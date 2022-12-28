Summit County real estate sales totaled over $48M for the first week of October
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $48.25 million across 54 sales that took place from Oct. 3-7.
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8209, Summit County
- Owner: SKDG LLC
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $815,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos
570 Bills Ranch Road, Building A, Unit 315, Frisco
- Owner: Frank D. Vezzi
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $419,500
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos
512 Tenderfoot St., Building 11, Unit 111, Dillon
- Owner: Peter Falk Jorgensen
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $280,000
- Subdivision: Anchorage West Condos
1033 Straight Creek Drive, Building N, Unit 103, Summit County
- Owner: Pamesh Kumar Agrawal
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $527,500
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos
412B Bayview Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Mark Andrew Byers
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $699,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Bay Homes
91200 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91206, Summit County
- Owner: Dylan Stein
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $515,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos
0120 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 1, Summit County
- Owner: Nolan Cesario
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Hideaway Condos
0360 Revett Drive, Building 1, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Patricia Anne Smith Trust
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Villas At Swan’s Nest Condos
0100 Wild Irishman Road, Unit 1115, Summit County
- Owner: Sebastian Tume
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos
1518 Point Drive, Unit B, Frisco
- Owner: Tracey Arlaud
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Prospect Point Townhomes
312 S. High St., Building A, Unit 3, Breckenridge
- Owner: Elizabeth Stuurmans
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Hermit Placer Grove Condos
35 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 5, Unit 5201, Breckenridge
- Owner: SKBH LLC
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $1,265,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condos
315 S. Park Ave., Unit 21, Breckenridge
- Owner: KTB Limited Partnership
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $1,725,000
- Subdivision: One Breckenridge Place
110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-8, Breckenridge
- Owner: Dick & Jane Housing LLC
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $300,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condos
210 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Karla Whittenburg
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $695,000
- Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breck
52 Carter Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark D. Leeker
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $2,775,000
- Subdivision: Sunbeam Estates
655 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 108, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jennifer Garner
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Iv Riverbend Lodge Condos
0076 Cove Blvd, Building E, Unit E5, Summit County
- Owner: Dotan Wilensa Johnson Jr.
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $551,785
- Subdivision: Lake Haus Condos
8500 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 301, Summit County
- Owner: 3 Little Bears LLC
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $515,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
0026 Raspberry Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Elizabeth Pansing
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $940,000
- Subdivision: Government Tracts 1-5-78
416 Cascade Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Darrell Walsh
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Valley
0072 Elk Horn Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew Kennel
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights
35 Crown Court, Dillon
- Owner: Douglas M. Simone
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $865,000
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
0180 Evergreen Road, Building E, Unit 301, Summit County
- Owner: Steven John Lindberg
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $458,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos
101 Blue Grouse Lane, Unit 213, Silverthorne
- Owner: Marilyn Holbeck
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Valley Greens Condos
245 E. Coyote Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Rockabella Properties Ltd.
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $1,060,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
0078 Bunker Hill Lode Road, Unit 5, Summit County
- Owner: Zuzana Baumhardt
- Date: Oct. 4, 2022
- Price: $685,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 606, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sheila O. Yerman
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
14 South Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Peloquin Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Stonehaven at Breck Golf Club
700 Lakepoint Drive, Building A, Unit A9, Frisco
- Owner: Ryan Dulaney
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Tarn Landing Condos
0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8337, Summit County
- Owner: Kayla Opperman
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $487,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos
0058 Magnum Bonum Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Town of Breckenridge
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $820,000
- Subdivision: Valdora Village
336 W. Main St., Unit C3, Frisco
- Owner: Andrew B. Day III
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $910,000
- Subdivision: Windwood Condos
1205 W. Keystone Road, Building B, Unit 2775, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas A. Kenigsberg Revocable Trust
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $537,500
- Subdivision: Slopeside Condos
0123 E. Ophir Lake Road, Summit County
- Owner: David M. Cole
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Bill’s Ranch
120 Sawmill Road, Unit 309, Breckenridge
- Owner: Laura Alexandra Messier
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $575,000
- Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge Condos
110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-7, Breckenridge
- Owner: Daniele Valois
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $505,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condos
33 Vendette Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Lindsey Benton
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $1,358,061
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit A-204, Breckenridge
- Owner: Margaret M. Scheid
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $1,025,000
- Subdivision: Park Place Condos
1915 Tiger Road, Summit County
- Owner: Scott Bigelow
- Date: Oct. 5, 2022
- Price: $2,700,000
- Subdivision: Swan River Valley
16 Meridian Aly, Frisco
- Owner: Anthony K. Catania
- Date: Oct. 6, 2022
- Price: $355,582
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
85 Galena St., Building B, Unit 102, Frisco
- Owner: Anne Wyckoff Judson
- Date: Oct. 6, 2022
- Price: $125,000
- Subdivision: River Glen Condos
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8238, Summit County
- Owner: Adam Modert
- Date: Oct. 6, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos
0352 County Road 452, Summit County
- Owner: Bruce Macdonald
- Date: Oct. 6, 2022
- Price: $2,699,000
- Subdivision: Huron Heights
3401 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Katherine Anne Davidson
- Date: Oct. 6, 2022
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Summit Point Condos
22784 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 2610, Summit County
- Owner: Snyder Realty Group Inc.
- Date: Oct. 6, 2022
- Price: $970,000
- Subdivision: Tenderfoot Lodge
0250 Cove Blvd., Unit 8, Summit County
- Owner: Loryn Leslie Roberson
- Date: Oct. 6, 2022
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
336 Kings Crown Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kings Crown 336 LLC
- Date: Oct. 6, 2022
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Highlander Townhomes
842 N. Summit Blvd., Unit 10, Frisco
- Owner: JLP Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 7, 2022
- Price: $3,150,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Station Condos
0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 121, Summit County
- Owner: Anderson Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 7, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge
384 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Annie K. Lim
- Date: Oct. 7, 2022
- Price: $997,500
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
