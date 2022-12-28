 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $48M for the first week of October | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $48M for the first week of October

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $48.25 million across 54 sales that took place from Oct. 3-7.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign is pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8209, Summit County

  • Owner: SKDG LLC
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $815,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos

570 Bills Ranch Road, Building A, Unit 315, Frisco

  • Owner: Frank D. Vezzi
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $419,500
  • Subdivision: Mountain Side Condos

512 Tenderfoot St., Building 11, Unit 111, Dillon

  • Owner: Peter Falk Jorgensen
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $280,000
  • Subdivision: Anchorage West Condos

1033 Straight Creek Drive, Building N, Unit 103, Summit County

  • Owner: Pamesh Kumar Agrawal
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $527,500
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos

412B Bayview Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Mark Andrew Byers
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $699,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Bay Homes

91200 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91206, Summit County

  • Owner: Dylan Stein
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $515,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos

0120 Atlantic Lode Road, Unit 1, Summit County

  • Owner: Nolan Cesario
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Hideaway Condos

0360 Revett Drive, Building 1, Unit 102, Summit County

  • Owner: Patricia Anne Smith Trust
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Villas At Swan’s Nest Condos

0100 Wild Irishman Road, Unit 1115, Summit County

  • Owner: Sebastian Tume
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $530,000
  • Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condos

1518 Point Drive, Unit B, Frisco

  • Owner: Tracey Arlaud
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Prospect Point Townhomes

312 S. High St., Building A, Unit 3, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Elizabeth Stuurmans
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Hermit Placer Grove Condos

35 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 5, Unit 5201, Breckenridge

  • Owner: SKBH LLC
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $1,265,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condos

315 S. Park Ave., Unit 21, Breckenridge

  • Owner: KTB Limited Partnership
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $1,725,000
  • Subdivision: One Breckenridge Place

110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-8, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Dick & Jane Housing LLC
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $300,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condos

210 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Karla Whittenburg
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $695,000
  • Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breck

52 Carter Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mark D. Leeker
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $2,775,000
  • Subdivision: Sunbeam Estates

655 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 108, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jennifer Garner
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Tyra Iv Riverbend Lodge Condos

0076 Cove Blvd, Building E, Unit E5, Summit County

  • Owner: Dotan Wilensa Johnson Jr.
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $551,785
  • Subdivision: Lake Haus Condos

8500 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 301, Summit County

  • Owner: 3 Little Bears LLC
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $515,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

0026 Raspberry Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Elizabeth Pansing
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $940,000
  • Subdivision: Government Tracts 1-5-78

416 Cascade Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Darrell Walsh
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Valley

0072 Elk Horn Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew Kennel
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights

35 Crown Court, Dillon

  • Owner: Douglas M. Simone
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $865,000
  • Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes

0180 Evergreen Road, Building E, Unit 301, Summit County

  • Owner: Steven John Lindberg
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $458,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos

101 Blue Grouse Lane, Unit 213, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Marilyn Holbeck
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Valley Greens Condos

245 E. Coyote Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Rockabella Properties Ltd.
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $1,060,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

0078 Bunker Hill Lode Road, Unit 5, Summit County

  • Owner: Zuzana Baumhardt
  • Date: Oct. 4, 2022
  • Price: $685,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

535 S. Park Ave., Unit 606, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sheila O. Yerman
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condos

14 South Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Peloquin Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $2,050,000
  • Subdivision: Stonehaven at Breck Golf Club

700 Lakepoint Drive, Building A, Unit A9, Frisco

  • Owner: Ryan Dulaney
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Tarn Landing Condos

0100 Dercum Square, Unit 8337, Summit County

  • Owner: Kayla Opperman
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $487,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos

0058 Magnum Bonum Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Town of Breckenridge
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $820,000
  • Subdivision: Valdora Village

336 W. Main St., Unit C3, Frisco

  • Owner: Andrew B. Day III
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $910,000
  • Subdivision: Windwood Condos

1205 W. Keystone Road, Building B, Unit 2775, Summit County

  • Owner: Thomas A. Kenigsberg Revocable Trust
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $537,500
  • Subdivision: Slopeside Condos

0123 E. Ophir Lake Road, Summit County

  • Owner: David M. Cole
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $850,000
  • Subdivision: Bill’s Ranch

120 Sawmill Road, Unit 309, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Laura Alexandra Messier
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $575,000
  • Subdivision: Wildwood Lodge Condos

110 Now Colorado Court, Unit E-7, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Daniele Valois
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $505,000
  • Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condos

33 Vendette Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lindsey Benton
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,358,061
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

325 Four O’Clock Road, Unit A-204, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Margaret M. Scheid
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $1,025,000
  • Subdivision: Park Place Condos

1915 Tiger Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott Bigelow
  • Date: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Price: $2,700,000
  • Subdivision: Swan River Valley

16 Meridian Aly, Frisco

  • Owner: Anthony K. Catania
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2022
  • Price: $355,582
  • Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood

85 Galena St., Building B, Unit 102, Frisco

  • Owner: Anne Wyckoff Judson
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2022
  • Price: $125,000
  • Subdivision: River Glen Condos

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8238, Summit County

  • Owner: Adam Modert
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos

0352 County Road 452, Summit County

  • Owner: Bruce Macdonald
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2022
  • Price: $2,699,000
  • Subdivision: Huron Heights

3401 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Katherine Anne Davidson
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2022
  • Price: $615,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Point Condos

22784 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 2610, Summit County

  • Owner: Snyder Realty Group Inc.
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2022
  • Price: $970,000
  • Subdivision: Tenderfoot Lodge

0250 Cove Blvd., Unit 8, Summit County

  • Owner: Loryn Leslie Roberson
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2022
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

336 Kings Crown Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kings Crown 336 LLC
  • Date: Oct. 6, 2022
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Highlander Townhomes

842 N. Summit Blvd., Unit 10, Frisco

  • Owner: JLP Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2022
  • Price: $3,150,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Station Condos

0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 121, Summit County

  • Owner: Anderson Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2022
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge

384 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Annie K. Lim
  • Date: Oct. 7, 2022
  • Price: $997,500
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

