Unit 105, Frisco

  • Owner: William Chandler Dillon
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos

900 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit 302, Frisco

  • Owner: Edward J. Kerzner
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Meadow Creek Villa Condos

56 Mcgee Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Timothy Ryan Kilduff
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $535,436
  • Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes

0294 Davis Court, Blue River

  • Owner: Targhee Holdings LLC
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $1,597,500
  • Subdivision: Aspen View

0085 Davis Court, Blue River

  • Owner: David Nathasingh
  • Date: June 17, 2022
  • Price: $470,000
  • Subdivision: Aspen View

