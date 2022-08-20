 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $51.2M for the first week of June | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $51.2M for the first week of June

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $51.2 million across 35 sales that took place from May 30 - June 3.

Staff report
  

A for-sale sign sits outside of a Frisco neighborhood on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

1369 American Way, Summit County

  • Owner: John M. Kenneally
  • Date: May 31, 2022
  • Price: $2,425,000
  • Subdivision: Peak Seven West

0173 Buffalo Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin Rabbach
  • Date: May 31, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

311 S. High St., Unit 112, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Mary Frances Weir Hansen
  • Date: May 31, 2022
  • Price: $725,000
  • Subdivision: Forest Haus Condos

0704 County Road 672, Summit County

  • Owner: Brian Buss
  • Date: May 31, 2022
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge

1620 Lakeview Terrace, Building B, Unit 202B, Frisco

  • Owner: David J. Remster
  • Date: May 31, 2022
  • Price: $956,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 200, Summit County

  • Owner: Maxine C. Thelen
  • Date: May 31, 2022
  • Price: $350,350
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit 91308, Summit County

  • Owner: Ann M. Schuh
  • Date: May 31, 2022
  • Price: $545,000
  • Subdivision: Timber Ridge Condos

70 Rounds Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jason Michael Miller
  • Date: May 31, 2022
  • Price: $4,950,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0240 Carroll Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Andrew Breithaupt
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 307, Summit County

  • Owner: Veterinary Referral Center LLC
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,610,000
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8424, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Breck 8424 LLC
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $3,650,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

304 N. Main St., Building H, Unit 1, Breckenridge

  • Owner: George Hermanson
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $2,075,000
  • Subdivision: Brittany Place

4200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building I, Unit 105

  • Owner: Alex A. Bethke
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $445,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

0075 Clearwater Way, Unit 207, Summit County

  • Owner: FCBM LLC
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,155,000
  • Subdivision: Clearwater Lofts at Keystone

0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 1, Summit County

  • Owner: Nicholas Hampton
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $600,000
  • Subdivision: Cove Condos

0203 Gentian Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Our Lady of The Ranch LLC
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $2,495,000
  • Subdivision: Keystone Ranch

555 S. Park Ave., Building B, Unit 306, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Patrick Sean Laney
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $980,000
  • Subdivision: Village at Breckenridge Condos

0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8516, Summit County

  • Owner: Simon H. Heart
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge & The Dakota Condos

0006 Goldenrod Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Mr. Trombone LLC
  • Date: June 1, 2021
  • Price: $2,500,000
  • Subdivision: Keystone West Ranch

89410 Ryan Gulch Road, Building DD, Unit 202, Summit County

  • Owner: Summit Sun Investments LLC
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $495,000
  • Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condos

0168 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 193, Summit County

  • Owner: Anthony Renaldi
  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Price: $318,000
  • Subdivision: Spruce Lodge Condos

0024 Fairway Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Joshua M. Cummings
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,550,000
  • Subdivision: Woods at Copper Creek Townhomes

0535 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 305, Summit County

  • Owner: Sorrel Perka
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $415,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condos

2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit 304, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeremy Pippenger
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $665,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

22804 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 105, Summit County

  • Owner: Christie Sillanpa
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $450,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Run Condos

716 E. Anemone Trail, Unit M, Dillon

  • Owner: Bruce Knoepfel
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,015,000
  • Subdivision: Eagle View Estates at Lake Dillon

26 Ontario Green, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Colin Winter Stingley
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,910,000
  • Subdivision: Lincoln Park at the Wellington neighborhood

0184 Copper Circle, Unit 524, Summit County

  • Owner: Cactus Rent LLC
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condos

0205 Topaz Road, Summit County

  • Owner: HWSM LLC
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $3,775,000
  • Subdivision: Ruby Ranch

781 Rainbow Drive, Building 781, Unit 781F, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Town of Silverthorne
  • Date: June 2, 2022
  • Price: $425,000
  • Subdivision: Riverbend Condos

0195 Cottonwood Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Alexandra Capel
  • Date: June 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

60 Lookout Ridge Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Kevin Skruch
  • Date: June 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes

871 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Paul J. Krummen
  • Date: June 3, 2022
  • Price: $3,850,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Discovery Hill

22787 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 308, Summit County

  • Owner: Valeriy Gorbounov
  • Date: June 3, 2022
  • Price: $640,000
  • Subdivision: Oro Grande Lodge Condos

368 Black Hawk Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Sara Pflipsen
  • Date: June 3, 2022
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest

