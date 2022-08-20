Summit County real estate sales totaled over $51.2M for the first week of June
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $51.2 million across 35 sales that took place from May 30 - June 3.
1369 American Way, Summit County
- Owner: John M. Kenneally
- Date: May 31, 2022
- Price: $2,425,000
- Subdivision: Peak Seven West
0173 Buffalo Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Justin Rabbach
- Date: May 31, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
311 S. High St., Unit 112, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mary Frances Weir Hansen
- Date: May 31, 2022
- Price: $725,000
- Subdivision: Forest Haus Condos
0704 County Road 672, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Buss
- Date: May 31, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge
1620 Lakeview Terrace, Building B, Unit 202B, Frisco
- Owner: David J. Remster
- Date: May 31, 2022
- Price: $956,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 200, Summit County
- Owner: Maxine C. Thelen
- Date: May 31, 2022
- Price: $350,350
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91308, Summit County
- Owner: Ann M. Schuh
- Date: May 31, 2022
- Price: $545,000
- Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos
70 Rounds Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jason Michael Miller
- Date: May 31, 2022
- Price: $4,950,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0240 Carroll Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew Breithaupt
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 307, Summit County
- Owner: Veterinary Referral Center LLC
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $1,610,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8424, Breckenridge
- Owner: Breck 8424 LLC
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $3,650,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
304 N. Main St., Building H, Unit 1, Breckenridge
- Owner: George Hermanson
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $2,075,000
- Subdivision: Brittany Place
4200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building I, Unit 105
- Owner: Alex A. Bethke
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $445,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 207, Summit County
- Owner: FCBM LLC
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $1,155,000
- Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone
0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 1, Summit County
- Owner: Nicholas Hampton
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $600,000
- Subdivision: Cove Condos
0203 Gentian Road, Summit County
- Owner: Our Lady of The Ranch LLC
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $2,495,000
- Subdivision: Keystone Ranch
555 S. Park Ave., Building B, Unit 306, Breckenridge
- Owner: Patrick Sean Laney
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $980,000
- Subdivision: Village at Breckenridge Condos
0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8516, Summit County
- Owner: Simon H. Heart
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos
0006 Goldenrod Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Mr. Trombone LLC
- Date: June 1, 2021
- Price: $2,500,000
- Subdivision: Keystone West Ranch
89410 Ryan Gulch Road, Building DD, Unit 202, Summit County
- Owner: Summit Sun Investments LLC
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $495,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condos
0168 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 193, Summit County
- Owner: Anthony Renaldi
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Price: $318,000
- Subdivision: Spruce Lodge Condos
0024 Fairway Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Joshua M. Cummings
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $1,550,000
- Subdivision: Woods at Copper Creek Townhomes
0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 305, Summit County
- Owner: Sorrel Perka
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $415,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos
2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit 304, Summit County
- Owner: Jeremy Pippenger
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
22804 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Christie Sillanpa
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Ski Run Condos
716 E. Anemone Trail, Unit M, Dillon
- Owner: Bruce Knoepfel
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $1,015,000
- Subdivision: Eagle View Estates at Lake Dillon
26 Ontario Green, Breckenridge
- Owner: Colin Winter Stingley
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $1,910,000
- Subdivision: Lincoln Park at the Wellington neighborhood
0184 Copper Circle, Unit 524, Summit County
- Owner: Cactus Rent LLC
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condos
0205 Topaz Road, Summit County
- Owner: HWSM LLC
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $3,775,000
- Subdivision: Ruby Ranch
781 Rainbow Drive, Building 781, Unit 781F, Silverthorne
- Owner: Town of Silverthorne
- Date: June 2, 2022
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Riverbend Condos
0195 Cottonwood Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Alexandra Capel
- Date: June 3, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
60 Lookout Ridge Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Kevin Skruch
- Date: June 3, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
871 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Paul J. Krummen
- Date: June 3, 2022
- Price: $3,850,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Discovery Hill
22787 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 308, Summit County
- Owner: Valeriy Gorbounov
- Date: June 3, 2022
- Price: $640,000
- Subdivision: Oro Grande Lodge Condos
368 Black Hawk Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Sara Pflipsen
- Date: June 3, 2022
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.